Restaurant header imageView gallery

Yellow Door Taqueria Mission Hill

review star

No reviews yet

1619 Tremont Street

Roxbury, MA 02120

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

STARTERS

House-made Chips & Salsa

House-made Chips & Salsa

$6.00

house-made corn tortilla chips with roasted salsa rojo. gluten + shellfish cross contamination for chips.

House-made Chips & Guacamole

House-made Chips & Guacamole

$12.00

house-made corn tortilla chips with fresh guacamole. gluten + shellfish cross contamination for chips.

House-made Chips & Queso

House-made Chips & Queso

$10.00

house-made corn tortilla chips with warm queso dip. gluten + shellfish cross contamination for chips.

Elote

Elote

$10.00

grilled corn, chipotle aioli, cotija, smoked paprika, lime, cilantro.

Chicken Tinga Flautas

Chicken Tinga Flautas

$12.00

chihuahua + cotija cheese, tomatillo salsa, chipotle aioli, crema, lettuce, radish, cilantro.

Chilled Green Chili Shrimp

Chilled Green Chili Shrimp

$16.00

tomatillo poached shrimp, red onion, cucumber, green chili sauce, chipotle mayo, avocado spread lemon zest; served with house-made tortilla chips.

Mango + Habanero Wings

Mango + Habanero Wings

$15.00

Crispy wings, mango habanero sauce, chopped celery, crumbled blue cheese.

Street Corn Nachos

Street Corn Nachos

$13.00

tortillas, elote, cheddar & cotija cheese, pickled red onions, poblano peppers, fresh avocado + cilantro. gluten + shellfish cross contamination for chips.

Apple Cranberry Salad

Apple Cranberry Salad

$13.00

baby kale, shaved brussel sprouts, chopped red apple, pomegranate seeds, crumbled blue cheese, cranberry dressing.

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

flour tortilla, oaxaca cheese. cannot be made gluten free.

TACOS

Carnitas

Carnitas

$6.00

confit pork, cotija, salsa verde, onion, refried beans, chicharrón, cilantro. gluten free.

Charred Broccoli

Charred Broccoli

$6.00

crispy chili-spiced chickpeas, romesco, cashew coconut crema, fresh fresno chili -vegan-

Chicken Tinga

Chicken Tinga

$6.00

tinga- braised chicken, lettuce, radish, avocado frito, crema, cilantro. gluten free.

Chili Duck

Chili Duck

$7.00

chili barbecue roasted duck, vanilla plantain puree, pickled red onions, plantain strings, crema, cilantro. gluten free.

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$7.00

Sweet & spicy glaze, mango salsa, slaw. Cannot be prepared gluten free.

Crispy Pork Belly

Crispy Pork Belly

$6.00

fried pork belly, avocado-cilantro salsa, candied anaheim peppers, pickled red onion. gluten free.

Fish Frito

Fish Frito

$6.00

chili-infused & tacate-battered fried local fish, grilled pineapple salsa, calabaza puree, crema, cilantro. shellfish cross contamination in fryer.

Jackfruit + Apple

Jackfruit + Apple

$7.00

seasoned jackfruit, avocado pureé, sliced green apple, pico de gallo, toasted pepitas, cilantro. vegan + gluten free.

Queso Carne

Queso Carne

$7.00

marinated steak, oaxaca cheese, blistered bell peppers, bacon & onion jam, habanero salsa roja, cilantro. gluten free.

Scallop Frito

Scallop Frito

$6.00

pickled jalapeño & celery mayonesa, pico slaw, prickly pear molasses, fried tortilla strips, cilantro. (contains shellfish) Cannot be prepared gluten free.

2 Beef Birria Tacos

2 Beef Birria Tacos

$12.00

shredded beef, oaxaca + chihuahua cheese, onions, cilantro, tomato broth

1 Beef Birria Taco

1 Beef Birria Taco

$7.00

shredded beef, oaxaca + chihuahua cheese, onions, cilantro, tomato broth

DESSERT

Churros

$9.00

crispy fried dough, Mexican cinnamon sugar, dulce de leche sauce

EXTRAS

8oz. Guacamole

8oz. Guacamole

$10.00

8oz. Queso Dip

$8.00
8oz. Salsa Roja

8oz. Salsa Roja

$4.00
Refried Beans

Refried Beans

$4.00

contains pork

Mexican Rice

$4.00
Side of Chips

Side of Chips

$2.00

Side Crema

$0.50

Side Hot Sauce

6 Tortillas To-Go

$6.00

To-Go Utensils

Margaritas *21+ ID REQUIRED*

Margaritas de la Casa

Margaritas de la Casa

$12.00

one margarita- ready to drink! blanco tequila, fresh lime, orange liqueur, and house-made cordials.

Bottles & Cans

Tecate

$4.00

12oz. can mexican lager.

Corona Extra

$5.00

12oz bottle mexican lager.

Corona Premier

$5.00

12oz bottle mexican light lager.

Pacifico

$5.00

12oz bottle mexican lager.

Narragansett Lager

$3.00

16oz can lager. narragansett, ri.

Nantucket Lime Tequila Seltzer

Nantucket Lime Tequila Seltzer

$8.00

la langosta blanco tequila, natural lemon + lime flavors, carbonation. triple eight distillery, nantucket, ma. gluten free.

Nantucket Gralefruit Vodka Soda

$8.00

Fiddle Haead IPA

$8.00

Margarita Kits

YDT Margarita Mix

YDT Margarita Mix

$15.00

make our margs at home! just add tequila and orange liqueur, shake and serve. makes 8 margaritas.

32 oz Margarita - Alcohol Included *21+*

32 oz Margarita - Alcohol Included *21+*

$75.00

ready to serve! makes 8 margaritas per bottle. blanco tequila, fresh lime, orange liqueur, and house made cordials. *ALCOHOL INCLUDED*

GRANDE TACO KITS

$100 TACO KIT

$100 TACO KIT

$100.00

Grande Taco kits are now available! Each kit contains ingredients for 12 tacos (choose 2 of BOSTON’S BEST TACOS), chips + guacamole + a side of salsa, elote, and your choice of a non-alcoholic house, coconut, or jalapeño margarita mix! Choose “schedule for later” when placing your order and choose the time and date you’d like to pick up your Grande Taco kit.

$175 TACO KIT

$175 TACO KIT

$175.00

Grande Taco Kits are now available! Each kit contains ingredients for 12 tacos (choose 2 of BOSTON’S BEST TACOS), chips + guacamole + a side of salsa, elote, and your choice of house, coconut, or jalapeño margaritas (8 margaritas)! *ID Required at pick up for the purchase of alcohol.* Choose “schedule for later” when placing your order and choose the time and date you’d like to pick up your Grande Taco kit.

WEARABLES

YDT Full Sized Zip Up Hoodie

YDT Full Sized Zip Up Hoodie

$38.00
YDT Cropped Hoodie

YDT Cropped Hoodie

$38.00
YDT T-Shirt

YDT T-Shirt

$20.00
YDT Unisex Joggers

YDT Unisex Joggers

$48.00
YDT Pom Beanie

YDT Pom Beanie

$18.00

YDT SnapBack

$20.00
YDT Beanie

YDT Beanie

$18.00

ACCESSORIES

YDT Bandana

$6.00

YDT Pint Glass

$8.00

CANDLES

Single Candle

$16.00

2 Candle Bundle

$30.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy

Location

1619 Tremont Street, Roxbury, MA 02120

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Ginger Exchange - Mission Hill
orange starNo Reviews
1625 Tremont St Boston, MA 02120
View restaurantnext
Chilacates - Tremont St - Mission Hill, MA
orange starNo Reviews
1482 A Tremont St, Boston, MA Roxbury, MA 02120
View restaurantnext
Penguin Pizza
orange star4.9 • 830
735 Huntington Ave Boston, MA 02115
View restaurantnext
Solid Ground Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
742 Huntington Ave Boston, MA 02115
View restaurantnext
Punch Bowl Brookline - 700 Brookline Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
700 Brookline Avenue Brookline, MA 02446
View restaurantnext
Laughing Monk Café
orange starNo Reviews
737 Huntington Ave. Boston, MA 02115
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Roxbury

Lincoln Tavern
orange star4.6 • 9,775
425 West Broadway South Boston, MA 02127
View restaurantnext
Anna's Taqueria - MGH/Beacon Hill
orange star4.4 • 9,247
242 Cambridge Street Boston, MA 02114
View restaurantnext
Mistral Boston
orange star4.7 • 8,058
223 Columbus Ave BOSTON, MA 02116
View restaurantnext
Mamma Maria - Boston, MA
orange star4.7 • 6,741
3 North Square Boston, MA 02113
View restaurantnext
Fox & the knife
orange star5.0 • 6,589
28 W Broadway Boston, MA 02127
View restaurantnext
Boston Burger Company - 1100 Boylston st
orange star4.4 • 6,189
1100 Boylston st boston, MA 02215
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Roxbury
Charlestown
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Cambridge
review star
Avg 4.3 (176 restaurants)
Chelsea
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Somerville
review star
Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)
Everett
review star
Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)
Allston
review star
Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)
Jamaica Plain
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Winthrop
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Brookline
review star
Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston