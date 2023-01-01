YESS / GOOD BROWN - Restaurant 2001 E 7th St
All hours
|Sunday
|5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Location
2001 E 7th St, Los Angeles, CA 90021
