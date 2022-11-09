Yesterday's

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

Cheddar Cheese Cubes*
Spaghetti
Classic Burger

Appetizer

Big Bang Shrimp

$8.99

6 Handbreaded shrimp served ewith big bang sauce

Bloomer Petals

$7.99

Hand Breaded Onion Petals, fried to a golden crispy brown served with our special Big Bang Sauce or Ranch

Bosco Breadsticks

$5.99

Breaded Mushrooms

$7.99

10 Button mushrooms handbreaded and fried, served with ranch

Buffalo Wings*

$8.99

8 Deep fried OR Messy wings served with ranch

Charcuterie Tray

$9.99

Cheddar Cheese Cubes*

$6.99

Deep Fried and served with ranch

Cheese Sticks (8)

$6.99

Chips and Salsa

$5.99

Con Queso

$6.99

Fresh ingredients and homemade spices make this a favorite

Corn Nuggets

$7.99

Extra Chips

$1.00

Fried Green Beans*

$5.99

Deep Fried and Delicious

Italian Sausage Links

$7.99

Petit Jean Links deep fried and served with toast and mustard on the side

Jalitos*

$6.99

6 Cheese filled jalepenos

Loaded French Fries

$5.99

Potato Boats or Skins

$7.99

4 Boats OR 6 Skins loaded with Cheese, Bacon, Chives and sourcream on the side

Sampler Plate

$10.99

Your choice of any 4 of the * marked apps

Shrimp Cocktail

$6.99

Spicy Pickle Fries*

$5.99

Lightly spiced and served with ranch

Coach Pittman Nachos

$7.99

Beverages

Beverages

$2.79

Sweet/Unsweet Tea, Coffee & Coke Products

Desserts

Assorted Fried Pies

$3.99

Chocolate, Peach, Pecan, Apple, Chocolate Peanut Butter flaky Fried Pie

Cheesecake

$5.99

Rich and creamy cheesecake topped with your choice of caramel or chocolate sauce

Chocolate Molten Lava Cake

$4.99

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$4.99

Moist cake with a warm rum sauce and cherry on top

Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

$0.99

Ice Cream Float

$3.99

Entrees

BBQ Baked Potato

$9.99

Baked Potato stuffed with tender pulled pork topped with shredded cheese, BBQ sauce and a side salad

Chicken Fried Steak

$11.99

This Country classic is deep fried and smothered in gravy

Large Chicken Tenderloin Dinner

$11.99

4 tenderloins, handbreaded and fried or grilled, with 2 sides

Large Ozark Grilled Chicken

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Tenders with monterey cheese, sauteed mushrooms and onions with bacon, smothered in cream alfredo sauce on a bed of rice

Large Porkchop Dinner

$13.99

Two Center cut porkchops, grilled or blackened with 2 sides of choice

Small Chicken Tenderloin Dinner

$9.99

2 tenderloins, handbreaded and fried or grilled, with 2 sides

Small Fried Catfish Dinner

$10.99

2 farm raised catfish filets dredged in seasoned cornmeal and deep fried , with 2 sides of choice

Small Ozark Grilled Chicken

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Tender with monterey cheese, sauteed mushrooms and onions with bacon, smothered in cream alfredo sauce on a bed of rice

Small Porkchop Dinner

$10.99

One center cut porkchop, grilled or blackened with 2 sides of choice

Smoked Pulled Pork Plate

$11.99

Hand rubbed pork butt, slowly smoked until falls off the bone

Game Day Specials

1/4 Rack of Ribs

$10.99

HALF Rack of Ribs

$12.99

Kid's Menu

Kid's Cheeseburger & Fries

$5.99

A kiddie version of our cheeseburger, served with fries

Kid's Grilled Cheese & Fries

$4.99

Bread toasted to a golden brown filled with cheesy goodness, served with fries

Kid's Mini Corn Dogs & Fries

$5.99

6 breaded Mini Corn Dogs served with french fries

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$4.99

A grilled Flour Tortilla stuffed with shredded cheddar cheese melted to perfection

Kid's 2 Piece Chicken Strips & Fries

$5.99

2 pieces of our hand breaded chicken tenderloins served with french fries

Kid's Spaghetti & Garlic Bread

$5.99

A smaller version of our classic, your choice of meatballs, a meat sauce, sausage or a combo of all, served with texas toast

Kid's Pizza

$6.99

7" your choice of cheese or pepperoni and cheese

Kids Mac &FF

$5.99

Plain Noodles Only

$2.00

Kids Fish And Shrimp Combo With 1 Side FRIED

$5.99

Kids Fish and Shrimp GRILLED

$5.99

Pasta

Chicken Mac n Cheese

$10.99

Our new look at an old standard; american cheese sauce tossed in Penne pasta and topped with your choice of grilled or fried chicken or even shrimp!

Pasta Alfredo

$8.99

Alfredo Sauce over Linguini noodles, your choice of chicken, shrimp, or both

Spaghetti

$9.99

Our Famous meat sauce bursting with tomato and specially seasoned goodness, served with garlic toast

Spaghetti Refill

Refill of your spaghetti of choice

Veggie Pasta

$10.99

Veggie Pasta with Steak

$19.99

Noodles ONLY

$2.00

Veggie Pasta with Chicken

$13.99

Veggie Pasta with Shrimp

$14.99

No Breadstick/ Add Toast

Pizza

7" Blue Bonnet

$9.99

Signature Supreme loaded with Pepperoni, Italian Sausage,Beef, Onions, Mushrooms, Bellpeppers and cheese

12" Blue Bonnet

$17.99

Signature Supreme loaded with Pepperoni, Italian Sausage,Beef, Onions, Mushrooms, Bellpeppers and cheese

7" Meat Lovers

$9.99

Pepperoni, Beef, Italian Sausage and Bacon smothered in Mozzerella Cheese

12" Meat Lovers

$17.99

Pepperoni, Beef, Italian Sausage and Bacon smothered in Mozzerella Cheese

7" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$8.99

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, and Mozzerella Cheese on a Ranch Base

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$16.99

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, and Mozzerella Cheese on a Ranch Base

7" 3 Topping Pizza

$8.99

Your Choice of any 3 Toppings

12" 3 Topping Pizza

$14.99

Your Choice of any 3 Toppings

7" 2 Topping Pizza

$7.99

Your Choice of any 2 Toppings

12" 2 Topping Pizza

$13.99

Your Choice of any 2 Toppings

7" Single Topping Pizza

$7.99

One Topping Pizza of your Choice

12" Single Topping Pizza

$11.99

One Topping Pizza of your Choice

7" Cheese Pizza

$6.99

Cheesey Deliciousness

12" Cheese Pizza

$10.99

Cheesey Deliciousness

7" Veggie Pizza

$6.99

12" Veggie Pizza

$12.99

7" Deluxe pizza

$10.99

12" Deluxe pizza

$18.99

Double Meat

$1.50

New Years Eve Pizza Special Discount

-$2.00

Salads

Taco Salad

$9.99

Fresh mixed salad, tomatoes, onions, black olives and ground beef all in a tortilla bowl served with salsa and topped with sour cream

Garden Salad

$5.99

Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, cheese, egg, croutons, cucumber and a strip of bellpepper

Half Chef Salad

$6.99

Green Leaf Mix with Turkey, Ham, Bacon, tomato, cheese,egg, crouton, bell pepper and cucumber

Full Chef Salad

$8.99

Green Leaf Mix with Turkey, Ham, Bacon, tomato, cheese,egg, crouton, bell pepper and cucumber

Steak Salad

$19.99

Thinly sliced, grilled sirloin, cooked to your perfection, served on a bed of mixed greens with tomatoes, cheese and cranberries

Honey Glazed Salmon Salad

$16.99

Mixed Greens and tomatoes, asiago cheese, topped with cranberries and a grilled salmon filet. Served with Rasperry Vinaigrette.

Mexican Salad

$8.99

Iceburg Lettuce Only

2oz Cheese Dip

$1.00

Half Grill Chicken

$6.99

Half Crispy Chicken

$6.99

Sandwiches/Burgers

Bacon Cheese Burger

$11.50

Choice of cheese with crisp strips of bacon, served on a bun

Barbeque Burger

$11.00

Classic burger topped with pulled pork and slaw on the side

BBQ Sandwich

$9.99

Slow smoked pulled pork with Yesterday's BBQ sauce

BLT

$8.99

Crisp Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato served on toast

Classic Burger

$9.50

Lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, served on a bun

Club Sandwich

$9.99

Smoked turkey, Ham, Bacon, Cheddar and Jack cheese, dressed with leettuce tomato, served on 3 toasted white bread slices

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Grilled chicken tenders, lettuce and tomato, served on a bun

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$7.99

Sliced smoked ham, with your choice of cheese

Monteray Chicken Club

$8.99

Chicken, Bacon, Monterey Jack Cheese, dressed with lettuce and tomato, served on a bun

Patty only

$2.50

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

$8.99

Thinly sliced steak grilled with onions and green peppers, topped with cheese, served on a hoagie bun

Reuben

$9.99

Grilled corn beef. Sauerkraut, and cheese dressed with special sauce, served on grilled marble Rye

Turkey Jack

$7.99

Sliced of roasted turkey breast, monterey jack cheese, served on texas toast

Prime Rib Sandwhich

$8.99

Seafood

1 pound shrimp boil

$24.99Out of stock

1 Pound Shrimp ONLY NO SIDES

$21.99Out of stock

1/2 Pound Shrimp ONLY NO SIDES

$13.99Out of stock

1\2 pound shrimp boil

$16.99Out of stock

Extra Corn

$1.99Out of stock

Extra piece of Fried fish

$2.00

Extra piece of Grilled fish

$4.00

Extra Red Potatoes

$1.99Out of stock

Extra Sausage

$1.99Out of stock

Fried Catfish and Shrimp Combo

$14.99

2 handbreaded catfish filets fried golden brown, paired with 4 butterfly shrimp, with your choice of 2 sides, tartar, lemon & onion

Grilled Catfish and Shrimp Combo

$14.99

1 Full fish fillet grilled to perfection with your choice of 2 sides, tartar, onion, and lemon

Honey Glazed Salmon

$19.99

Served over a bed of rice, comes with grilled vegetables and 1 additional side

Large Fried Catfish Dinner

$13.99

4 farm raised catfish filets dredged in seasoned cornmeal and deep fried, with 2 sides of choice

Large Grilled Fish Dinner

$13.99

2 farm raised catfish filets , lightly seasoned and grilled to perfection, with 2 sides of your choice. Served with Tarter, Onion,Lemon and Hushpuppies,

One Piece Of Salmon ONLY

$9.00

Panko Shrimp

$13.99

8 hand breaded gulf shrimp, fried to a golden brown perfection

Shrimp on a Skewer

$16.99

8 large shrimp served over a bed of rice with 2 sides

Shrimp Scampi

$14.99

8 Gulf shrimp sauteed in garlic butter sauce served with 2 sides

Small fried catfish

$10.99

Small Grilled Fish Dinner

$10.99

1 full farm raised catfish filet , lightly seasoned and grilled to perfection, with 2 sides of your choice. Served with Tarter, Onion,Lemon and Hushpuppies,

Sides

Baked Beans

$2.99

Baked Potato

$2.99

Broccoli

$2.99

Brown Beans

$2.99

Cole Slaw

$2.99

French Fries

$2.99

Fried Okra

$2.99

Garlic Rice

$2.99

Green Beans

$2.99

Grilled Veggies

$2.99

Hamburger Patty

$2.50

Loaded Mashed

$2.99

Mac N Cheese

$2.99

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Onion Rings

$2.99

Potato Salad

$2.99

Side Corn Fritters

$2.99

Side Salad

$2.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.99

Tater Tots

$2.99

South of the Border

Fajitas

$7.99

Served with tortillas, sourcream, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, sauteed vegetables, shredded cheese

Nachos

$5.99

Crisp tortilla chips loaded with your choice of meat, tomato, onions, peppers, black olives and cheese, served with salsa and sourcream

Quesadilla

$6.99

Large grilled tortilla stuffed with onions, peppers and cheese, served with a side of lettuce, tomato,cheese, guacamole, sourcream and salsa

Steaks

10oz Ribeye

$19.99

USDA choice angus lightly seasoned and grilled to taste

16oz Ribeye

$25.99

USDA choice angus lightly seasoned and grilled to taste

FILET

$34.99

Cut from the center of the tenderloin, USDA choice angus is the most tender cut from the steer

8 oz Sirloin

$19.99

Center cut sirloin steak purists consider this cut the most flavorful

12 oz Sirloin

$22.99

Center cut sirloin steak purists consider this cut the most flavorful

SMALL Hamburger Steak

$11.50

Made fresh to order, ground chuck smothered in grilled onions, mushrooms and brown gravy

LARGE Hamburger Steak

$13.50

Made fresh to order, ground chuck smothered in grilled onions, mushrooms and brown gravy

Steak and Shrimp

$24.99

8 oz Sirloin steak and 4 hand breaded shrimp

PRIME RIB 10oz

$18.99

PRIME RIB 16oz

$25.99

One Single Shrimp Skewer Only

$5.99

Side Butterfly Shrimp

$5.99

8oz Sirloin only no sides

$11.99

10 oz Ribeye Only

$13.99

Wraps

California Wrap

$9.99

Grilled chicken, Guac, Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Monteray Jack, Shredded Cheese

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$9.99

Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and ranch, shredded cheese all wrapped up in a flour tortilla

Turkey BLT Wrap

$9.99

Turkey, Bacon,Lettuce,Tomato, Monteray shredded cheese

Add Ons

(1) Single Bosco Breadstick

$2.00

2 Fried Eggs

$1.00

Add Chicken

$3.00

Add Fajita Meat

$4.00

Caramel Sauce

$0.50

Cheese on Brocolli

$0.75

Cheese on Fries

$0.75

Cheese on Tots

$0.75

Chocolate Syrup

$0.50

Cup of Cheese Dip (4oz)

$2.00

Extra Hamburger Pattie

$2.50

Extra Pickle Slices

$0.25

Extra Pickle Spears

$0.25

Extra piece of Cheese

$0.50

Extra Piece of Toast

Extra Pork Chop

$2.50

Extra Raw Onions

Extra Sauce

$0.25

ONE SINGLE Shrimp Skewer

$5.99

Order of Hushpuppies

$1.75

Sauteed Mushrooms

$2.99

Sauteed Onions

Set of Skewers

$8.99

Side Bacon

$1.50

Side Jalapenos

$0.50

Side of Alfredo Sauce

$2.00

Side of Au Jus

$0.50

Side of Brown Gravy

$0.75

Side of Butterfly Shrimp (FRIED)

$5.99

Side of Guacamole

$0.50

Side of Horseradish

$0.25

Side of Spaghetti Sauce

$2.00

Side of Tomato

$0.50

Side of White Gravy

$0.75

Single Meatball

$0.50

Single Piece of Fried Chicken

$1.50

Single Piece of Fried Fish

$2.00

Single Piece of Grilled Chicken

$1.50

Single Piece of Grilled Fish

$3.00
Yesterday's image

