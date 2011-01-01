A map showing the location of Yelping Dog Wine 9 E Beverley StView gallery

Yelping Dog Wine 9 E Beverley St

review star

No reviews yet

9 E Beverley St

Staunton, VA 24401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Sandwiches

hummus wrap

$12.00

garden wrap packed with hummus, fresh veggies and microgreens

the #9

$10.00

shredded swiss, shredded gruyere, caramelized onions, parmessan-crust

the cfo

$10.00

shredded swiss, chevre spread, fig preserves, rosemary-butter bread

the double cheddar and tomato jam

$10.00

shredded cheddar and locally made tomato jam

the godfather

$11.00

marinated mozzarella, shredded colby jack, roasted tomatoes, chopped castelvetrano olives, sourdough bread

the guac n' goat

$10.00

guacamole, salsa, chèvre, colby jack, tortilla-crust

the lady bird

$10.00

shredded mozzarella, chèvre spread, roasted tomatoes, basil, balsamic drizzle, parmessan-crust

the melt

$11.00

shredded cheddar, swiss cheese, caramelized onions, meatballs, served with a side of lemon and cayenne pepper aioli

the pepper popper

$11.00

house-made fresh jalapeño cream cheese, shredded sharp cheddar, crispy buttered sourdough.

the triple m

$11.00

shredded mozzarella, marinara, meatballs, provolone, parmessan-crusted sourdough

the yelping dog

$9.00

1/4 pound Nathan's beef hot dog stuffed with cheddar cheese and grilled, served on locally sourced roll

Cheese Plates

lamb chopper, Beemster Gouda, dried fruit, Castelvetrano olives, walnuts

the barnyard

$14.00

lamb chopper, Beemster Gouda, dried fruit, Castelvetrano olives, walnuts

the italian

$14.00

taleggio, reggianito, marinated mushrooms, marinated roasted tomatoes, Castelvetrano olives

the midnight fog

$14.00

humboldt fog, midnight moon, pears, castelvetrano olives, walnuts

the dragon hook

$14.00

red dragon mustard and ale English cheddar, deer creek vat 17 Wisconsin aged cheddar, apples, walnuts, cornichons, split pretzels

the moody blue

$14.00

honey drizzled buttermilk blue or stilton cheese, walnuts, pears, apples - feeling spicy? ask for hot honey

the local

$14.00

meadow creek grayson and mountaineer, peach preserves, walnuts, dried fruit, cornichons

the drunken goat

$14.00

drunken goat, bucheron, walnuts, grapes, castelvetrano olives

the better than brie

$14.00

triple cream brie, red pepper jelly, Peruvian sweety drop peppers, castelvetrano olives

the mezza

$14.00

Charcuterie & Appetizer

apple crostini

$6.50+

local baguette slices, chèvre spread, sliced granny smith apples, balsamic vinegar, regular or hot honey

bread and crackers

$2.00

bread and olive oil

$5.00

local baguette slices with Laconiko olive oils: plain, black truffle, blood orange, garlic, greek, or rosemary

charcuterie

$4.00

soppressata (mild) or calabrese (spicy)

olives

$6.00

a cup of exclusive imported Castelvetrano olives

pesto crostini

$6.50+

local baguette slices, chèvre spread, basil pesto, balsamic vinegar.

tomato crostini

$6.50+

local baguette slices, Chèvre spread, roasted tomatoes, balsamic vinegar, basil

Soups

tomato soup

$7.00

house made tomato soup, topped with shaved parmesan cheese and basil

Desserts

crème brûlée cheesecake

$8.00

a delectable sweet and creamy vanilla cheesecake with a buttery crust along with a torched sugar topping reminiscent of a traditional crème brûlée

flourless chocolate torte

$8.00

simple, elegant, and divine - the tree best words to describe this rich dark chocolate dessert, naturally gluten free and served with a dollop of whipped cream

Beer

$5 Beer

$5.00

$6 Beer

$6.00

$7 Beer

$7.00

$8 Beer

$8.00

$9 Beer

$9.00

$10 Beer

$10.00

$11 Beer

$11.00

$12 Beer

$12.00

Wine

$5 Wine by the Glass

$5.00

$7 Wine by the Glass

$7.00

$8 Wine by the Glass

$8.00

$9 Wine by the Glass

$9.00

$10 Wine by the Glass

$10.00

$11 Wine by the Glass

$11.00

$12 Wine by the Glass

$12.00

$14 Wine by the Glass

$14.00

$15 Wine by the Glass

$15.00

Sangria Slush

$7.00

Frose

$7.00

N/A Beverage

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Boylan Orange

$2.75

Boylan Ginger Ale

$2.75

Boylan Black Cherry

$2.75

Boylan Grape

$2.75

Abita Root Beer

$2.00

San Pellegrino Sparkling Assorted

$2.00

Lemondae

$2.50

Pure Leaf Tea

$2.50

San Pellegrino Bottle

$2.00

Water Bottle

$1.50

Gift Card

$100 Gift Card

$100.00

$25 Gift Card

$25.00

$50 Gift Card

$50.00

$75 Gift Card

$75.00

Gift Card

Glassware

Glassware beer

$7.00

Glassware Goblet

$7.00

Glassware flute

$6.00

Cheese

Barbers Cheddar 1833 Reserve individual Pack

$9.00

Beemster Gouda

$1.80

Belletoile Brie

$1.18

Blue Glacier Gorgonzola Individual

$7.00

Blue Jay Bleu Cheese

$1.53

Bucheron

$1.35

Butterkase Snowfield Pack

$9.00

Buttermilk Blue

$1.52

Chevre Fig Goat Cheese Spread

$6.00

Chevre Honey Goat Cheese Spread

$6.00

Clawson Stilton

$1.75

Deer Creek Vat 17 Cheddar

$1.63

Drunken Goat

$1.64

Fromager D'Affinois Brie

$1.62

Galax Meadow Creek

$2.20

Garrotxa

$1.61

Grayson Meadow Creek

$2.28

Harlech

$1.56

Humboldt Fog

$2.67

Lambchopper

$2.53

Laura Chenel Chevre

$1.50

Manchego

$1.37

MIdnight Moon

$2.52

Mountaineer Meadow Creek

$2.13

Red Dragon

$1.54

Reggianito

$0.80

Taleggio

$2.00

Valdeon

$1.31

Beer

1911 Black Cherry Cider

$4.44

1911 Raspberry Cider

$4.45

1911 Tropical Cider

$4.44

3 Notchd Apple Crumb

$2.75

3 Notchd Watermelon Gose

$2.75

Alewerks Pumpkin Ale

$2.95

Alewerks Weekend Lager

$2.65

Allagash Tripel

$3.65

Ardent IPA

$3.10

Ardent Wheat Ale

$2.95

Athletic Run Wild IPA Non-Alcoholic

$2.50

Athletic Upside Dawn Non-Alcoholic

$2.42

Austin East Cider Blackberry

$2.75

Austin East Cider Pineapple

$2.65

Austin East Original

$2.75

Back Trails Honey & Hops

$19.00

Basic City Mayor of Munich

$2.55

Basic City Techno Desk

$5.01

Basic City Zealandia IPA

$2.83

Beales Gold

$2.60

Belhaven Scottish Ale

$3.53

Belhaven Wee Heavy

$4.87

Bell's Two Hearted Ale

$2.76

Blackberry Smoke

$3.05

Blonde Betty

$2.91

Blue Mountain Raspberries on Acid

$5.67

Brothers Cerveza

$2.75

Brothers Cheat Code

$4.40

Brothers Fest Bier

$2.70

Brothers Gosecolada

$2.91

Brothers Skyline IPA

$2.75

Clausthaler Non Alcoholic

$2.25

Cosmic Blur

$3.40

Coyote Hole Bell Hole

$4.55

Cranberry Smash

$4.80

Crandemic Honey & Hops

$19.00

Evil Genius Adulting Guava IPA

$2.92

Evil Genius Purple Monkey Dishwasher

$2.91

Fat Orange Cat Don't Like Mondays

$7.15

Founders Porter

$2.90

Halcyon Jubilance

$20.00

Hofbräu Dunkel

$2.75

Juneshine Midnight Painkiller

$3.38

Key Lime on Acid

$5.10

Left Hand Nitro Milk Stout

$3.40

Left Hand Nitro Peanut Butter Milk Stout

$3.64

Midnight Sun Honey & Hops

$20.00

New Realm RTD Orange Crush

$4.45

North Coast Old Rasputin Imperial Stout

$4.60

Ommegang 3 Philosophers Quadrupel and Belgian Kriek

$6.15

Orval Trappist Ale

$8.33

Our Daily Pils

$2.55

Pale Fire Red Molly

$4.25

Port City Porter

$2.75

Potter's Petite

$2.60

Raging Bitch

$3.05

Scenic Drive Honey & Hops

$17.00

Schilling Imperial Heirloom Cider

$3.64

Skipping Rock Amber Lager

$4.09

Skipping Rock Kolsch

$4.10

Skipping Rock NEIPA

$5.45

Skipping Rock Pecan Brown Ale

$4.10

Stiegel Grapefruit Radler

$4.10

Summertime Session #3 Honey & Hops

$15.00

Summertime Session #5 Honey & Hops

$15.00

Sycamore Hop Gummies

$4.75

Sycamore Juiciness

$3.07

Sycamore Pumpkin Latte

$4.75

Tart Up Mango Margarita

$2.56

Tequila Margarita

$4.80

Three Floyds Gumball Head

$2.42

Two Chicks Citrus Margarita

$5.00

Two Pitchers Pop Top

$2.95

Two Silos Cream Ale

$2.67

Unibroue La Fin du Monde Belgian Style Triple Ale

$4.40

Victory Berry Monkey

$3.32

Victory Merry Monkey

$3.25

Victory Whirlwind Citrus Wit

$2.53

Virginia Beer Saving Daylight

$2.75

Von Trapp Bohemian Pilsner

$2.62

Von Trapp Oktoberfest

$2.50

Walker Brothers Cucumber Melon Kombucha

$4.95

Walker Brothers Watermelon Lime

$4.73

St Bernardus Christmas Ale

$5.70

Devils Backbone Orange Smash

$4.75

Troegs Mad Elf Holiday Ale

$4.25

Brothers Commodore DIPA

$4.40

Brooklyn Winter IPA

$2.45

Alewerks Coffeehouse Stout

$2.95

Red Wine

Amarone Brunelli

$68.00

Arbos Sangiovese

$18.00

Boxwood Estate Topiary

$30.00

Cloudfall Pinot Noir

$20.00

Chateau Le Chay St. Emillion

$29.00

DeLoach Pinot Noir

$18.00

El Maestro Fino

$24.00

King Family Cab Franc

$32.00

r Grand Vin

$35.00

Yelping Dog Los Perros

$32.00

Sinneann Cab Sauv

$48.00

Richaud Terres d'Aigles CDR

$35.00

Irpinia Aglianico

$30.00

The Fableist 373 Cab Sauv

$29.00

El Maestro Oloroso 15 yr

$28.00

Indigena ParÃ©s Balta Garnatxa Organic

$26.00

HPF Postmeester Merlot

$24.00

Ligiere CDR

$23.00

Occam's Razor

$22.00

Le Fraghe Bardolino Organic

$20.00

Mailloches Bourgueil Cabernet Franc

$20.00

Le Quare Valpolicella

