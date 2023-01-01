Yeppa & Co 306 Buckhead Ave. NE
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
306 Buckhead Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30305
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Atlanta
Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurant
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurant