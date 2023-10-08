Yellowtail Sushi
No reviews yet
3136 N Broadway St
Chicago, IL 60657
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Yellowtail Shoga Maki
Spicy tuna and scallion rolled in salmon, hamachi, and avocado topped with jalapeño and spicy chili garlic sauce. (Contained Raw Fish)
Gyoza
Dumpling filled with choice of protein and assorted vegetables.
Salmon Cucumber Roll
Fresh Atlantic Salmon and Cucumber. (Contained Raw Fish)
Complimentary
Chicken Yakitori (Complimentary)
(Complimentary with purchase $100 or more) Promo code *CHICKEN* (Marinated grilled chicken breasted with Japanese garlic soy sauce)
Vegetarian Rolls (Complimentary)
Assorted Veggie in Crispy Skin (with purchase $40 or more) Promo code *SPRINGROLL*
Furemingu Maki (Complimentary)
Fresh Atlantic Salmon, avocado topped with tempura crunch, spicy mayo, sesame seasoning, and unagi sauce. Complimentary Furemingu Roll with purchase over $80. Please use promo code "MAKI"
Seaweed Salad (Complimentary)
(Complimentary with purchase $75 or more) Promo code *SALAD* (Item contained sesame seed and sesame oil)
Spicy Salmon Roll (Complimentary)
Complimentary Spicy Salmon Roll with purchase over $65. Please use promo code "SALMON"
1/2 Smoked Salmon Fried Rice (Complimentary)
Japanese style Smoked Salmon Fried Rice (Complimentary with purchase $95 or more) Promo code *SMOKEDSALMON*
1/2 Chicken Fried Rice (Complimentary)
Japanese style Chicken Fried Rice (Complimentary with purchase $85 or more) Promo code *FRIEDRICE*
4 pcs Salmon Rangoon (Complimentary)
Fresh Atlantic Smoked Salmon, cream cheese, and scallion (Complimentary with purchase $45 or more) Promo code *RANGOON*
Chilled
Gomae
Fresh spinach in sesame-soy dressing.
Handcrafted Nigiri
2 Namasake Nigiri with Ginger Soy Sauce / 2 Hamachi Nigiri with Jalapeño Soy Sauce / 2 Bluefin Akami Nigiri with torch spicy Lava Sauce and Scallions
Tuna Tartar
Fresh tuna with cilantro-sesame sauce on crispy crackers.
White Summer Roll
Kanikama, shrimp, rice noodle, cucumber, romaine lettuce, rolled in rice paper with sesame sauce.
Warmed
Age Tofu
Crispy fried tofu covered in bonito flake and serve with ponzu sauce
Chicken Karage
Six pieces. Crispy Japanese style chicken nuggets served with wasabi dipping sauce
Cripsy Salmon Pouch
Salmon with scallion & cream cheese filled in crispy rice paper
Crispy Spring Roll
Fresh assorted vegetable and chicken rolled in crispy paper. Can be made vegetarian
Edamame
Boiled soybeans served in a pod.
Gyoza
Dumpling filled with choice of protein and assorted vegetables.
Jalapeno Bomb
Tempura-battered jalapeño stuffed with cream cheese and spicy tuna or salmon.
Lettuce Wrap
Stir fried fresh assorted vegetable and chicken in oyster sauce.
Pearl in Shell
Tender Sea Scallop baked in light Japanese spicy mayo and shredded kanikama with edamames
Saku Tofu
Crispy fried tofu stir fry with jalapeño, and fried garlic.
Salmon Tataki
Kanikama wrapped in broiled salmon(4pcs), topped with unagi sauce, and sprinkled with chili powder.
Satay Grilled
Marinated Chicken breast with onion, Japanese curry, and spicy peanuts sauce. (4 Skewers)
Sea Bass
Broiled Chilean Sea Bass with a miso soy glaze topped on asparagus.
Sesame Calamari
Lightly fried Calamari with seasoned fried onion and jalapeno
Shrimp Shu Mai
Shrimp stuffed in steamed dumpling with ginger soy sauce. (6 Pieces)
Soft Shell Crab App
Deep-fried soft shell crab served with ponzu sauce.
Takoyaki
Wheat-based batter filled with minced octopus topped with bonito flakes and green onion.
Tempura Appetizer
Lightly battered fried shrimps (3) and assorted vegetable.
Robata Grilled
Yakitori Chicken
Grilled seasoned Chicken breast and onions with garlic soy / jalapeno black pepper sauce. (4 Skewers)
Yakitori Classic
Skewers of chicken (2) and shrimp (2), green pepper and onion grilled with garlic soy / jalapeno black pepper sauce.
Yakitori Ika Steak
Premium selected seasoned Squid, and onion grilled with garlic soy / jalapeno black pepper sauce.
Yakitori Scallop
Premium selected size U10 Scallop, onion grilled with garlic soy / jalapeno black pepper sauce.(4 Skewers)
Yakitori Shrimp
Premium selected seasoned Prawn and onion grilled with garlic soy / jalapeno black pepper sauce. (4 Skewers)
Yakitori Steak
Premium selected Ribeye stripe, green pepper and onion grilled with garlic soy / jalapeno black pepper sauce.(4 Skewers)
Fresh Green Garden
Calamari Salad
Seasoned calamari mixed with fresh Organic mixed greens and served with a ponzu-ginger dressing.
Lobster Mango Salad
Fresh Organic mixed greens topped with mango, Canadian Lobster meat served with mango vinaigrette.
Seaweed Salad
Assorted seaweed marinated in sesame dressing.
Shoga Salad
Organic mixed green with house made ginger dressing.
Spicy Seafood Salad
Fresh Organic mixed greens topped with shrimp, scallops, and calamari served with a sweet and spicy vinaigrette.
Sunomono Salad
Cucumbers with Organic mixed greens in a sweet vinaigrette and ginger dressing
Tuna Avocado Salad
Fresh Organic mixed greens served with marinated raw tuna, cilantro, avocado, and topped with seaweed salad. (Contained Raw Fish)
Crispy Rice
Crispy Rice Calamari
Japanese style Calamari (Wood Ear Mushroom, Ginger, and Bamboo Shoot) marinated in Japanese spicy mayo, fried shallot, green onion - Raw
Crispy Rice Hamachi
Fresh Hamachi marinated in Rayu soy sauce, wasabi mayo, and micro green - Raw
Crispy Rice Miso Salmon
Fresh Atlantic Salmon marinated in grated garlic, ginger, kampyo and miso dressing - Raw
Crispy Rice Negi Toro
Bluefin Chu toro marinated with gluten free soy sauce and scallion on crispy rice - Raw
Crispy Rice Spicy Salmon
Fresh Atlantic Salmon marinated in spicy mayo, green onion, jalapeno, and Yakumi - Raw
Crispy Rice Spicy Tuna
Marinated spicy tuna with scallion, unagi sauce, black tobiko, and avocado on top of crispy sushi rice - Raw
Soup
Akadashi Soup
Fresh shrimp, mango, and tomato served in a spicy milk-based broth. (Shellfish and gluten contained in spicy sauce)
Chicken Potage Soup
Japanese-style sweet cream corn soup.
Miso Soup
Seaweed, tofu, and scallions served in miso broth.
