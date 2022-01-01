Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
American

Yeasty Brews

review star

No reviews yet

3944 NW 19th St Lauderhill

lauderhill, FL 33311

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Single 10

Single 10

$10.00

Keg Ss Paradise

$120.00

Kombucha

Kombucha

Kombucha

$7.00

Canned Cocktails

Canned Cocktails

$8.00

Soda/Tea

soda

$3.00

tea

$3.00

CBD Seltzer

cbd seltzer

$7.00

Shirts

Solid Color

Solid Color

$25.00

Solid Color 2x-3x

$30.00

Tie Dye

$30.00

Tie Dye 2x-3x

$35.00

Just Chill

$30.00

Just Chill 2x-3x

$35.00

Accessories

Pint Glass

Pint Glass

$10.00

Hat New Era

$25.00

Beer Slim

$130.00

Keg Deposit

$40.00

Tip

$0.01

Katie's Koozie

$5.00

Drink Tickets

Drink Tickets

$8.00

Cheesecake

$20.00

Cookie Paring

$25.00

Space Rental

Space Rental

Food Platters

Food Platters

All hours
Sunday3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Locally owned taproom with kitchen and good vibes!

Website

Location

3944 NW 19th St Lauderhill, lauderhill, FL 33311

Directions

Gallery
Yeasty Brews image
Yeasty Brews image

Similar restaurants in your area

Commercial Point Cafe
orange star4.5 • 201
3601 W Commercial Blvd Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309
View restaurantnext
Jet Runway Cafe - FXE Airport
orange star4.5 • 1,787
5540 N.W. 21 Terrace Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309
View restaurantnext
American Icon Brewery - Ft. Lauderdale
orange starNo Reviews
911 NE 4th Avenue Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33304
View restaurantnext
YOT Bar & Kitchen - LMC
orange star4.3 • 757
2015 SW 20th St Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315
View restaurantnext
Here and Now
orange starNo Reviews
433 NW 1st Ave Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
View restaurantnext
The Brass Tap - Ft. Lauderdale FL
orange starNo Reviews
551 N. Federal Hwy, Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33301
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in lauderhill

Rebel Wine Bar - 3520 NE 12th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
3520 NE 12th Ave Oakland Park, FL 33334
View restaurantnext
Shooters Waterfront - Fort Lauderdale
orange star4.2 • 11,630
3033 NE 32nd Avenue Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
View restaurantnext
Coconuts Events - Be Nice
orange star4.4 • 10,937
429 Seabreeze Blvd Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 8,034
2400 E Las Olas Blvd. Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
View restaurantnext
Rosie's Bar & Grill
orange star4.5 • 4,159
2449 Wilton Dr Wilton Manors, FL 33305
View restaurantnext
Vicky Bakery - Davie
orange star4.4 • 2,506
2889 S UNIVERSITY DR DAVIE, FL 33314
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near lauderhill
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Deerfield Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (126 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (50 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston