YGFBFKitchen Restaurant & Catering - Little Rock

No reviews yet

800 4th Avenue

Conway, AR 72032

Popular Items

Surf n' Turf Cajun Alfredo Loaded Fries
Blackened Cajun Alfredo Pasta - Lunch
Blackened Cajun Alfredo Pasta

Soups & Salads & Handhelds

Southern Pecan Salad

$17.00+

Salad Mix - Strawberries - Candied Pecans - Feta - Red Onion - Grilled Chicken Served with our Housemade Brown Sugar Vinaigrette

"The G & G"

$12.00

Crispy & Cheesy Grilled Cheese served with our Homemade Gumbo

Cajun Alfredo Steak Melt

$17.00

Home style Hamburger

$12.00

LITTLE ONES

2PC Tender & 1 Side

$8.00

Crispy Buttermilk Chicken Tender

Kiddie Chicken & Waffle

$7.00

Our Signature - just for the little one! 1 Hand breaded Tender on top of our Signature Waffle and covered in Berries and Glaze

Grilled Cheese & 1 Side

$7.00

SIGNATURE DISHES

Blackened Cajun Alfredo Pasta

$19.00+

Cellentani Pasta - Homemade Cajun Alfredo Sauce - Smoked Sausage

Cajun Smothered Grits

$24.00+

Smoked Sausage with a Fire Roasted Tomato Compote and your seafood of choice.

Southern Fried Chicken & Very Berry Waffles

$14.00

Fried Chicken Tenders- Topped with a Mixed Berry Compote or Candied Pecans and drizzled with our Signature Glaze.

Surf n' Turf Cajun Alfredo Loaded Fries

$13.00+

Southern Tasting Box

$23.00

3PC Buttermilk Tenders + 3 Sides Served with Cornbread *Fried Side Items will be an upcharge*

SIDES

Cheesy Grits

$4.00

Collard Greens

$8.00

Fried Okra

$5.00

Rosemary Fries

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

House Fries

$4.00

SIGNATURE TASTING BOXES

Southern Tasting Box

$23.00

3PC Buttermilk Tenders + 3 Sides Served with Cornbread *Fried Side Items will be an upcharge*

Favorite's Tasting Box

$38.00

BEVERAGES

Pineapple Lemonade

$4.00

Fountain Soda

$3.00

Pepsi Products

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$2.00+

Water

QUICK HITS

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tenders

$9.00+

Cajun Spiced and Buttermilk marinated Chicken Tenders Served with 1 Side

3PC Cajun Chicken Tacos

$14.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Loaded Fries

$11.00

Tender Grilled Chicken - House Fries - Crispy Bacon - Ranch

LUNCH SIZE

Cajun Smothered Shrimp & Grits - Lunch

$14.00

Smoked Sausage with a Fire Roasted Tomato Compote and Blackened Shrimp

Blackened Cajun Alfredo Pasta - Lunch

$14.00+

Cellentani Pasta - Homemade Cajun Alfredo Sauce - Smoked Sausage

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
YGFBFKitchen delivers a unique casual fine-dining experience to diners with discerning tastes looking for an exceptional Southern & Cajun inspired menu made with locally sourced ingredients. Guests can feel at home in an elegant and cozy environment surrounded by Southern hospitality and delicious food!

800 4th Avenue, Conway, AR 72032

Directions

