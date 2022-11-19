Ramen
Sushi & Japanese
Seafood
Yebisuya 6035 Peachtree Rd #A-105
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
We are entirely dedicated to providing our guests with the very finest quality Japanese food, exceptional service, and genuine hospitality. Delicious hot ramen noodle soups, rice bowls, sushi rolls & sake are favorites at this comfy Japanese spot. Locals line up for our signature dishes like tonkotsu ramen, teishoku, sushi and our fantastic selection of appetizers. Come in and enjoy!
Location
6035 Peachtree Rd #A-105, Atlanta, GA 30360
