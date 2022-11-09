- Home
Yesterday's
211 Reviews
$$
1502 N Oak Street
Morrilton, AR 72110
Popular Items
Appetizer
Big Bang Shrimp
6 Handbreaded shrimp served ewith big bang sauce
Bloomer Petals
Hand Breaded Onion Petals, fried to a golden crispy brown served with our special Big Bang Sauce or Ranch
Bosco Breadsticks
Breaded Mushrooms
10 Button mushrooms handbreaded and fried, served with ranch
Buffalo Wings*
8 Deep fried OR Messy wings served with ranch
Charcuterie Tray
Cheddar Cheese Cubes*
Deep Fried and served with ranch
Cheese Sticks (8)
Chips and Salsa
Con Queso
Fresh ingredients and homemade spices make this a favorite
Corn Nuggets
Extra Chips
Fried Green Beans*
Deep Fried and Delicious
Italian Sausage Links
Petit Jean Links deep fried and served with toast and mustard on the side
Jalitos*
6 Cheese filled jalepenos
Loaded French Fries
Potato Boats or Skins
4 Boats OR 6 Skins loaded with Cheese, Bacon, Chives and sourcream on the side
Sampler Plate
Your choice of any 4 of the * marked apps
Shrimp Cocktail
Spicy Pickle Fries*
Lightly spiced and served with ranch
Coach Pittman Nachos
Desserts
Assorted Fried Pies
Chocolate, Peach, Pecan, Apple, Chocolate Peanut Butter flaky Fried Pie
Cheesecake
Rich and creamy cheesecake topped with your choice of caramel or chocolate sauce
Chocolate Molten Lava Cake
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
Moist cake with a warm rum sauce and cherry on top
Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream
Ice Cream Float
Entrees
BBQ Baked Potato
Baked Potato stuffed with tender pulled pork topped with shredded cheese, BBQ sauce and a side salad
Chicken Fried Steak
This Country classic is deep fried and smothered in gravy
Large Chicken Tenderloin Dinner
4 tenderloins, handbreaded and fried or grilled, with 2 sides
Large Ozark Grilled Chicken
Grilled Chicken Tenders with monterey cheese, sauteed mushrooms and onions with bacon, smothered in cream alfredo sauce on a bed of rice
Large Porkchop Dinner
Two Center cut porkchops, grilled or blackened with 2 sides of choice
Small Chicken Tenderloin Dinner
2 tenderloins, handbreaded and fried or grilled, with 2 sides
Small Fried Catfish Dinner
2 farm raised catfish filets dredged in seasoned cornmeal and deep fried , with 2 sides of choice
Small Ozark Grilled Chicken
Grilled Chicken Tender with monterey cheese, sauteed mushrooms and onions with bacon, smothered in cream alfredo sauce on a bed of rice
Small Porkchop Dinner
One center cut porkchop, grilled or blackened with 2 sides of choice
Smoked Pulled Pork Plate
Hand rubbed pork butt, slowly smoked until falls off the bone
Game Day Specials
Kid's Menu
Kid's Cheeseburger & Fries
A kiddie version of our cheeseburger, served with fries
Kid's Grilled Cheese & Fries
Bread toasted to a golden brown filled with cheesy goodness, served with fries
Kid's Mini Corn Dogs & Fries
6 breaded Mini Corn Dogs served with french fries
Kid's Cheese Quesadilla
A grilled Flour Tortilla stuffed with shredded cheddar cheese melted to perfection
Kid's 2 Piece Chicken Strips & Fries
2 pieces of our hand breaded chicken tenderloins served with french fries
Kid's Spaghetti & Garlic Bread
A smaller version of our classic, your choice of meatballs, a meat sauce, sausage or a combo of all, served with texas toast
Kid's Pizza
7" your choice of cheese or pepperoni and cheese
Kids Mac &FF
Plain Noodles Only
Kids Fish And Shrimp Combo With 1 Side FRIED
Kids Fish and Shrimp GRILLED
Pasta
Chicken Mac n Cheese
Our new look at an old standard; american cheese sauce tossed in Penne pasta and topped with your choice of grilled or fried chicken or even shrimp!
Pasta Alfredo
Alfredo Sauce over Linguini noodles, your choice of chicken, shrimp, or both
Spaghetti
Our Famous meat sauce bursting with tomato and specially seasoned goodness, served with garlic toast
Spaghetti Refill
Refill of your spaghetti of choice
Veggie Pasta
Veggie Pasta with Steak
Noodles ONLY
Veggie Pasta with Chicken
Veggie Pasta with Shrimp
No Breadstick/ Add Toast
Pizza
7" Blue Bonnet
Signature Supreme loaded with Pepperoni, Italian Sausage,Beef, Onions, Mushrooms, Bellpeppers and cheese
12" Blue Bonnet
Signature Supreme loaded with Pepperoni, Italian Sausage,Beef, Onions, Mushrooms, Bellpeppers and cheese
7" Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, Beef, Italian Sausage and Bacon smothered in Mozzerella Cheese
12" Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, Beef, Italian Sausage and Bacon smothered in Mozzerella Cheese
7" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, and Mozzerella Cheese on a Ranch Base
12" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, and Mozzerella Cheese on a Ranch Base
7" 3 Topping Pizza
Your Choice of any 3 Toppings
12" 3 Topping Pizza
Your Choice of any 3 Toppings
7" 2 Topping Pizza
Your Choice of any 2 Toppings
12" 2 Topping Pizza
Your Choice of any 2 Toppings
7" Single Topping Pizza
One Topping Pizza of your Choice
12" Single Topping Pizza
One Topping Pizza of your Choice
7" Cheese Pizza
Cheesey Deliciousness
12" Cheese Pizza
Cheesey Deliciousness
7" Veggie Pizza
12" Veggie Pizza
7" Deluxe pizza
12" Deluxe pizza
Double Meat
New Years Eve Pizza Special Discount
Salads
Taco Salad
Fresh mixed salad, tomatoes, onions, black olives and ground beef all in a tortilla bowl served with salsa and topped with sour cream
Garden Salad
Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, cheese, egg, croutons, cucumber and a strip of bellpepper
Half Chef Salad
Green Leaf Mix with Turkey, Ham, Bacon, tomato, cheese,egg, crouton, bell pepper and cucumber
Full Chef Salad
Green Leaf Mix with Turkey, Ham, Bacon, tomato, cheese,egg, crouton, bell pepper and cucumber
Steak Salad
Thinly sliced, grilled sirloin, cooked to your perfection, served on a bed of mixed greens with tomatoes, cheese and cranberries
Honey Glazed Salmon Salad
Mixed Greens and tomatoes, asiago cheese, topped with cranberries and a grilled salmon filet. Served with Rasperry Vinaigrette.
Mexican Salad
Iceburg Lettuce Only
2oz Cheese Dip
Half Grill Chicken
Half Crispy Chicken
Sandwiches/Burgers
Bacon Cheese Burger
Choice of cheese with crisp strips of bacon, served on a bun
Barbeque Burger
Classic burger topped with pulled pork and slaw on the side
BBQ Sandwich
Slow smoked pulled pork with Yesterday's BBQ sauce
BLT
Crisp Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato served on toast
Classic Burger
Lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, served on a bun
Club Sandwich
Smoked turkey, Ham, Bacon, Cheddar and Jack cheese, dressed with leettuce tomato, served on 3 toasted white bread slices
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken tenders, lettuce and tomato, served on a bun
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Sliced smoked ham, with your choice of cheese
Monteray Chicken Club
Chicken, Bacon, Monterey Jack Cheese, dressed with lettuce and tomato, served on a bun
Patty only
Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich
Thinly sliced steak grilled with onions and green peppers, topped with cheese, served on a hoagie bun
Reuben
Grilled corn beef. Sauerkraut, and cheese dressed with special sauce, served on grilled marble Rye
Turkey Jack
Sliced of roasted turkey breast, monterey jack cheese, served on texas toast
Prime Rib Sandwhich
Seafood
1 pound shrimp boil
1 Pound Shrimp ONLY NO SIDES
1/2 Pound Shrimp ONLY NO SIDES
1\2 pound shrimp boil
Extra Corn
Extra piece of Fried fish
Extra piece of Grilled fish
Extra Red Potatoes
Extra Sausage
Fried Catfish and Shrimp Combo
2 handbreaded catfish filets fried golden brown, paired with 4 butterfly shrimp, with your choice of 2 sides, tartar, lemon & onion
Grilled Catfish and Shrimp Combo
1 Full fish fillet grilled to perfection with your choice of 2 sides, tartar, onion, and lemon
Honey Glazed Salmon
Served over a bed of rice, comes with grilled vegetables and 1 additional side
Large Fried Catfish Dinner
4 farm raised catfish filets dredged in seasoned cornmeal and deep fried, with 2 sides of choice
Large Grilled Fish Dinner
2 farm raised catfish filets , lightly seasoned and grilled to perfection, with 2 sides of your choice. Served with Tarter, Onion,Lemon and Hushpuppies,
One Piece Of Salmon ONLY
Panko Shrimp
8 hand breaded gulf shrimp, fried to a golden brown perfection
Shrimp on a Skewer
8 large shrimp served over a bed of rice with 2 sides
Shrimp Scampi
8 Gulf shrimp sauteed in garlic butter sauce served with 2 sides
Small fried catfish
Small Grilled Fish Dinner
1 full farm raised catfish filet , lightly seasoned and grilled to perfection, with 2 sides of your choice. Served with Tarter, Onion,Lemon and Hushpuppies,
Sides
Baked Beans
Baked Potato
Broccoli
Brown Beans
Cole Slaw
French Fries
Fried Okra
Garlic Rice
Green Beans
Grilled Veggies
Hamburger Patty
Loaded Mashed
Mac N Cheese
Mashed Potatoes
Onion Rings
Potato Salad
Side Corn Fritters
Side Salad
Sweet Potato Fries
Tater Tots
South of the Border
Fajitas
Served with tortillas, sourcream, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, sauteed vegetables, shredded cheese
Nachos
Crisp tortilla chips loaded with your choice of meat, tomato, onions, peppers, black olives and cheese, served with salsa and sourcream
Quesadilla
Large grilled tortilla stuffed with onions, peppers and cheese, served with a side of lettuce, tomato,cheese, guacamole, sourcream and salsa
Steaks
10oz Ribeye
USDA choice angus lightly seasoned and grilled to taste
16oz Ribeye
USDA choice angus lightly seasoned and grilled to taste
FILET
Cut from the center of the tenderloin, USDA choice angus is the most tender cut from the steer
8 oz Sirloin
Center cut sirloin steak purists consider this cut the most flavorful
12 oz Sirloin
Center cut sirloin steak purists consider this cut the most flavorful
SMALL Hamburger Steak
Made fresh to order, ground chuck smothered in grilled onions, mushrooms and brown gravy
LARGE Hamburger Steak
Made fresh to order, ground chuck smothered in grilled onions, mushrooms and brown gravy
Steak and Shrimp
8 oz Sirloin steak and 4 hand breaded shrimp
PRIME RIB 10oz
PRIME RIB 16oz
One Single Shrimp Skewer Only
Side Butterfly Shrimp
8oz Sirloin only no sides
10 oz Ribeye Only
Wraps
Add Ons
(1) Single Bosco Breadstick
2 Fried Eggs
Add Chicken
Add Fajita Meat
Caramel Sauce
Cheese on Brocolli
Cheese on Fries
Cheese on Tots
Chocolate Syrup
Cup of Cheese Dip (4oz)
Extra Hamburger Pattie
Extra Pickle Slices
Extra Pickle Spears
Extra piece of Cheese
Extra Piece of Toast
Extra Pork Chop
Extra Raw Onions
Extra Sauce
ONE SINGLE Shrimp Skewer
Order of Hushpuppies
Sauteed Mushrooms
Sauteed Onions
Set of Skewers
Side Bacon
Side Jalapenos
Side of Alfredo Sauce
Side of Au Jus
Side of Brown Gravy
Side of Butterfly Shrimp (FRIED)
Side of Guacamole
Side of Horseradish
Side of Spaghetti Sauce
Side of Tomato
Side of White Gravy
Single Meatball
Single Piece of Fried Chicken
Single Piece of Fried Fish
Single Piece of Grilled Chicken
Single Piece of Grilled Fish
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1502 N Oak Street, Morrilton, AR 72110