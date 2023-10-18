Full Menu

Appetizers

Punjabi Samosa
$6.99

Season peas and potato in crispy pastry shell

Masala Papad
$5.99

Lentil cracker with topped masala on it

Samosa Chaat
$7.99
Spicy Fries
$5.99
Kurkuri Bhindi
$5.99
Chowpatty Bhel
$6.99
Bang Bang Cauliflower
$5.99
Chili Paneer
$7.99
Chicken 65
$7.99
Achari chicken Tikka
$10.99
Masala Fried Shrimp
$11.99
Malavani Fry Chicken
$9.99

Entrees

Veg Kolhapuri
$13.99
Paneer Pasanda
$13.99
Paneer Bhurji
$13.99
Aloo Gobi Mutter
$12.99
Chola
$12.99
Dal Fry
$11.99
Dal Bukhara
$13.99
Malai Kofta
$14.99
Chicken Ghee Roast
$15.99
Goat Handi
$17.99
Shrimp Angara
$16.99
Butter Chicken
$16.99

From the Tandoor - Non-Veg

Chicken Tikka
$16.99

Boneless chicken marinated in yogurt and Indian spices, cooked in clay oven

Tandoori Shrimp
$17.99

Fresh shrimp/fish marinated in yogurt and Indian spices cooked in clay oven

Salmon Tikka
$18.99
Sheek Kebab
$16.99

From the Tandoor - Veg

Paneer Tikka
$13.99

Homemade cottage cheese marinated with yogurt and Indian spices cooked in clay oven

Yellow Handi Signature Dishes

The Tikka Masala Veg.
$13.99

Rich and creamy sauce made of tomato

The Saag
$13.99

A hot puree of spinach curry with Indian aromatic spices and cream

The Korma
$14.99

Delicate flavored curry sauce with fresh herbs and aromatic Indian spices

The Kadahi
$14.99

Spicy smoky thick tomato gravy made with freshly ground spices, roasted onion and bell pepper

The Vindaloo
$13.99

Made from tomato, butter, cashew nut, and seeds

The Moilee
$13.99

Mughlai-style luscious curry made with yogurt, cream and nuts, and spices

Biryanis

Special Dum Biryani
$13.99

Long grain basmati rice cooked with blended herbs and spices garnished with onion and lemon

Sides

Mint Rita
$2.99
Onian Salad
$1.99
Jeera Aloo
$5.99
Plain Rice
$4.99
Roasted Papad
$2.99
Fried Papad
$2.99

Bread

Butter Naan
$2.99
Garlic Naan
$3.99
Bullet Naan
$3.99
Cheese Naan
$5.99
Tandoori Roti
$3.99
Mint Paratha
$5.99

NON-Alcoholic Beverage

Indian Masala Chai
$4.99
Mango Lassi
$5.00
Sweet Lassi
$3.99
Bottled Water
$1.59
Coke
$2.59
Diet Coke
$2.59
Sprite
$2.59
Dr Pepper
$2.59
Coke Zero
$2.59
Nimbu Pani
$2.59
Fanta
$2.59
Root Beer
$2.59

Alcoholic Beverage

Taj Mahal
$7.99+
Dos Equis
$5.99
Corona
$6.99
Heiniken
$6.99
Yuengling
$5.99
Michelob Ultra
$5.99
Merlot
$7.99+
Charddonay
$7.99+
Cabernet
$7.99+
Special1
$11.99+
Pinot Grigio
$7.99+
Pinot Noir
$7.99+
Zinfadel
$7.99+
Special2
$11.99+
Champagne
$8.99+
Bubbly?
$8.99+
Jack Daniels
Patron
Beefeater
Grey Goose
Malibu
Peach Schnapps

Dessert - Hot

Gulab Jamun
$5.99

Dessert - Cold

Chocolate Nan With Vanilla Ice Cream
$7.99
Vanilla Ice Cream
$5.99
Ras Malai
$5.99
Rice Kheer
$5.99
Mango lassie
$4.99

