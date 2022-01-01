Restaurant header imageView gallery
Yeyo's Mezcaleria y Taqueria Rogers

44 Reviews

101 E Walnut Street

Suite 204

Rogers, AR 72756

Popular Items

Carne Asada | Steak
Al Pastor | Pork
Quesadilla Grande

Starters

Crispy Chicken Wings

Crispy Chicken Wings

$12.00

Six whole wings, fried crispy & dressed in our house buffalo sauce, made with fermented chiles from our Rios Family Farm. Served with creamy cool roasted poblano crema. Naked wings & extra hot also available!

Chicharrones

Chicharrones

$6.00

fresh pork rinds, jalapeno salt, pickled onion, morita sauce, lime

Memela

Memela

$7.00

grilled black bean and corn tortilla, topped with cotija cheese, cilantro, onion, salsa verde, creama

Extravaganza

Extravaganza

$15.00

ALL FIVE of our fresh dips with house made tortilla chips

Chips & Guac

$6.00

house made tortillas chips & guacamole

Chips & Queso

$6.00

house made corn tortillas chips & poblano queso

Chips & Salsa Cruda

$4.00

house made tortilla chips & red salsa

Chips & Salsa Verde

$4.00

house made tortilla chips & green salsa

Chips & Poblano Crema

$5.00

house made tortilla chips and poblano crema dip

Bag of Chips

$4.00

Tacos

Red Prawns

$11.00

2 grilled shrimp, morita sauce, shredded cabbage, cotija cheese, charred jalapeno, pico, crispy garlic on flour tortillas

Pescado | Crispy Fish

$9.00

2 tempura-battered cod tacos, morita mayo, cabbage, charred jalapeno, pico, crema & flour tortillas

Sweet Potato, Squash & Fennel

$8.00

three winter vegetable tacos w/ sweet potato, Rios Farm squash, dressed kale, pickled fennel, feta & our corn tortillas.

Charred Cauliflower

$7.00

3 marinated cauliflower tacos with cotija cheese, spicy greens, pickled onion, chimichurri, poblano rajas, crema & our corn tortillas - can be made vegan

Al Pastor | Pork

$7.00

3 marinated pork tacos with pineapple salsa, cilantro, onion, & our corn tortillas

Carne Asada | Steak

$9.00

3 grilled bavette steak tacos, cilantro, onion, lime, salsa verde, touch of guacamole & our corn tortillas

Barbacoa

$10.00Out of stock

3 Beef Barbacoa Tacos

Mains

Chilaquiles

$10.00

crispy totopos, chorizo, salsa verde, cotija & feta cheeses, fried egg, radish, crema, cilantro

Quesadilla Grande

$12.00

made with our own blend of cheeses; choose cheese only, carne asada, al pastor pork, or veggie; served with Mexican rice, charro beans, guacamole, crema & salsa.

Carne Asada Platter

$19.00

marinated bavette steak, grilled to order, charro bean, rice, hand-pressed tortillas, pickled jalapeno, salsa verde, avocado

Burger

$15.00

Luchadorcito

Piquena Quesadilla

$6.00+

cheese quesadilla, with rice & beans, add steak or al pastor pork +$1

Dessert

Elote Cake

$6.00Out of stock

elote cake, corn pudding, corn dust, caramelized popcorn

LecheCheesecake

$7.50Out of stock

rice pudding made with roasted squash, condensed milk, pilonchillo, cinnamon & raisins

Extra

Salsa Roja

$1.00

Salsa Verde

$1.00

Salsa Morita

$1.00

Chili Oil

$1.00

Salsa Cruda

$3.00

Guacamole

$5.00

Chips

$4.00

Rice And Beans

$4.00

Side of Meat

$3.50

Side Rice

$2.00

3 corn tortillas

$2.00

Crema

$2.00

Cheese

$2.00

Sd Guac

$2.00

Charro Beans

$4.00

Salad

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come home!

Website

Location

101 E Walnut Street, Suite 204, Rogers, AR 72756

Directions

