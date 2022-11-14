Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Greek

Yia Yia's Kitchen

122 Reviews

$

3113 Habersham St

Savannah, GA 31405

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Greek Gyro
American Gyro 7"
Chicken Souvlaki Gyro 7"

Gyros

American Gyro 7"

$7.99

Kronos Broil beef & lamb mixed gyro meat, tomatoes, onions, lettuce/spring mix, tzatziki wrapped in pita bread

Greek Gyro

$7.99

Kronos Broil beef & lamb mixed gyro meat, tomatoes, onions, French Fries, tzatziki wrapped in pita bread

Feisty Feta Gyro

$8.89

Kronos Broil beef & lamb mixed gyro meat, tomatoes, onions, French Fries, Feisty Feta Spread, tzatziki wrapped in pita bread

Chicken Souvlaki Gyro 7"

$7.99

Greek Seasoned Chicken Souvlaki, tomatoes, onions, lettuce/spring mix, tzatziki, feta cheese wrapped in pita bread

Vegetarian Gyro

$6.39

Hummus, spring mix, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, Greek olives, feta cheese, wrapped in 7" pita bread

Big Fat American Gyro

$12.49

Kronos Broil beef & lamb mixed gyro meat, tomatoes, onions, lettuce/spring mix, tzatziki wrapped in pita bread

Big Fat Greek Gyro

$12.49

Kronos Broil beef & lamb mixed gyro meat, tomatoes, onions, French Fries, tzatziki wrapped in pita bread

Big Fat Feisty Gyro

$13.79

Kronos Broil beef & lamb mixed gyro meat, tomatoes, onions, French Fries, Feisty Feta Spread, tzatziki wrapped in pita bread

Big Fat Chicken Souvlaki Gyro

$12.49

Greek Seasoned Chicken Souvlaki, tomatoes, onions, lettuce/spring mix, tzatziki, feta cheese wrapped in pita bread

Falafel & Hummus Gyro

$7.39

Hummus, falafel fritters, spring mix, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, wrapped in 7" pita bread

Falafel Gyro

$6.99

Falafel fritters, spring mix, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, feta cheese, tzatziki wrapped in 7" pita bread

Salads

Falafel fritters, spring mix, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, feta cheese, pepperoncini, Greek olives, 1/2 pita bread & Greek dressing

Chicken Souvlaki Salad

$10.59

Greek Seasoned Chicken Souvlaki, lettuce/spring mix, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, feta cheese, pepperoncini, Greek olives, 1/2 pita bread & Greek dressing

Dinner Greek Salad

$7.99

Spring mix, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, feta cheese, pepperoncini, Greek olives, with pita bread & Greek dressing

Falafel Salad

$9.99

Falafel fritters, spring mix, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, feta cheese, pepperoncini, Greek olives, 1/2 pita bread & Greek dressing

Greek Village T & C Salad

$6.99

Wedge tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, onions, Greek olive oil & olives, feta cheese, oregano, 1/2 pita bread NO LETTUCE/SPRING MIX

Gyro Salad

$10.59

Kronos broil beef & lamb mixes gyro meat spring mix, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, feta cheese, pepperoncini, Greek olives, 1/2 pita bread & Greek dressing

Hellas Salad

$8.99

Spring mix, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, feta cheese, pepperoncini, Greek olives, 1/2 pita bread & Greek dressing with a scoop of potato salad underneath

Small Greek Salad

$5.99

Spring mix, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, feta cheese, pepperoncini, Greek olives, with pita bread & Greek dressing

Favorites

Greek lasagna made from layers of seasoned ground beef, cheese, tomato and macaroni noodles topped with bechamel sauce

Falafel Plate with Hummus

$7.99

Falafel fritters, Greek Hummus, tzatziki & pita bread

Greek Veggie Plate

$8.59

Greek Hummus, 1/2 spanakopita, Veggie dolmades, feta cheese, olives, pita bread

Moussaka

$6.79Out of stock

Layers of seasoned ground beef, slices of potatoes and eggplant topped with bechamel sauce

Moussaka Veggie

$6.79Out of stock

Garden fresh eggplant, zucchini & potatoes layered to perfection topped with bechamel sauce

Pastitsio

$6.79Out of stock

Greek lasagna made from layers of seasoned ground beef, cheese, tomato and macaroni noodles topped with bechamel sauce

Spanakopita 6 oz.

$5.79

Blend of spinach, cheeses and savory spices wrapped inside Fillo dough

Tiropita

$5.79

Blend of Ricotta & feta cheeses, mixed savory spices wrapped inside Fillo dough

Subs

Greek Chicken Philly Sub

$9.99

Greek seasoned chicken souvlaki, Provolone cheese, peppers & onions, tzatziki, 8" bun

Gyro Philly Cheese Sub

$9.99

Kronos Broil beef & lamb mixed gyro meat, Provolone cheese, peppers & onions, tzatziki, 8" bun

Meatball Sub

$8.59

All beef meatballs, Yiayia's Greek tomato sauce, provolone cheese, 8" bun

Hotdogs

Chicago Hot Dog

$4.59

100% beef hot dog, tomato, pickle spear, yellow mustard, celery salt

Greek Hot Dog

$4.59

100% beef hot dog, tomato, cucumber, tzatziki, feta cheese

New York Hot Dog

$4.59

100% beef hot dog, sauerkraut, brown spicy mustard

Savannah Hot Dog

$4.59

100% beef hot dog, chili, cheddar cheese

Simple Hot Dog

$3.49

Big Plain 100% beef hot dog

Texas Hot Dog

$4.59

100% beef hot dog, chili, cheddar cheese, jalapenos

Pizza

Cheese Pita Pizza

$4.59

Yiayia's tomato sauce, provolone cheese, shredded cheese blend

Feisty Feta Pizza

$8.89

Kronos Broil beef & lamb mixed gyro meat, Yiayia's tomato sauce, Provolone cheese, shredded cheese blend, feta cheese, feisty feta spread

Kronos Gyro Pizza

$7.99

Kronos Broil beef & lamb mixed gyro meat, Provolone cheese, shredded cheese blend, feta cheese

Meatball Pita Pizza

$5.99

All beef meatballs, Yiayia's tomato sauce, provolone cheese, shredded cheese blend, feta cheese

Veggie & Hummus Pita Pizza

$5.99

Hummus, Greek olives, oregano, feta cheese, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes

Sides

Side Battered Fries

$2.99

Side Chicken Souvlaki w/tzatiki

$4.99

Side Gyro Meat w/tzatiki

$4.99

Side Veggie Dolmades 6

$2.99

Side Meat Dolmades 3

$4.79Out of stock

Side Falafel 4 w/tzatiki

$4.79

Side Meatballs

$3.59

Side Spinach Rice

$2.99

Side Hummus & Pita

$4.99

Side Potato Salad

$2.99

Side Tzatiki

$0.60

Side Feta

$0.60

Side Feisty Feta

$1.00

Side 1/2 Pita

$0.50

Side Whole Pita

$0.89

Side Dressing

$0.25

Coca-Cola

Coke 20 oz

$2.09

Coke Zero 20 oz

$2.09

Dasani 20 oz

$2.09

Diet Coke 20 oz.

$2.09

Sprite 20 oz

$2.09

Sweet Tea Gold Peak 20 oz

$2.39

Desserts

Kataifi

$3.00

Baklava

Baklava Large

$3.50

Baklava Lg Oval Choc. Dipped

$4.25

Baklava Small Choco. Tipped

$3.25Out of stock

Cannoli

Cannoli Large

$3.00

Cannoli Large Choco

$3.50

Cheesecakes

Baklava Cheesecake

$5.99

Choco. Baklava Cheesecake

$5.99

Sea Salt Carmel Cheesecake

$5.99

Oreo Cheesecake

$5.99

Colossal New York Cheesecake

$5.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info

Yia Yia’s Kitchen & Marketplace is family-owned and located in beautiful, historic Savannah, Georgia. We serve Greek Specialty Entrées, Salads, Sandwiches Hot Dogs & KRONOS Beef/Lamb Gyros. Our marketplace features Authentic Imported Foods, Pastries, Ice Cream, Beer & Select Greek Wines.

Website

Location

3113 Habersham St, Savannah, GA 31405

Directions

Gallery
Yia Yia'S Kitchen Llc. image
Yia Yia'S Kitchen Llc. image
Yia Yia'S Kitchen Llc. image

Similar restaurants in your area

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0301 - Savannah, GA
orange star5.0 • 2
1801 E Victory Dr Savannah, GA 31404
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Savannah

Collins Quarter
orange star4.6 • 5,065
151 Bull St Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext
B. Matthew's Eatery
orange star4.5 • 4,884
325 E Bay St Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext
Zunzi's Takeout & Catering
orange star4.6 • 3,647
236 Drayton St Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext
Stoner's Pizza Joint - Savannah Midtown
orange star4.2 • 2,716
1100 eisenhower savannah, GA 31406
View restaurantnext
Wiley's Championship BBQ
orange star4.6 • 2,265
4700 US Hwy 80 Suit M&N Savannah, GA 31410
View restaurantnext
520wings - 2705 Bull St
orange star4.1 • 1,882
2705 Bull St Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Savannah
Pooler
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Tybee Island
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Richmond Hill
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Bluffton
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Hilton Head Island
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Ridgeland
review star
No reviews yet
Beaufort
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Statesboro
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Jesup
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston