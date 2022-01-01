Yellow Brick Pizza - East Market 212 Kelton Ave

  • Home
Salads

Kale Caesar

$10.00

Baby kale tossed in house Caesar dressing with croutons & shaved parmesan - vegan option.

Small House Salad

$6.00

Rainbow kale, cabbage, radicchio, brussels sprouts, carrots, tomatoes & cucumbers.

Large House Salad

$10.00

Rainbow kale, cabbage, radicchio, brussels sprouts, carrots, tomatoes & cucumbers.

Shareables

Garlic Knots

$5.50

Hot Knots

$6.50

Garlic Cheese Bread

$12.00

Garlic butter, minced garlic, mozzarella & Italian seasoning with a side of red sauce.

Build Your Own Pizza

10" Build Your Own Pizza

$11.00

Every pizza includes red sauce & mozzarella unless you choose otherwise. We recommend 5 or fewer toppings for maximum enjoyability.

14" Build Your Own Pizza

$15.00

Every pizza includes red sauce & mozzarella unless you choose otherwise. We recommend 5 or fewer toppings for maximum enjoyability.

18" Build Your Own Pizza

$19.00

Every pizza includes red sauce & mozzarella unless you choose otherwise. We recommend 5 or fewer toppings for maximum enjoyability.

The EL Train

10" EL Train

$14.75

Red sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, green peppers & Chicago-style giardiniera - vegan option.

14" EL Train

$22.50

Red sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, green peppers & Chicago-style giardiniera - vegan option.

18" EL Train

$30.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, green peppers & Chicago-style giardiniera - vegan option.

Big O

10" Big O

$17.50

Red sauce, minced garlic, mozzarella, tomatoes, feta, artichoke hearts, red onion, pesto & fresh spinach after bake.

14" Big O

$30.00

Red sauce, minced garlic, mozzarella, tomatoes, feta, artichoke hearts, red onion, pesto & fresh spinach after bake.

18" Big O

$40.00

Red sauce, minced garlic, mozzarella, tomatoes, feta, artichoke hearts, red onion, pesto & fresh spinach after bake.

Flying Pig

10" Flying Pig

$16.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, ham & Italian sausage.

14" Flying Pig

$25.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, ham & Italian sausage.

18" Flying Pig

$34.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, ham & Italian sausage.

Classico

10" Classico

$16.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, Ezzo pepperoni, Italian sausage, green peppers, mushrooms & black olives.

14" Classico

$25.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, Ezzo pepperoni, Italian sausage, green peppers, mushrooms & black olives.

18" Classico

$30.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, Ezzo pepperoni, Italian sausage, green peppers, mushrooms & black olives.

Rhode Island Red

10" Rhode Island Red

$12.75

Extra Rhode Island sauce with shaved parmesan after bake - well done.

14" Rhode Island Red

$18.25

Extra Rhode Island sauce with shaved parmesan after bake - well done.

18" Rhode Island Red

$27.00

Extra Rhode Island sauce with shaved parmesan after bake - well done.

Spicy Chicken Corn Chowder

10" Spicy Chicken Corn Chowder

$17.50

Best sauce. kale, Cajun seasoning, mozzarella, chicken, red onion, roasted red peppers & sweet corn with grated parmesan after bake.

14" Spicy Chicken Corn Chowder

$30.00

Best sauce. kale, Cajun seasoning, mozzarella, chicken, red onion, roasted red peppers & sweet corn with grated parmesan after bake.

18" Spicy Chicken Corn Chowder

$40.00

Best sauce. kale, Cajun seasoning, mozzarella, chicken, red onion, roasted red peppers & sweet corn with grated parmesan after bake.

Fresh Prince

10" Fresh Prince

$14.75

Olive oil, fresh basil, minced garlic, mozzarella, tomatoes, ricotta & Italian seasoning - vegan option.

14" Fresh Prince

$22.50

Olive oil, fresh basil, minced garlic, mozzarella, tomatoes, ricotta & Italian seasoning - vegan option.

18" Fresh Prince

$30.00

Olive oil, fresh basil, minced garlic, mozzarella, tomatoes, ricotta & Italian seasoning - vegan option.

Big Sur

10" Big Sur

$17.50

Pesto, minced garlic, mozzarella, tomatoes, chicken, red onion, artichoke hearts & feta.

14" Big Sur

$30.00

Pesto, minced garlic, mozzarella, tomatoes, chicken, red onion, artichoke hearts & feta.

18" Big Sur

$40.00

Pesto, minced garlic, mozzarella, tomatoes, chicken, red onion, artichoke hearts & feta.

TVPizza

10" TVPizza

$16.00Out of stock

Red sauce, mozzarella, TVP sausage, jalapeno, pineapple, red onion & BBQ after bake.

14" TVPizza

$25.00Out of stock

Red sauce, mozzarella, TVP sausage, jalapeno, pineapple, red onion & BBQ after bake.

18" TVPizza

$34.00Out of stock

Red sauce, mozzarella, TVP sausage, jalapeno, pineapple, red onion & BBQ after bake.

Green Goddess

10" Green Goddess

$12.75

Pesto, fresh spinach, mozzarella & artichoke hearts.

14" Green Goddess

$18.25

Pesto, fresh spinach, mozzarella & artichoke hearts.

18" Green Goddess

$27.00

Pesto, fresh spinach, mozzarella & artichoke hearts.

Mad Greek

10" Mad Greek

$16.00

Red sauce, minced garlic, mozzarella, tomatoes, kalamata olives, feta & Italian seasoning.

14" Mad Greek

$25.00

Red sauce, minced garlic, mozzarella, tomatoes, kalamata olives, feta & Italian seasoning.

18" Mad Greek

$34.00

Red sauce, minced garlic, mozzarella, tomatoes, kalamata olives, feta & Italian seasoning.

Big Island

10" Big Island

$14.75

Red sauce, mozzarella, ham, bacon & pineapple.

14" Big Island

$22.50

Red sauce, mozzarella, ham, bacon & pineapple.

18" Big Island

$30.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, ham, bacon & pineapple.

Frisco

10" Frisco

$14.75

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, banana peppers & black olives.

14" Frisco

$22.50

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, banana peppers & black olives.

18" Frisco

$30.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, banana peppers & black olives.

New York White

10" New York White

$14.75

Beschamel, mozzarella, ricotta & fresh basil.

14" New York White

$22.50

Beschamel, mozzarella, ricotta & fresh basil.

18" New York White

$30.00

Beschamel, mozzarella, ricotta & fresh basil.

Dante's Inferno

10" Dante's Inferno

$14.75

Olive oil/cayenne crust, dante sauce, mozzarella, jalapeno, banana peppers, sausage, green pepper, crushed red pepper & Buffalo sauce after bake.

14" Dante's Inferno

$22.50

Olive oil/cayenne crust, dante sauce, mozzarella, jalapeno, banana peppers, sausage, green pepper, crushed red pepper & Buffalo sauce after bake.

18" Dante's Inferno

$30.00

Olive oil/cayenne crust, dante sauce, mozzarella, jalapeno, banana peppers, sausage, green pepper, crushed red pepper & Buffalo sauce after bake.

Build Your Own Chicago-Style Stuffed Pizza

10" Build Your Own Chicago

$18.00

14" Build Your Own Chicago

$30.00

Calzones

Traditional Calzone

$12.00

Mozzarella, ricotta & tomatoes with a side of red sauce.

Garden Calzone

$15.00

Mozzarella, roasted red peppers, roasted mushrooms, tomatoes & red onion with a side of pesto.

Supreme Calzone

$18.00

Mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ham, roasted mushrooms, green peppers, red onion & black olives.

Build Your Own Calzone

$11.00

2oz Sauce

Red Sauce 2oz

$0.75

Garlic Butter 2oz

$0.75

Basil Pesto 2oz

$1.50Out of stock

Vegan Caesar 2oz

$1.00

Ranch 2oz

$0.75

House Creamy Italian 2oz

$0.75

House Lemon Vinaigrette 2oz

$0.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Artisanal Hand-tossed Pizzas & Chicago-Style Stuffed Pizzas

Location

212 Kelton Avenue, Columbus, OH 43205

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

