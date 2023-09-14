Teas

Assam Black Tea

Green Tea

Oolong Tea

Milk Tea

Black Milk Tea

Oolong Milk Tea

Jasmine Milk Tea

Matcha w/Oat Milk

Yeti's Signature Drink

All our fruit teas are made with real fruits, & sugarcane juice. 100% sugar recommended.
Orange Green Tea

$1.00
Mango Green Tea

$1.00

Honey Lemon Green Tea

$1.00
Peach Green Tea

$1.00
Strawberry Green Tea

$1.00

Honey Green Tea

$1.00

Brown Sugar

Brown Sugar Fresh Milk

Slushie

Watermelon

$1.00

Mango

$1.00

Strawberry

$1.00
Avocado

$1.00

Peachy Peach

$1.00

Masala Tea

Masala Chiya

$4.30

Yeti's Special

Water Boba

$1.99

Lychee Green Tea (Seasonal)

Merch &

Sabobatage: The Boba Board Game of Sweet Revenge

$28.99

Matcha Expansion

$22.00