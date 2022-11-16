Yellow Light Coffee and Donuts
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
14447 East Jefferson Avenue, Detroit, MI 48215
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Motor City Smoothie Co. - 13222 East Jefferson Avenue
No Reviews
13222 East Jefferson Avenue Detroit, MI 48215
View restaurant
LEROUGE BOULANGERIE - 15201 Kercheval Ave
No Reviews
15215 Kercheval Street Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230
View restaurant
Coriander Kitchen and Farm - at Fisherman's Marina
No Reviews
14601 Riverside Blvd. Detroit, MI 48215
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Detroit
Slows BarBQ Corktown - 2138 MICHIGAN AVE
4.9 • 11,406
2138 MICHIGAN AVE DETROIT, MI 48216
View restaurant
Beyond Juicery + Eatery - Eastern Market
4.6 • 2,490
2501 Russell Street Detroit, MI 48207
View restaurant