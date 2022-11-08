Yến’s Kitchen 7364 Lake Worth Rd,

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Yến's Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

7364 Lake Worth Rd,

Lake Worth, FL 33467

Order Again

Popular Items

B10. BM Grilled Pork/Thịt Nướng
A13. Kalbi-Beef Short Ribs/Cơm Sườn Bò Đại Hàn

Yến's Bánh Mì (Sandwiches)

B1. Plain Baugette/Bánh Mì Không

$1.50

Plain fresh French-style baguette. Toasted optional.

B2. BM Red Ham/Thịt Nguội

$5.95

(Mayo, pate, cucumber, daikon, cilantro, pepper, soy sauce)

B3. BM Pork Roll/Chả Lụa

$5.95

(Mayo, pate, cucumber, daikon, cilantro, pepper, soy sauce)

B4. BM Shredded Chicken/Gà Xé

$5.95

(Basil mayo, lettuce, cucumber, daikon, cilantro, pepper, Sriracha)

B5. BM Tofu/Đậu Hũ

$5.95

(Basil mayo, cucumber, daikon, cilantro, pepper, soy sauce)

B6. BM Fried Egg/Trứng Ốp La

$5.95

(Mayo, pate, cucumber, daikon, cilantro, pepper, soy sauce)

B7. BM Pork Floss & Egg/Trứng Chà Bông

$6.50

(Mayo, pate, cucumber, daikon, cilantro, pepper, soy sauce)

B8. BM Sardine & Egg/Trứng Cá Mòi

$6.50

(Onion, cucumber, daikon, cilantro, pepper, soy sauce)

B9. BM Pork Skin/Bì

$6.75

(Scallion oil, cucumber, daikon, cilantro, pepper, fish sauce)

B10. BM Grilled Pork/Thịt Nướng

$6.95

(Scallion oil, cucumber, daikon, cilantro, pepper, fish sauce)

B11. BM Charcoaled Shrimp/Tôm Xào

$7.95

(Mayo, onion, cucumber, daikon, cilantro, pepper, soy sauce)

B12. BM Jicama Roll/Bánh Mì Bò Bía

$7.95

(Sausage, fried egg, dried shrimp, jicama, lettuce, basil, peanuts, shallots)

B13. BM Yen's Special/Đặc Biệt

$6.95

(Red Ham, Pork Roll, Pork Floss, Mayo, pate, cucumber, daikon, cilantro, pepper, soy sauce)

B14. BM Yen's Special XL/Đặc Biệt XL

$11.95

(Red Ham, Pork Roll, Pork Floss, Mayo, pate, cucumber, daikon, cilantro, pepper, soy sauce)

B15. BM Steak and Egg/Trứng và Bò Xào

$9.95

B16. Deconstructed Bánh Mì/Bánh Mì Chảo

$12.95

(Mayo, pate, cucumber, daikon, cilantro, pepper, soy sauce)

Yến's Small Bites

F1. Egg Roll/Chả Giò (1pc.)

$1.95

House-made Vietnamese style egg rolls. Pork or Vegetarian option. Paired with sweet chili egg roll sauce.

F2. Jicama Rolls/Bò Bía (2pcs.)

$5.95

Rice paper wrap filled with shredded steam jicama, carrots, a slice of sweet sausage, shredded egg, lettuce, basil and bits of dried shrimp and peanuts. Paired with house-made peanut sauce with fresh Thai chili.

F3. Summer Rolls/Gỏi Cuốn (2pcs.)

Choice of protein, rice paper wrap filled with rice Vermicelli noodles, lettuce, bean sprout, basil, and chive. Paired with house-made peanuts with fresh Thai chili.

F4. Pork Buns/Banh Bao

$4.50

Steamed rice and wheat flour buns filled with steamed ground pork, sweet sausage, quail egg, mushroom, onion, scallion, and other seasoning.

F5. Steam Coconut Rice Cake/Bánh Đúc

$7.95

Steam coconut rice cake with dried shrimp toppings, jicama bits, scallion, and a house-made sweet chili fish sauce dressing.

F6. SR. Savory Sausage/Xôi Mặn

$5.50

F7. Green Papaya Salad/Gỏi Đu Đủ

$10.50

Fresh shaved green papaya with basil, peanuts, house-made sweet soy sauce with your choice of: beef jerky, shrimp, or tofu (vegan)

F8. Lotus Root Salad/Gỏi Ngó Sen

$13.50

F9. Street Skewers/Xiên Que

Choice of fried skewer. Paired with lettuce, cucumber, hoison and sriracha sauce.