Spicy Miso Noodle Soup
Seaweed, tofu, and scallions served in chili miso broth. (Shellfish and gluten contained in spicy sauce)
Spicy Miso Soup
Seaweed, tofu, and scallions served in miso broth. (Shellfish and gluten contained in spicy sauce)
Spicy Seafood Miso Soup
Assorted seafood, tofu, seaweed, and scallion in miso broth. (Gluten contained in spicy sauce)
Tradition Roll
California Roll
Marinated imitation crab, avocado, and cucumber
Ebi Cucumber Roll
Broied sushi Shrimp and Cucumber
Furemingu Maki
Fresh Atlantic Salmon, avocado topped with tempura crunch, spicy mayo, sesame seasoning, and unagi sauce (Served Warm). (Contained Raw Fish)
Lobster California Roll
Negi Toro Roll
Fresh Bluefin belly with Fresh wasabi and scallion rolled in seaweed. (6pcs) (Contained Raw Fish)
Philadelphia Roll
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, Cream Cheese
Rayu Maguro Maki
Spicy tuna and scallion rolled in avocado, Japanese mayo, chili garlic sauce and spring mixed. (Contained Raw Fish)
Salmon Avocado Roll
Fresh Atlantic Salmon and avocado. (Contained Raw Fish)
Salmon Cucumber Roll
Fresh Atlantic Salmon and Cucumber. (Contained Raw Fish)
Salmon Mango Roll
Fresh Atlantic Salmon and Mango. (Contained Raw Fish)
Salmon Roll
Fresh Atlantic Salmon. (Contained Raw Fish)
Salmon Skin Roll
Crispy salmon skin, cucumber and organic mixed green rolled in seaweed drizzled with unagi sauce.
Spicy Calamari Roll
Seasoned Calamari, mushroom, ginger, bamboo shoot with tempura crunch and spicy mayo
Spicy California Crunch Roll
Imitation Crab marinated in Japanese mayo with cucumber and avocado covered in tempura crunch
Spicy Salmon Crunch Roll
Fresh Atlantic Salmon rolled in Sushi Rice and tempura crunch with spicy mayo.
Spicy Scallop Roll
Sushi grade Scallop with spicy mayo. (Contained Raw Shellfish)
Spicy Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp tempura, organic mixed green, spicy mayo, and tempura crunch roll in seaweed
Spicy Soft Shell Crab Roll
Crispy Soft Shell Crab, organic mixed green, cucumber, and spicy mayo roll in seaweed.
Spicy Tako Roll
Fresh Octopus with Spicy Mao
Spicy Tuna Crunch Roll
Marinated fresh tuna with house made spicy sauce with green onion and tempura crunch. (Contained Raw Fish)
Spicy Tuna Roll
Marinated fresh tuna with house made spicy sauce with green onion. (Contained Raw Fish)
Tuna Avocado Roll
Bluefin Tuna with Avocado. (Contained Raw Fish)
Tuna Cucumber Roll
Bluefin Tuna with Cucumber. (Contained Raw Fish)
Tuna Mango Roll
Bluefin Tuna with Mango. (Contained Raw Fish)
Tuna Roll
Bluefin Tuna (Contained Raw Fish)
Unagi Avocado Roll
Fresh Water Eel with Avocado
Unagi Cucumber Roll
Fresh Water Eel with Cucumber
Yellowtail Jalapeno Roll
Fresh Hamachi with Jalapeno. (Contained Raw Fish)
Yellowtail Scallion Roll
Fresh Hamachi with Scallion. (Contained Raw Fish)
Vegetarian Roll
Amai Mango Roll
Grilled Asparagus, Kampyo, Mango, and mild spicy mango sauce topped with sweet tofu
Asparagus Roll
Avocado Roll
Cucumber Roll
Futon Maki
Tamago, Kampyo, Spinach, Asparagus, Avocado, and Cucumber
Shitaki Mushroom Maki
Sweet Potato Tempura Roll
Zen Roll
Spinach, Asparagus, Cucumber, and Avocado
Low Carbohydrate Section
Hinata Maki
Bluefin Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail wrapped in daikon, mango, avocado topped with spicy garlic sauce. (Contained Raw Fish)
Salmon Avocado Cucumber Roll - Low Carb
Fresh Atlantic Salmon, Avocado and Cucumber rolled in daikon radish. (Contained Raw Fish)
Salmon Mango Avocado Roll - Low Carb
Fresh Atlantic Salmon, Avocado and mango rolled in daikon radish. (Contained Raw Fish)
Salmon Roll - Low Carb
Fresh Atlantic Salmon rolled in daikon radish. (Contained Raw Fish)
Spicy Tuna Roll - Low Carb
Bigeye Tuna marinated with homemade spicy sauce and green onion rolled in daikon radish. (Contained Raw Fish)
Tuna Avocado Cucumber Roll - Low Carb
Bluefin Tuna avocado and cucumber rolled in daikon radish. (Contained Raw Fish)
Tuna Mango Avocado Roll - Low Carb
Bluefin Tuna and mango rolled in daikon radish and avocado. (Contained Raw Fish)
Tuna Roll - Low Carb
Bluefin Tuna rolled in daikon radish. (Contained Raw Fish)
Chef's Creativity
Aikido Maki
Tempura battered sweet Potato, cream cheese, rolled in namesake and topped with diced Japanese pear served in light wasabi—yuzu sauce. (Contained Raw Fish)
Angry Dragon Roll
Marinated tuna wrapped in tempura sweet potato, salmon, and spicy mayo. (Contained Raw Fish)
Buru Buru Maki
Tempura sweet potato, grilled asparagus topped with Premium Angus Steak tenderloin torched with garlic soy, spicy chili paste, and scallion. (Contained Raw Meat)
Crazy Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura, cucumber and spicy mayo wrapped with slightly seared spicy salmon and chopped onion and topped with crunch, eel sauce and chili oil. (Contained Raw Fish)
Dragon Roll
Unagi, shrimp tempura, tempura crunch rolled in avocado
Executive Chef Roll
Tempura shrimp, avocado, and spicy mayo topped with Bluefin Akami Tuna and house made ginger dressing. (Contained Raw Fish)
Fire Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura, cucumber and spicy mayo wrapped with slightly seared spicy tuna and topped with red tobiko and tempura crunch, eel sauce and chili oil. (Contained Raw Fish)
Furemingu Maki
Fresh Atlantic Salmon, avocado topped with tempura crunch, spicy mayo, sesame seasoning, and unagi sauce (Served Warmed). (Contained Raw Fish)
Godzilla Roll
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, asparagus and avocado wrapped with black tobiko and tempura crunch. Served with wasabi mayo and eel sauce
Golden Takara Roll
Smoked sake, shrimp tempura, cucumber topped with baked garlic sauce and tempura crunch. (Served Warmed)
Green Turtle Roll
Eel and tempura crunch wrapped with cooked shrimp and topped with green tobiko and wasabi mayo. (Served Warmed)
Hatsu Hana Roll
Yellowtail, Salmon, cilantro, crab stick, avocado, and spicy mayo made with soybean paper. (Contained Raw Fish)
Hawaiian Roll
Canadian Lobster meat lightly marinated with japanese creamy mayo and avocado topped with bluefin tuna and mango in spicy ponzu sauce. (Contained Raw Fish)
Ichiban Maki
Atlantic Salmon, avocado, kanikama rolled in melted Mazzarella Cheese, fried onion, jalapeno, and unagi sauce. (Contained Raw Fish)
Jiba Maki
Spicy Salmon topped with slice mango and avocado with sweet and sour spicy sauce. (Contained Raw Fish)
Mexican Dance Maki
Marinated Hamachi, avocado, cilantro, jalapeno and spicy mayo rolled in seaweed with lime. (Contained Raw Fish)
Miso Salmon Roll
Avocado, Radish, Grilled Asparagus, Masago Mayo, Fried Shallot rolled in seaweed with diced Atlantic Salmon, minced garlic in sweet miso mustard dressing. (Contained Raw Fish)
Okaido Maki
Spicy tuna roll wrapped in Unagi, avocado, and tobiko. (Contained Raw Fish)
Philadelphia Tempura Roll
Philadelphia roll in tempura coating. (Served Warmed)
Rainbow Roll
Kanikama, cucumber, spicy mayo wrapped in avocado, maguro, hamachi, namasake and sushi ebi. (Contained Raw Fish)
Red Dragon Roll
Toasted Unagi, Fried Shallot, avocado, massago mayo rolled in seaweed with red dragon sauce, Chive, and Bluefin Akami on top (6 pcs). (Contained Raw Fish)
Rock N' Roll
Kanikama, ebi, tako, avocado, spicy mayo wrapped in crispy tempura coated with unagi sauce (Served Warmed)
Saku Kani Roll
Lightly fried soft-shell crab, cucumber, kanikama, and spicy mayo rolled in pink soy paper
Shrimp and Lobster Roll
Canadian Lobster meat lightly marinated with Japanese creamy mayo, cucumber and avocado wrapped with cooked shrimp, eel sauce and wasabi mayo.
Super White Dragon Roll
Eel, tempura crunch and cucumber wrapped with yellowtail and topped with green tobiko, wasabi mayo and eel sauce. (Contained Raw Fish)
Volcano Roll
Spicy U-10 scallop, cucumber and avocado topped with yellowtail, spicy mayo and eel sauce. (Contained Raw Fish)
Yellowtail Shoga Maki
Spicy tuna and scallion rolled in salmon, hamachi, and avocado topped with jalapeño and spicy chili garlic sauce. (Contained Raw Fish)
Sashimi and Nigiri
Amaebi
Sweet Shrimp - Raw
Bluefin Akami
Bluefin Tuna - Raw
Chu Toro
Bluefin Belly - Raw
Ebi
Broiled Shrimp
Fatty Hamachi
Yellowtail Belly - Raw
Fatty Namasake
Atlantic Salmon Belly - Raw
Hamachi
Yellowtail - Raw
Hotategai
Scallop - Raw
Ika
Squid - Raw
Ikura
Salmon Roe - Raw
Madai
Red Seabream - Raw
Namasake
Atlantic Salmon - Raw
O' Toro
Bluefin Belly - Raw
Sake
Smoked Salmon - Raw
Shima Aji
Striped Jack - Raw
Tako
Octopus
Tamago
Egg Omelette
Tobiko
Flying Fish Roe - Raw
Unagi
Fresh Water Eel
Uni
Sea Urchin - Raw
Wasabi Tobiko
Handcrafted NIgiri
Aburi O' Toro (2pcs)
Seared with black sea salt. (Contained Raw Fish)
Bluefin Akami Zanmai
A four-piece sashimi or nigiri special. Comes with 2 pieces of Bluefin Akami & 2 pieces of Chu toro. (Contained Raw Fish)
Bluefin O' Toro (2pcs)
Bluefin O'toro topped with Bluefin belly with grated garlic and scallion. (Contained Raw Fish)
Garlic Hotate (2pcs)
Japanese fresh scallop topped with homemade garlic butter. (Contained Raw Shellfish)
Hikarimono Flight (6pcs)
2pcs Hamachi - Cilantro, Jalapeno, Avocado, and Chili Garlic (Raw) 2pcs Madai - Lemon Zest, Sea Salt, a nd Kizami Wasabi, and Nigiri Soy (Raw) 2pcs Shima Aji - Ginger onion topping, Nigiri Soy, and Fresh Wasabi (Raw)
Hotate Uni (2pcs)
Japanese imported Scallop with garlic oil, Black Sea Salt, Uni, and Nigiri Soy Sauce. (Contained Raw Fish)
Ikura Uni (2pcs)
Sea Urchin on top of Salmon Roe with Fresh Wasabi, Nigiri Soy, and black sea salt. (Contained Raw Fish)
Lobster Claw (2pcs)
Lightly fried tempura Canadian Lobster Claw topped with Bluefin Belly with grated garlic, garlic oil and a touch of fresh wasabi. (Contained Raw Fish)
Madai (2pcs)
Japanese Sea Bream with Lemon Zest, Sea Salt, and Kizami Wasabi, and Nigiri Soy. (Contained Raw Fish)
Negi Shoga Aji (2pcs)
Fresh Striped Jack topped with Ginger Onion sauce and Fresh Wasabi. (Contained Raw Fish)
Negi Toro Roll
Bluefin Tuna wrapped in scallion with seaweed outside. (Contained Raw Fish)
Salmon Flight
2pcs Altantic Salmon belly from Atlantic Ocean - Honey Miso, Ikura, and Scallion 2 pcs Salmon from Atlantic Ocean - with black truffle from Faroe Island 2 pcs Zuke Salmon - Soy marinated with Kizami Wasabi / Nigiri Soy (Contained Raw Fish)
Seared Salmon Belly (2pcs)
Origin: Atlantic Ocean - Honey Miso, Ikura, and Scallion. (Contained Raw Fish)
Spiccy Garlic Hamachi (2pcs)
Fresh Hamachi from Japan topped with Cilantro, Jalapeno, Avocado, and Chili Garlic. (Contained Raw Fish)
Spicy Garlic Akami (2pcs)
Blu Fin Tuna with avocado and chili garlic pepper. (Contained Raw Fish)
Takara Toro Tartar
Bluefin Toro mixed with garlic, green onion, and wasabi mayo served with crispy plantains. (Contained Raw Fish)
Toro - Uni Temaki
Shiso leaf, Bluefin Toro, Uni, fresh wasabi, and ikura. (Contained Raw Fish)
Truffle Bluefin Chu Toro (2pcs)
Orgin: Atlantic Ocean -Truffle oil, black truffle, and black sea salt. (Contained Raw Fish)
Truffle Salmon (2pcs)
Orgin: Atlantic Ocean -Truffle oil, black truffle, and black sea salt. (Contained Raw Fish)
Yellowtail Carpaccio
Fresh premium cut yellowtail covered in avocado, tomato, spicy chili powder with ponzu sauce. (Contained Raw Fish)
Yellowtail Sweet Corn Salsa
Fresh premium cut yellowtail covered in sweet corn salsa (cilantro, tomato, sweet corn, lemon lime juice) in ponzu sauce. (Contained Raw Fish)
Zuke Salmon (2pcs)
Slightly torched soy Marinated Atlantic Salmon with Kizami Wasabi and Chive. (Contained Raw Fish)
Tsuki Premium Fish
Hotategai (Scallop)
Fresh Wasabi and Nigiri Soy (Raw)
Sea Bream (Madai)
Japanese Sea Bream with Fresh Wasabi, and Nigiri Soy (Raw)
Shima Aji (Striped Jack)
tender and fatty - Fresh Wasabi and Nigiri Soy (Raw)
Tsuki Premium Set Dinner
Choice of an Appetizer, Soup, and a Dessert with 6 pcs Handcrafted Nigiri with Negi Toro Maki Bluefin O’toro - topped with Bluefin belly with garlic and scallion Bluefin Chu Toro - Truffle oil, Black Truffle, Nigiri Soy and Black Truffle Salt Japanese Uni - Black Sea Salt with Nigiri Soy and Scallion Japanese Scallop - Japanese imported Scallop with garlic oil, Black Sea Salt, Uni, and Nigiri Soy Sauce Madai - Japanese Sea Bream with Lemon Zest, Sea Salt, and Kizami Wasabi, and Nigiri Soy Hamachi - Jalapeno, Cilantro, Avocado, Chili Garlic, Ponzu Negi Toro Maki - Bluefin Tuna Belly with fresh wasabi, scallion rolled in seaweed.
Uni (Sea Urchin)
Black salt, Scallions, Fresh Wasabi, and Nigiri Soy (Raw)
Sushi Dinner
Assorted Sashimi Dinner (12pcs)
Chef 's choice assorted sashimi. Served with a side of Sushi Rice. (Contained Raw Fish)
Bluefin Tuna Flight Dinner
Akami(2), Chu toro(2), O'Toro(2) with Negi Toro Maki. (Contained Raw Fish)
Chirashi Rice
Assorted sashimi (9) on top of sushi rice. (Contained Raw Fish)
Donburi
Sashimi (7) with tamago and masago on top of sushi rice. (Contained Raw Fish)
Sashimi Dinner (9pcs)
Premium Selected Cuts Sashimi served with a side of sushi rice. (Contained Raw Fish)
Spicy Handroll Dinner
Spicy Salmon, Spicy Tuna, Spicy Scallop handrolls. (Contained Raw Fish)
Sushi and Sashimi Dinner
Chef’s choice Nigiri (5) & Sashimi (6) and pre-selected choice of a traditional roll (8 dollars value or under) (Contained Raw Fish)
Yushoku Sushi Dinner
2pcs Bluefin Akami, 2pcs Namasake, 2pcs Hamachi with Crazy Dragon Roll. (Contained Raw Fish)
Kitchen
Asparagus Stir Fry
Fresh asparagus, green pepper and onion stir fried with teriyaki sauce.
