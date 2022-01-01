Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Bars & Lounges

YIA YIA'S Pizza Downtown

review star

No reviews yet

1423 O St

Lincoln, NE 68508

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

SL International
LG Half & Half
Side Salad

SLICE

SL International

$6.78
SL American

SL American

$6.78

chicken, corn, jalapeno, monterey jack, bbq sauce

SL Atlantic

SL Atlantic

$6.78

grilled chicken, bacon, potato, broccoli, mozzarella, white sauce

SL Buffalo

SL Buffalo

$6.78

chicken, red onion, monterey jack, blue cheese, buffalo sauce

SL Eastern (VEGAN)

SL Eastern (VEGAN)

$6.78

choose any three (3) toppings, vegan cheese, choice of sauce

SL Equator

SL Equator

$4.08

mozzarella, marinara

SL Francais

SL Francais

$6.78

walnut, blue cheese, mozzarella, olive oil

SL Greek

SL Greek

$6.78

pepperoncini, spinach, black olive, red onion, bruschetta, feta, parmesan, oil & herbs

SL Local

SL Local

$6.78

bacon, hamburger, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, bell pepper, onion, black olive, mozzarella, marinara

SL Mediteranean

SL Mediteranean

$6.78

chicken, sun-dried tomato, onion, almond, green olive, feta, pesto

SL Milano

SL Milano

$6.78

chicken, caper, onion, spinach, black pepper, mozzarella, parmesan, lemon juice oil & herbs.

SL Northern

SL Northern

$5.48

mozzarella, monterey jack, parmesan, white sauce

SL Old Eastern

SL Old Eastern

$4.08

tomato, onion, oil & herbs

SL Pacific

SL Pacific

$6.78

smoked ham, pineapple, bell pepper, cream cheese, mozzarella, marinara

SL Polynesian

SL Polynesian

$6.78

bacon, pepperoni, jalapeno, black olive, cranberry, pineapple, cream cheese, monterey jack, bbq sauce, marinara

SL Southern

SL Southern

$6.78

ground turkey, mushroom, artichoke, spinach, onion, mozzarella, white sauce

SL Western

SL Western

$6.78

mushroom, onion, bell pepper, spinach, broccoli, tomato, mozzarella, marinara

MEDIUM

12" inch pizza

MED Half & Half

$20.98

MED International

$20.98

CREATE YOUR OWN -- choice of any five (5) toppings and sauce. Half & Half requests for International Pizzas must be placed by phone or in-store. Thank you.

MED American

$20.98

chicken, corn, jalapeno, monterey jack, bbq sauce

MED Atlantic

$20.98

grilled chicken, bacon, potato, broccoli, mozzarella, white sauce

MED Buffalo

$20.98

chicken, red onion, monterey jack, blue cheese, buffalo sauce

MED Eastern (VEGAN)

$20.98

choose any three (3) toppings, vegan cheese, choice of sauce

MED Equator

$15.98

mozzarella, marinara

MED Francais

$20.98

walnut, blue cheese, mozzarella, olive oil

MED Greek

$20.98

pepperoncini, spinach, black olive, red onion, bruschetta, feta, parmesan, oil & herbs

MED Local

$20.98

bacon, hamburger, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, bell pepper, onion, black olive, mozzarella, marinara

MED Mediteranean

$20.98

chicken, sun-dried tomato, onion, almond, green olive, feta, pesto

MED Milano

$20.98

chicken, caper, onion, spinach, black pepper, mozzarella, parmesan, lemon juice oil & herbs.

MED Northern

$17.98

mozzarella, monterey jack, parmesan, white sauce

MED Old Eastern

$15.98

tomato, onion, oil & herbs

MED Pacific

$20.98

smoked ham, pineapple, bell pepper, cream cheese, mozzarella, marinara

MED Polynesian

$20.98

bacon, pepperoni, jalapeno, black olive, cranberry, pineapple, cream cheese, monterey jack, bbq sauce, marinara

MED Southern

$20.98

ground turkey, mushroom, artichoke, spinach, onion, mozzarella, white sauce

MED Western

$20.98

mushroom, onion, bell pepper, spinach, broccoli, tomato, mozzarella, marinara

LARGE

16" inch pizza

LG Half & Half

$25.48

LG International

$25.48

CREATE YOUR OWN -- choice of any five (5) toppings and sauce. Half & Half requests for International Pizzas must be placed by phone or in-store. Thank you.

