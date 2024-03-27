Restaurant info

"Yen Ching Express is a modern take on Milwaukee’s beloved Yen Ching Restaurant which graced the city for nearly three decades. Founded in 1986 by Shiy Wang, Yen Ching became renowned for its outstanding Chinese cuisine and warm hospitality. Yen Ching’s legacy now lives on as Yen Ching Express. Shiy Wang’s sons, Thomas and Brian Wang, have revived the taste of Yen Ching as a fast-casual Chinese restaurant. Yen Ching Express offers a thoughtfully curated menu with treasured classics such as Cashew Chicken, Mongolian Beef, Sizzling Rice Soup and many more. Quality remains paramount; all dishes are made to order, ensuring the flavors you remember. Please join us in reliving the legacy at Yen Ching Express."

