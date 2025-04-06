Restaurant header imageView gallery

Yellowfin Steak and Fish House

372 Reviews

$$

2840 Solomons Island Rd

Edgewater, MD 21037

Order Again

Popular Items

Salmon
Chocolate Mouse
Chilean Seabass

Starters

Beer Battered Shrimp App

$16.00

Shrimp dredged in beer batter and flash fried. Served with zesty aioli.

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan, and croutons served with tuscan caesar dressing.

Chicken Wings

$14.00

Chicken wings deep fried and tossed in our signature sauce or Old Bay seasoning.

Crab Dip

$18.00

Jumbo Lump crab, artichoke hearts, garlic, Borsin, gruyere and cram cheese. Served with Naan Pita Dippers. Dusted in Old Bay.

Crab Pizza

$18.00

Jumbo lump crab meat and crab veloute on a flat bread pizza crust. Sprinkled with Old Bay.

Crispy Calamari

$15.00

Dusted in seasoned flour and flash fried. Served with Mai Ploy Sweet Chili Sauce.

Edamame

$8.00

Soy beans in shell, steamed and tossed with sea salt.

Fish and Chips App

$14.00

Better battered Cod, flash fried and served with french fries.

Miniature Brie

$10.00

Baked, imported mini brie drizzled with honey. Served with assorted fruit and crostini's.

Old Bay Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.00

Old Bay hot sauce, grilled chicken and gruyere blend. *Spicy

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.00

Flat bread pizza with tomato basil sauce, gruyere cheese and pepperoni.

Poke Bowl

$24.00

Tuna and Salmon Nori Poke, sushi rice, seaweed salad, cucumber, tobiko, scallions, avocado and zesty aioli.

Salmon Poke

$12.00

Salmon, scallions, shallots, nori and sambal oleik.

Seafood Avocado Bowl

$18.00

Tuna or Salmon Poke and crab imperial in an avocado. Choose two.

Seared Tuna

$12.00

Blackened, seared rare. Served with soy, wasabi and pickled ginger.

Signature Salad

$10.00

Mixed field greens with blue cheese, strawberries, heirloom grape tomatoes halves, and balsamic caramel glaze.

Single Crab Cake App

$20.00

Single jumbo lump crab cake with mayo, dijon mustard and Old Bay. Served with Ken's tartar sauce.

Snake Bites

$10.00

Bluefin Tuna medallions sauteed in chili oil. Served with cusabi dressing. *Spicy

Steamed Shrimp

$16.00Out of stock

One half pound of steamed shrimp cooked in Vidalia onions and Old Bay. Served with cocktail sauce.

Thai Shrimp Egg Roll

$15.00

Shrimp, carrots, daikon, cilantro, and Napa cabbage with a hint of Sambal Oelek. Served with sweet chili sauce.

Tuna Poke

$12.00

Tuna, scallions, shallots, nore, Sambal Oilek.

Chilled Seafood Cocktail Platter for 6

$100.00

Chilled Seafood Cocktail platter for 4

$75.00

Fried Oysters

$14.00

Beef Carpaccio

$14.00

Sushi

Annapolis Roll

$12.00

Jumbo lump crab, avocado and Old Bay.

Veggie Roll

$8.00

Avocado, cucumber, asparagus and red pepper.

Firecracker Roll

$9.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$10.00

Tuna and Avocado Roll

$10.00

Yellowfin tuna and avocado.

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.00

Yellowfin tuna, shallots, sambal oilek.

Sushi Sampler

$25.00

Sandwiches/Burgers

Burger

$12.00

8 oz Certified Angus Beef burger. Served on an onion brioche bun with french fries.

Crab Cake Sandwhich

$20.00

Jumbo lump crab cake, broiled with butter. Served on a King's Hawaiian Bun and served with french fries.

Ghost Burger

$14.00

Burger topped with jalapeno jelly and ghost pepper cheese.

Grilled Chicken Club

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast with smoked mozzarella, apple wood smoked bacon, avocado and red onion. Served on a King's Hawaiian Bun and served with french fries.

Rockfish Sandwich

$18.00

Fresh, Chesapeake Rockfish, flash fried and topped with gruyere cheese. Served on a King's Hawaiian Bun and served with french fries.

Smokehouse burger

$14.00

8 oz Certified Angus Beef burger. Topped with apple wood smoked bacon and smoked mozzarella cheese. Served on an onion brioche bun and with french fries.

The Boss

$18.00

Certified Angus Beef filet medallions, smothered in steak butter, sauteed onions, gruyere cheese and served on an onion brioche bun.

Tuna Sandwhich

$14.00

Blackened and pan seared tuna. Served with cusabi dressing and on a King's Hawaiian Bun and served with french fries.

Chef's Specials

Bluefin Tuna

$30.00

Chilean Seabass

$30.00

Fresh Chilean Seabass pan seared and served with sautéed spinach, and wild west shrimp served over roasted tomato sauce.

Halibut

$30.00

Fresh pan seared Halibut served over linguine in marinara-pesto with scallops. Topped with parmesan cheese and garlic cheese bread.

Rockfish

$30.00

Fresh shrimp stuffed Chesapeake line caught Rockfish. Served with mashed potatoes and zucchini squash spaghetti. Finished with white wine tomato basil sauce.

