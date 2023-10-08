Complimentary Salmon Fried rice over $95 purchase
SMOKEDSALMON
Popular Items

Yellowtail Shoga Maki

$20.00

Spicy tuna and scallion rolled in salmon, hamachi, and avocado topped with jalapeño and spicy chili garlic sauce. (Contained Raw Fish)

Gyoza

$6.00

Dumpling filled with choice of protein and assorted vegetables.

Salmon Cucumber Roll

$8.00

Fresh Atlantic Salmon and Cucumber. (Contained Raw Fish)


Complimentary

Chicken Yakitori (Complimentary)

$14.00

(Complimentary with purchase $100 or more) Promo code *CHICKEN* (Marinated grilled chicken breasted with Japanese garlic soy sauce)

Vegetarian Rolls (Complimentary)

$5.00

Assorted Veggie in Crispy Skin (with purchase $40 or more) Promo code *SPRINGROLL*

Furemingu Maki (Complimentary)

$12.00

Fresh Atlantic Salmon, avocado topped with tempura crunch, spicy mayo, sesame seasoning, and unagi sauce. Complimentary Furemingu Roll with purchase over $80. Please use promo code "MAKI"

Seaweed Salad (Complimentary)

$8.00

(Complimentary with purchase $75 or more) Promo code *SALAD* (Item contained sesame seed and sesame oil)

Spicy Salmon Roll (Complimentary)

$8.00

Complimentary Spicy Salmon Roll with purchase over $65. Please use promo code "SALMON"

1/2 Smoked Salmon Fried Rice (Complimentary)

$16.00

Japanese style Smoked Salmon Fried Rice (Complimentary with purchase $95 or more) Promo code *SMOKEDSALMON*

1/2 Chicken Fried Rice (Complimentary)

$12.00

Japanese style Chicken Fried Rice (Complimentary with purchase $85 or more) Promo code *FRIEDRICE*

4 pcs Salmon Rangoon (Complimentary)

$6.00

Fresh Atlantic Smoked Salmon, cream cheese, and scallion (Complimentary with purchase $45 or more) Promo code *RANGOON*

Chilled

Gomae

$6.00

Fresh spinach in sesame-soy dressing.

Handcrafted Nigiri

Handcrafted Nigiri

$22.00

2 Namasake Nigiri with Ginger Soy Sauce / 2 Hamachi Nigiri with Jalapeño Soy Sauce / 2 Bluefin Akami Nigiri with torch spicy Lava Sauce and Scallions

Tuna Tartar

$16.00

Fresh tuna with cilantro-sesame sauce on crispy crackers.

White Summer Roll

$8.00

Kanikama, shrimp, rice noodle, cucumber, romaine lettuce, rolled in rice paper with sesame sauce.

Warmed

Age Tofu

$10.00

Crispy fried tofu covered in bonito flake and serve with ponzu sauce

Chicken Karage

$12.00

Six pieces. Crispy Japanese style chicken nuggets served with wasabi dipping sauce

Cripsy Salmon Pouch

$8.00

Salmon with scallion & cream cheese filled in crispy rice paper

Crispy Spring Roll

Crispy Spring Roll

$5.00

Fresh assorted vegetable and chicken rolled in crispy paper. Can be made vegetarian

Edamame

$6.00

Boiled soybeans served in a pod.

Gyoza

$6.00

Dumpling filled with choice of protein and assorted vegetables.

Jalapeno Bomb

$10.00

Tempura-battered jalapeño stuffed with cream cheese and spicy tuna or salmon.

Lettuce Wrap

$14.00

Stir fried fresh assorted vegetable and chicken in oyster sauce.

Pearl in Shell

$14.00

Tender Sea Scallop baked in light Japanese spicy mayo and shredded kanikama with edamames

Saku Tofu

$10.00

Crispy fried tofu stir fry with jalapeño, and fried garlic.

Salmon Tataki

$20.00

Kanikama wrapped in broiled salmon(4pcs), topped with unagi sauce, and sprinkled with chili powder.

Satay Grilled

$14.00

Marinated Chicken breast with onion, Japanese curry, and spicy peanuts sauce. (4 Skewers)

Sea Bass

Sea Bass

$22.00

Broiled Chilean Sea Bass with a miso soy glaze topped on asparagus.

Sesame Calamari

$16.00

Lightly fried Calamari with seasoned fried onion and jalapeno

Shrimp Shu Mai

$8.00

Shrimp stuffed in steamed dumpling with ginger soy sauce. (6 Pieces)

Soft Shell Crab App

$16.00

Deep-fried soft shell crab served with ponzu sauce.

Takoyaki

$10.00

Wheat-based batter filled with minced octopus topped with bonito flakes and green onion.

Tempura Appetizer

Tempura Appetizer

$14.00

Lightly battered fried shrimps (3) and assorted vegetable.

Robata Grilled

Yakitori Chicken

$14.00

Grilled seasoned Chicken breast and onions with garlic soy / jalapeno black pepper sauce. (4 Skewers)

Yakitori Classic

$16.00

Skewers of chicken (2) and shrimp (2), green pepper and onion grilled with garlic soy / jalapeno black pepper sauce.

Yakitori Ika Steak

$18.00

Premium selected seasoned Squid, and onion grilled with garlic soy / jalapeno black pepper sauce.

Yakitori Scallop

$22.00

Premium selected size U10 Scallop, onion grilled with garlic soy / jalapeno black pepper sauce.(4 Skewers)

Yakitori Shrimp

$18.00

Premium selected seasoned Prawn and onion grilled with garlic soy / jalapeno black pepper sauce. (4 Skewers)

Yakitori Steak

$24.00

Premium selected Ribeye stripe, green pepper and onion grilled with garlic soy / jalapeno black pepper sauce.(4 Skewers)

Fresh Green Garden

Calamari Salad

$18.00

Seasoned calamari mixed with fresh Organic mixed greens and served with a ponzu-ginger dressing.

Lobster Mango Salad

$32.00

Fresh Organic mixed greens topped with mango, Canadian Lobster meat served with mango vinaigrette.

Seaweed Salad

$8.00

Assorted seaweed marinated in sesame dressing.

Shoga Salad

$8.00

Organic mixed green with house made ginger dressing.

Spicy Seafood Salad

$22.00

Fresh Organic mixed greens topped with shrimp, scallops, and calamari served with a sweet and spicy vinaigrette.

Sunomono Salad

$6.00

Cucumbers with Organic mixed greens in a sweet vinaigrette and ginger dressing

Tuna Avocado Salad

$20.00

Fresh Organic mixed greens served with marinated raw tuna, cilantro, avocado, and topped with seaweed salad. (Contained Raw Fish)

Crispy Rice

Crispy Rice Calamari

Crispy Rice Calamari

$18.00

Japanese style Calamari (Wood Ear Mushroom, Ginger, and Bamboo Shoot) marinated in Japanese spicy mayo, fried shallot, green onion - Raw

Crispy Rice Hamachi

$20.00

Fresh Hamachi marinated in Rayu soy sauce, wasabi mayo, and micro green - Raw

Crispy Rice Miso Salmon

$22.00

Fresh Atlantic Salmon marinated in grated garlic, ginger, kampyo and miso dressing - Raw

Crispy Rice Negi Toro

$20.00

Bluefin Chu toro marinated with gluten free soy sauce and scallion on crispy rice - Raw

Crispy Rice Spicy Salmon

Crispy Rice Spicy Salmon

$18.00

Fresh Atlantic Salmon marinated in spicy mayo, green onion, jalapeno, and Yakumi - Raw

Crispy Rice Spicy Tuna

Crispy Rice Spicy Tuna

$16.00

Marinated spicy tuna with scallion, unagi sauce, black tobiko, and avocado on top of crispy sushi rice - Raw

Soup

Akadashi Soup

$9.00

Fresh shrimp, mango, and tomato served in a spicy milk-based broth. (Shellfish and gluten contained in spicy sauce)

Chicken Potage Soup

$8.00

Japanese-style sweet cream corn soup.

Miso Soup

$3.00

Seaweed, tofu, and scallions served in miso broth.

Spicy Miso Noodle Soup

$6.00

Seaweed, tofu, and scallions served in chili miso broth. (Shellfish and gluten contained in spicy sauce)

Spicy Miso Soup

$4.00

Seaweed, tofu, and scallions served in miso broth. (Shellfish and gluten contained in spicy sauce)

Spicy Seafood Miso Soup

$10.00

Assorted seafood, tofu, seaweed, and scallion in miso broth. (Gluten contained in spicy sauce)

Tradition Roll

California Roll

$8.00

Marinated imitation crab, avocado, and cucumber

Ebi Cucumber Roll

$6.00

Broied sushi Shrimp and Cucumber

Furemingu Maki

$12.00

Fresh Atlantic Salmon, avocado topped with tempura crunch, spicy mayo, sesame seasoning, and unagi sauce (Served Warm). (Contained Raw Fish)

Lobster California Roll

$21.00

Negi Toro Roll

$16.00

Fresh Bluefin belly with Fresh wasabi and scallion rolled in seaweed. (6pcs) (Contained Raw Fish)

Philadelphia Roll

$10.00

Smoked Salmon, Avocado, Cream Cheese

Rayu Maguro Maki

Rayu Maguro Maki

$12.00

Spicy tuna and scallion rolled in avocado, Japanese mayo, chili garlic sauce and spring mixed. (Contained Raw Fish)

Salmon Avocado Roll

$8.00

Fresh Atlantic Salmon and avocado. (Contained Raw Fish)

Salmon Cucumber Roll

$8.00

Fresh Atlantic Salmon and Cucumber. (Contained Raw Fish)

Salmon Mango Roll

$8.00

Fresh Atlantic Salmon and Mango. (Contained Raw Fish)

Salmon Roll

$8.00

Fresh Atlantic Salmon. (Contained Raw Fish)

Salmon Skin Roll

$8.00

Crispy salmon skin, cucumber and organic mixed green rolled in seaweed drizzled with unagi sauce.

Spicy Calamari Roll

$11.00Out of stock

Seasoned Calamari, mushroom, ginger, bamboo shoot with tempura crunch and spicy mayo

Spicy California Crunch Roll

$8.00

Imitation Crab marinated in Japanese mayo with cucumber and avocado covered in tempura crunch

Spicy Salmon Crunch Roll

$8.00

Fresh Atlantic Salmon rolled in Sushi Rice and tempura crunch with spicy mayo.

Spicy Scallop Roll

$13.00

Sushi grade Scallop with spicy mayo. (Contained Raw Shellfish)

Spicy Shrimp Tempura Roll

$9.00

Shrimp tempura, organic mixed green, spicy mayo, and tempura crunch roll in seaweed

Spicy Soft Shell Crab Roll

$12.00

Crispy Soft Shell Crab, organic mixed green, cucumber, and spicy mayo roll in seaweed.

Spicy Tako Roll

$10.00

Fresh Octopus with Spicy Mao

Spicy Tuna Crunch Roll

$8.00

Marinated fresh tuna with house made spicy sauce with green onion and tempura crunch. (Contained Raw Fish)

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.00

Marinated fresh tuna with house made spicy sauce with green onion. (Contained Raw Fish)

Tuna Avocado Roll

$13.00

Bluefin Tuna with Avocado. (Contained Raw Fish)

Tuna Cucumber Roll

$13.00

Bluefin Tuna with Cucumber. (Contained Raw Fish)

Tuna Mango Roll

$13.00

Bluefin Tuna with Mango. (Contained Raw Fish)

Tuna Roll

$13.00

Bluefin Tuna (Contained Raw Fish)

Unagi Avocado Roll

$10.00

Fresh Water Eel with Avocado

Unagi Cucumber Roll

$9.00

Fresh Water Eel with Cucumber

Yellowtail Jalapeno Roll

$10.00

Fresh Hamachi with Jalapeno. (Contained Raw Fish)

Yellowtail Scallion Roll

$10.00

Fresh Hamachi with Scallion. (Contained Raw Fish)

Vegetarian Roll

Amai Mango Roll

$12.00

Grilled Asparagus, Kampyo, Mango, and mild spicy mango sauce topped with sweet tofu

Asparagus Roll

$6.00

Avocado Roll

$8.00

Cucumber Roll

$5.00

Futon Maki

$10.00

Tamago, Kampyo, Spinach, Asparagus, Avocado, and Cucumber

Shitaki Mushroom Maki

$6.00

Sweet Potato Tempura Roll

$6.00

Zen Roll

$8.00

Spinach, Asparagus, Cucumber, and Avocado

Low Carbohydrate Section

Hinata Maki

$18.00

Bluefin Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail wrapped in daikon, mango, avocado topped with spicy garlic sauce. (Contained Raw Fish)

Salmon Avocado Cucumber Roll - Low Carb

$10.00

Fresh Atlantic Salmon, Avocado and Cucumber rolled in daikon radish. (Contained Raw Fish)

Salmon Mango Avocado Roll - Low Carb

$10.00

Fresh Atlantic Salmon, Avocado and mango rolled in daikon radish. (Contained Raw Fish)

Salmon Roll - Low Carb

$9.00

Fresh Atlantic Salmon rolled in daikon radish. (Contained Raw Fish)

Spicy Tuna Roll - Low Carb

$10.00

Bigeye Tuna marinated with homemade spicy sauce and green onion rolled in daikon radish. (Contained Raw Fish)

Tuna Avocado Cucumber Roll - Low Carb

$13.00

Bluefin Tuna avocado and cucumber rolled in daikon radish. (Contained Raw Fish)

Tuna Mango Avocado Roll - Low Carb

$13.00

Bluefin Tuna and mango rolled in daikon radish and avocado. (Contained Raw Fish)

Tuna Roll - Low Carb

$13.00

Bluefin Tuna rolled in daikon radish. (Contained Raw Fish)

Chef's Creativity

Aikido Maki

$14.00

Tempura battered sweet Potato, cream cheese, rolled in namesake and topped with diced Japanese pear served in light wasabi—yuzu sauce. (Contained Raw Fish)

Angry Dragon Roll

$15.00

Marinated tuna wrapped in tempura sweet potato, salmon, and spicy mayo. (Contained Raw Fish)

Buru Buru Maki

$22.00

Tempura sweet potato, grilled asparagus topped with Premium Angus Steak tenderloin torched with garlic soy, spicy chili paste, and scallion. (Contained Raw Meat)

Crazy Dragon Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, cucumber and spicy mayo wrapped with slightly seared spicy salmon and chopped onion and topped with crunch, eel sauce and chili oil. (Contained Raw Fish)

Dragon Roll

$16.00

Unagi, shrimp tempura, tempura crunch rolled in avocado

Executive Chef Roll

$20.00

Tempura shrimp, avocado, and spicy mayo topped with Bluefin Akami Tuna and house made ginger dressing. (Contained Raw Fish)

Fire Dragon Roll

Fire Dragon Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, cucumber and spicy mayo wrapped with slightly seared spicy tuna and topped with red tobiko and tempura crunch, eel sauce and chili oil. (Contained Raw Fish)

Furemingu Maki

$12.00

Fresh Atlantic Salmon, avocado topped with tempura crunch, spicy mayo, sesame seasoning, and unagi sauce (Served Warmed). (Contained Raw Fish)

Godzilla Roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, asparagus and avocado wrapped with black tobiko and tempura crunch. Served with wasabi mayo and eel sauce

Golden Takara Roll

$16.00

Smoked sake, shrimp tempura, cucumber topped with baked garlic sauce and tempura crunch. (Served Warmed)

Green Turtle Roll

Green Turtle Roll

$14.00

Eel and tempura crunch wrapped with cooked shrimp and topped with green tobiko and wasabi mayo. (Served Warmed)

Hatsu Hana Roll

Hatsu Hana Roll

$18.00

Yellowtail, Salmon, cilantro, crab stick, avocado, and spicy mayo made with soybean paper. (Contained Raw Fish)

Hawaiian Roll

$26.00

Canadian Lobster meat lightly marinated with japanese creamy mayo and avocado topped with bluefin tuna and mango in spicy ponzu sauce. (Contained Raw Fish)

Ichiban Maki

$14.00

Atlantic Salmon, avocado, kanikama rolled in melted Mazzarella Cheese, fried onion, jalapeno, and unagi sauce. (Contained Raw Fish)

Jiba Maki

$14.00

Spicy Salmon topped with slice mango and avocado with sweet and sour spicy sauce. (Contained Raw Fish)

Mexican Dance Maki

$15.00

Marinated Hamachi, avocado, cilantro, jalapeno and spicy mayo rolled in seaweed with lime. (Contained Raw Fish)

Miso Salmon Roll

$22.00

Avocado, Radish, Grilled Asparagus, Masago Mayo, Fried Shallot rolled in seaweed with diced Atlantic Salmon, minced garlic in sweet miso mustard dressing. (Contained Raw Fish)

Okaido Maki

Okaido Maki

$16.00

Spicy tuna roll wrapped in Unagi, avocado, and tobiko. (Contained Raw Fish)

Philadelphia Tempura Roll

$12.00

Philadelphia roll in tempura coating. (Served Warmed)

Rainbow Roll

$20.00

Kanikama, cucumber, spicy mayo wrapped in avocado, maguro, hamachi, namasake and sushi ebi. (Contained Raw Fish)

Red Dragon Roll

$26.00

Toasted Unagi, Fried Shallot, avocado, massago mayo rolled in seaweed with red dragon sauce, Chive, and Bluefin Akami on top (6 pcs). (Contained Raw Fish)

Rock N' Roll

$16.00

Kanikama, ebi, tako, avocado, spicy mayo wrapped in crispy tempura coated with unagi sauce (Served Warmed)

Saku Kani Roll

$16.00

Lightly fried soft-shell crab, cucumber, kanikama, and spicy mayo rolled in pink soy paper

Shrimp and Lobster Roll

$26.00

Canadian Lobster meat lightly marinated with Japanese creamy mayo, cucumber and avocado wrapped with cooked shrimp, eel sauce and wasabi mayo.

Super White Dragon Roll

$16.00

Eel, tempura crunch and cucumber wrapped with yellowtail and topped with green tobiko, wasabi mayo and eel sauce. (Contained Raw Fish)

Volcano Roll

$20.00

Spicy U-10 scallop, cucumber and avocado topped with yellowtail, spicy mayo and eel sauce. (Contained Raw Fish)

Yellowtail Shoga Maki

$20.00

Spicy tuna and scallion rolled in salmon, hamachi, and avocado topped with jalapeño and spicy chili garlic sauce. (Contained Raw Fish)

Sashimi and Nigiri

Amaebi

$6.00

Sweet Shrimp - Raw

Bluefin Akami

$6.00

Bluefin Tuna - Raw

Chu Toro

$10.00

Bluefin Belly - Raw

Ebi

$2.50

Broiled Shrimp

Fatty Hamachi

$7.00

Yellowtail Belly - Raw

Fatty Namasake

$7.00

Atlantic Salmon Belly - Raw

Hamachi

$5.00

Yellowtail - Raw

Hotategai

$6.00

Scallop - Raw

Ika

$4.00

Squid - Raw

Ikura

$5.00

Salmon Roe - Raw

Madai

$7.00

Red Seabream - Raw

Namasake

$4.00

Atlantic Salmon - Raw

O' Toro

$12.00

Bluefin Belly - Raw

Sake

$4.00

Smoked Salmon - Raw

Shima Aji

$8.00

Striped Jack - Raw

Tako

$4.00

Octopus

Tamago

$3.00

Egg Omelette

Tobiko

$5.00

Flying Fish Roe - Raw

Unagi

$4.00

Fresh Water Eel

Uni

$12.00

Sea Urchin - Raw

Wasabi Tobiko

$5.00

Handcrafted NIgiri

Aburi O' Toro (2pcs)

$24.00

Seared with black sea salt. (Contained Raw Fish)

Bluefin Akami Zanmai

$28.00

A four-piece sashimi or nigiri special. Comes with 2 pieces of Bluefin Akami & 2 pieces of Chu toro. (Contained Raw Fish)

Bluefin O' Toro (2pcs)

$28.00

Bluefin O'toro topped with Bluefin belly with grated garlic and scallion. (Contained Raw Fish)

Garlic Hotate (2pcs)

$16.00

Japanese fresh scallop topped with homemade garlic butter. (Contained Raw Shellfish)

Hikarimono Flight (6pcs)

Hikarimono Flight (6pcs)

$30.00

2pcs Hamachi - Cilantro, Jalapeno, Avocado, and Chili Garlic (Raw) 2pcs Madai - Lemon Zest, Sea Salt, a nd Kizami Wasabi, and Nigiri Soy (Raw) 2pcs Shima Aji - Ginger onion topping, Nigiri Soy, and Fresh Wasabi (Raw)

Hotate Uni (2pcs)

$22.00

Japanese imported Scallop with garlic oil, Black Sea Salt, Uni, and Nigiri Soy Sauce. (Contained Raw Fish)

Ikura Uni (2pcs)

$18.00

Sea Urchin on top of Salmon Roe with Fresh Wasabi, Nigiri Soy, and black sea salt. (Contained Raw Fish)

Lobster Claw (2pcs)

$22.00

Lightly fried tempura Canadian Lobster Claw topped with Bluefin Belly with grated garlic, garlic oil and a touch of fresh wasabi. (Contained Raw Fish)

Madai (2pcs)

$16.00

Japanese Sea Bream with Lemon Zest, Sea Salt, and Kizami Wasabi, and Nigiri Soy. (Contained Raw Fish)

Negi Shoga Aji (2pcs)

$16.00

Fresh Striped Jack topped with Ginger Onion sauce and Fresh Wasabi. (Contained Raw Fish)

Negi Toro Roll

$16.00

Bluefin Tuna wrapped in scallion with seaweed outside. (Contained Raw Fish)

Salmon Flight

$30.00

2pcs Altantic Salmon belly from Atlantic Ocean - Honey Miso, Ikura, and Scallion 2 pcs Salmon from Atlantic Ocean - with black truffle from Faroe Island 2 pcs Zuke Salmon - Soy marinated with Kizami Wasabi / Nigiri Soy (Contained Raw Fish)

Seared Salmon Belly (2pcs)

$16.00

Origin: Atlantic Ocean - Honey Miso, Ikura, and Scallion. (Contained Raw Fish)

Spiccy Garlic Hamachi (2pcs)

$14.00

Fresh Hamachi from Japan topped with Cilantro, Jalapeno, Avocado, and Chili Garlic. (Contained Raw Fish)

Spicy Garlic Akami (2pcs)

$15.00

Blu Fin Tuna with avocado and chili garlic pepper. (Contained Raw Fish)

Takara Toro Tartar

$26.00

Bluefin Toro mixed with garlic, green onion, and wasabi mayo served with crispy plantains. (Contained Raw Fish)

Toro - Uni Temaki

$20.00

Shiso leaf, Bluefin Toro, Uni, fresh wasabi, and ikura. (Contained Raw Fish)

Truffle Bluefin Chu Toro (2pcs)

$24.00

Orgin: Atlantic Ocean -Truffle oil, black truffle, and black sea salt. (Contained Raw Fish)

Truffle Salmon (2pcs)

$14.00

Orgin: Atlantic Ocean -Truffle oil, black truffle, and black sea salt. (Contained Raw Fish)

Yellowtail Carpaccio

$24.00

Fresh premium cut yellowtail covered in avocado, tomato, spicy chili powder with ponzu sauce. (Contained Raw Fish)

Yellowtail Sweet Corn Salsa

$24.00

Fresh premium cut yellowtail covered in sweet corn salsa (cilantro, tomato, sweet corn, lemon lime juice) in ponzu sauce. (Contained Raw Fish)

Zuke Salmon (2pcs)

$12.00

Slightly torched soy Marinated Atlantic Salmon with Kizami Wasabi and Chive. (Contained Raw Fish)

Tsuki Premium Fish

Hotategai (Scallop)

$6.00

Fresh Wasabi and Nigiri Soy (Raw)

Sea Bream (Madai)

$7.00

Japanese Sea Bream with Fresh Wasabi, and Nigiri Soy (Raw)

Shima Aji (Striped Jack)

$8.00

tender and fatty - Fresh Wasabi and Nigiri Soy (Raw)

Tsuki Premium Set Dinner

$108.00

Choice of an Appetizer, Soup, and a Dessert with 6 pcs Handcrafted Nigiri with Negi Toro Maki Bluefin O’toro - topped with Bluefin belly with garlic and scallion Bluefin Chu Toro - Truffle oil, Black Truffle, Nigiri Soy and Black Truffle Salt Japanese Uni - Black Sea Salt with Nigiri Soy and Scallion Japanese Scallop - Japanese imported Scallop with garlic oil, Black Sea Salt, Uni, and Nigiri Soy Sauce Madai - Japanese Sea Bream with Lemon Zest, Sea Salt, and Kizami Wasabi, and Nigiri Soy Hamachi - Jalapeno, Cilantro, Avocado, Chili Garlic, Ponzu Negi Toro Maki - Bluefin Tuna Belly with fresh wasabi, scallion rolled in seaweed.

Uni (Sea Urchin)

$12.00

Black salt, Scallions, Fresh Wasabi, and Nigiri Soy (Raw)

Sushi Dinner

Assorted Sashimi Dinner (12pcs)

$38.00

Chef 's choice assorted sashimi. Served with a side of Sushi Rice. (Contained Raw Fish)

Bluefin Tuna Flight Dinner

$65.00

Akami(2), Chu toro(2), O'Toro(2) with Negi Toro Maki. (Contained Raw Fish)

Chirashi Rice

$30.00

Assorted sashimi (9) on top of sushi rice. (Contained Raw Fish)

Donburi

$24.00

Sashimi (7) with tamago and masago on top of sushi rice. (Contained Raw Fish)

Sashimi Dinner (9pcs)

Sashimi Dinner (9pcs)

$28.00

Premium Selected Cuts Sashimi served with a side of sushi rice. (Contained Raw Fish)

Spicy Handroll Dinner

$28.00

Spicy Salmon, Spicy Tuna, Spicy Scallop handrolls. (Contained Raw Fish)

Sushi and Sashimi Dinner

Sushi and Sashimi Dinner

$36.00

Chef’s choice Nigiri (5) & Sashimi (6) and pre-selected choice of a traditional roll (8 dollars value or under) (Contained Raw Fish)

Yushoku Sushi Dinner

$36.00

2pcs Bluefin Akami, 2pcs Namasake, 2pcs Hamachi with Crazy Dragon Roll. (Contained Raw Fish)

Kitchen

Asparagus Stir Fry

$14.00

Fresh asparagus, green pepper and onion stir fried with teriyaki sauce.

Fry Niku Prawn

$22.00

Lightly fried Prawn stir fry with onion, green pepper, asparagus in spicy garlic sauce.

Ginger Stir Fry

$14.00

Fresh seasonal Asian vegetable stir fried in ginger soy sauce.

Honey Glazed Stir Fry

$14.00

Lightly fried stir fry topped with green onion and Asian broccoli.

Kalbi Yaki Entrees

$28.00

Japanese style marinated grilled short ribs (beef) with and onions.

Katsu on Rice

$16.00

Crisp coated Chicken cutlets served with scrambled eggs and onion on rice with Tonkatsu sauce.

Kobe Beef Tenderloin

$22.00

Premium beef tenderloin stir-fried with Spanish onion and asparagus, served with a sweet sake sauce.

Orange Sauce

$14.00

Crispy stir-fry with sweet and spicy orange sauce and Asian broccoli.

Seafood in the Nest

$22.00

Wild caught tiger shrimp and sea scallop stir-fried with Napa, zucchini, onion, in egg white sauce, served with potato nest.

Spicy Stir Fry

$14.00

Fresh assorted seasonal vegetables in a spicy garlic-teriyaki sauce.

Teriyaki Grilled Entrees

$16.00

Marinated and stir-fried with fresh seasonal Asian vegetables served with teriyaki sauce

Wok Tossed Snapper

$22.00

Lightly fried red snapper fillet stir-fry with string bean, onion in ginger soy sauce.

Asian Vegetable Stir Fry

$14.00

Fresh Asian seasonal vegetable (zucchini, green pepper, broccoli, carrot and onion stir-fry with light white sauce.

Mongolian Stir Fry

$14.00

Fresh assorted Asian vegetable (zucchini, green onion, carrot) with crispy white noodle. Served with steamed white rice.

Noodle and Rice

Japanese Fried Rice

$14.00

Korean grain sushi rice stir-fry with egg and fresh Asian seasonal vegetable

Kakuhan Noodle

Kakuhan Noodle

$14.00

(udon or ramen) Japanese noodles stir-fry with fresh Asian seasonal vegetable

Mixed Tempura Noodle Soup

$18.00

(Udon or ramen) Udon soup with assorted vegetable and shrimp tempura (3) on the side

Pad Thai

$14.00

Secret ancient pad thai sauce stir-fried with cucumber, eggs, red pepper, cilantro and crushed peanut

Pearl Fried Rice

$18.00

Korean grain sushi rice stir-fry with fresh bay scallops, egg whites, and Japanese seasoning. (no soy sauce added)

Salmon Fried Rice

$20.00

Premium Korean grain sushi rice with assorted vegetable and smoked salmon

Spicy Miso Ramen Soup

$18.00

Spicy miso broth served with bonito and scallions with crispy coated Chicken. (Shellfish contained in spicy sauce)

Tonkatsu Ramen

$18.00

Creamy garlic pork broth with Crispy Coated Chicken.

Yakisoba

$14.00

Japanese soba noodles stir-fried with onion, cabbage, and carrots.

Bento Dinner

Teriyaki Grilled Bento Dinner

$20.00

Marinated and stir-fried with fresh seasonal Asian vegetables served with teriyaki sauce and a pre-selected traditional roll of your choice (8 dollars value or under / assorted tempura

Kalbi Yaki

$36.00

Japanese style marinated grilled short ribs (beef) with jalapeno and onions with a California roll

Side

Brown Rice

$3.00

Crispy Rice Cracker

$1.00

Fresh Wasabi

$3.00

Fresh Wasabi

Ginger Dressing

$3.00

Gluten Free Soy Sauce

$1.00

Gyoza Sauce

$1.00

Kizami Wasabi

$3.00

Korean Grain Sushi Rice

$4.00

Premium Korean Grain Steamed Rice

$3.00

Ramen Noodle

$5.00

Sesame Dressing

$2.00

Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Sweet and Sour Sauce

$1.00

Tempura Sauce

$1.00

Udon Noodle

$5.00

Unagi Sauce

$1.00

Wasabi Mayo

$1.00

Dessert

Mochi Ice Cream

$5.00

Choice of Mango, Red Bean, Green Tea, or Strawberry

Green Tea Cheesecake

$8.00

Green Tea Cheesecake served with a side of mochi ice cream. Choice of Mango, Red Bean, Strawberry, or Green Tea.

Beverage

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$4.00

500ML

Hot Green Tea

$3.00

Roasted Rice Jasmine Blend

Ice Green Tea

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Corkage Fee (Wine)

$3.00

Corkage Fee (Beer)

$3.00

Melon Cream Soda (Imported from Japan)

$6.00

Mango Cream Soda (Imported from Japan)

$6.00