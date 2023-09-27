- Home
- /
- Blacksburg
- /
- Yeah Siam
Yeah Siam
No reviews yet
104 Jackson st NE #100
Blacksburg, VA 24060
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Lunch Special 11.30am - 2.30pm
Wok on Rice
Basil Stir-Fry on Rice
As know as “Pad Kra Praw” in Thai. It consists of garlic, green beans, bell peppers and fresh basil leaves cooked with house basil soy sauce.
Garlic Pepper Stir-Fry on Rice
Also recognized as "Pad Kratiem Prik Thai". It features a stir-fry of garlic, white pepper, onion, and mushrooms in our house soy sauce, beautifully garnished with green onions and cilantro.
Mixed Vegetable Stir-fry on Rice
A delightful Thai vegetable stir-fry dish featuring garlic, broccoli, carrots, and green beans cooked in our house soy sauce.
Cashew Nut Stir-Fry on Rice
Stir-fried cashew nut, chili paste (contains shrimp), bell peppers, onion, garlic, carrot, pineapple and green onion, all cooked in our house soy sauce for a flavorful combination.
Curry on Rice
Green Curry on Rice 🌶
Green curry known for its vibrant green color and bold flavors. It's called "green" because of the fresh green ingredients used in its paste. Green curry is cooked with coconut milk, bamboo, green beans, bell peppers and Thai basil leaves, giving it a creamy and slightly sweet base.
Red Curry on Rice 🌶
Red curry known for its red color and bold flavors. It's called "red" because of the fresh red ingredients used in its paste. Red curry is cooked with coconut milk, bamboo, green beans, bell peppers and Thai basil leaves, giving it creamy, sweet and savory balance.
Panang Curry on Rice 🌶
Panang curry is known for its thick and luscious sauce, making it a favorite among Thai curry lovers. It is cooked with Panang curry paste, coconut milk, green beans, bell peppers, kaffir lime leaves, Thai basil leaves and ground peanuts. It is less spicy compared to other Thai curries like green or red curry.
Massaman Curry on Rice 🌶
Massaman curry is a rich and flavorful Thai curry known for its unique blend of influences from Thai, Indian, and Persian cuisines. It's characterized by its mild spiciness, cooked with Massaman curry paste ,coconut milk, potato, onion and peanuts. This combination creates a complex and savory flavor profile with a hint of sweetness and nuttiness.
Pineapple Curry on Rice 🌶
Pineapple Curry is a delightful and flavorful Thai curry dish that combines the sweetness of pineapple with the rich and savory flavors of curry. It is cooked with red curry paste, coconut milk, pineapple, carrots and tomato, giving it creamy, sweet and savory balance.
Full Menu
Small Plates/ Appetizers
Crispy Spring Roll
Two vegetable spring rolls served with sweet chili dipping sauce
Deep-Fried Dumpling
Four vegetable & chicken deep-fried dumpling served with teriyaki dipping sauce
Tom Yum Soup
Aromatic herb broth including Thai shrimp paste with mushroom, scallion and cilantro
Tom Kha Soup
(Gluten-Free) Aromatic herb coconut milk broth with mushroom, scallion and cilantro.
Chicken Satay
Marinated chicken in curried coconut milk served with peanut sauce.
Chicken Wings
Crispy fried chicken wings served with sweet chili sauce
Spicy Chicken Wings 🌶
Crispy fried chicken wings tossed in Thai sweet and spicy sauce
Noodle Stir-Fry and Fried Rice
Pad Thai
(Gluten Free Option Available) Wok fried thin rice noodle with egg, bean sprouts, green onion, fried shallot and ground peanut in sweet and sour Pad Thai sauce
Drunken Udon
Wok fried udon noodle with egg, bell peppers, onion, garlic and basil leaves in house basil soy sauce.
Pad See Ew Udon with Beef
Wok fried udon noodle with egg and broccoli in house soy sauce
Char Kway Teow with Shrimp 🌶🌶
Wok fried thin rice noodle with shrimp, egg, Chinese pork sausage, bean sprouts, and green onion in house spicy soy sauce (contains shrimp paste)
House Fried Rice
Wok fried rice with egg, onion, green peas and green onion in house soy sauce
Basil Fried Rice
Wok fried rice with bell peppers, garlic, onion, egg and fresh basil leaves in house basil soy sauce
Pineapple Fried Rice
Diced pineapple, curry powder, egg, onion, green peas and green onion in house soy sauce
Wok Stir-fry
Basil Stir-Fry
As know as “Pad Kra Praw” in Thai. It consists of garlic, green beans, bell peppers and fresh basil leaves cooked with house basil soy sauce
Garlic Pepper Stir-Fry
Also recognized as "Pad Kratiem Prik Thai”. It features a stir-fry of garlic, white pepper, onion, and mushrooms in our house soy sauce, beautifully garnished with green onions and cilantro.
Mixed Vegetable Stir-fry
A delightful Thai vegetable stir-fry dish featuring garlic, broccoli, carrots, and green beans cooked in our house soy sauce.