$20.00

Vina Temprana Garnacha

$6.00

La Galope GSM

$17.00

Dry Canyon Pinot Noir

$19.00

Petraio Primitivo

$17.00

Vina Temprana Tempranillo

$16.00

Yelping Dog Cab Franc

$22.00

Jerome Quiot Chateauneuf du Pape

$54.00

King Family Merlot

$29.00

Boxwood Estate Trellis

$25.00

Le Grand Prebos Cabernet Sauvignon

$19.00

Gio Rosso

$16.00

Mureda Tempranillo Organic/Vegan

$16.00

Moda Talamonti

$15.00

Calidio Rosso del Molise

$18.00

Mureda Syrah

$16.00

Chapelle Saint-Martin CDR

$19.00

Dominio De Taurum

$20.00

Max Pinot Noir Organic

$26.00

Fred's Red

$20.00

Mr. Moody's Red Blend

$22.00

Les Dauphins Cotes Red Vegan

$18.00

Les Dauphins Grenache Merlot

$17.00

Chiarlo Tortoniano Barolo

$75.00

Booker My Favorite Neighbor

$50.00

Cuvaison Pinot Noir

$40.00

Dona Anton Tawny Reserve

$33.00

Neyers Sage Canyon

$30.00

Ferreira Tawny Port

$26.00

Niner Bootjack Red Blend

$26.00

Complicated Pinot Noir

$22.00

Montes Malbec

$20.00

Spellbound Cabernet Sauvignon

$20.00

Spellbound Merlot

$20.00

Falesco Vitiano Rosso

$18.00

Michael Shaps Meritage

$50.00

Michael Shaps Tannat

$32.00

Michael Shaps Bourgogne Pinot Noir

$31.00

Michael Shaps Cabernet Franc

$32.00

Michael Shaps Petit Verdot

$30.00

Perrachon Beaujolais Villages Rouge

$23.00

Castelvero Barbera Piemonte

$16.00

Leese Fitch Cabernet Sauvignon

$21.00

Leese Fitch Zinfandel

$20.00

Noah River Pinot Noir

$20.00

Colosi Rosso

$19.00

Leese Fitch Pinot Noir

$20.00

Les Volets Malbec

$21.00

Chartron Lafleur Bordeaux Rouge

$19.00

Olivares Jumilla Tinto

$19.00

Uva Non Grata Gamay

$18.00

Lapis Luna Red Blend

$22.00

Big Red Monster Zinfandel

$29.00

Chateau Davril Bordeaux

$24.00

Vin de Pays De Vaucluse

$22.00

Sea Enchantress Red Blend

$24.00

Spicy Rivanna Burnley Vineyards

$20.00

Lapis Luna Pinot Noir

$20.00

Gran Familia Rioja

$18.00

Barrel Oak Chocolate Lab

$27.00

Barrel Oak Norton

$24.00

Stags' Leap Cab Sauv Napa

$75.00

Penfolds Cab Shiraz Bin 600

$48.00

Valderiz Ribera Del Duero

$40.00

Three Saints Pinot Noir

$27.00

Big Smooth Zinfandel

$24.00

Baron Herzog Cabernet Sauvignon

$21.00

Chateau Mont-Redon CDR Rouge

$20.00

Soul Tree Cab Sauv

$22.00

Hahn Merlot Vegan

$20.00

Shannon Ridge Cab Sauv Biodynamic/Vegan

$19.00

Shannon Ridge Petite Sirah Biodynamic/Vegan

$19.00

Shannon Ridge Red Wrangler BioDyn/Vegan

$19.00

Shannon Ridge Zinfandel Biodynamic/Vegan

$19.00

Angels and Cowboys Red

$29.00

Dogwood & Thistle Pinot Noir

$58.00

Dogwood & Thistle Carignan

$38.00

Lambert Estate Shiraz

$24.00

Bitch Grenache

$22.00

Gieco Malbec

$18.00

Early Mountain Young Red

$20.00

Early Mountain Rose

$28.00

Pomalo Dalmatia Red

$28.00

Bocchino Barbera D'Asti

$22.00

Early Mountain Young Red

$20.00

Le Ballon Red

$19.00

Barboursville Octagon

$60.00

Barboursville Cab Franc Reserve

$27.00

Barboursville Barbera Reserve

$24.00

Warre's Warrior Porto Ruby

$30.00

Pollak Meritage

$38.00

Stinson Tannat

$36.00

Stinson Meritage

$35.00

Montirius Vacqueyras

$38.00

Stinson Cab Franc

$31.00

Pike Road Pinot Noir

$34.00

Rockbridge Meritage Dechiel Res

$26.00

Lovingston Cab Franc

$26.00

Basty Regnie

$30.00

Warres King Tawny Port

$30.00

Cloudline Pinot Noir

$29.00

Rockbridge Cabernet Franc Dechiel Reserve

$25.00

Ox Eye Cabernet Franc

$24.00

Ferreira Ruby Port

$26.00

Lafage Grenache

$26.00

Lovingston Rotunda Red

$23.00

Roblar Merlot

$16.00

Mont Gravet Carignan

$17.00

Barboursville Sangiovese Reserve

$28.00

Warre's King Tawny Port

$30.00

Uccelliera Brunello di Montalcino

$80.00

Cadão 10- Year Tawny Port

$40.00

Budimir Pro Cou Patz

$24.00

The Fableist Zinfandel 206

$29.00

Nebuleuse Mourvedre

$28.00

EZYTYGR Red Blend

$28.00

Jordan Vranec

$20.00

Stobi Vranec

$18.00

Toscano Rosso Apposito

$20.00

Closilo Cabernet Sauvignon

$19.00

Veglio Barolo

$55.00

Hauts Lagarde Bordeaux Organic

$24.00

Falesco Vitiate Rosso

$18.00

Fleys Chablis Milieu

$50.00

Darn Chianti

$22.00

Renosu Rosso

$30.00

Amarone Campedei Classico

$75.00

Silver Ridge Cabernet Sauvignon

$20.00

Sokol Pinot Noir

$50.00

Argyle Pinot Noir

$37.00

Highway 12 Cabernet Sauvignon

$26.00

La Chevalier Cabernet Sauvignon

$20.00

La Chevalier Cabernet Sauvignon

$20.00

Niner Cabernet Sauvignon

$36.00

La Chevalier Cabernet Sauvignon

$20.00

La Chevalier Cabernet Sauvignon

$20.00

Niner Cabernet Sauvignon

$36.00

La Chevalier Pinot Noir

$22.00

Batasiolo Barolo

$60.00

Illusion

$24.00

Domaine Bousquet Malbec Reserve

$20.00

Buena Vista Cabernet Sauvignon

$45.00

Ricasoli Chianti

$20.00

Pra Morandina Valpolicella

$35.00

Hullabaloo Zinfandel

$18.00

Bala Perdida

$22.00

Protocolo Tinto

$17.00

Rock & Vine Cabernet Sauvignon

$22.00

Bitch Grenache

$22.00

Taliano Birbet

$22.00

Appassimento Piemonte Barbera

$20.00

Delle Roche Montepulciano

$17.00

Rosso Ribelle Organic

$20.00

Pantheon Montepulciano D'Abruzzo

$20.00

White Wine

Sabbia Vermentino

$20.00

Yelping Dog Chardonnay

$27.00

Laurent Miquel Solas Viognier

$20.00

Three by Wade Chenin Blanc

$26.00

Occam's Razor Pinot Gris

$22.00

Closilo Colombard

$19.00

Hare & Tortoise Pinot Gris

$26.00

Solas Albarino

$20.00

Raza Vinho Verde Vegan

$18.00

Alkoomi Riesling

$22.00