Restaurant header imageView gallery

Yeras Restaurant Sports Bar 86-09 Northern Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

86-09 Northern Blvd

Jackson Heights, NY 11372

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Sushi boat
A5 wagyu ribeye from japan
Moist burger

Wings

Wings

$16.00

Savory Deep fried Wings

Appetizers

Tuna Tataki

$15.00

pan seared tuna topped with citrus based souy sauce

Tuna Tartar

$15.00

Latin seasoned tuna, Mango and Avocado

Calamari

$14.00

Fried Calamari Served with marina Sauce

Glazed Pork Belly Taco

$12.00

Teriyaki pork belly with watermelon taco

Ceviche

$17.00

white fish, Shrimp, onions and Peppers marinated on lim

Mofonguito

$12.00

Empanadas

$9.00

Chicken Mozarella Empanadas

To share

Sushi boat

$70.00

6 Premium cheffs choice sushi rolls

Picada

$60.00

Feeds 3-4 people

Bandeja Pablo escobar

$40.00

Cooked Rolls

El Caribe Roll

$12.00

Longaniza, Fried Cheese, Avocado, Top off with maduro

Yeras Roll

$16.00

Shrimp, Bacon and maduro top off with guac

Mar y Tierra Roll

$18.00

Shrimp tempura, maduro, top off with steak

Yeras VIP

$17.00

shrimp tempura, crab meat and avocado deep fried

Boulevard Roll

$16.00

Spicy tuna, avocado top off with seared crab meat

El abusador

$20.00

chicken tempura,steak, top off with guac and shrimp

Gallo Roll

$17.00

chicken tempura, maduro top off with guac and teriyaki chicken

Su-ChiCharron

$17.00

chicken tempura maduro top off with guac and chicharon (pork belly)

Spider Roll

$20.00

soft shell crab, fried chees, and maduro

Traditional Roll

Spicy tuna Roll

$9.00

Alaska Roll

$10.00

salmon cucumber avocado

California Roll

$9.00

Crab, Avocado, cucumber

Dragon Roll

$12.00

Shrimp Tempura, Eel and avocado

Philadelphia

$10.00

salmon cucumber, cream cheese

Rainbow

$12.00

Tuna, Salmon, Yellow tail, avocado, cucumber

Dynamite

$12.00

Spicy yellow tail, spicy tuna avocado all deep fried

Entree

Entrana

$30.00

10oz skirt steak served with Yucca mash

Salmon Paradice

$26.00

Grilled salmon topped off with paradise sace served with mashed potato

Yeras Fried Rice

$22.00

Fried rice with shrimp, chicken vegtables and sweet platin top off with a freid egg

Surf and turf

$52.00

10 oz lobster tail, Entrana served with mashed yuca

Pechuga A la Plancha

$24.00

grilled chicken breast topped off with mushroom and bacon sauce served with tostones

Yeras bowl

$15.00

Bandeja Paisa

$25.00

Sides

Rice

$5.00

Mashed potato

$5.00

Mashed yuca

$5.00

Tostones

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Extra carne

$5.00

extra Cameron

$7.00

Chicharron

$7.00

Camarones

$7.00

Frijoles

$5.00

Maduros

$5.00

Chiken F Papas

$12.00

Papa Criolla

$5.00

Media Entrana

$15.00

Ensalada

$5.00

Dessert

Tres leches

$7.00

Flan

$7.00

Steak

Filet Mignon

$45.00

Dry aged bone in rib eye

$55.00

American wagyu

$70.00

Tomahawk

$95.00

A5 wagyu ribeye from japan

$120.00

SPECIALITY COCKTAILS

Dakiti

$15.00

El guayabo

$15.00

Corona Sunrise

$10.00

Que chimba

$15.00

Dona Gloria

$15.00

Don Jairo

$18.00

Yeras Ice tea

$15.00

Adicto

$15.00

Pina colada

$15.00

Margarita

$15.00

Mojito

$15.00

Bull Dog

$17.00

Henny colada

$20.00

General Cocktail

$15.00

Top shelf Cocktail

$21.00

Sangria

$12.00

Viagra

$15.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Watermelon sugar

$15.00

Don q piña colada

$15.00

5 de mayo margaritas

$5.00

Long Island

$15.00

Expresso Martini

$16.00

Ginger Spice Marg

$15.00

La Macarena

$15.00

Jagerboom

$11.00

Mango Loco

$13.00

Sex On The Beach

$12.00

Bottles

Buchanan’s 12 Btl

$200.00

Buchana's Master Btl

$250.00

Buchanan’s 18 Btl

$350.00

Red seal buchanan's 21

$700.00

Aguardiente Btl

$150.00

Tito’s homemade vodka Btl

$220.00

Don julio Btl

$220.00

Don Julio Anejo Btl

$350.00

Don julio 1942 Btl

$500.00

Don juilo 70

$300.00

Don julio reposado Btl

$350.00

Patron silver Btl

$220.00

Patron Añejo Btl

$260.00

Patron reposado Btl

$300.00

Casa amigos Btl

$220.00

Casa Amigos Añejo Btl

$260.00

Casamigos Reposado Btl

$300.00

Old par Btl

$180.00

Black Label Blt

$220.00

Gold label Btl

$350.00

Blue label Btl

$450.00

Moet Ice

$230.00

Moet Rose

$230.00

Jack Daniels Btl

$220.00

Jack Daniels Litro

$280.00

Clase Azul Btl

$550.00

Hennesy Btl

$250.00

Henny Vsop Btl

$350.00

Hennessy x.o limited edition Btl

$800.00

Bacardi Blt

$180.00

Remy Martin Btl

$180.00

Jameson Btl

$180.00

Ron Viejo Leon Dormido Btl

$280.00

Ron Medellin 3 Btl

$150.00

Ron medellin 8 Btl

$180.00

Ron medellin 12 Btl

$220.00

Ron viejo de caldas 3 Btl

$180.00

Ron viejo de caldas 8 Btl

$220.00

Rum Viejo De Caldas 15 Anos Btl

$180.00

Tromba Blanco Btl

$180.00

Tromba Anejo Btl

$230.00

Tromba Reposado Btl

$280.00

Macalan 12 Btl

$240.00

Chivas Regal 12 Btl

$180.00

Chivas 18 Btl

$280.00

Absoult Btl

$180.00+

Ciroc Btl

$180.00

Grey goose Btl

$220.00

Kettle one Btl

$220.00+

Bombay Saphire Btl

$180.00

Hendricks Btl

$180.00

Tanqueray Btl

$180.00

Makers Mark Btl

$200.00

Cube 5 Wings

$40.00

Espolon Btl

$200.00

Btl Baileys

$170.00

Jagermeister

$180.00

Fireball Btl 750

$225.00

Fireball Btl Ltr

$260.00

Monte Alban Mezcal

$180.00

Shots

Zombie shot

$8.00

Ay chihuahua

$8.00

La merlina

$8.00

Paradise

$8.00

The Big Bang

$15.00

La chupadita

$8.00

Puti fruti

$8.00

Descarada

$8.00

Dulce niña Mia

$8.00

Que Paso Ayer !

$15.00

The Incredible Hulk

$8.00

Jager bomb

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Combos

Beast style burger combo

$10.99

Chicken sandwich combo

$10.99

Burgers

Beast style

$6.99

Chandler style

$6.99

Chris style

$7.99

Dream

$8.00

Karls Delux

$6.49

Moist burger

$9.49

Sapnap's Burger

$8.59

Sandwiches

Karl’s grilled cheese

$4.59

Crispy chicken tender sandwich

$6.99

Nashville hot chicken

$6.99

Sides

Fries

$3.25

Beast style fries

$4.99

Sapnap S Fries

$7.99

Dessert

Chocolate chip cookie

$2.49

Beverages

Coke

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Water

$1.99
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

86-09 Northern Blvd, Jackson Heights, NY 11372

Directions

Gallery
Yeras Restaurant Sports Bar image
Yeras Restaurant Sports Bar image
Yeras Restaurant Sports Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pio Pio 05 - Jackson Heights - 84-21 Northern Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
84-21 Northern Blvd JACKSON HEIGHTS, NY 11372
View restaurantnext
Uncle Peters Bar & Grill
orange star4.6 • 1,510
83-15 Northern Blvd Jackson Heights, NY 11372
View restaurantnext
Pio Pio 02 - Jackson Heights - 8402 Northern Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
8402 NORTHERN BLVD JACKSON HEIGHTS, NY 11372
View restaurantnext
Dalton's Bar and Grill - 84-14 Astoria Blvd
orange star4.3 • 70
84-14 Astoria Blvd East Elmhurst, NY 11370
View restaurantnext
Havana Blvd - 91-01 Astoria Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
91-01 Astoria Boulevard Elmhurst, NY 11369
View restaurantnext
The Queensboro
orange star4.8 • 1,827
80-02 Northern Boulevard Jackson Heights, NY 11372
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Jackson Heights

The Queensboro
orange star4.8 • 1,827
80-02 Northern Boulevard Jackson Heights, NY 11372
View restaurantnext
Uncle Peters Bar & Grill
orange star4.6 • 1,510
83-15 Northern Blvd Jackson Heights, NY 11372
View restaurantnext
Shahi Darbar
orange star4.4 • 819
72-24 Broadway Jackson Heights, NY 11372
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston