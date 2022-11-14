Main picView gallery

Yellow City Grind 4410 Bell St

review star

No reviews yet

4410 Bell St

Amarillo, TX 79109

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

20oz Breve (HOT ONLY)
24oz Caramel Macchiato
16oz Pumpkin Cold Brew

Americano

12oz Americano

12oz Americano

$2.30

16oz Americano

$3.00

20oz Americano (HOT ONLY)

$3.40

24oz Americano

$4.00

32oz Americano (COLD ONLY)

$4.40

Caramel Macchiato

12oz Caramel Macchiato

$4.35

16oz Caramel Macchiato

$4.85

20oz Caramel Macchiato (HOT ONLY)

$5.35

24oz Caramel Macchiato

$5.85

32oz Caramel Macchiato (ICED ONLY)

$6.15

Café Latte

12oz Café Latte

$3.80

16oz Café Latte

$4.35

20oz Café Latte (HOT ONLY)

$4.70

24oz Café Latte

$5.10

32oz Café Latte (COLD ONLY)

$5.90

Mocha Latte

12oz Mocha Latte

$4.00

16oz Mocha Latte

$4.65

20oz Mocha Latte (HOT ONLY)

$5.00

24oz Mocha Latte

$5.50

32oz Mocha Latte (COLD ONLY)

$5.90

White Chocolate Mocha Latte

12oz White Chocolate Mocha

$4.00

16oz White Chocolate Mocha

$4.65

20oz White Chocolate Mocha (HOT ONLY)

$5.00

24oz White Chocolate Mocha

$5.50

32oz White Chocolate Mocha (COLD ONLY)

$5.90

Breve

12oz Breve

$4.25

16oz Breve

$4.75

20oz Breve (HOT ONLY)

$5.25

24oz Breve

$5.75

32oz Breve (COLD ONLY)

$6.40

Iced Coffee

12oz Iced Coffee

$2.15

16oz Iced Coffee

$2.55

24oz Iced Coffee

$3.35

32oz Iced Coffee

$3.75

Cold Brew

12oz Cold Brew

$3.20

16oz Cold Brew

$3.50

24oz Cold Brew

$4.10

32oz Cold Brew

$4.50

Coffee Of The Day

12oz Coffee Of The Day

$1.90

16oz Coffee Of The Day

$2.25

20oz Coffee Of The Day (HOT ONLY)

$2.55

24oz Coffee Of The Day

$2.75

32oz Coffee Of The Day (COLD ONLY)

Frappe

16oz Frappe

$4.45

24oz Frappe

$5.60

32oz Frappe

$5.90

London Fog

16oz London Fog

$4.30

20oz London Fog

$4.75

24oz London Fog

$5.15

Shots Of Espresso Over Ice

2 Shots Of Espresso Over Ice

$2.30

3 Shots Of Espresso Over Ice

$3.00

White Chocolate Mocha Raspberry Latte

16oz White Choc Raspberry

$4.65

20oz White Choc Raspberry

$5.00

24oz White Choc Raspberry

$5.50

32oz White Choc Raspberry

$6.15

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.80+

Coconut Mocha Breve

16oz Coconut Mocha Breve

$4.75

20oz Coconut Mocha Breve

$5.25

24oz Coconut Mocha Breve

$5.75

32oz Coconut Mocha Breve

$6.40

Pumpkin Cold Brew

12oz Pumpkin Cold Brew

$3.20

16oz Pumpkin Cold Brew

$3.50

24oz Pumpkin Cold Brew

$4.10

32oz Pumpkin Cold Brew

$4.75

Pumpkin Spice Latte

16oz Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.65

20oz Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.00

24oz Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.50

32oz Pumpkin Spice Latte

$6.15

Vanilla Latte

16oz Vanilla Latte

$4.65

20oz Vanilla Latte

$5.00

24oz Vanilla Latte

$5.50

32oz Vanilla Latte

$6.15

Caramel Latte

16oz Caramel Latte

$4.65

20oz Caramel Latte

$5.00

24oz Caramel Latte

$5.50

32oz Caramel Latte

$6.15

Honey Lavender Latte

16oz Honey Lavender Latte

$4.65

20oz Honey Lavender Latte

$5.00

24oz Honey Lavender Latte

$5.50

32oz Honey Lavender Latte

$6.15

Blueberry Lavender Latte

16oz Blueberry Lavender

$4.65

20oz Blueberry Lavender

$5.00

24oz Blueberry Lavender

$5.50

32oz Blueberry Lavender

$6.15

A Shot Of Espresso By Itself

Single Shot

$1.50

Double Shot

$2.50

Triple Shot

$3.50

128oz To Go Coffee Set

128oz To Go Coffee Set

$25.00

Sarah - Hocus Pocus Frappe - (White Choc. PB)

16oz Sarah

$5.20

24oz Sarah

$6.35

32oz Sarah

$6.95

Mary - Hocus Pocus Frappe - (White Choc. Rasp.)

16oz Mary

$5.20

24oz Mary

$6.35

32oz Mary

$6.95

Winnie - Hocus Pocus Frappe - (Mystery Matcha)

16oz Winnie

$5.20

24oz Winnie

$6.35

32oz Winnie

$6.95

Café Au Lait (C.O.D. W/ Steamed Milk)

12oz Café Au Lait

$2.75

16oz Café Au Lait

$3.15

20oz Café Au Lait

$3.55

24oz Café Au Lait

$4.15

Iced Coffee WITH COFFEE CUBES

12oz Iced Coffee W/ COFFEE CUBES

$3.35

16oz Iced Coffee W/ COFFEE CUBES

$3.75

24oz Iced Coffee W/ COFFEE CUBES

$4.55

32oz Iced Coffee W/ COFFEE CUBES

$4.95

Cold Brew WITH COLD BREW CUBES

12oz Cold Brew W/ COLD BREW CUBES

$4.40

16oz Cold Brew W/ COLD BREW CUBES

$4.70

24oz Cold Brew W/ COLD BREW CUBES

$5.30

32oz Cold Brew W/ COLD BREW CUBES

$5.80

Cold Brew Cubes/Iced Coffee Cubes

Cold Brew Cubes

$1.20

Iced Coffee Cubes

$1.20

Pumpkin Macchiato

12oz Pumpkin Macchiato

$4.35

16oz Pumpkin Macchiato

$4.85

20oz Pumpkin Macchiato (HOT ONLY)

$5.00

24oz Pumpkin Macchiato

$5.50

32oz Pumpkin Macchiato (ICED ONLY)

$6.15

128oz To Go Hot Chocolate Set

To go Hot Chocolate

$32.00

Red Velvet Latte

12oz Red Velvet Latte

$4.30

16oz Red Velvet Latte

$4.65

20oz Red Velvet Latte (HOT ONLY)

$5.00

24oz Red Velvet Latte

$5.50

32oz Red Velvet Latte (COLD ONLY)

$6.15

Eggnog Latte

16oz Eggnog Latte

$4.75

20oz Eggnog Latte (HOT ONLY)

$5.25

24oz Eggnog Latte

$5.75

32oz Eggnog Latte (COLD ONLY)

$7.00

Horchata Latte W/ Caramel Drizzle

12oz Horchata Latte

$4.25

16oz Horchata Latte

$4.75

20oz Horchata Latte (HOT ONLY)

$5.25

24oz Horchata Latte

$5.75

32oz Horchata Latte (COLD ONLY)

$6.75

Sweet Tea

16oz Sweet Tea

$1.50

24oz Sweet Tea

$1.75

32oz Sweet Tea

$2.00

44oz Sweet Tea

$2.25

Unsweet Tea

16oz Unsweeet Tea

$1.50

24oz Unsweet Tea

$1.75

32oz Unsweet Tea

$2.00

44oz Unsweet Tea

$2.25

Stevia Sweet Tea

16oz Stevia Sweeet Tea

$1.50

24oz Stevia Sweet Tea

$1.75

32oz Stevia Sweet Tea

$2.00

44oz Stevia Sweet Tea

$2.25

Steamer

12oz Steamer

$2.75

16oz Steamer

$3.20

20oz Steamer

$3.65

24oz Steamer

$4.05

Chai Tea Latte

12oz Chai Tea Latte

$3.70

16oz Chai Tea Latte

$4.30

20oz Chai Tea Latte (HOT ONLY)

$4.75

24oz Chai Tea Latte

$5.15

32oz Chai Tea Latte (COLD ONLY)

$5.60

Matcha Latte

12oz Matcha Latte

$3.60

16oz Matcha Latte

$4.00

20oz Matcha Latte (HOT ONLY)

$4.40

24oz Matcha Latte

$4.85

32oz Matcha Latte (COLD ONLY)