F10. Skewer Supreme

$19.95

All 6-in-1 skewer combos: tofu, quail eggs, beef meatballs, fish balls, shrimp balls, and crab balls. Comes with lettuce, cucumber, hoison and sriracha sauce.

Yến's Classic Street Food

A5. Rice Noodles Salad/Bún Tự Chọn!

A bed of vermicelli rice noodles with sautéed fried tofu chopped lettuce, cucumber, bean sprout, mint, pickled daikon, crushed peanuts, scallion oil, and sweet fish sauce dressing. **Ask for VEGAN fish sauce for vegan option**

A6. Yen's Vermicelli Supreme/Bún Đặc Biệt

$17.95

A bed of vermicelli rice noodles with 72-hours grilled pork chop, grilled sausage, charcoaled shrimp, an egg roll, chopped lettuce, cucumber, bean sprout, mint, pickled daikon, crushed peanuts, scallion oil, and sweet fish sauce dressing. **Ask for VEGAN fish sauce for vegan option**

A7. Stir Fried Noodles/Mì & Hủ Tiếu Xào

$12.95

Stir fried egg noodles with carrots, ba choy, bean sprout, a side of peanuts, scallion, cilantro, and a side of house-made sweet soy sauce. **VEGAN option available**

A8. Land Stir Fried Egg Noodles/Mì Xào Thập Cẩm

$15.95

Stir fried egg noodles with beef, pork, chicken, carrots, ba choy, bean sprout, a side of peanuts, scallion, cilantro, and a side of house-made sweet soy sauce. **VEGAN option available**

A9. Sea Stir Fried Egg Noodles/Mì Xào Hải Sản

$17.95

Stir fried egg noodles with shrimp, squid, carrots, ba choy, bean sprout, a side of peanuts, scallion, cilantro, and a side of house-made sweet soy sauce. **VEGAN option available**

A10. Broken Rice Classic!/Cơm Tấm

$14.95

Comes with a bowl of broken-grain jasmine white rice, a 72-hours marinated pork chop, shredded pork skin, pork meatloaf, and a fried egg. Sườn, Bì, Chả & Trứng.

A11. Hand-Fried Chicken/Cơm Gà Chiên Xối Mỡ

$13.95

A quarter-thigh chicken hand-fried, maintaining it's crispiness on the outside and juiciness on the inside. Comes with a bowl of yellow egg fried rice, a traditional housemate sauce, and garnished with lettuce, cucumber, and tomato.

A12. Shaking Beef Steak/Bò Lúc Lắc

$16.95

A bowl of broken-grain jasmine rice with diced eye-round steak sautéed with bell pepper and onions. Pairs with tomato, cucumber, and a side of soy sauce.

A13. Kalbi-Beef Short Ribs/Cơm Sườn Bò Đại Hàn

$17.95

A14. Broken Rice Supreme/Cơm 7 Món Đặc Biệt

$20.95

A15. Crêpes/Bánh Xèo Tự Chọn!

$9.95

Rice flour based crepes (gluten free) with turmeric. Filled with bean sprout and paired with lettuce, basil, and a sweet fish sauce (has fresh Thai chili in sauce. can request for non-spicy). Can request to switch to *VEGAN fish sauce*.

A16. Mix Crêpes/Bánh Xèo Đặc Biệt

$12.95

Rice flour based crepes (gluten free) with turmeric. Filled with steam pork and shrimp, bean sprout and paired with lettuce, basil, and a sweet fish sauce (has fresh Thai chili in sauce. can request for non-spicy). Can request to switch to *VEGAN fish sauce*.

A17. Vegan Crêpes/Bánh Xèo Chay ( Đậu Hũ & Nấm)

$10.95

Rice flour based crepes (gluten free) with turmeric. Filled with fried tofu, bean sprout and paired with lettuce, basil, and a sweet fish sauce (has fresh Thai chili in sauce. can request for non-spicy). Can request to switch to *VEGAN fish sauce*.

A18. Shrimp Paste Platter/Bún Đậu Mắm Tôm

$16.50

Vietnamese style charcuterie platter. Comes with steam sliced pork, lemongrass sausage, crispy green rice pork rolls, fried tofu, compressed vermicelli rice noodles, house-made fermented shrimp paste sauce, with cucumber, lettuce and basil. You can wrap the protein with veggies or pair in different combination for a different flavor every bite.

A19. Steam R. Roll/Bánh cuốn

Hot steamed rice flour rolls filled with minced pork and mushroom. Comes with your choice of: pork roll, grilled sausage, or tofu. Paired with steamed bean sprout, basil, and sweet fish sauce (has fresh Thai chili in the sauce). Can request for: non-spicy, VEGAN option, or no filling for the rolls.

A20. Steam R. Roll Supreme/Bánh cuốn (Đặc Biệt)

$14.95

Hot steamed rice flour rolls filled with minced pork and mushroom. Comes with BOTH Pork Roll and Grilled Sausage. Paired with steamed bean sprout, basil, and sweet fish sauce (has fresh Thai chili in the sauce). Can request for: non-spicy, VEGAN option, or no filling for the rolls.

A21. Fried Egg Rice Cake/Bánh Bột Chiên

$11.95

Yến's Soup

A1. Phở: Build your Bowl/Tự Chọn

$8.95

Classic traditional Vietnamese bone broth noodle soup. Paired with rice noodles (with fresh noodles option available) with your choice of broth and proteins. All Pho comes with bean sprout, basil, culantro, lime, serrano pepper. Garnished with white onion, scallion, and cilantro with a side of hoison/sriracha sauce.

A2. Phở Tenderized Steak

$14.95

A3. Phở Supreme/Đặc Biệt

$15.95

Classic Vietnamese style beef noodle soup. Made with beef bone broth and rice noodles (with fresh noodles upgrade option available). Includes sliced beef brisket, sliced eye round steak, beef meatballs, beef tendon, and beef tripe. Comes with bean sprout, basil, culantro, lime, serrano pepper. Garnished with white onion, scallion, and cilantro with a side of hoison/sriracha sauce.

A4. Phở Basil (vegan)/Chay

$15.95

Classic Vietnamese style vegan noodle soup. Made with vegan broth and rice noodles (with fresh noodles upgrade option available). Includes vegan meatballs, mushroom, fried tofu, and bean curd (tofu skin). Comes with bean sprout, basil, culantro, lime, serrano pepper. Garnished with white onion, scallion, cilantro, and fried shallots with a side of hoison/sriracha sauce.

A1a. Beef Marrow Soup/Súp Tủy Phở Bò

$5.95

Pho fatty beef broth with a good amount of bone-free marrows.

A1b. Egg Soup/Súp Trứng

$2.95

Pho broth with one egg. uncooked yolk

A1c. Scallion Head with Fatty Oil Broth/Hành Trần Nước Béo

$2.00

Boiled scallion heads in fatty beef broth.

A1d. White Onion Vinegar/Hành Dấm

$1.50

Pickled white onion with vinegar

A1e. Bowl of soup (broth only)

$2.00

Broth

H1. Vermicelli Tomato Crab Soup/Bún Riêu

$13.95

Pork based broth with SMALL vermicelli rice noodles. Comes with sliced tomatoes, fried tofu, blood curd, pork bone, and a crab cake. paired with fresh shaven banana flowers, water spinach, bean sprouts and garnished with scallion, cilantro and fried shallots. Comes with a side of tamarind sauce and shrimp paste chili sauce for flavor.

H2. Vermicelli XL Water Spinach Crab Soup/Canh Bún

$13.95

Pork based broth with LARGE vermicelli rice noodles. Comes with sliced tomatoes, fried tofu, blood curd, pork bone, and a crab cake. paired with steamed water spinach and garnished with scallion, cilantro and fried shallots. Comes with a side of tamarind sauce and shrimp paste chili sauce for flavor.

i1. Vietnamese Wonton Soup/Hoành Thánh

$12.95

Pork based broth with house-made wonton dumpling filled with pork and shrimp. Comes with sliced Char-siu red pork, scallion, cilantro, bean sprout, chives, pickled jalapeños, a slice of lime, and fried bork belly bits.

i2. Rice and Egg Noodle w/Wonton/Hủ Tiếu Mì Hoành Thánh

$14.95

Pork based broth with both rice noodles and egg noodles, and house-made wonton dumpling filled with pork and shrimp. Comes with sliced Char-siu red pork, scallion, cilantro, bean sprout, chives, pickled jalapeños, a slice of lime, and fried bork belly bits.

i3. Nam Vang Special/Hủ Tiếu Nam Vang

$14.95

Pork and squid based broth with rice noodles, slice steamed pork, pork bone, minced pork, pork liver, shrimp, squid, and quail eggs. Comes with sliced Char-siu red pork, scallion, cilantro, bean sprout, chives, celery, pickled jalapeños, a slice of lime, and fried bork belly bits.

i4. Hand-tossed Nam Vang (Dry ư/soup ơn side)/Hủ Tiếu Khô

$15.95

Pork and squid based broth on the side with rice noodles, slice steamed pork, pork bone, minced pork, pork liver, shrimp, squid, and quail eggs. Comes with sliced Char-siu red pork, scallion, cilantro, bean sprout, chives, celery, pickled jalapeños, a slice of lime, and fried bork belly bits.

J1. Vermicelli Noodles w/Bamboo & Chicken/Bún Măng Gà

$15.95

Chicken broth with your option of either chopped chicken (with bone) or shredded white meat chicken (boneless), strands of marinated bamboo shoot, your choice of Vermicelli rice noodles or clear glass noodles.

J2. Glass Noodles w/Bamboo & Chicken/Miến măng gà

$16.95

Chicken broth with your option of either chopped chicken (with bone) or shredded white meat chicken (boneless), strands of marinated bamboo shoot, your choice of Vermicelli rice noodles or clear glass noodles.

K1. Tapioca Noodle Soup/Bánh Canh Thập Cẩm

$14.95

Clear pork based broth with tapioca starch noodles (gluten free). Comes with sliced steam pork, fish cake, shrimp, and quail eggs. Paired with bean sprout, chives, lime and fresh Thai chili on the side.

K2. T.N.S. with Crab Meat/Bánh Canh Cua

$16.95

Thick starchy orange pork based broth with tapioca starch noodles (gluten free). Comes with crab claws, sliced steam pork, fish cake, shrimp, and quail eggs. Paired with bean sprout, chives, lime and fresh Thai chili on the side.

L1. Spicy Beef Vermicelli XL Soup/Bún Bò Huế

$14.95

Beef based broth with thick vermicelli rice noodles. Comes with sliced beef shanks, sliced steamed pork, beef tendon, and homemade pork rolls. Paired with fresh shaven banana flowers, water spinach, bean sprouts and garnished with white onion, scallion, and culantro. Comes with a side of lime and house-made lemongrass chili oil.

L2. S.B.V.S. Supreme/Bún Bò Huế Đặc Biệt

$16.95

Beef based broth with thick vermicelli rice noodles. Comes with blood curd, a pork knuckle, sliced beef shanks, sliced steamed pork, beef tendon, and homemade pork rolls. Paired with fresh shaven banana flowers, water spinach, bean sprouts and garnished with white onion, scallion, and culantro. Comes with a side of lime and house-made lemongrass chili oil.

M1. Blood Curd Congee/Cháo Huyết

$11.95

Thick style rice pork based soup with blood curd. Comes with fried bread sticks, bean sprout, lime, and fresh Thai chili. Garnished with scallion, cilantro, ginger, and fried shallots.

M2. Shredded Chicken Congee/Cháo Gà Xé

$12.95

Thick style rice chicken based soup with white meat shredded chicken. Comes with bean sprout, lime, and fresh Thai chili. Garnished with scallion, cilantro, ginger, and fried shallots.

M3. Leftover Pork Congee/Cháo Lòng

$14.95

Thick style rice pork based soup with blood curd, pork organs bits, and lemongrass sausages. Comes with fried bread sticks, bean sprout, lime, and fresh Thai chili. Garnished with scallion, cilantro, ginger, and fried shallots.

Yến's Desserts

E1. Taro Sticky Rice/Khoai Môn

$4.50

E2. T.S.C. Roots/Bà Ba

$4.50

E3. Black Eyed Peas/Đậu Trắng

$4.50

E4. Iced Black Bean/Đậu Đen

$4.95

E5. Iced Seaweed Mung Bean/Đậu Xanh Phổ Tai

$4.95

E6. Rainbow “Jelly” Bean/Sương Sa Hạt Lựu

$5.95

E7. Triple Color Deluxe/Ba Màu

$5.95

E8. Everything Coconut/Chè Dừa Dầm

$6.95

E9. Coconut Pandan Layered Jello/Rau câu

$2.50

E10. Vietnamese Yogurt/Ya Ua

$2.95

E11. Pandan Coconut Waffle/Bánh Kẹp Dừa Non

$5.95

Fresh panda extract blend with our house-made sweetened waffle battered filled with fresh shredded coconut. No topping, no syrup required!

Yến's Sticky Rice

G1. SR. Pandan Leaves/Xôi Lá Dứa

$4.25

G2. SR. Gac Fruit/Xôi Gấc

$4.25

G4. SR. Creamy White Corn/Xôi Bắp Nhão

$4.95

F6. SR. Savory Sausage/Xôi Mặn

$5.50

G8. Charcoal Sticky Rice/Xôi Nếp Than

$4.50

Yến's Limited Items

Z2. Homemade Sate Chili Sauce/Ớt Sa Tế

$6.95

Z3. VN Coconut Jello/Sương Sa Dừa

$1.95

Z4. Taro Rice in Leaf/Banh Tea Khoai Mon

$1.50

Z5. Banana Rice in Leaf/Banh Tet Chuoi

$1.50

Z6. Fried Bananas

$1.50

Z7. Offral Stew/Phá Lấu

$12.95

Z9. Bì/Pork Skin

$11.95

Z10. Silkworm Cassava Cake/Bánh Tằm Khoai Mì

$5.95

Z12. Rambutan/Chôm Chôm

$4.95

Z13. Salted Egg Cupcake/Bánh Bông Lan Trứng Muối

$3.25

Z14. Banana Bread Pudding/Bánh Chuối Nướng

$2.95

Z16. Charcoal Pork Buns/ Banh Bao Thang

$4.95

Z17. Fried Rice

$6.95

Z18. Water Fern Cake/Banh Beo

$7.50

Z19. Tapioca Dumplings/Banh Bot Loc

$5.95

Z20. Young Coconut Cassava Cake

Z1. Vietnamese Yogurt/Ya Ua (Copy)

$1.95

Yếns' Drinks

D1. Calamondin Iced Tea

$4.95

D2. Peach Iced Tea

$5.95

D3. Lychee Iced Tea

$5.95

D4. Berry Black Tea

$5.95

D5. *Brown Thai Milk Tea

$5.95

(Iced or Frappé)

D6. *Green Thai Milk Tea

$5.95

(Iced or Frappé)

D7. Matcha Milk Tea

$5.95

(Iced or Frappé)

D8. Himalayan Cream Tea

$6.50

(Jasmin, Oolong, or Charcoal)

D9. Fresh Brewed Iced Tea (Sweet or Unsweet)

$3.95

(Black, Jasmin, or Oolong)

D10. Fresh Brewed Hot Tea (8 oz)

$2.95

(Black, Jasmin, or Oolong)

D11. Preserved Calamondin-ade

$4.95

D12. Preserved Limeade

$4.95

D13. Butterfly Chia Limeade

$4.95

D14. Berry Limeade

$5.50

D15. Passion Fruit

$5.50

D16. Holiday Berry

$5.95

D17. Iced Tamarind

$5.95

D18. *Fresh Pennywort/Nước Rau Má

$6.95

D19. Lime Soda

$4.95

D20. Lychee Soda/Vải Soda

$5.95

D21. Honeydew Soda/Soda Dưa Xanh

$5.95

D22. Passion Fruit Soda

$5.95

D23. *Galaxy Soda

$6.50

D24. Vietnamese Egg Soda

$6.50

D25. Coconut Milk Frappe

$5.95

(Iced or Frappé)

D26. Honeydew Coconut Frappe

$6.95

D27. Vietnamese Yogurt Frappe

$5.50

(Iced or Frappé)

D28. Peach Cream Frappe

$6.95

D29. Ube Cream Frappe

$6.95

D30. *Winter Melon Iced Tea (Bottle)

$4.95

D31. *Pineapple Pandan Milk (Bottle)

$5.95

D32. *Corn Milk (Bottle)

$5.95

D33. Ube Milk (Bottle)

$5.95

D50. Water Bottle

$1.25

D51. Coke (can)

$1.50

D52. Diet Coke (can)

$1.50

D53. Zero Coke (can)

$1.50

D54. Sprite (can)

$1.50

D55. Zero Sprite (can)

$1.50

D56. Ginger Ale (can)

$1.50

D57. Club/Seltzer Soda (can)

$1.50

D58. Orignal Pepsi (bottle)

$2.95

D59. Original Coke (bottle)

$2.95

D60. Original Sprite (bottle)

$2.95

D61. Original 7Up (bottle)

$2.95

D62. Original Orange Fanta (bottle)

$2.95

D63. Original Pineapple Fanta (bottle)

$2.95

D64. Jarritos Soda (variety bottle)

$2.95

D65. Milo Chocolate Drink (can)

$2.50

D66. Milkis

$2.95

Yến's Coffee

C1. Hot Shot of Black/Cà Phê Đen Nóng

$2.95

C2. Hot Shot with Condense Milk Coffee/Cà Phê Sữa Nóng

$3.50

C3. Iced Black Coffee/Cà Phê Đen Đá

$4.50

C4. Iced Condense Milk Coffee/Cà Phê Sữa Đá

$4.95

C5. Iced Extra Milk Coffee/Cà Phê Bạc Xỉu

$4.95

C6. Vietnamese Frappe Coffee/Cà Phê Sữa Sinh Tố

$6.95

C7. Himalayan Cream Coffee/Cà Phê Bọt Biển Himalaya

$6.95

C8. Coconut Coffee/Cà Phê Sữa Dừa

$6.95

C9. Iced Matcha Coffee/Cà Phê Matcha

$6.95

C10. Vietnamese Pumpkin Spice Coffee

$6.95

Yếns' Soups (Tuesday)

A1. Phở: Build your Bowl/Tự Chọn

$9.85

Classic traditional Vietnamese bone broth noodle soup. Paired with rice noodles (with fresh noodles option available) with your choice of broth and proteins. All Pho comes with bean sprout, basil, culantro, lime, serrano pepper. Garnished with white onion, scallion, and cilantro with a side of hoison/sriracha sauce.

A2. Phở Tenderized Steak

$16.45

A3. Phở Supreme/Đặc Biệt

$17.55

Classic Vietnamese style beef noodle soup. Made with beef bone broth and rice noodles (with fresh noodles upgrade option available). Includes sliced beef brisket, sliced eye round steak, beef meatballs, beef tendon, and beef tripe. Comes with bean sprout, basil, culantro, lime, serrano pepper. Garnished with white onion, scallion, and cilantro with a side of hoison/sriracha sauce.

A4. Phở Basil (vegan)/Chay

$17.55

Classic Vietnamese style vegan noodle soup. Made with vegan broth and rice noodles (with fresh noodles upgrade option available). Includes vegan meatballs, mushroom, fried tofu, and bean curd (tofu skin). Comes with bean sprout, basil, culantro, lime, serrano pepper. Garnished with white onion, scallion, cilantro, and fried shallots with a side of hoison/sriracha sauce.

A1a. Beef Marrow Soup/Súp Tủy Phở Bò

$6.55

Pho fatty beef broth with a good amount of bone-free marrows.

A1b. Egg Soup/Súp Trứng

$2.75

Pho broth with one egg. uncooked yolk

A1c. Scallion Head with Fatty Oil Broth/Hành Trần Nước Béo

$2.20

Boiled scallion heads in fatty beef broth.

A1d. White Onion Vinegar/Hành Dấm

$1.65

Pickled white onion with vinegar

A1e. Bowl of soup (broth only)

$2.20

Broth

i1. Vietnamese Wonton Soup/Hoành Thánh

$14.25

Pork based broth with house-made wonton dumpling filled with pork and shrimp. Comes with sliced Char-siu red pork, scallion, cilantro, bean sprout, chives, pickled jalapeños, a slice of lime, and fried bork belly bits.

i2. Rice and Egg Noodle w/Wonton/Hủ Tiếu Mì Hoành Thánh

$16.45

Pork based broth with both rice noodles and egg noodles, and house-made wonton dumpling filled with pork and shrimp. Comes with sliced Char-siu red pork, scallion, cilantro, bean sprout, chives, pickled jalapeños, a slice of lime, and fried bork belly bits.

i3. Nam Vang Special/Hủ Tiếu Nam Vang

$16.45

Pork and squid based broth with rice noodles, slice steamed pork, pork bone, minced pork, pork liver, shrimp, squid, and quail eggs. Comes with sliced Char-siu red pork, scallion, cilantro, bean sprout, chives, celery, pickled jalapeños, a slice of lime, and fried bork belly bits.

i4. Hand-tossed Nam Vang (Dry ư/soup ơn side)/Hủ Tiếu Khô

$17.55

Pork and squid based broth on the side with rice noodles, slice steamed pork, pork bone, minced pork, pork liver, shrimp, squid, and quail eggs. Comes with sliced Char-siu red pork, scallion, cilantro, bean sprout, chives, celery, pickled jalapeños, a slice of lime, and fried bork belly bits.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Vietnamese street food and drinks. From Banh Mi (sandwiches), drip Vietnamese coffee, to special noodles soup each day of the week.

Location

7364 Lake Worth Rd,, Lake Worth, FL 33467

Directions

Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)
Wellington
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
West Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (105 restaurants)
Palm Beach Gardens
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
North Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (127 restaurants)
Deerfield Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
