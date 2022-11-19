Restaurant header imageView gallery
Ramen
Sushi & Japanese
Seafood

Yebisuya 6035 Peachtree Rd #A-105

review star

No reviews yet

6035 Peachtree Rd #A-105

Atlanta, GA 30360

Powerful Tonkotsu Ramen
Chicken Karaage
Katsu Don

Salad, Soup & More

House Salad

$4.99

Spring Mix topped with cabbage, corn & tomatoes. Served with your choice of soy or sesame dressing

Tofu & Avocado Salad

$7.99

Sliced Soft Tofu & Avocado on a bed of spring mix. Served with your choice of Soy Wasabi or Sesame Dressing

Macaroni Salad

$2.99

House-Made Potato Salad with onions, carrots & ham

3 Kinds French Fries

$5.99

French fries, curly fries & tater tots served with ketchup

Agedashi Tofu

$4.99

Deep Fried Tofu dish w/ Dashi Based Sauce, Scallions, Spicy Radish & Nori

Croquette

$5.99

Japanese Style Deep-Fried Vegetable Croquette. 2 Pieces

Edamame

$3.99

Boiled Soybean pods with salt

Miso Soup

$1.99

Japanese Miso Paste Soup with scallions, wakame & soft tofu

Seaweed Salad

$3.99

Seasoned Seaweed Salad

Spicy Kimchi

$3.99

Fermented Korean Napa Cabbage w/ Chili Pepper

Tempura Combination

$9.99

Tempura-battered shrimp and vegetables served with dipping sauce

Onigiri

$2.99

Japanese Rice Balls stuffed with your choice of Pork Chashu or Salmon

Yebisuya Bun

$2.99

Steamed Bun with chicory, scallion & your choice of Pork Chashu, Teriyaki Chicken, or Tonkatsu

Seafood Appetizers

Aji Fry

$6.99

Deep-Fried Japanese Horse Mackerel Fritters. 3 Pieces

Ebi Fry

$7.99

Deep-Fried Breaded Shrimp. 3 Pieces

Geso Karaage

$7.49

Deep-Fried Squid Legs. Served with mayonnaise

Ika Shogayaki

$13.99Out of stock

Grilled Whole Squid served with house ginger sauce

Kaki Fry

$7.99Out of stock

Deep-Fried Breaded Oysters

Okonomiyaki

$9.99

Japanese Deep-Fried Savory Seafood Pancake

Tako Wasabi

$4.99

Wasabi-Marinated Raw Octopus

Wanton Cheese Age

$6.49Out of stock

Fried Wontons stuffed with Fish Roe & Cream Cheese

Meat Appetizers

Chicken Karaage

$5.99

Japanese Deep-Fried Marinated Chicken. Served with mayonnaise

Chicken Katsu

$10.99

Deep Fried Breaded Chicken Cutlet

Chicken Teriyaki

$8.99

Marinated Grilled Chicken w/ Teriyaki Sauce

Gyoza

$5.99

Pan-Fried Pork Dumplings

Pork Chashu

$7.99

Braised Pork Belly topped with a Fried Egg

Tonkatsu

$10.99

Deep Fried Breaded Pork Cutlet

Tonkotsu

Powerful Tonkotsu Ramen

$15.99

Served with double portions of Pork Chashu, Scallion, Menma, Bean Sprouts, Kikurage, & Boiled Egg. Topped with fried garlic, fried onions & truffle oil

Premium Tonkotsu Ramen

$12.99

Served with Pork Chashu, Scallion, Menma, Bean Sprouts, Kikurage, & Boiled Egg

Spicy Premium Tonkotsu Ramen

$13.49

Served with Pork Chashu, Scallion, Menma, Bean Sprouts, Kikurage, & Boiled Egg

Tonkotsu Miso Ramen

$13.99

Served with Pork Chashu, Scallion, Menma, Bean Sprouts, Kikurage, & Boiled Egg

Spicy Tonkotsu Miso Ramen

$14.49

Served with Pork Chashu, Scallion, Menma, Bean Sprouts, Kikurage, & Boiled Egg

Tonkotsu Black Ramen

$14.99

Served with Pork Chashu, Scallion, Menma, Bean Sprouts, Kikurage, & Boiled Egg. Topped with black garlic oil

Kaedama

$3.00

Extra Noodles. Choice of thick, thin, soba, or champon

Chicken Paitan

Chicken Paitan Ramen

$12.99

Served with Creamy Chicken soup, Chicken Chashu, Spinach, Scallion, Menma, Kikurage, & Boiled Egg

Spicy Chicken Paitan Ramen

$13.49

Served with Creamy Chicken soup, Chicken Chashu, Spinach, Scallion, Menma, Kikurage, & Boiled Egg

Shrimp Paitan

$13.99

Served with Creamy Chicken soup, Shrimp Chashu Bok Choy, Scallion, Kikurage, & Boiled Egg

Kaedama

$3.00

Extra Noodles. Choice of thick, thin, soba, or champon

Soy

Tokyo Soy

$12.99

Served with pork chashu, spinach, menma, scallion & boiled egg

Chashu Soy

$13.99

Served with double pork chashu, spinach, menma, scallion & boiled egg

Shio

Shio

$11.99

Served with pork chashu, spinach, menma, scallion & boiled egg

Yuzu Citrus Shio

$12.99

Served with chicken chashu, bean sprout, bok choy, menma, scallion, yuzu extract, yuzu skin & boiled egg

Miso

Miso Butter Corn

$13.99

Served with pork chashu, bean sprouts, menma, butter, corn, scallion & boiled egg

Vegetarian

Vegetable Miso

$12.99

Served with spinach, bok choy, bean sprouts, corn, kikurage, menma & scallion

Cold

Zaru Soba

$10.99

Cold Buckwheat Flour Noodles served with scallions, wasabi & cold dipping sauce

Ten Zaru Soba

$14.99

Cold Buckwheat Flour Noodle served with scallions, wasabi, & cold dipping sauce. Comes with Assorted Tempura

Udon

Kake Udon

$10.99

Gyu-Udon

$12.99

Tempura Udon

$14.99

Tan Tan Udon

$13.99

Rice Dishes

House Fried Rice

$10.99

Egg Fried Rice w/ pork chashu, crab & scallion

Gyu Don

$15.99

A bowl of rice topped with Japanese-Style marinated beef & onions

Sauce Katsu Don

$14.99

A Bowl of Rice Topped with a Deep Fried Pork Cutlet and Special Sauce

Katsu Don

$13.99

A Bowl of Rice Topped with a Deep Fried Pork Cutlet with egg, onions & scallions in sauce

Chicken Katsu Don

$15.99

A Bowl of Rice Topped with a Deep Fried Chicken Cutlet with egg, onions & scallions in sauce

Chashu Don

$14.99

A Bowl of Rice Topped with a Cabbage, Pork Chashu & Fried Egg

Beef Curry Rice

$15.99

Curry with shredded beef and sliced onions. Served with rice

Shrimp Curry Rice

$14.99

Deep-Fried Breaded Shrimp served with curry. Served with rice

Katsu Curry Rice

$14.99

A bowl of rice with a Deep Fried Pork Cutlet and Curry. Served with red pickled radish

Chicken Katsu Curry Rice

$14.99

A bowl of rice with a Deep Fried Chicken Cutlet and Curry. Served with red pickled radish

Extra Rice

$2.99

Bowl of Rice

Teishoku

Tonkatsu Teishoku

$14.99

Deep Fried Pork Loin served with Rice, Miso Soup, Pickles & Potato Salad

Chicken Katsu Teishoku

$15.99

Chicken Karaage Teishoku

$14.99

Crispy Fried Chicken served with mayonnaise dipping sauce. Served with Rice, Miso Soup, Pickles & Potato Salad

Gyoza Teishoku

$14.99

Pan-Fried Pork Dumpling served with Rice, Miso Soup, Pickles & Potato Salad

Saba Shio Teishoku

$14.99

Grilled Mackerel served with Rice, Miso Soup, Pickles & Potato Salad

Sanma Shio Teishoku

$13.99Out of stock

Grilled Pacific Saury served with Rice, Miso Soup, Pickles & Potato Salad

Kaki Fry Teishoku

$14.99Out of stock

Deep Fried Breaded Oyster served with Rice, Miso Soup, Pickles & Potato Salad

Salmon Teishoku

$15.99

Pan-Fried Salmon w/ your choice of Teriyaki, Butter, or Shio. Served with Rice, Miso Soup, Pickles & Potato Salad

Yakiniku Beef Teishoku

$14.99

Soy-Marinated Beef, Onions & Chives served with Rice, Miso Soup, Pickles & Potato Salad

Wok Fired Noodles

Vegetable Yakisoba

$11.99

Stir Fried Noodles with cabbage, carrots, onions, chives & bean sprouts in our yakisoba sauce

Pork Yakisoba

$13.99

Stir Fried Noodles with pork, cabbage, carrots, onions, chives & bean sprouts in our yakisoba sauce

Mix Chowmein

$15.99Out of stock

Chowmein noodles served with pork, seafood mix, cabbage, carrots, onion, chives & bean sprout in savory sauce

Sushi Appetizers

Heart Attack

$7.99

Hotlanta

$14.99

Poke Salad

$10.99

Salmon Haven

$11.99

Tuna Tartare

$12.99

Yellowtail Haven

$12.99

Sushi A La Carte

BBQ Eel 2 PCS

$5.99

Tuna 2 PCS

$5.99

Salmon 2 PCS

$4.99

Smoked Salmon 2 PCS

$5.99

Shrimp 2 PCS

$3.99

Yellowtail 2 PCS

$4.99

Mackeral 2 PCS

$5.99

Salmon Roe (Ikura) 2 PCS

$5.99

Smelt Roe (Masago) 2 PCS

$3.99

Tamago 2 PCS

$3.99

Tobiko 2 PCS

$4.99

Sashimi A La Carte

BBQ Eel 5 PCS

$9.99

Tuna 5 PCS

$9.99

Salmon 5 PCS

$7.99

Smoked Salmon 5 PCS

$8.99

Shrimp 5 PCS

$6.99

Yellowtail 5 PCS

$9.99

Mackeral 5 PCS

$9.99

Salmon Roe (Ikura) 5 PCS

$11.99

Smelt Roe (Masago) 5 PCS

$6.99

Tamago 5 PCS

$6.99

Tobiko 5 PCS

$7.99

Dinner Platters

Sushi A

$19.99

Sushi B

$21.99

Sashimi A

$18.99

Sashimi B

$23.99

Sushi & Sashimi Combo

$24.99

Donburi

Chirashi Don

$22.99

Tekka Don

$17.99

Sake Don

$17.99

K Pop Chirashi

$17.99

Poke Don

$14.99

Unagi Don

$17.99

Regular Roll (Vegetable)

Avocado Roll

$3.99

Cucumber Roll

$3.99

Mix Vegetable Roll

$5.99

Yellow Radish Roll

$3.99

Asparagus Roll

$3.99Out of stock

Regular Roll (Cooked)

Bagel Roll

$6.99

California Roll

$5.99

Eel Avocado Roll

$7.99

Salmon Skin Roll

$5.99

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$6.99

Tempura California Roll

$6.99

Regular Roll (Raw Roll)

Philadelphia Roll

$6.99

Salmon Roll

$5.99

Spicy Salmon Roll

$6.99

Spicy Scallop Roll

$7.99

Spicy Tuna Roll

$6.99

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$6.99

Tuna Roll

$5.99

Yellowtail Roll

$5.99

White Tuna Roll

$5.99

Hand Roll

Salmon Skin Hand Roll

$3.99

Spicy Salmon Hand Roll

$4.99

Spicy Tuna Hand Roll

$4.99

Spicy Yellowtail Hand Roll

$4.99

House Special Roll

Caterpillar Roll

$11.99

Dow Jones Roll

$12.99

New York Maki

$11.99

Lady Bug Roll

$13.99

Special Cucumber Roll

$12.99

Spider Roll

$11.99

Super Crunch Crab Roll

$11.99

Super Crunch Eel Roll

$12.99

Super Crunch Salmon Roll

$12.99

Super Crunch Shrimp Roll

$12.99

Super Crunch Tuna Roll

$12.99

Sakura Roll

$13.99

California Roll Special

Atlanta Falcon Roll

$11.99

California Sunset Roll

$13.99

Dragon Roll

$13.99

Japanese Beaver Roll

$13.99

Rainbow Roll

$12.99

San Francisco Roll

$13.99

Ted Turner Roll

$13.99

Volcano Roll

$12.99

Shrimp Tempura Roll Specials

Crunch Shrimp Roll

$9.99

Dancing Eel Roll

$13.99

Jenny Roll

$14.99

New Page Roll

$13.99

Mexican Roll

$11.99

Red Bull Dog Roll

$12.99

Yammy Yammy Roll

$11.99

Spicy Tuna Roll Specials

Double Tuna Roll

$13.99

Golden Bridge Roll

$13.99

Happy Dragon Roll

$14.99

Rambada Roll

$13.99

Deep Fried Special Rolls

Firecracker Roll

$10.99

Lady's Roll

$11.99

Long Horn Roll

$12.99

Route 66 Roll

$11.99

Spicy Tuna Tempura Roll

$10.99

Spicy Style Dynamite Roll

$11.99

Dessert

Ice Cream

$2.99

Taiyaki

$2.99

Pudding

$3.99Out of stock

Pound Cake

$5.99

Tea & Juice

Bottled Water

$1.99

Jasmine Tea

$2.99

Oolong Tea

$2.99

Calpico (Regular)

$2.99

Calpico (Peach)

$2.99

Calpico (Strawberry)

$2.99

Calpico (Mango)

$2.99

Calpico (Lychee)

$2.99

Matcha Latte

$3.99

Iced Green Tea

$1.99

Soda & Ramune

Ramune (Original)

$3.49

Ramune (Melon)

$3.49

Ramune (Peach)

$3.49

Ramune (Strawberry)

$3.49Out of stock

Ramune (Orange)

$3.49

Ramune (Lychee)

$3.49

Ramune (Grape)

$3.49

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are entirely dedicated to providing our guests with the very finest quality Japanese food, exceptional service, and genuine hospitality. Delicious hot ramen noodle soups, rice bowls, sushi rolls & sake are favorites at this comfy Japanese spot. Locals line up for our signature dishes like tonkotsu ramen, teishoku, sushi and our fantastic selection of appetizers. Come in and enjoy!

Location

6035 Peachtree Rd #A-105, Atlanta, GA 30360

Directions

Gallery
Yebisuya image
Yebisuya image
Yebisuya image

