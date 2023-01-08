Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Yellow Door Taqueria South End

349 Reviews

$$

350 Harrison Ave

Boston, MA 02118

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Tinga
Carnitas
Coconut Shrimp

STARTERS

House-made Chips & Salsa

House-made Chips & Salsa

$6.00

house-made corn tortilla chips with roasted salsa rojo. gluten free + vegan.

House-made Chips & Guacamole

House-made Chips & Guacamole

$12.00

house-made corn tortilla chips with fresh guacamole. gluten free + vegan.

House-made Chips & Queso

House-made Chips & Queso

$10.00

house-made corn tortilla chips with warm queso dip. gluten free and vegetarian.

Elote

Elote

$10.00

yellow corn, chipotle aioli, cotija, smoked paprika, lime + cilantro. gluten free + vegetarian.

Chicken Tinga Flautas

Chicken Tinga Flautas

$12.00

chihuahua + cotija cheese, tomatillo salsa, chipotle aioli, crema, lettuce, radish, cilantro.

Chilled Green Chili Shrimp

Chilled Green Chili Shrimp

$16.00

tomatillo poached shrimp, red onion, cucumber, green chili sauce, chipotle mayo, avocado spread lemon zest; served with house-made tortilla chips.

Mango + Habanero Wings

Mango + Habanero Wings

$15.00

crispy wings, mango habanero sauce, chopped celery, crumbled blue cheese.

Street Corn Nachos

Street Corn Nachos

$13.00

crispy corn tortillas, elote, cheddar + cotija cheese, pickled red onions, poblano peppers, fresh avocado + cilantro. gluten free + vegetarian.

Apple Cranberry Salad

Apple Cranberry Salad

$13.00

baby kale, shaved brussel sprouts, chopped red apple, pomegranate seeds, crumbled blue cheese, cranberry dressing.

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

chihuahua + cheddar cheese on a flour tortilla.

New Moon Oysters

$12.00+Out of stock

TACOS

Fried Oyster Taco

Fried Oyster Taco

$7.00

three fried new moon oysters, green apple slaw, chipotle aioli, cilantro.

Fried Cauliflower Taco

Fried Cauliflower Taco

$6.00

fried cauliflower, green apple, spicy tomato salsa, guacamolillo, pickled red onion, toasted pepitas, cilantro. vegan + gluten free.

2 Beef Birria Tacos

2 Beef Birria Tacos

$12.00

shredded beef, chihuahua + cheddar cheese, white onions, tomato broth. gluten free.

1 Beef Birria Taco

1 Beef Birria Taco

$7.00

shredded beef, chihuahua + cheddar cheese, white onions, tomato broth. gluten free.

Carnitas

Carnitas

$6.00

confit pork, cotija, salsa verde, onion, refried beans. gluten free.

Charred Broccoli

Charred Broccoli

$6.00

crispy chili-spiced chickpeas, romesco, cashew coconut crema, fresh fresno chili. gluten free + vegan.

Chicken Tinga

Chicken Tinga

$6.00

tinga-braised chicken, lettuce, radish, crema, avocado frito. gluten free.

Chili Duck

Chili Duck

$7.00

chili barbecue roasted duck, vanilla plantain purée, pickled red onions, crema, plantain strings. gluten free.

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$7.00

crispy coconut shrimp, sweet and spicy glaze, slaw, avocado mayo, mango salsa. dairy + gluten cross contamination in fryer- cannot be prepared dairy- or gluten-free.

Crispy Pork Belly

Crispy Pork Belly

$6.00

fried pork belly, avocado cilantro salsa, candied anaheim peppers, pickled red onion. gluten + dairy free.

Fish Frito

Fish Frito

$6.00

chili-infused & tecate-battered fried local fish, grilled pineapple salsa, crema, calabaza puree, cilantro. can be prepared dairy- and/or gluten-free.

