Vegan Massaman Curry 🌶

$14.50

Served with Steam Jasmine Rice. Massaman curry is a rich and flavorful Thai curry known for its unique blend of influences from Thai, Indian, and Persian cuisines. It's characterized by its mild spiciness, cooked with Massaman curry paste ,coconut milk, potato, onion and peanuts. This combination creates a complex and savory flavor profile with a hint of sweetness and nuttiness.