Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches
Vietnamese

YELO

23119 Colonial Parkway Suite B3

Katy, TX 77449

Order Again

Popular Items

Grilled Lemongrass Pork Banh Mi
Grilled Lemongrass Chicken Banh Mi
Beef Rendang Banh Mi

BITES*

pork riblets | lemongrass | thai peppers (GF)
Curry Fish Ball (6)

Curry Fish Ball (6)

$6.00

Alex's favorite street food

Yelo Curry Fries

$5.00Out of stock

Curry Fishballs and Fries

$7.00Out of stock

Vietnamese Pork Egg Rolls

$4.00+

crispy fried egg rolls | lettuce | pickled carrots & papaya | nuoc mam dipping sauce

Vietnamese Veggie Egg Rolls

$4.00+

taro | jicama | onion | bean thread | carrot | green pea | nuoc mam dipping sauce

DUMPLINGS (4 per order)

Pork & Chives

Pork & Chives

$6.00

Pork | Chives

Shrimp Dumpling

$8.00Out of stock

Jumbo crystal shrimp

Veggies Dumpling

$6.00

Spinach | Green bean noodle | wood ear | Shredded fried egg

Nutella

$6.00Out of stock

Banana | Nutella

HAND-PULLED ONE PIECE NOODLE

One noodle beef noodle soup

One noodle beef noodle soup

$13.00

Pull by order | tomato base bone broth | Sliced beef shank

Bread Bowl

Curry Chicken Bread Bowl

Curry Chicken Bread Bowl

$8.00

Beef Rendang Bread Bowl

$10.00

BANH MI

Grilled Lemongrass Chicken Banh Mi

Grilled Lemongrass Chicken Banh Mi

$6.00

Lemongrass grilled chicken | house-made garlic aioli | house-made pâté | cucumber | jalapeno | pickled carrot/papaya slaw | cilantro

Grilled Lemongrass Pork Banh Mi

Grilled Lemongrass Pork Banh Mi

$6.00

Lemongrass grilled pork | cucumber | jalapeno | pickled carrot/papaya slaw | house-made garlic aioli | house-made pâté | cilantro

Special Cold-Cut Combo Banh Mi

Special Cold-Cut Combo Banh Mi

$7.50

Chinese BBQ Pork Belly | Ham | Cha Lua (Vietnamese steamed pork roll) | house-made pâté | cucumber | jalapeno | pickled carrot/papaya slaw | house-made garlic aioli | cilantro

Beef Rendang Banh Mi

Beef Rendang Banh Mi

$8.00

Award Winning Phat Eatery Beef Rendang | house-made garlic aioli | cucumber | pickled carrot/papaya slaw | cilantro | beef curry sauce for dipping

Crispy Tofu Banh Mi

$6.00

Mustard green | red onion | garlic aioli | pickled carrots & green papaya | cilantro

CHINESE CHURROS (YOUTIAO)

Dirty Rainbow

Dirty Rainbow

$5.00Out of stock

Crispy dough stick | M&M | Nutella | Rainbow nonpareils & Sprinkles | cinnamon

Cheese milk foam Ube

Cheese milk foam Ube

$6.00Out of stock

Rich Ube Ice cream | salted cheese milk foam | Rainbow nonpareils & nerds

"KBP"

$6.00Out of stock

Kaya butter ( coconut jam) | pandan ice cream | Rainbow nonpareils & sprinkles | shredded coconut | curry powder

Matcha Nutella Oreo

$5.00Out of stock

Crushed oreo | M&M | crushed peanuts | Nutella | matcha

TakoAioli

TakoAioli

$5.00Out of stock

House-made Garlic aioli | katsuobushi | seaweed

COLD PRESSED JUICE

No Sugar Added | No Preservatives | 100% Juice | Non GMO Locally made in Spring, TX
Pomegranate Elderberry

Pomegranate Elderberry

$6.00

Pomegranates, Blackberries and Elderberry

Turmeric Defense

Turmeric Defense

$6.00

Passion Fruit, Pineapple, Carrots and Turmeric

Pink Guava Camu Camu

Pink Guava Camu Camu

$6.00

Guava, organic orange, pineapple, grapefruit and camu camu

Passion Dragon

$6.00

BEVERAGES

Ca Phe Sua Da (Vietnamese Iced Coffee with condensed milk)

Ca Phe Sua Da (Vietnamese Iced Coffee with condensed milk)

$4.50+
YELO Lemon Iced Tea (sweetened, served cold)

YELO Lemon Iced Tea (sweetened, served cold)

$3.00+

Lychee Squeezed Lemon Iced Tea

$4.00+

Lychee jelly, lemon, Malaysian black tea

Straw-B&A Squeezed Lemon Iced Tea

$4.00+

Strawberry Aloe Vera, lemon, Malaysian black tea

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Artisan Banh Mi diner offering inspired Vietnamese sandwiches, specialty coffee and fresh juices

23119 Colonial Parkway Suite B3, Katy, TX 77449

YELO image
YELO image
YELO image

