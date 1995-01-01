Restaurant header imageView gallery
Greek

Yeeros -- Traditional Greek Cuisine

review star

No reviews yet

17 E Cross Street

Baltimore, MD 21230

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

[V] Keftedakia Balls Wrap
Chicken Yeeros Wrap
Falafel Balls (Appetizer)

Appetizers and Soups (Served with Pita)

Tzatziki

Tzatziki

$7.50

Greek yogurt, dill, garlic, olive oil

Hummus

Hummus

$7.50

Blended chickpeas, lemon juice, tahini, garlic

Tirosalata

Tirosalata

$7.50

Feta Cheese Spread. Spicy.

Feta Bouyourdi

Feta Bouyourdi

$6.95

Feta, green peppers and tomatoes on the grill

Spanakopita

Spanakopita

$8.25

Flaky Filo dough, spinach, feta cheese and dill

Kreatopita - Beef Pie

Kreatopita - Beef Pie

$8.75
Feta Ladorigani

Feta Ladorigani

$5.95

Feta cheese, oregano, olive oil

Greek Chicken Soup

Greek Chicken Soup

$4.75

Chicken with rice, eggs and lemon

Eggplant salad. Melitzanosalata

Eggplant salad. Melitzanosalata

$7.40
Four Spread

Four Spread

$13.75

Tzatziki,Hummus,Spicy feta,Egg plant salad, with four pita breads

Pita Bread

Pita Bread

$1.00
Zucchini Balls (Appetizer)

Zucchini Balls (Appetizer)

$8.25
Falafel Balls (Appetizer)

Falafel Balls (Appetizer)

$8.25
Yeeros House Salad

Yeeros House Salad

$8.50

Mixed of vegetables peas, carrots,onions,pickles, beets, chicken breast, boiled egg, Greek yogurt , mayonnaise, salt , black pepper and some dill !

Salads

Greek Horiatiki

Greek Horiatiki

$9.75

Straight from the village -- Tomatoes, cucumbers, green bell peppers, red onions, kalamata olives with a chunk of feta cheese and house viniagrette

Green Salad

Green Salad

$8.25

Mixed greens, feta cheese, house vinaigrette

Politiki Salad

Politiki Salad

$8.25

Green cabbage, carrots, celery, house vinaigrette

Chicken Skewer for Salad

$3.95

Lamb Skewer for Salad

$6.45

Pork Skewer for Salad

$3.95

Lamb Yeero Meat

$7.00

Chicken Yeeros Meat

$5.00

Pork Yeeros Meat

$5.00
Salata Aegean ( Aegean Salad )

Salata Aegean ( Aegean Salad )

$8.95

Spring mix veggies, tomatoes, cucumbers, red fresh onions, chickpea, aregano and House vinaigrette ( Extra virgen olive oil and balsamic vinegar)

Skewers (Served with Pita)

Chicken Skewer

Chicken Skewer

$3.95
Pork Skewer

Pork Skewer

$3.95
Lamb Skewer

Lamb Skewer

$6.45
Bifteki Skewer

Bifteki Skewer

$5.95
Bifteki Stuffed Skewer

Bifteki Stuffed Skewer

$6.35

Fries/Side Salads

Greek Fries

Greek Fries

$5.25

Skin-on fries, topped with feta cheese and oregano

French Fries

French Fries

$4.95

Small Greek Fries

$3.10

Small French Fries

$2.95
Side Greek Horiatiki Salad

Side Greek Horiatiki Salad

$4.50
Side Green Salad

Side Green Salad

$3.50
Side Politiki Salad

Side Politiki Salad

$3.50
Side Rice

Side Rice

$3.50

Side Extra Tzaziki

$2.00
Side Extra Tiro Salata

Side Extra Tiro Salata

$2.00

Side Extra Eggplant Dip

$2.00
Side Extra Hummus

Side Extra Hummus

$2.00

Side small Tzaziki

$1.00

Side small Tirosalata

$1.00

Side small Hummus

$1.00

Side small Eggplant salad

$1.00

Pita Wraps

Topped with your choice of tzatziki/hummus/tirosalata (spicy)or Eggplant salad . Served with tomatoes, red onion and fries.
Chicken Yeeros Wrap

Chicken Yeeros Wrap

$7.95
Pork Yeeros Wrap

Pork Yeeros Wrap

$7.95
Lamb Yeeros Wrap

Lamb Yeeros Wrap

$9.95
Chicken Souvlaki Wrap

Chicken Souvlaki Wrap

$7.45
Pork Souvlaki Wrap

Pork Souvlaki Wrap

$7.45
Lamb Souvlaki Wrap

Lamb Souvlaki Wrap

$9.50
Bifteki Wrap

Bifteki Wrap

$8.50
Bifteki Stuffed Wrap

Bifteki Stuffed Wrap

$8.95
Veggie Wrap

Veggie Wrap

$6.75
Zucchini Balls Wrap

Zucchini Balls Wrap

$7.45
Shrimp Souvlaki Wrap

Shrimp Souvlaki Wrap

$9.95
Mushroom Souvlaki Wrap

Mushroom Souvlaki Wrap

$7.95

Platters

Choose your own sauce: tzatziki/hummus/tirosalata (spicy). Served with pita, and your choice of fries or rice pilaf.
Chicken Yeeros Platter

Chicken Yeeros Platter

$13.25
Lamb and Beef Yeeros Platter

Lamb and Beef Yeeros Platter

$17.50
Chicken Souvlaki Platter

Chicken Souvlaki Platter

$13.25

2 skewers.

Pork Yeeros Platter

Pork Yeeros Platter

$13.25
Pork Souvlaki Platter

Pork Souvlaki Platter

$13.25

2 skewers.

Lamb Souvlaki Platter

Lamb Souvlaki Platter

$17.50

2 skewers.

Bifteki Platter

Bifteki Platter

$13.25

2 patties.

Bifteki Stuffed Platter

Bifteki Stuffed Platter

$13.95

2 patties.

Zucchini Balls Platter

Zucchini Balls Platter

$12.50

5 balls.

Shrimp Souvlaki Platter

Shrimp Souvlaki Platter

$17.95
Mushroom Souvlaki Platter

Mushroom Souvlaki Platter

$13.45

Vegan Pita Wraps

[V] Bifteki Wrap

[V] Bifteki Wrap

$8.45

Served with red onions, tomatoes and hummus.

[V] Keftedakia Balls Wrap

[V] Keftedakia Balls Wrap

$8.45

Served with red onions, tomatoes and hummus.

[V] Falafel Wrap

[V] Falafel Wrap

$8.45

Served with red onions, tomatoes and hummus.

[V] Vegan Spanakopita

$8.50

Spinach pie with flaky filo dough.

[V] Meatless Yeeros Wrap

[V] Meatless Yeeros Wrap

$8.45

100% Plant Based Food .

[V] Meatless Souvlaki Wrap

[V] Meatless Souvlaki Wrap

$9.95

100% Plant Based Food

Vegan Platters

Served with hummus and your choice of fries/green salad/rice pilaf.
[V] Greek Bifteki

[V] Greek Bifteki

$12.50

2 plant-based patties.

[V] Keftedakia Balls Platter

[V] Keftedakia Balls Platter

$12.50

5 plant-based balls.

[V] Falafel Platter

[V] Falafel Platter

$12.50

5 fried balls.

[V] Meatless Yeeros Platter

[V] Meatless Yeeros Platter

$13.25

100% Plant Based Food

[V] Meatless Souvlaki Platter

[V] Meatless Souvlaki Platter

$13.25

100% Plant Based Food

Desserts

Baklava

Baklava

$5.50

Layered flaky filo, chopped walnuts, drenched in syrup.

Greek Strained Yogurt

Greek Strained Yogurt

$6.75

With honey or wild cherry syrup.

Rice Pudding

Rice Pudding

$4.50
Galaktoboureko

Galaktoboureko

$5.50

Beverages

Soda Cans coke, Sprite, Fanta etc!!

Soda Cans coke, Sprite, Fanta etc!!

$1.50

Soda Bottles

$2.25Out of stock
Water

Water

$1.50
Ice Tea

Ice Tea

$2.45
Perrier

Perrier

$3.25

Greek sparkling mineral water

Greek Lemonade

Greek Lemonade

$3.25
Greek Orange

Greek Orange

$3.25
Kombucha

Kombucha

$4.85

Greek Cherry

$3.25

Greek Water (Hydra)

$2.00

Menu Especial

Cheese Steak Original ( Greek Cheese Steak)

Cheese Steak Original ( Greek Cheese Steak)

$8.95
Chicken Cheese Steak

Chicken Cheese Steak

$8.95
Greek Cheese Steak Combo ( French fries and Drink)

Greek Cheese Steak Combo ( French fries and Drink)

$13.65
Chicken Cheese Steak Combo ( French fries and Drink)

Chicken Cheese Steak Combo ( French fries and Drink)

$13.65
American Cheese Steak

American Cheese Steak

$8.95
American Cheese Steak Combo ( French fries and Drink)

American Cheese Steak Combo ( French fries and Drink)

$13.65
American Cheese Steak

American Cheese Steak

$8.95

Appetizers and Soups (Served with Pita)

Tzatziki

Tzatziki

$8.25

Greek yogurt, dill, garlic, olive oil

Hummus

Hummus

$8.25

Blended chickpeas, lemon juice, tahini, garlic

Tirosalata

Tirosalata

$8.25

Feta Cheese Spread. Spicy.

Feta Bouyourdi

Feta Bouyourdi

$7.65

Feta, green peppers and tomatoes on the grill

Spanakopita

Spanakopita

$9.08

Flaky Filo dough, spinach, feta cheese and dill

Kreatopita - Beef Pie

Kreatopita - Beef Pie

$8.75
Feta Ladorigani

Feta Ladorigani

$6.55

Feta cheese, oregano, olive oil

Greek Chicken Soup

Greek Chicken Soup

$5.23

Chicken with rice, eggs and lemon

Eggplant salad. Melitzanosalata

Eggplant salad. Melitzanosalata

$7.40
Four Spread

Four Spread

$13.75
Pita Bread

Pita Bread

$1.00
Zucchini Balls (6 Balls and side Tzatziki)

Zucchini Balls (6 Balls and side Tzatziki)

$8.25
Yeeros House salad

Yeeros House salad

$8.50

Mixed of vegetables peas, carrots,onions,pickles, beets, chicken breast, boiled egg, Greek yogurt , mayonnaise, salt , black pepper and some dill !

Salads

Greek Horiatiki

Greek Horiatiki

$10.73

Straight from the village -- Tomatoes, cucumbers, green bell peppers, red onions, kalamata olives with a chunk of feta cheese and house viniagrette

Green Salad

Green Salad

$9.08

Mixed greens, feta cheese, house vinaigrette

Politiki Salad

Politiki Salad

$9.08

Green cabbage, carrots, celery, house vinaigrette

Salata Aegean ( Aegean Salad )

Salata Aegean ( Aegean Salad )

$8.95

Spring mix veggies, tomatoes, cucumbers, red fresh onions, chickpea, aregano and House vinaigrette ( Extra virgen olive oil and balsamic vinegar)

Skewers (Served with Pita)

Chicken Skewer

Chicken Skewer

$4.35
Pork Skewer

Pork Skewer

$4.35
Lamb Skewer

Lamb Skewer

$7.10
Bifteki Skewer

Bifteki Skewer

$6.55
Bifteki Stuffed Skewer

Bifteki Stuffed Skewer

$6.99

Fries/Side Salads

Greek Fries

Greek Fries

$5.78

Skin-on fries, topped with feta cheese and oregano

French Fries

French Fries

$5.45
Side Greek Horiatiki Salad

Side Greek Horiatiki Salad

$4.95
Side Green Salad

Side Green Salad

$3.85
Side Politiki Salad

Side Politiki Salad

$3.85
Small French fries

Small French fries

$2.95
Small Greek Fries

Small Greek Fries

$3.10
Side Rice Pilaf

Side Rice Pilaf

$3.50
Side Tzatziki

Side Tzatziki

$2.00
Side Hummus

Side Hummus

$2.00
Side Tirasalata

Side Tirasalata

$2.00

Pita Wraps

Topped with your choice of tzatziki/hummus/tirosalata (spicy). Served with tomatoes, red onion and fries.
Chicken Yeeros Wrap

Chicken Yeeros Wrap

$8.75
Pork Yeeros Wrap

Pork Yeeros Wrap

$8.75
Lamb Yeeros Wrap

Lamb Yeeros Wrap

$10.95
Chicken Souvlaki Wrap

Chicken Souvlaki Wrap

$8.20
Pork Souvlaki Wrap

Pork Souvlaki Wrap

$8.20
Lamb Souvlaki Wrap

Lamb Souvlaki Wrap

$10.45
Bifteki Wrap

Bifteki Wrap

$9.35
Bifteki Stuffed Wrap

Bifteki Stuffed Wrap

$9.85
Veggie Wrap

Veggie Wrap

$7.43
Zucchini Balls Wrap

Zucchini Balls Wrap

$8.20
Shrimp Souvlaki Wrap

Shrimp Souvlaki Wrap

$9.95
Mushroom Souvlaki Wrap

Mushroom Souvlaki Wrap

$7.95

Platters

Choose your own sauce: tzatziki/hummus/tirosalata (spicy). Served with pita, and your choice of fries or rice pilaf.
Chicken Yeeros Platter

Chicken Yeeros Platter

$14.58
Lamb and Beef Yeeros Platter

Lamb and Beef Yeeros Platter

$19.25
Chicken Souvlaki Platter

Chicken Souvlaki Platter

$14.58

2 skewers.

Pork Yeeros Platter

Pork Yeeros Platter

$14.58
Pork Souvlaki Platter

Pork Souvlaki Platter

$14.58

2 skewers.

Lamb Souvlaki Platter

Lamb Souvlaki Platter

$19.25

2 skewers.

Bifteki Platter

Bifteki Platter

$14.58

2 patties.

Bifteki Stuffed Platter

Bifteki Stuffed Platter

$15.35

2 patties.

Zucchini Balls Platter

Zucchini Balls Platter

$13.75

5 balls.

Shrimp Souvlaki Platter

Shrimp Souvlaki Platter

$17.95
Mushroom Souvlaki Platter

Mushroom Souvlaki Platter

$13.45

Vegan Pita Wraps

[V] Bifteki Wrap

[V] Bifteki Wrap

$9.30

Served with red onions, tomatoes and hummus.

[V] Keftedakia Balls Wrap

[V] Keftedakia Balls Wrap

$9.30

Served with red onions, tomatoes and hummus.

[V] Falafel Wrap

[V] Falafel Wrap

$9.30

Served with red onions, tomatoes and hummus.

[V] Vegan Spanakopita

$9.35

Spinach pie with flaky filo dough.

[V] Meatless Yeeros Wrap

[V] Meatless Yeeros Wrap

$7.95

100% Plant Based Food

[V] Meatless Souvlaki Wrap

[V] Meatless Souvlaki Wrap

$9.95

100% Plant Based Food

Vegan Platters

Served with hummus and your choice of fries/green salad/rice pilaf.
[V] Greek Bifteki

[V] Greek Bifteki

$13.75

2 plant-based patties.

[V] Keftedakia Balls Platter

[V] Keftedakia Balls Platter

$13.75

5 plant-based balls.

[V] Falafel Platter

[V] Falafel Platter

$13.75

5 fried balls.

[V] Meatless Yeeros Platter

[V] Meatless Yeeros Platter

$13.25

100% Plant Based Food

[V] Meatless Souvlaki Platter

[V] Meatless Souvlaki Platter

$13.25

100% Plant Based Food ( 2 Skewers )

Desserts

Baklava

Baklava

$6.05

Layered flaky filo, chopped walnuts, drenched in syrup.

Greek Strained Yogurt

Greek Strained Yogurt

$7.43

With honey or wild cherry syrup.

Rice Pudding

Rice Pudding

$4.50
Galaktoboureko

Galaktoboureko

$6.05

Beverages

Soda Cans coke, Sprite, Fanta etc!!

Soda Cans coke, Sprite, Fanta etc!!

$1.65
Water

Water

$1.65
Ice Tea

Ice Tea

$2.70
Perrier

Perrier

$3.58

Greek sparkling mineral water

Greek Lemonade

Greek Lemonade

$3.58
Greek Orange

Greek Orange

$3.58
Kombucha

Kombucha

$4.85

Watermelon Hoop Strawberry Lavander Mango Peach Elderberry

Greek Cherry

$3.58Out of stock

Menu Special

French fries Soft Drink (Can)
Cheese Steak Original ( Greek Cheese Steak )

Cheese Steak Original ( Greek Cheese Steak )

$8.95
Chicken cheese steak

Chicken cheese steak

$8.95
Cheese Steak Original Combo ( French Fries and Drink )

Cheese Steak Original Combo ( French Fries and Drink )

$13.65
Chicken Cheese Steak Combo ( French Fries and Drink )

Chicken Cheese Steak Combo ( French Fries and Drink )

$13.65
American Cheese Steak

American Cheese Steak

$8.95
America Cheese Steak Combo ( French fries and Drink)

America Cheese Steak Combo ( French fries and Drink)

$13.65
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Traditional Greek Cuisine

Location

17 E Cross Street, Baltimore, MD 21230

Directions

Gallery
Yeeros -- Traditional Greek Cuisine image
Yeeros -- Traditional Greek Cuisine image
Yeeros -- Traditional Greek Cuisine image

Similar restaurants in your area

Never on Sunday
orange star4.0 • 934
829 N Charles St Baltimore, MD 21201
View restaurantnext
The Parthenon Restaurant Inc.
orange starNo Reviews
5510 Connecticut Ave Nw Washington, DC 20015
View restaurantnext
Iron Gate
orange starNo Reviews
1734 N St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Zaytinya
orange starNo Reviews
701 9th St. NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Baltimore

honeygrow - Charles Village
orange star4.5 • 6,630
3212 St Paul St Baltimore, MD 21218
View restaurantnext
honeygrow - Harbor Point
orange star4.6 • 5,718
1309 Dock St. Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
Sip & Bite Diner
orange star4.3 • 5,471
2200 Boston St Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
The Food Market
orange star4.8 • 5,172
1017 W 36th St Baltimore, MD 21211
View restaurantnext
Blue Hill Tavern
orange star4.8 • 4,503
938 S Conkling St Baltimo