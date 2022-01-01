Restaurant header imageView gallery

Yellowhammer Brewing

review star

No reviews yet

2600 Clinton Ave W

Huntsville, AL 35805

Order Again

Alcoholic Beverages

750ml Vodka

$33.00

375ml Vodka

$20.00

750ml Rum

$29.00

375ml Rum

$18.00

750ml Rebellion Whiskey

$49.00

750ml Mercury Whiskey

$56.00

375ml Mercury Whiskey

$34.00

750ml Gemini Whiskey

$56.00

375ml Gemini Whiskey

$34.00

750ml Gin

$36.00Out of stock

375ml Gin

$22.00Out of stock

Vodka

Rum

Rebellion 95 Whiskey

Mercury Whiskey

Gemini Whiskey

Yellowhammer Punch

Citrus Blues

Hammer Horchata

Fall Spice Mule

Poolside Breeze

Rum and Coke

Dark & Snowy

Cranberry Solstice

Lavender-Blueberry Spritz

Melted Witch Martini

The Gravedigger

Candy Corn Old Fashioned

Rum Flip

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Juice

$1.00

Soda: 7.5oz Can

$1.00

Mocktail- Single

$5.00

Mocktail- Tall

$6.00

Devil's Foot: Sparkling Soda

$3.00

Harvest Roots: Kombucha

$6.00

BANG!!

$3.00

Tonic !

Soda !

Pump Blast Squirt

$1.00

Soda

$2.00Out of stock

Wine

Chardonnay

Cabernet

Cider

16 oz Cider

$7.00

12 oz Cider

$6.00

12 oz Cider - Frozen

$7.00

8 oz Cider

$5.00

4 oz Cider

$3.00

2 oz Cider

$0.05

Glassware

Shaker Pint

$4.00

Oktoberfest Boot

$15.00

Pint Glass + Coozie Combo

$6.00

Lost Highway Coffee Mug

$8.00

Spirits Tasting Glass

$10.00

20 oz Oktoberfest Mug

$8.00

32oz Glass Growler

$4.00

64oz Glass Growler

$5.00

Case of Pint Glass

$48.00

Employee Pint Glass

$3.00

Employee- 20 oz Oktoberfest Mug

$4.00

Employee Lost Highway Coffee Mug

$4.00

Employee Spirits Tasting Glass

$6.00

Oktoberfest Boot - Employees

$10.00

Clothing

Cycling Hat

$25.00

Cycling Hat - Employee

$15.00

Hat - Trucker

$18.00

Employee Hat - Trucker

$12.00

Unstructured Ball Cap

$18.00

Unstructured Ball Cap - Employee

$8.00

Mens Shirt

$20.00

Womens Shirt

$20.00

Frankenhammer Shirt

$25.00

Flannel Shirt

$45.00

Metal T-Shirt

$25.00

T-Minus Fest Shirt

$25.00

Bargain Shirts

$10.00

Sports Polo

$60.00

Hoodie - Unisex

$40.00

Grey Flannel Shirt

$30.00

Brew Shirt

$35.00

Employee Shirt Mens All Sizes

$10.00

Employee Shirt Womens all sizes

$10.00

Employee - Hoodie

$20.00

Employee Brew Shirt All Sizes

$21.00

Employee - Grey Flannel Shirt

$15.00

Employee Dri-Fit Performance Shirt

$15.00

T-Minus Fest Shirt - Employee/Promo

$15.00

Employee - Sports Polo

$35.00

Employee - Flannel

$35.00

Swaggy Nic Nacks

Enamel Pin

$6.00

Clear Stadium Bag

$15.00

Water Bottle - Red

$12.00

Fanny Pack

$8.00

Coozie

$3.00

Pet Bowl

$7.00

Pet Bandana

$12.00

Paddle Bottle Opener

$6.00

Sticker

$1.00

Can Tin Tacker

$25.00

Large Round Tin Tacker

$25.00

Large Wooden Sign

$75.00

Yellowhammer Driver

$16.00

Yellowhammer Putter

$16.00

Cooler Bag/6pk Holder

$5.00

Case of Matches

$3.00

Short Tap Handle

$12.00

Tap Handle

$40.00

Employee Fanny Pack

$4.00

Employee Cooler Bag/6pk Holder

$3.00

Employee Coozie

$2.00

Employee Driver

$8.00

Employee Putter

$7.00

Employee Tin Tackers

$17.00

Employee Paddle Bottle Opener

$3.00

Employee Pet Bowl

$4.00

Employee Pet Bandana

$6.00

Employee Stadium Bag

$8.00

Employee Water Bottle

$6.00

Bulk Stickers (250 stack)

$18.00

Sleeve of Coasters (125 stack)

$10.00

Employee Wooden Sign

$55.00

Employee Tap Handle

$28.00

Employee Enamel Pin

$3.00

Other Merch

empty barrel

$100.00

empty barrel

$75.00

empty barrel

$60.00

empty barrel

$50.00

Party Pump

$60.00

Service

Hot Pepper Eating Contest - Entry Fee

$10.00

Appreciation of Craft Beer Class

$25.00

1 Parlor Donut

$3.00

S'mores Pack

$4.00

Hops

Amarillo

$1.05

Azacca

$1.14

Cascade

$0.55

Centennial

$0.82

Columbus (CTZ)

$0.39

Crystal

$0.73

CTZ

$0.40

Magnum

$0.69

Mosaic

$1.30

Summit

$0.94

Tettnanger

$0.83

Willamette

$0.94

Citra

$1.65

Spalter Select

$1.11

Sticklebract

$1.22

Barbe Rouge

$0.98

Grain

2-Row

$0.83

Black Malt

$1.05

Bohemian Pilsner Malt

$1.00

Cara Foam

$1.00

Cara Red

$1.07

Caramel Vienna 20

$0.98

Carafa Type II

$1.09

Chocolate Malt

$0.99

Chocolate Malt

$0.90

Distillers Malt/Pot Still Malt

$0.69

Distillers Malt

$0.66

Flaked Yellow Corn

$1.05

Flaked Yellow Corn

$0.96

Honey Malt

$1.04

Midnight Wheat

$1.12

Munich

$0.77

Pilsner

$0.64

Rice Hulls

$0.66

Roasted Barley

$1.04

Rye Flake (Superior)

$0.91

Rye Malt

$0.69

Victory

$0.85

Wheat Dark

$0.81

Brewing Supplies

Plastic Keg 1/6 BBL

$10.00

Plastic Keg 1/2 BBL

$15.00

Steel Drum

$25.00

50ml Spray Bottle

50ml Spray Bottle

$3.00

100ml Spray Bottles

100ml Spray Bottles

$5.00

500ml Spray Bottle

500ml Spray Bottle

$10.00

1 GALLON

1 Gallon-Donation

1 Gallon Sanitizer

$35.00

2.5 GALLON

2.5 Gallon Sanitizer

$85.00

2.5 Gallon Sanitizer Donation

5 GALLON

5 Gallon of Sanitizer

$170.00

Empty 500ml Spray Bottle

Empty 500ml Spray Bottle

$1.50

32 oz Spray Bottle

32 oz Spray Bottle

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2600 Clinton Ave W, Huntsville, AL 35805

Directions

Gallery
Yellowhammer Brewing image
Yellowhammer Brewing image

Map