Sable

$28.00

Fresh pan seared sable and served over sun dried tomato Israelian couscous and sautéed arugula. Topped with grilled pineapple teriyaki sauce.

Salmon

$30.00

Fresh North Atlantic Salmon grilled and served over coconut mango rice. Topped with crab mango avocado salsa.

Signature Bluefin Tuna

$28.00

Fresh Bluefin tuna seared rare and served over shrimp fried rice. Topped with sautéed vegetables in teriyaki sauce and cusabi dressing.

Surf and Turf Kabobs

$28.00

Ribeye, jumbo shrimp, peppers, onions, and zucchini kabobs. Served over Spanish rice and served with rosemary Italian sauce.

Entrees

Beer Battered Shrimp Entree

$28.00

Jumbo shrimp dredged in Naptown Lager and fried crispy. Served with shrimp fried rice and zesty aioli.

Chesapeake Crab Mac Entree

$35.00

Cavatappi Pasta tossed in a four cheese sauce with lump crab meat and toasted bread crumbs. Sprinkled with Old Bay.

Fettuccine Chicken Pasta

$20.00

Chicken breast served over fettuccine pasta, homemade Alfredo, broccoli, white wine and sun dried tomatoes. Topped with shredded Parmesan.

Fish and Chips Entree

$24.00

Atlantic Cod dipped in Naptown lager and fried. Served with french fries.

Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes

$30.00

Single Jumbo lump crab cake sauteed in butter and served with wild rice and green beans.

Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes Double

$54.00

Two jumbo lump crab cakes sauteed in butter and served with wild rice and green beans.

Scallops

$30.00

Seafood Cioppino

$40.00

Lobster, shrimp, mussels, scallops, clams, and salmon tossed in a garlic infused tomato broth with long grain rice. *No substitutions on proteins **May contain shells

Seafood Paella

$40.00

Lobster, shrimp, mussels, scallops, clams, calamari and chorizo tossed in a creamy risotto. *No substitutions on proteins ** May contain shells

Shrimp and Scallop Pasta

$30.00

Fettuccine over house made Alfredo and shaved Parmesan. Topped with jumbo shrimp and scallops.

Kids Menu

Kids Tenders

$10.00

Hand made chicken tenders and french fries. Served with ketchup.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Grilled cheese. Served with fries and ketchup.

Kids Mac and Cheese

$8.00

Cavatappi pasta and three cheese sauce.

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$8.00

Tomato basil sauce, gruyere cheese and pepperoni on a flatbread crust.

Desserts

Chocolate Mouse

$8.00

Chocolate Torte

$6.00

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Lava Cake

$14.00

Chocolate cake filled with chocolate ganache, ice cream, and heath bar chocolate.

Drinks

Orange Crush

$5.00

Stoli O vodka, triple sec and fresh squeezed orange juice.

Bloody Mary

$5.00

Tito's Vodka, Georges Bloody Mary mix

Whiteclaw

$5.00

Black Cherry

High Noon

$5.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Canyon Rd Cab

$10.00

Canyon Rd Chard

$10.00

Canyon Rd Merlot

$10.00

Canyon Rd Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Canyon Rd Pinot Noir

$10.00

Canyon Rd Sauv Blanc

$10.00

Bottle Saratoga Still Water

$3.00

Quart of Orange Crush

$25.00

Quart of Margarita

$25.00

Quart of Drunkin' Apple Pie

$25.00

Family Meals

Chicken Marsala Family Meal

$75.00

Family Meal Chicken Alfredo

$60.00

Fettucine pasta with homeade alfredo sauce, broccoli and 4 chicken breast. Topped with shredded Parmesan cheese and fresh croutons. Caesar salad for 4.

Family Meal Crab Cake

$105.00

4 Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes Wild rice and green beans Caesar salad for 4

Family Meal Lobster Mac

$75.00

Family Seafood Trio

$175.00

4 Certified Angus Beef NY Strips Roasted Marbled Potatoes and asparagus. Caesar salad for 4.

Filet Mignon Family Meal

$100.00

NY Strip Family Meal

$100.00

Quart Cream of Crab Soup

$30.00

Quart of Seafood Gumbo

$30.00

Shrimp Scampi Family Meal

$80.00

Vegetarian Stir Fry Family Meal

$60.00

Party Platters

Chicken Wing Platter

$35.00

Boneless Wing Platter

$25.00

Steamed Shrimp Platter

$25.00

Crab Dip Platter

$40.00

Sushi Platter (Custom)

$45.00

Street Taco Party Platter

$35.00

Quart of Orange Crush

$25.00

Beef Tenderloin Platter

$80.00

Edamame Platter

$18.00

Beer Battered Shrimp Party Platter

$50.00

Lemongrass Pot Sticker Platter

$15.00

Crab Balls

$115.00

Seared Tuna Platter

$75.00

Sushi Platter

$30.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Waterfront seafood and steak house restaurant that offers dine in, outside deck, carryout or online ordering.

Website

Location

2840 Solomons Island Rd, Edgewater, MD 21037

Directions

Gallery
Yellowfin Steak & Fish House image
Yellowfin Steak & Fish House image
Yellowfin Steak & Fish House image
Yellowfin Steak & Fish House image

