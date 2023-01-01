A map showing the location of YESS / GOOD BROWN - Restaurant 2001 E 7th StView gallery

YESS / GOOD BROWN - Restaurant 2001 E 7th St

review star

No reviews yet

2001 E 7th St

Los Angeles, CA 90021

Call

Call

Hours

Hours

Directions

Directions

Gift Cards

Gift Cards

FOOD

FOOD

TODAY'S SASHIMI

$52.00

BEEF TATAKI

$46.00

PICKLES

$8.00

FAVA BEANS

$18.00

MUSHROOMS

$18.00

TOFU MALA

$18.00

MARKET SALAD

$20.00

FISH KATSU

$20.00

BEEF TARTAR

$38.00

KAKUNI

$38.00

CHIRASHI-SUSHI

$28.00

AGE-BITASHI

$30.00

TROUT

$38.00

BLACKCOD

$42.00

YELLOWTAIL HEAD

$38.00

YELLOWTAIL

$54.00

MASTERSTOCK

$38.00

HALF CHICKEN

$65.00

RICE

$5.00

DESSERT

SANGRIA KAKIGORI

$20.00

IRISH COFFEE KAKIGORI

$20.00

IRISH COFFEE KAKIGORI DECAF

$20.00

KUMQUWAT

$10.00

COCKTAILS

GRAPEFRUIT

$17.00

KINGYO

$17.00

PASSION FRUIT

$17.00

YESS COLA

$17.00

SAKE

SAKE GLASS

DAIGO NO SHIZUKU

$17.00

TENON RED GLASS

$15.00

KATORI 80 GLASS

$16.00

HAYASHI GLASS

$18.00

TEPPEN GLASS

$24.00

SAKE 700ml BOTTLE

DAIGO NO SIZUKU BOTTLE 700ml

$85.00

TENON RED BOTTLE 700ml

$75.00

KATORI 80 BOTTLE 700ml

$78.00

MUKYU-TENON SAKE BOTTLE 700ml

$90.00

HAYASHI BOTTLE 700ml

$90.00

TEPPEN BOTTLE 700ml

$120.00

AZOLLA 50 KAME BOTTLE 700ml

$150.00

AZOLLA 35 BOTTLE 700ml

$250.00

SAKE 1800ml BOTTLE

KATORI 90 BOTTLE 1800ml

$160.00

TENON RED BOTTLE 1800ml

$200.00

MUKYU-TENON SAKE BOTTLE 1800ml

$350.00

MUKYU-TENON TEPPEN BOTTLE 1800ml

$1,700.00

SHOCHU

SHOCHU GLASS

TENGUZAKURA 24 GLASS

$10.00

RYUGU 24 GLASS

$10.00

SHOCHU 700ml BOTTLE

TENGUZAKURA 24 BOTTLE 700ml

$62.00

YAMATOZAKURA 24 BOTTLE 700ml

$65.00

YAMATOZAKURA 24 BENIIMO BOTTLE 700ml

$70.00

RYUGU 24 BOTTLE 700ml

$65.00

SHOCHU 1800ml BOTTLE

TENGUZAKURA 24 BOTTLE 1800ml

$130.00

BEER

SAPPORO

BEER 1 GLASS

$8.00

N/A BEVERAGES

SPARKLING SENCHA

$7.00

AQUATIC WATER

$7.00

BARLEY TEA

$5.00

TUMERIC TEA

$5.00

CORKAGE

CORKAGE

$50.00
All hours
Sunday5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2001 E 7th St, Los Angeles, CA 90021

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