LG American

LG American

$25.48

chicken, corn, jalapeno, monterey jack, bbq sauce

LG Atlantic

$25.48

grilled chicken, bacon, potato, broccoli, mozzarella, white sauce

LG Buffalo

$25.48

chicken, red onion, monterey jack, blue cheese, buffalo sauce

LG Eastern (VEGAN)

$25.48

choose any three (3) toppings, vegan cheese, choice of sauce

LG Equator

LG Equator

$19.48

mozzarella, marinara

LG Francais

$25.48

walnut, blue cheese, mozzarella, olive oil

LG Greek

LG Greek

$25.48

pepperoncini, spinach, black olive, red onion, bruschetta, feta, parmesan, oil & herbs

LG Local

LG Local

$25.48

bacon, hamburger, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, bell pepper, onion, black olive, mozzarella, marinara

LG Mediteranean

$25.48

chicken, sun-dried tomato, onion, almond, green olive, feta, pesto

LG Milano

$25.48

chicken, caper, onion, spinach, black pepper, mozzarella, parmesan, lemon juice oil & herbs.

LG Northern

$21.48

mozzarella, monterey jack, parmesan, white sauce

LG Old Eastern

$19.48

tomato, onion, oil & herbs

LG Pacific

LG Pacific

$25.48

smoked ham, pineapple, bell pepper, cream cheese, mozzarella, marinara

LG Polynesian

$25.48

bacon, pepperoni, jalapeno, black olive, cranberry, pineapple, cream cheese, monterey jack, bbq sauce, marinara

LG Southern

$25.48

ground turkey, mushroom, artichoke, spinach, onion, mozzarella, white sauce

LG Western

LG Western

$25.48

mushroom, onion, bell pepper, spinach, broccoli, tomato, mozzarella, marinara

XXLARGE

20" inch pizza

XXL Half & Half

$31.98

XXL International

$31.98

CREATE YOUR OWN -- choice of any five (5) toppings and sauce. Half & Half requests for International Pizzas must be placed by phone or in-store. Thank you.

XXL American

$31.98

chicken, corn, jalapeno, monterey jack, bbq sauce

XXL Atlantic

$31.98

white sauce, potatoes, broccoli, mozzarella, bacon, chicken

XXL Buffalo

$31.98

chicken, red onion, monterey jack, blue cheese, buffalo sauce

XXL Eastern (VEGAN)

$31.98

choose any three (3) toppings, vegan cheese, choice of sauce

XXL Equator

$23.98

mozzarella, marinara

XXL Francais

$31.98

walnut, blue cheese, mozzarella, olive oil

XXL Greek

$31.98

pepperoncini, spinach, black olive, red onion, bruschetta, feta, parmesan, oil & herbs

XXL Local

$31.98

bacon, hamburger, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, bell pepper, onion, black olive, mozzarella, marinara

XXL Mediteranean

$31.98

chicken, sun-dried tomato, onion, almond, green olive, feta, pesto

XXL Milano

$31.98

chicken, caper, onion, spinach, black pepper, mozzarella, parmesan, lemon juice oil & herbs.

XXL Northern

$25.98

mozzarella, monterey jack, parmesan, white sauce

XXL Old Eastern

$23.98

tomato, onion, oil & herbs

XXL Pacific

$31.98

smoked ham, pineapple, bell pepper, cream cheese, mozzarella, marinara

XXL Polynesian

$31.98

bacon, pepperoni, jalapeno, black olive, cranberry, pineapple, cream cheese, monterey jack, bbq sauce, marinara

XXL Southern

$31.98

ground turkey, mushroom, artichoke, spinach, onion, mozzarella, white sauce

XXL Western

$31.98

mushroom, onion, bell pepper, spinach, broccoli, tomato, mozzarella, marinara

GLUTEN FREE

Cauliflower American

$22.98

chicken, corn, jalapeno, monterey jack, bbq sauce

Cauliflower International

$22.98

CREATE YOUR OWN -- choice of any five (5) toppings and sauce. Half & Half requests for International Pizzas must be placed by phone or in-store. Thank you.

Cauliflower Atlantic

$22.98

grilled chicken, bacon, potato, broccoli, mozzarella, white sauce

Cauliflower Buffalo

$22.98

chicken, red onion, monterey jack, blue cheese, buffalo sauce

Cauliflower Eastern (Vegan)

$22.98

choose any three (3) toppings, vegan cheese, choice of sauce

Cauliflower Equator

$22.98

mozzarella, marinara

Cauliflower Francais

$22.98

walnut, blue cheese, mozzarella, olive oil

Cauliflower Greek

$22.98

pepperoncini, spinach, black olive, red onion, bruschetta, feta, parmesan, oil & herbs

Cauliflower Local

$22.98

bacon, hamburger, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, bell pepper, onion, black olive, mozzarella, marinara

Cauliflower Mediteranean

$22.98

chicken, sun-dried tomato, onion, almond, green olive, feta, pesto

Cauliflower Milano

$22.98

chicken, caper, onion, spinach, black pepper, mozzarella, parmesan, lemon juice oil & herbs.

