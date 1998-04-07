Restaurant header imageView gallery

Yellowstone Travel Plaza 1226 US HWY 10 West

review star

No reviews yet

1226 US HWY 10 West

Livingston, MT 59047

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Breakfasts

1 Egg Breakfast

$8.45

1 Egg, Hashbrowns or Home Fries, Bacon, Link, or Sausage Patty, Choice of Toast

2 Egg Breakfast

$10.45

2 Eggs, w/bacon, link, or Sausage Patty, hashbrowns or home fries, choice of toast

3 Egg Breakfast

$11.45

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

$17.45

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs, hashbrowns, toast

1/2 Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

$14.45

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs, hashbrowns, toast

4 oz Ham & Eggs

$13.45

8 oz Ham & Eggs

$15.45

Ham, Eggs, Hashbrowns, Toast

Burger Steak & Eggs

$14.45

Diced Ham Scramble

$10.45

Pork Loins (2) & Eggs

$13.45

Sirloin Steak (8oz) & Eggs

$21.45

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.45

Truckers Ham & 3 Eggs

$17.45

Truckers Sirloin Steak & 3 Eggs

$22.45

Omelettes

Cheese Omelet

$10.45

Bacon Omelet

$12.45

Ham Omelet

$12.45

Sausage Omelet

$12.45

3 Meat Omelet

$15.45

Veggie Omelet

$11.45

Denver Omelet

$13.45

Western Omelet

$13.45

Chili Omelet

$13.45

Truckers Omelet

$19.45

Biscuits & Gravy

1/2 Biscuits & Gravy

$6.45

Biscuit & Gravy

$9.45

Haystack

$13.45

1/2 Haystack

$10.45

Country Biscuit

$15.45

Pancakes & French Toast

Traveler's Breakfast

$12.45

Lite Traveler's

$10.45

Pancake

$5.45+

French Toast

$5.45+

Breakfast Sides (Add on)

1 Egg

$0.95

Hashbrowns

$3.95

Home Fries

$3.95

Side of Bacon

$7.45

1/2 Side Bacon

$5.45

Sausage Links

$6.45

1/2 Links

$3.45

Sausage Patty

$6.45

4 oz Ham

$8.45

8 oz Ham

$10.45

Cup of Peaches

$2.45

Bowl of Peaches

$3.45

Cold Cereal

$2.95

Oatmeal

$4.45

Cream of Wheat

$4.45

Grits

$4.45

Sausage Gravy

$2.45

Brown Gravy

$1.45

Toast

$3.45

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.45

Cinnamon Roll w/Icing

$5.45

Salsa

$0.50

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$4.99

Burgers

Bacon Cheese Burger

$15.45

Cheese Burger

$13.45

Chili Burger

$16.45

Hamburger

$12.45

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.45

Yellowstone Cheese Burger

$18.45

Yellowstone Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$17.45

Sandwiches

BLT

$12.45

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.45

Chicken Sandwich (Grilled or Breaded)

$11.45

Club Sandwich

$14.45

Cold Sandwich & Chips

$8.45

Egg Salad Sandwich & Chips

$7.45

French Dip

$13.45

Grilled Cheese

$7.45

Grilled Cheese w/ Ham, Turkey, or Bacon

$11.45

Hot Beef Sandwich

$13.45

Hot Burger Sandwich

$14.45

Montana Melt

$12.95

Patty Melt

$13.45

Philly Cheese Steak

$16.45

Reuben

$12.45

Dinners

Burger Steak & Grilled Onions Dinner

$16.45

4 oz Ham Dinner

$14.95

8 oz Ham Dinner

$16.45

8 oz Sirloin Steak Dinner

$22.45

8 oz Sirloin Steak w/Shrimp Dinner

$24.45

Beer Battered Fish Dinner

$17.45

Chicken Breast (Grilled or Breaded) Dinner

$15.45

Chicken Fried Steak Dinner

$18.45

1/2 Chicken Fried Steak Dinner

$15.45

Chicken Strip DInner

$16.45

Liver & Onions w/Bacon Dinner

$15.45

1/2 Liver & Onions w/Bacon Dinner

$13.45

Pork Loin Dinner

$14.45

Salisbury Steak Dinner

$17.45

Basket Meals

Shrimp (Popcorn) Basket

$12.45

Chicken (Popcorn) Basket

$12.45

Finger Steak Basket

$13.95

Chicken Strip Basket

$13.45

Beer Battered Cod Basket

$15.45

Salad List

BLT Salad

$12.45

Chef Salad

$12.45

1/2 Chef Salad

$9.45

Chicken Strip Salad

$12.95

Dinner Salad

$5.45

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.95

Dessert List

Pie

$4.45

Cream Pie

$5.45

Pie a la Mode

$6.45

Milk Shakes

$5.45

Ice Cream 2 Scoops

$3.45

Ice Cream 1 Scoop

$2.45

Root Beef Float

$4.95

Beverages

Coffee

$1.95

Hot Chocolate

$2.45

Iced Tea, Hot Tea, Sweet Tea

$1.95

Soda

$2.95

Milk Sm

$2.25

Milk Lg

$3.25

Milk Shakes

$5.45

Lemonade

$2.95

Juice - Small

$2.25

Juice - Large

$3.25

Side Orders

Fresh Cut Fries

$4.45

Crispy Fries

$5.45

Steak Fries

$5.45

Tater Tots

$6.45

Onion Rings

$6.45

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.45

Breaded Mushrooms

$9.45

Cheese Sticks

$9.45

Cheese Nuggets (Fried)

$9.45

Mashed Potatoes

$3.95

Cup of Chili

$4.45

Bowl of Chili

$6.45

Cottage Cheese

$3.45

Finger Steak Side

$8.45

Chicken Strips Side

$8.45

1 Chicken Strip

$2.95

1 Piece of Fish

$3.95

Cup of Soup

$2.45

Bowl of Soup

$3.45

Bowl of Peaches

$3.45

Side (1 piece) CFS

$6.95

Burger Patty

$5.95

Sirloin Steak

$10.45

Daily Specials

Special 5.95

$5.95

Special 6.95

$6.95

Special 7.95

$7.95

Special 8.95

$8.95

Special 9.95

$9.95

Special 10.95

$10.95

Special 11.95

$11.95

Special 12.95

$12.95

Special 13.95

$13.95

Special 14.95

$14.95

Special 15.95

$15.95

Special 16.95

$16.95

Special 17.95

$17.95

Special 18.95

$18.95

Special 22.95

$22.95

Special 27.95

$27.95

Prime Rib

12oz Prime Rib

$24.95

16oz Prime Rib

$29.95

Broasted Chicken

Broasted Chicken Basket

$14.95

Broasted Chicken Dinner

$16.95

Kid's Breakfast Menu

Oatmeal

$2.00

Cold Cereal

$3.00

Kid's Breakfast Burrito

$3.00

Kid's Breakfast

$4.00

Kid's Pancake/French Toast Breakfast

$5.00

Kid's Lunch & Dinner

Kid's Burger

$6.00

Kid's Corn Dog

$4.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Kid's Chicken Strip (1) w/ Fries

$5.00

Kid's Finger Steaks (2) w/ Fries

$5.00

Kid's Fish (1 Piece) w/ Fries

$5.00

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Kid's Drinks

$1.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

An independent, family owned diner serving great food in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere.

Location

1226 US HWY 10 West, Livingston, MT 59047

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

