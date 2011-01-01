Yelping Dog Wine 9 E Beverley St
9 E Beverley St
Staunton, VA 24401
Sandwiches
hummus wrap
garden wrap packed with hummus, fresh veggies and microgreens
the #9
shredded swiss, shredded gruyere, caramelized onions, parmessan-crust
the cfo
shredded swiss, chevre spread, fig preserves, rosemary-butter bread
the double cheddar and tomato jam
shredded cheddar and locally made tomato jam
the godfather
marinated mozzarella, shredded colby jack, roasted tomatoes, chopped castelvetrano olives, sourdough bread
the guac n' goat
guacamole, salsa, chèvre, colby jack, tortilla-crust
the lady bird
shredded mozzarella, chèvre spread, roasted tomatoes, basil, balsamic drizzle, parmessan-crust
the melt
shredded cheddar, swiss cheese, caramelized onions, meatballs, served with a side of lemon and cayenne pepper aioli
the pepper popper
house-made fresh jalapeño cream cheese, shredded sharp cheddar, crispy buttered sourdough.
the triple m
shredded mozzarella, marinara, meatballs, provolone, parmessan-crusted sourdough
the yelping dog
1/4 pound Nathan's beef hot dog stuffed with cheddar cheese and grilled, served on locally sourced roll
Cheese Plates
the barnyard
lamb chopper, Beemster Gouda, dried fruit, Castelvetrano olives, walnuts
the italian
taleggio, reggianito, marinated mushrooms, marinated roasted tomatoes, Castelvetrano olives
the midnight fog
humboldt fog, midnight moon, pears, castelvetrano olives, walnuts
the dragon hook
red dragon mustard and ale English cheddar, deer creek vat 17 Wisconsin aged cheddar, apples, walnuts, cornichons, split pretzels
the moody blue
honey drizzled buttermilk blue or stilton cheese, walnuts, pears, apples - feeling spicy? ask for hot honey
the local
meadow creek grayson and mountaineer, peach preserves, walnuts, dried fruit, cornichons
the drunken goat
drunken goat, bucheron, walnuts, grapes, castelvetrano olives
the better than brie
triple cream brie, red pepper jelly, Peruvian sweety drop peppers, castelvetrano olives
the mezza
Charcuterie & Appetizer
apple crostini
local baguette slices, chèvre spread, sliced granny smith apples, balsamic vinegar, regular or hot honey
bread and crackers
bread and olive oil
local baguette slices with Laconiko olive oils: plain, black truffle, blood orange, garlic, greek, or rosemary
charcuterie
soppressata (mild) or calabrese (spicy)
olives
a cup of exclusive imported Castelvetrano olives
pesto crostini
local baguette slices, chèvre spread, basil pesto, balsamic vinegar.
tomato crostini
local baguette slices, Chèvre spread, roasted tomatoes, balsamic vinegar, basil
Desserts
crème brûlée cheesecake
a delectable sweet and creamy vanilla cheesecake with a buttery crust along with a torched sugar topping reminiscent of a traditional crème brûlée
flourless chocolate torte
simple, elegant, and divine - the tree best words to describe this rich dark chocolate dessert, naturally gluten free and served with a dollop of whipped cream