Jackfruit + Apple

Jackfruit + Apple

$7.00Out of stock

seasoned jackfruit, avocado pureé, sliced green apple, pico de gallo, toasted pepitas, cilantro. vegan + gluten free.

Queso Carne

Queso Carne

$7.00

steak, oaxaca cheese, blistered bell peppers, bacon + onion jam, habanero salsa roja. gluten free.

Scallop Frito

Scallop Frito

$7.00

pickled jalapeño + celery mayonesa, pico slaw, prickly pear molasses, fried tortilla strips. cannot be prepared dairy- or gluten- free.

DESSERT

Churros

$9.00

crispy fried dough, cinnamon sugar, dulce de leche. vegetarian.

EXTRAS

8oz Side Salsa Roja

8oz Side Salsa Roja

$4.00
8oz Side Guacamole

8oz Side Guacamole

$10.00

8oz Side of Queso

$8.00

Mexican Rice

$2.00
Refried Beans

Refried Beans

$5.00

contains pork.

Side of Chips

Side of Chips

$2.00

6 Tortillas To-Go

$6.00

Side Crema

$0.50

Side Hot Sauce

To-Go Utensils

BRUNCH

Avocado Tostada

Avocado Tostada

$12.00

two fried corn tortillas, guacamole, roasted tomatoes, pickled red onions, avocado, crushed red pepper, pepitas, fried egg.

Birria Benedict

Birria Benedict

$15.00

slow cooked beef, two corn muffins, pickled red onions, green hollandaise, scallions, cotija, cilantro. served with a side of home fries.

Breakfast Nachos

Breakfast Nachos

$16.10

two fried eggs, fried tortillas, elote, cheddar & cotija cheese, pickled red onions, poblano peppers, fresh avocado & cilantro.

Brunch Chimichanga

$12.00

flour tortilla, cheesy scrambled eggs, sweet plantains, black beans, pico de gallo; drizzled with house queso & salsa roja

Breakfast Taco

$6.00

spicy ground chorizo, cojita scrambled eggs, chipotle aioli, crispy tortilla strips

Churro French Toast

Churro French Toast

$14.00

tequila chocolate sauce, raspberries, blackberries.

Pancake Tacos

$12.00

mini pancakes filled with cinnamon cream cheese, fresh strawberries + blueberries, whipped cream, mint, and maple syrup.

Patatas Bravas

Patatas Bravas

$9.00

fried potatoes, creamy tomato sauce, roasted garlic aioli, cotija cheese, scallions.

Pork Belly Torta

$12.00

baked pork belly, habanero mayo, grilled pineapple, tomato, chihuahua + cheddar cheese, pickled red onions, on a Cuban sandwich roll.

MARGARITAS *ID REQUIRED*

*ID REQUIRED at pick up for the sale of alcoholic beverages.*
Margaritas

Margaritas

$12.00

One Personal margarita. Ready to Drink!

32 oz Margarita - *21+ ALCOHOL INCLUDED*

32 oz Margarita - *21+ ALCOHOL INCLUDED*

$75.00

Ready to serve! Marks 8 margaritas per bottle. *ALCOHOL INCLUDED*

CANNED COCKTAILS *ID REQUIRED*

Nantucket Lime

$8.00

MARGARITA MIXES (No Alcohol Included)

YDT Margarita Mix

YDT Margarita Mix

$15.00

makes 8 margaritas! ingredients: lime juice, agave.

Coconut Margarita Mix 16oz

Coconut Margarita Mix 16oz

$15.00

makes 8 margaritas! ingredients: house made coconut purée, lime juice.

Jalapeño Margarita Mix 16oz

Jalapeño Margarita Mix 16oz

$15.00

makes 8 margaritas! ingredients: lime juice, house made jalapeño agave syrup.