$5.25

Milk

12oz Milk

$2.45

16oz Milk

$2.75

24oz Milk

$3.25

Hot Chocolate

12oz Hot Chocolate

$2.90

16oz Hot Chocolate

$3.35

20oz Hot Chocolate

$3.80

24oz Hot Chocolate

$4.20

Italian Cream Soda

16oz Italian Cream Soda

$3.00

24oz Italian Cream Soda

$3.80

32oz Italian Cream Soda

$4.15

12oz Italian Cream Soda

$2.70

Cup Of Water

16oz Cup Of Water

$0.50

24oz Cup Of Water

$0.50

32oz Cup Of Water

$0.50

44oz Foam Cup Of Water

$0.50

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.12

Witches Brew (16oz ONLY)

16oz

$5.25

FREE KIDS HOT CHOCOLATE HALLOWEEN ONLY

Kids Hot Chocolate Halloween

Hot Earl Grey Tea

16oz Earl Grey Hot Tea

$2.25

20oz Earl Grey Hot Tea

$2.75

24oz Earl Grey Hot Tea

$3.00

Fruity Pebbles Matcha Latte

12oz Fruity Pebbles Matcha Latte

$4.40

16oz Fruity Pebbles Matcha Latte

$4.80

20oz Fruity Pebbles Matcha Latte (HOT ONLY)

$5.20

24oz Fruity Pebbles Matcha Latte

$5.65

32oz Fruity Pebbles Matcha Latte (COLD ONLY)

$6.05

Food

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Cake Pop

$2.95

S'mores Cookie

$2.95

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.95

Sugar Cookie w/ Sprinkles

$2.95

Cowboy Cookie

$2.95

Regular Donuts

$1.40

Gourmet Donuts

$3.00

Kolache

$3.50

Charcuterie Lunch

$12.99

SMALL Charcuterie

$6.00

Pumpkin Cinnamon Roll

$5.25

Jalapeño Kolache

$3.50

Cherry Twist Donut

$2.85

Chocolate Twist Donut

$2.85

Cinnamon Twist Donut

$2.85

1 Dozen Donut Holes

$2.50

Cinnamon Roll DONUT

$2.85

T-Shirts

Small

$20.00

Medium

$20.00

Large

$20.00

X-Large

$20.00

XX-Large

$20.00

Sticker

YCG Sticker

$5.00

Governors Cup 16oz Beans

Ground

$18.50

Governors Cup 16oz Ground

Ground

$18.50

Cowboy 16oz Beans

Beans

$18.50

Cowboy 16oz Ground

Ground

$18.50

Smoothies

Strawberry Banana

Coconut Lovers

Chocolate Peanut Butter

Sunrise

Blueberry Bliss

Bahama Mama

Summer Bliss

Recovery

Gut Health

Vanilla Protein Shake

$6.40+

Chocolate Protein Shake

$6.40+

Milkshakes

Shake

$3.50

Delivery Fee

Delivery Fee

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Thank You, Have A Blessed Day!!

Location

4410 Bell St, Amarillo, TX 79109

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

HUD’S
orange starNo Reviews
4411 S. Bell St. Amarillo, TX 79109
View restaurantnext
The Drunken Oyster
orange starNo Reviews
7606 sw 45th Amarillo, TX 79124
View restaurantnext
HUD’S
orange starNo Reviews
7311 W. Amarillo Blvd. Amarillo, TX 79106
View restaurantnext
La Bella Pizza located at 7230 Hillside Rd. Amarillo, Tx. 79109
orange starNo Reviews
7230 Hillside Road Amarillo, TX 79109
View restaurantnext
Public House - Amarillo
orange starNo Reviews
3333 S Coulter Suite 1A Amarillo, TX 79106
View restaurantnext
Chop Chop Rice - Coulter
orange starNo Reviews
3300 S Coulter Suite #1 Amarillo, TX 79106
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Amarillo

Charlee's Chicken
orange star4.2 • 857
614 S Polk St Amarillo, TX 79101
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Amarillo TX
orange star4.2 • 843
7306 SW 34th Ave. #7 Amarillo, TX 79121
View restaurantnext
Chop Chop Wolflin
orange star4.7 • 677
2818 Wolflin amarillo, TX 79109
View restaurantnext
Georgia Street Taphouse
orange star4.1 • 660
2001 S. Georgia St Amarillo, TX 79109
View restaurantnext
Sweet Charlie's - Amarillo, TX
orange star4.5 • 530
9180 Town Square Blvd Amarillo, TX 79119
View restaurantnext
Girasol Cafe & Bakery.
orange star4.6 • 469
3201 S Coulter St Amarillo, TX 79106
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Amarillo
Canyon
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Dumas
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Clovis
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Guymon
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Lubbock
review star
Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)
Lubbock
review star
Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)
Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Lawton
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Roswell
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston