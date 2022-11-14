Bakeries
Greek
Yia Yia's Kitchen
122 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info
Yia Yia’s Kitchen & Marketplace is family-owned and located in beautiful, historic Savannah, Georgia. We serve Greek Specialty Entrées, Salads, Sandwiches Hot Dogs & KRONOS Beef/Lamb Gyros. Our marketplace features Authentic Imported Foods, Pastries, Ice Cream, Beer & Select Greek Wines.
Location
3113 Habersham St, Savannah, GA 31405
Gallery