Fry Niku Prawn
Lightly fried Prawn stir fry with onion, green pepper, asparagus in spicy garlic sauce.
Ginger Stir Fry
Fresh seasonal Asian vegetable stir fried in ginger soy sauce.
Honey Glazed Stir Fry
Lightly fried stir fry topped with green onion and Asian broccoli.
Kalbi Yaki Entrees
Japanese style marinated grilled short ribs (beef) with and onions.
Katsu on Rice
Crisp coated Chicken cutlets served with scrambled eggs and onion on rice with Tonkatsu sauce.
Kobe Beef Tenderloin
Premium beef tenderloin stir-fried with Spanish onion and asparagus, served with a sweet sake sauce.
Orange Sauce
Crispy stir-fry with sweet and spicy orange sauce and Asian broccoli.
Seafood in the Nest
Wild caught tiger shrimp and sea scallop stir-fried with Napa, zucchini, onion, in egg white sauce, served with potato nest.
Spicy Stir Fry
Fresh assorted seasonal vegetables in a spicy garlic-teriyaki sauce.
Teriyaki Grilled Entrees
Marinated and stir-fried with fresh seasonal Asian vegetables served with teriyaki sauce
Wok Tossed Snapper
Lightly fried red snapper fillet stir-fry with string bean, onion in ginger soy sauce.
Asian Vegetable Stir Fry
Fresh Asian seasonal vegetable (zucchini, green pepper, broccoli, carrot and onion stir-fry with light white sauce.
Mongolian Stir Fry
Fresh assorted Asian vegetable (zucchini, green onion, carrot) with crispy white noodle. Served with steamed white rice.
Noodle and Rice
Japanese Fried Rice
Korean grain sushi rice stir-fry with egg and fresh Asian seasonal vegetable
Kakuhan Noodle
(udon or ramen) Japanese noodles stir-fry with fresh Asian seasonal vegetable
Mixed Tempura Noodle Soup
(Udon or ramen) Udon soup with assorted vegetable and shrimp tempura (3) on the side
Pad Thai
Secret ancient pad thai sauce stir-fried with cucumber, eggs, red pepper, cilantro and crushed peanut
Pearl Fried Rice
Korean grain sushi rice stir-fry with fresh bay scallops, egg whites, and Japanese seasoning. (no soy sauce added)
Salmon Fried Rice
Premium Korean grain sushi rice with assorted vegetable and smoked salmon
Spicy Miso Ramen Soup
Spicy miso broth served with bonito and scallions with crispy coated Chicken. (Shellfish contained in spicy sauce)
Tonkatsu Ramen
Creamy garlic pork broth with Crispy Coated Chicken.
Yakisoba
Japanese soba noodles stir-fried with onion, cabbage, and carrots.
Bento Dinner
Teriyaki Grilled Bento Dinner
Marinated and stir-fried with fresh seasonal Asian vegetables served with teriyaki sauce and a pre-selected traditional roll of your choice (8 dollars value or under / assorted tempura
Kalbi Yaki
Japanese style marinated grilled short ribs (beef) with jalapeno and onions with a California roll
Side
Brown Rice
Crispy Rice Cracker
Fresh Wasabi
Fresh Wasabi
Ginger Dressing
Gluten Free Soy Sauce
Gyoza Sauce
Kizami Wasabi
Korean Grain Sushi Rice
Premium Korean Grain Steamed Rice
Ramen Noodle
Sesame Dressing
Spicy Mayo
Sweet and Sour Sauce
Tempura Sauce
Udon Noodle
Unagi Sauce
Wasabi Mayo
Dessert
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Thank you for your interest dining with us!
3136 N Broadway St, Chicago, IL 60657