BEER

Corona

Corona

$5.00
Corona Premier

Corona Premier

$5.00
Narragansett

Narragansett

$3.00
Pacifico

Pacifico

$5.00
Tecate

Tecate

$4.00

Dos Equis

$5.00

SODAS (No Alcohol Included)

Jarritos Mexican Sodas

$4.00

Pepsi

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$4.00

Sierra Mist

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

GRANDE TACO KITS

$100 TACO KIT

$100 TACO KIT

$100.00

Grande Taco kits are now available! Each kit contains ingredients for 12 tacos (choose 2 of BOSTON’S BEST TACOS), chips + guacamole + a side of salsa, elote, and your choice of a non-alcoholic house, coconut, or jalapeño margarita mix! Choose “schedule for later” when placing your order and choose the time and date you’d like to pick up your Grande Taco kit.

$175 TACO KIT

$175 TACO KIT

$175.00

Grande Taco kits are now available! Each kit contains ingredients for 12 tacos (choose 2 of BOSTON’S BEST TACOS), chips + guacamole + a side of salsa, elote, and your choice of house, coconut, or jalapeño margarita with cocktail shaker! (8 margaritas) *ID Required at pick up for the purchase of alcohol.* Choose “schedule for later” when placing your order and choose the time and date you’d like to pick up your Grande Taco kit.

CLOTHING

YDT T-Shirt

YDT T-Shirt

$20.00
YDT Unisex Joggers

YDT Unisex Joggers

$48.00
YDT Hoodie

YDT Hoodie

$38.00
YDT Cropped Hoodie

YDT Cropped Hoodie

$38.00

White Crew Neck

$38.00

CANDLES

WAKING UP IN TIJUANA Candle

$16.00

AM I THE DRAMA ?!? Candle

$16.00

2 CANDLE BUNDLE

$30.00Out of stock

BANDANA

YDT Bandana

$6.00

HATS

YDT Beanie

YDT Beanie

$18.00
YDT Pom Beanie

YDT Pom Beanie

$18.00

YDT SnapBack

$20.00

GLASSWARE

YDT Pint Glass

$8.00

YDT Ceramic Campfire Mug

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Named #BestOfBoston 2019 + 2020 Boston's Best Taco + Neighborhood Takeout Come in and enjoy. Look for the yellow door.

Website

Location

350 Harrison Ave, Boston, MA 02118

Directions

Gallery
Yellow Door Taqueria image
Yellow Door Taqueria image
Yellow Door Taqueria image
Yellow Door Taqueria image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sip Wine Bar and Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
581 Washington Street Boston, MA 02111
View restaurantnext
Shore Leave
orange starNo Reviews
11 WILLIAM E MULLINS WAY Boston, MA 02118
View restaurantnext
Fuji at Ink Block
orange star4.6 • 4,510
352 Harrison Ave Boston, MA 02118
View restaurantnext
French Quarter
orange star4.5 • 503
545 Washington Street Boston, MA 02111
View restaurantnext
The Corner Pub
orange star4.5 • 469
162 Lincoln St Boston, MA 02111
View restaurantnext
Boloco Boston Common - Modern Mexican
orange starNo Reviews
176 Boylston Street Boston, MA 02216
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Boston

South End Buttery
orange star4.5 • 5,906
312 Shawmut Ave Boston, MA 02118
View restaurantnext
Fuji at Ink Block
orange star4.6 • 4,510
352 Harrison Ave Boston, MA 02118
View restaurantnext
Bar Mezzana
orange star4.5 • 3,010
360 Harrison Ave Boston, MA 02118
View restaurantnext
Black Lamb South End
orange star4.4 • 2,375
571 Tremont St Boston, MA 02118
View restaurantnext
Bar Lyon
orange star5.0 • 2,142
1750 Washigton Street Boston, MA 02118
View restaurantnext
Vejigantes Restaurant
orange star4.1 • 2,108
57 W Dedham St Boston, MA 02118
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Boston
Back Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)
North End
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Financial District
review star
Avg 4 (16 restaurants)
West End
review star
Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)
Waterfront
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Beacon Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
Fenway
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston