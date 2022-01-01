Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

French Fries
Onion Rings
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

Limited Time!

Pumpkin Spice Shake

Pumpkin Spice Shake

$8.50

Pumpkin spice shake, graham cracker crumble, pumpkin candy, orange sprinkles, pumpkin spice sauce, whipped cream.

Chipotle Chicken Cheesesteak

Chipotle Chicken Cheesesteak

$12.45

Chicken breast, grilled onions, pepper jack cheese, arugula, tomato, chipotle mayo.

Submarines

The Yella Submarine

The Yella Submarine

$10.40

prosciuttini, hot ham, salami, provolone

The Uncle Babe

The Uncle Babe

$10.25

deluxe ham, salami, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers

The Torpedo

The Torpedo

$10.25

salami, fresh mozzarella, sundried tomato pesto

The Nuclear Sub

The Nuclear Sub

$10.25

hot ham, pepper jack cheese, hot banana peppers

The Rochester

The Rochester

$11.25

roast beef, cheddar cheese, horseradish sauce

The All American

The All American

$10.25

choose 2 meats and 1 cheese

Turkey Club Sub

Turkey Club Sub

$11.25

turkey, swiss cheese, bacon, mayo.

Talking Turkey Sub

Talking Turkey Sub

$10.25

turkey, pepperjack, chipotle mayo

Deli Classics

The Uncle Charlie

The Uncle Charlie

$10.95

deluxe ham, roast beef, turkey, swiss cheese, coleslaw, Russian dressing, sliced rye

The Uncle Pat

The Uncle Pat

$10.95

pastrami, corned beef, deli mustard, sliced rye

Hot Pastrami

Hot Pastrami

$10.95

pastrami, swiss cheese, coleslaw, Russian dressing, sliced rye

BLTA

BLTA

$9.85

bacon, lettuce, tomato, sliced avocado, lemon aioli, multigrain square

Eggplant Milanese

Eggplant Milanese

$10.95

Crispy fried eggplant, provolone cheese, arugula, roasted red peppers, balsamic glaze on a seeded Italian hero.

Veggie

Veggie

$8.75

grilled green zucchini, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella, Yella's signature artichoke spread, multigrain square

Hot Subs & Steaks

The Lombardi

The Lombardi

$11.55

crispy chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, sundried tomato pesto, sub roll

The Fat Angelo

The Fat Angelo

$12.45

sliced steak, roasted potatoes, peppers & onions, American cheese, sub roll

The Benny Brown

The Benny Brown

$12.45

sliced steak, sauteed onions, fresh mozzarella, brown gravy, sub roll

The Grandpa Joe

The Grandpa Joe

$12.45

sliced steak, sauteed onions, provolone cheese, hot banana peppers

Burgers

Hamburger

Hamburger

$5.45

Yella’s burger blend, pickles, ketchup, potato roll

Classic Cheeseburger

Classic Cheeseburger

$6.45

Yella’s burger blend, white American cheese, pickles, ketchup, potato roll

The Yella Burger

The Yella Burger

$7.10

Yella’s burger blend, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, secret sauce, potato roll

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.43

Yella’s burger blend, bacon, cheddar cheese, pickles, secret sauce, potato roll

Jersey Smash

Jersey Smash

$7.10

Yella’s burger blend, shaved sweet onions, white American cheese, pickles, secret sauce, potato roll

The Cowboy Burger

The Cowboy Burger

$10.95

Double burger patties, bacon, cheddar cheese, onion rings, banana peppers and BBQ sauce.

Chicken Sandwiches

Crispy Chicken

Crispy Chicken

$7.65

crispy chicken breast, lettuce, pickles, lemon aioli, potato roll

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$8.20

crispy chicken breast, lettuce, buffalo sauce, ranch dressing, potato roll

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$8.75

crispy chicken breast, bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, ranch dressing, potato roll

Nashville Hot

Nashville Hot

$8.53

crispy Nashville-spiced chicken breast, coleslaw, pickles, potato roll

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$7.65

marinated chicken, lettuce, tomato, lemon aioli, potato roll

Small Bites & Sides

Spicy Crispy Chicken Bites

Spicy Crispy Chicken Bites

$7.95

Seasoned with Yella's spice blend and served with your choice of sauce.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$7.95
French Fries

French Fries

$3.45
Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$4.95

Crispy fries, cheddar cheese sauce, gravy, crumbled bacon, banana peppers.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.95
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$3.95
Housemade Potato Chips - Sea Salt

Housemade Potato Chips - Sea Salt

$1.75

Crispy housemade sea salt chips.

Housemade Potato Chips - Spicy BBQ

Housemade Potato Chips - Spicy BBQ

$1.75

Crispy housemade spicy BBQ chips.

Cabbage Slaw

Cabbage Slaw

$1.95

Classic deli slaw.

Classic Hand-Spun Shakes

Vanilla

Vanilla

$5.95
Chocolate

Chocolate

$5.95
Strawberry

Strawberry

$5.95
Caramel

Caramel

$5.95

Signature Hand-Spun Shakes

Yella's Birthday

Yella's Birthday

$8.50

vanilla shake, rainbow sprinkles, whipped cream, caramel sauce, birthday cake cannoli

Choc Chip Brownie Shake

Choc Chip Brownie Shake

$8.50

chocolate shake, chocolate cookie crumbles, chocolate sauce, whipped cream, chocolate chip brownie

Strawberry Shortcake

Strawberry Shortcake

$8.50

strawberry shake, graham cracker crumble, strawberry sauce, whipped cream, strawberry shortcake bar

Dreamcicle

Dreamcicle

$8.50

orange sherbert/vanilla shake, whipped cream, orange sprinkles, dreamcicle bar

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Cookie (1)

Chocolate Chip Cookie (1)

$1.25

Fresh Baked David's Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie (3)

Chocolate Chip Cookie (3)

$2.95

3 Fresh Baked David's Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chocolate Chip Brownie

Chocolate Chip Brownie

$2.99

David's Chocolate Chip Brownie

Drinks

Canned Soda

$2.25

12 oz.

Bottled Water

$2.50

16.9 oz.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Food Worth Screaming About!

Website

Location

1103 Goffle Road Suite 2, Hawthorne, NJ 07506

Directions

Gallery
Yella's image
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