Cashew Nut Stir-Fry
Stir-fried cashew nut, chili paste (contains shrimp), bell peppers, onion, garlic, carrot, pineapple and green onion, all cooked in our house soy sauce for a flavorful combination
Crispy Pork Belly Salt-N-Pepper
It consists of onion, bell peppers, fried shallot stir-fried with seasoning salt and pepper. The dish is garnished with green onion, cilantro and spring mix salad, and accompanied by Sriracha sauce.
Sweet Chili Crispy Fish 🌶
Also known as Three-Flavor Fish. This dish combines sweet, sour and slightly spicy flavors. It consists of sweet chili based sauce, onion, bell peppers and diced pineapple. The dish is garnished with green onion, cilantro and spring mix salad.
Curry
Green Curry 🌶
Green curry known for its vibrant green color and bold flavors. It's called "green" because of the fresh green ingredients used in its paste. Green curry is cooked with coconut milk, bamboo, green beans, bell peppers and Thai basil leaves, giving it a creamy and slightly sweet base.
Red Curry 🌶
Red curry known for its red color and bold flavors. It's called "red" because of the fresh red ingredients used in its paste. Red curry is cooked with coconut milk, bamboo, green beans, bell peppers and Thai basil leaves, giving it creamy, sweet and savory balance.
Panang Curry 🌶
Panang curry is known for its thick and luscious sauce, making it a favorite among Thai curry lovers. It is cooked with Panang curry paste, coconut milk, green beans, bell peppers, kaffir lime leaves, Thai basil leaves and ground peanuts. It is less spicy compared to other Thai curries like green or red curry.
Massaman Curry 🌶
Massaman curry is a rich and flavorful Thai curry known for its unique blend of influences from Thai, Indian, and Persian cuisines. It's characterized by its mild spiciness, cooked with Massaman curry paste ,coconut milk, potato, onion and peanuts. This combination creates a complex and savory flavor profile with a hint of sweetness and nuttiness.
Pineapple Curry 🌶
Pineapple Curry is a delightful and flavorful Thai curry dish that combines the sweetness of pineapple with the rich and savory flavors of curry. It is cooked with red curry paste, coconut milk, pineapple, carrots and tomato, giving it creamy, sweet and savory balance.
Soup and Noodle Soup
Large Tom Yum Soup
Aromatic herb broth including Thai shrimp paste with mushroom, scallion and cilantro. Served with Steam Jasmine Rice
Large Tom Kha Soup
(Gluten-Free) Aromatic herb coconut milk broth with mushroom, scallion and cilantro. Served with Steam Jasmine Rice
Tom Yum Noodle Soup
Thin rice noodles in Tom Yum broth with bean sprouts, ground peanut, crispy garlic, cilantro and scallion.
Side
Drinks
Coke
Diet Coke
Coke Zero
Vanilla Coke
Sprite
Fanta Orange
Barq's Root Beer
Water
Ginger Ale
Orange Juice minute maid
Guava Juice
Lemonade
Mango Juice
Thai ice tea
Thai ice coffee
Jasmine ice tea
Thai bubble tea
Thai bubble coffee
Dunkin' French Vanilla Iced Coffee
Vegan
Small Plates/ Appetizers
Main
Vegan Drunken Udon
Wok fried udon noodle with bell peppers, onion, garlic and basil leaves in vegan house basil soy sauce.
Vegan Green Curry 🌶
Served with Steam Jasmine Rice. Green curry known for its vibrant green color and bold flavors. It's called "green" because of the fresh green ingredients used in its paste. Green curry is cooked with coconut milk, bamboo, green beans, bell peppers and Thai basil leaves, giving it a creamy and slightly sweet base.
Vegan Red Curry 🌶
Served with Steam Jasmine Rice. Red curry known for its red color and bold flavors. It's called "red" because of the fresh red ingredients used in its paste. Red curry is cooked with coconut milk, bamboo, green beans, bell peppers and Thai basil leaves, giving it creamy, sweet and savory balance.
Vegan Panang Curry 🌶
Served with Steam Jasmine Rice. Panang curry is known for its thick and luscious sauce, making it a favorite among Thai curry lovers. It is cooked with Panang curry paste, coconut milk, green beans, bell peppers, kaffir lime leaves, Thai basil leaves and ground peanuts. It is less spicy compared to other Thai curries like green or red curry.
Vegan Massaman Curry 🌶
Served with Steam Jasmine Rice. Massaman curry is a rich and flavorful Thai curry known for its unique blend of influences from Thai, Indian, and Persian cuisines. It's characterized by its mild spiciness, cooked with Massaman curry paste ,coconut milk, potato, onion and peanuts. This combination creates a complex and savory flavor profile with a hint of sweetness and nuttiness.
Vegan Pineapple Curry 🌶
Served with Steam Jasmine Rice. Pineapple Curry is a delightful and flavorful Thai curry dish that combines the sweetness of pineapple with the rich and savory flavors of curry. It is cooked with red curry paste, coconut milk, pineapple, carrots and tomato, giving it creamy, sweet and savory balance.
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thai restaurant in Blacksburg Downtown.
104 Jackson st NE #100, Blacksburg, VA 24060