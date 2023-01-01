Main picView gallery

Yeppa & Co 306 Buckhead Ave. NE

306 Buckhead Avenue Northeast

Atlanta, GA 30305

NA Beverages

Americano

$4.00

Boxed Water

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Double Espresso

$4.50

Espresso

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Macchiato

$3.50

Mocktail

$8.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Pellegrino Can

$3.00

Redbull

$6.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Food

Pasta

Calcio e Pepe

$19.00

Gnocchi con Sugo di Margherita

$19.00

Rigatoni al Tonno

$22.00

Strozzapreti al Pesto

$19.00

Tagliatelle al Ragu

$26.00

Tagliolini alle Vongole

$24.00

Tortellini con Crema di Parmigiano

$26.00

Tortellini in Brodo

$23.00

Secondi

Branzino Filet

$28.00

Ossobuco

$32.00

Cotoletta

$28.00

Boards

Focaccia Bread Service

$6.00

Meat and Cheese

$30.00

Prosciutto E Mozzarella

$26.00

Pizza Focaccia

Cotto e Funghi 1/2

$22.00Out of stock

Prosciutto Crudo 1/2

$22.00Out of stock

Salame Piccante 1/2

$22.00Out of stock

Vera Margherita 1/2

$22.00Out of stock

Cotto di Funghi Whole

$38.00

Prosciutto Crudo Whole

$38.00

Salame Piccante Whole

$38.00

Vera Margherita Whole

$38.00

Sides

Mozzarella

$8.00

Potato Puree

$8.00

Prosciutto

$8.00

Insalate

Insalata di Campo

$12.00

Pomodoro al Pomodoro

$12.00

Finocchio

$12.00

Antipasti

Beef Hache Carbonara

$22.00

Cozze

$12.00

Cozze Pepate

$15.00

Fried Lasagna Bites

$16.00

Fritto Mistro

$18.00

Insalate di Gallina

$14.00

La Svizzera

$16.00

Polenta Fries

$10.00

Polpettine

$14.00

Polpo di Vale

$22.00

Antipasti Skewers

Branzino Skewer

$16.00

Gamberi

$16.00

Manzo

$16.00

Verdure

$12.00

Dolce

Zuppa Inglese

$10.00

Sorbetto a Limone

$10.00

Panna Cotta e Mou

$10.00

Gelati

$10.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

306 Buckhead Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30305

Directions

Main pic

