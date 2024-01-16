Restaurant info

Yes Yes Coffee is a vibrant, inclusive coffee shop located in the bustling Church & State Building, where we proudly serve as a third space for the diverse community around us. Our initiative focuses on providing high-quality coffee, a selection of fine teas, and an assortment of delicious snacks and pastries to everyone who walks through our doors. Our menu is carefully curated to cater to the tastes of our inclusive and varied clientele, ensuring there's something delightful for everyone. Open during business hours, Yes! Yes! Coffee is more than just a coffee shop; it's a place where people from all walks of life can gather, relax, and enjoy the simple pleasures of a good cup of coffee and a warm, welcoming atmosphere. Join us to experience the heart of our community at Yes! Yes! Coffee, where every cup brews a little bit of joy.