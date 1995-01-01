Yeeros -- Traditional Greek Cuisine
17 E Cross Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
Appetizers and Soups (Served with Pita)
Tzatziki
Greek yogurt, dill, garlic, olive oil
Hummus
Blended chickpeas, lemon juice, tahini, garlic
Tirosalata
Feta Cheese Spread. Spicy.
Feta Bouyourdi
Feta, green peppers and tomatoes on the grill
Spanakopita
Flaky Filo dough, spinach, feta cheese and dill
Kreatopita - Beef Pie
Feta Ladorigani
Feta cheese, oregano, olive oil
Greek Chicken Soup
Chicken with rice, eggs and lemon
Eggplant salad. Melitzanosalata
Four Spread
Tzatziki,Hummus,Spicy feta,Egg plant salad, with four pita breads
Pita Bread
Zucchini Balls (Appetizer)
Falafel Balls (Appetizer)
Yeeros House Salad
Mixed of vegetables peas, carrots,onions,pickles, beets, chicken breast, boiled egg, Greek yogurt , mayonnaise, salt , black pepper and some dill !
Salads
Greek Horiatiki
Straight from the village -- Tomatoes, cucumbers, green bell peppers, red onions, kalamata olives with a chunk of feta cheese and house viniagrette
Green Salad
Mixed greens, feta cheese, house vinaigrette
Politiki Salad
Green cabbage, carrots, celery, house vinaigrette
Chicken Skewer for Salad
Lamb Skewer for Salad
Pork Skewer for Salad
Lamb Yeero Meat
Chicken Yeeros Meat
Pork Yeeros Meat
Salata Aegean ( Aegean Salad )
Spring mix veggies, tomatoes, cucumbers, red fresh onions, chickpea, aregano and House vinaigrette ( Extra virgen olive oil and balsamic vinegar)
Skewers (Served with Pita)
Fries/Side Salads
Greek Fries
Skin-on fries, topped with feta cheese and oregano
French Fries
Small Greek Fries
Small French Fries
Side Greek Horiatiki Salad
Side Green Salad
Side Politiki Salad
Side Rice
Side Extra Tzaziki
Side Extra Tiro Salata
Side Extra Eggplant Dip
Side Extra Hummus
Side small Tzaziki
Side small Tirosalata
Side small Hummus
Side small Eggplant salad
Pita Wraps
Platters
Chicken Yeeros Platter
Lamb and Beef Yeeros Platter
Chicken Souvlaki Platter
2 skewers.
Pork Yeeros Platter
Pork Souvlaki Platter
2 skewers.
Lamb Souvlaki Platter
2 skewers.
Bifteki Platter
2 patties.
Bifteki Stuffed Platter
2 patties.
Zucchini Balls Platter
5 balls.
Shrimp Souvlaki Platter
Mushroom Souvlaki Platter
Vegan Pita Wraps
[V] Bifteki Wrap
Served with red onions, tomatoes and hummus.
[V] Keftedakia Balls Wrap
Served with red onions, tomatoes and hummus.
[V] Falafel Wrap
Served with red onions, tomatoes and hummus.
[V] Vegan Spanakopita
Spinach pie with flaky filo dough.
[V] Meatless Yeeros Wrap
100% Plant Based Food .
[V] Meatless Souvlaki Wrap
100% Plant Based Food
Vegan Platters
Desserts
Beverages
Menu Especial
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Traditional Greek Cuisine
17 E Cross Street, Baltimore, MD 21230