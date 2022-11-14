Yellow City Grind 4410 Bell St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Thank You, Have A Blessed Day!!
Location
4410 Bell St, Amarillo, TX 79109
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
La Bella Pizza located at 7230 Hillside Rd. Amarillo, Tx. 79109
No Reviews
7230 Hillside Road Amarillo, TX 79109
View restaurant