Cauliflower Northern

$22.98

mozzarella, monterey jack, parmesan, white sauce

Cauliflower Old Eastern

$22.98

tomato, onion, oil & herbs

Cauliflower Pacific

$22.98

smoked ham, pineapple, bell pepper, cream cheese, mozzarella, marinara

Cauliflower Polynesian

$22.98

bacon, pepperoni, jalapeno, black olive, cranberry, pineapple, cream cheese, monterey jack, bbq sauce, marinara

Cauliflower Southern

$22.98

ground turkey, mushroom, artichoke, spinach, onion, mozzarella, white sauce

Cauliflower Western

$22.98

mushroom, onion, bell pepper, spinach, broccoli, tomato, mozzarella, marinara

Half Cauliflower American

$11.98

chicken, corn, jalapeno, monterey jack, bbq sauce

Half Cauliflower International

$11.98

CREATE YOUR OWN -- choice of any five (5) toppings and sauce. Half & Half requests for International Pizzas must be placed by phone or in-store. Thank you.

Half Cauliflower Atlantic

$11.98

grilled chicken, bacon, potato, broccoli, mozzarella, white sauce

Half Cauliflower Buffalo

$11.98

chicken, red onion, monterey jack, blue cheese, buffalo sauce

Half Cauliflower Eastern (VEGAN)

$11.98

choose any three (3) toppings, vegan cheese, choice of sauce

Half Cauliflower Equator

$11.98

mozzarella, marinara

Half Cauliflower Francais

$11.98

walnut, blue cheese, mozzarella, olive oil

Half Cauliflower Greek

$11.98

pepperoncini, spinach, black olive, red onion, bruschetta, feta, parmesan, oil & herbs

Half Cauliflower Local

$11.98

bacon, hamburger, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, bell pepper, onion, black olive, mozzarella, marinara

Half Cauliflower Mediteranean

$11.98

chicken, sun-dried tomato, onion, almond, green olive, feta, pesto

Half Cauliflower Milano

$11.98

chicken, caper, onion, spinach, black pepper, mozzarella, parmesan, lemon juice oil & herbs.

Half Cauliflower Northern

$11.98

mozzarella, monterey jack, parmesan, white sauce

Half Cauliflower Old Eastern

$11.98

tomato, onion, oil & herbs

Half Cauliflower Pacific

$11.98

smoked ham, pineapple, bell pepper, cream cheese, mozzarella, marinara

Half Cauliflower Polynesian

$11.98

bacon, pepperoni, jalapeno, black olive, cranberry, pineapple, cream cheese, monterey jack, bbq sauce, marinara

Half Cauliflower Southern

$11.98

ground turkey, mushroom, artichoke, spinach, onion, mozzarella, white sauce

Half Cauliflower Western

$11.98

mushroom, onion, bell pepper, spinach, broccoli, tomato, mozzarella, marinara

SALADS

Chicken Salad

$9.98

fresh garden greens, chicken, cranberries, broccoli, walnut, blue cheese, crouton -- choice of balsamic or raspberry vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$7.98

fresh garden greens, croutons, parmesan, caesar dressing

Caesar Salad w/ Chicken

$9.98

fresh garden greens, croutons, parmesan, caesar dressing with chicken

International Salad

$9.98

fresh garden greens - any five (5) toppings, choice of balsamic vinaigrette, raspberry vinaigrette, caesar, french, honey mustard or ranch dressing

Side Salad

$3.28

fresh garden greens, red onion, cranberries, choice of balsamic vinaigrette, raspberry vinaigrette, caesar, french, honey mustard or ranch dressing

LOADED POTATOES

American Potato

American Potato

$8.88

chicken, corn, jalapeno, jack cheese, bbq sauce

German Potato

$8.88

hamburger, sauerkraut, garlic, onion, parmesan, black pepper, white sauce, honey mustard dijon

International Potato

$8.88

CREATE YOUR OWN -- choice of any six (6) toppings

Midwestern Potato

Midwestern Potato

$8.88

bacon, broccoli, corn, red onion, cheddar, red pesto, sour cream

LOADED BREADS

choice of sauce

Garlic, Oil & Herb Bread

$4.98+
Three Cheese Bread

Three Cheese Bread

$6.98+

mozzarella, parmesan, Monterey Jack

Garlic & Cheese Bread

$6.98+
Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$5.98

toasted bread rounds with tomato and balsamic garlic vinaigrette

KIDS

Kid Slice & Drink

$5.48

Kid Potato & Drink

$5.48

DESSERT

fully-loaded with rotating fruit topping, savory cream cheese, drizzled with vanilla icing and a streusel topping
Dessert Pizza

Dessert Pizza

$4.98+

fully-loaded with rotating fruit topping, savory cream cheese, drizzled with vanilla icing and a streusel topping

SIDES

Side Balsamic

$1.48

Side BBQ

$1.48

Side Buffalo

$1.48

Side Marinara

$1.48

Side Oil & Herbs

$1.48

Side Pesto

$1.48

Side Ranch

$1.48

Side Red Pesto

$1.48

Side Spicy Marinara

$1.48

DRAFT BEER

1. Guinness Stout

1. Guinness Stout

$6.00

IRISH STOUT - 4.9% ABV -- 16 oz. Draft To-Go

2. Miller Lite

2. Miller Lite

$4.00

Lager - American Light - 4.2% ABV -- 16 oz. Draft To-Go

3. Boulevard Wheat

3. Boulevard Wheat

$6.00

Unfiltered Wheat Beer - American Pale Wheat - 4.4% ABV -- 16 oz. Draft To-Go

4. Cosmic Eye Alte Schuyle (Alt beer)

$6.00

5. Paulaner Oktoberfest

$7.00

6. Upstream Sour Factory

$7.00

7. Toppling Goliath Pseudo Sue

$8.00

8. Founders CBS

$11.00

9. Knee Deep Breaking Bud

$7.00

10. New Belgium UK Spring Break Sour Blackberry Black Tea

$10.00

11. Keg Creek Brick Red Ale

$6.00

12. Backswing Brown Ale

$6.00

13. New Holland Dragon’s Milk Reserve

$11.00

Stout American - 7.5% ABV: 16 oz. Draft To-Go:

14. Mikkeller San Diego Passion Pool Gosé (Passion Fruit And Sea Salt)

$7.00

15. New Belgium Voodoo Ranger Hop Raider

$7.00

16. Surley Axe Man IPA

$7.00
17. Saro Orange Mint Shady (NOT GF!)

17. Saro Orange Mint Shady (NOT GF!)

$8.00

Local Cider - Dry -- 5.65% ABV -- 16oz Draft To-Go: : A sweet berry-forward cider with a slightly dry finish and high carbonation.

18. Hoppin’ Frog B.O.R.I.S. Imperial Oatmeal Stout

18. Hoppin’ Frog B.O.R.I.S. Imperial Oatmeal Stout

$10.00

Old Ale - 12.7% ABV -- 16oz Draft To-Go: brewed with molasses and aged on oak; it becomes Better Half after aging—for 254 days—in bourbon barrels that have more recently been aging Michigan maple syrup. As a result, Curmudgeon’s Better Half is a bit sweeter than her miserly counterpart.

19. Spencer Trappist Ale

$8.00
20. ZIPLINE Dear Old Nebraska Brew Lager

20. ZIPLINE Dear Old Nebraska Brew Lager

$6.00

Hard Seltzer: 6% ABV -- 16oz Draft To-Go: Sparling Sour

22. Bottle Rocket Octoberfest

$7.00

23. Stone Buenaveza Salt And Lime Lager

$6.00
24. Firestone Walker XXV Anniversary Strong Ale

24. Firestone Walker XXV Anniversary Strong Ale

$12.00

Brown Ale - Imperial / Double - 7.3% ABV -- 16oz Draft To-Go: : Rich, chocolate, Ethiopian coffee

COCKTAILS

Stoli Madras

Stoli Madras

$7.00

2 oz. Stoli Vodka, equal parts orange & cranberry juice, squeeze of 1/2 lime, lime wheel

Sauza Margarita

Sauza Margarita

$7.25

2 oz. Sauza Tequila, 1 oz. Triple Sec, squeeze 2 limes, splash orange juice & (2) lime wheels

Makers Old Fashioned

Makers Old Fashioned

$7.00

2 oz. Makers Mark, orange & lemon wheel, splash of bitters, sugar, 2 cherries

Captain Morgan & Cola

Captain Morgan & Cola

$7.00

2 oz. Captain Morgan Spice Rum, Pepsi Cola, squeeze of 1/2 lime, lime wheel garnish

It's Another Tequila Sunrise

It's Another Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

2 oz. Sauza Tequila, 1 oz. Triple Sec, orange juice, squeeze lime, drizzle of grenadine

SODA ON GUN

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Mt Dew

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Orange Crush

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

BOTTLED SODA

Bottled Soda

$3.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

YIA YIA’S Downtown offers DELIVERY to your home or office. ORDER ONLINE!

Website

Location

1423 O St, Lincoln, NE 68508

Directions

Gallery
YIA YIA'S Pizza image
YIA YIA'S Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Brewsky's Haymarket - 201 N 8th Street
orange star4.3 • 686
201 N 8th Street Lincoln, NE 68508
View restaurantnext
JTK Cuisine and Cocktails
orange star4.6 • 605
201 N 7th St Lincoln, NE 68508
View restaurantnext
Blue Sushi Sake Grill - Blue Lincoln (NE)
orange star4.5 • 820
808 R Street Lincoln, NE 68508
View restaurantnext
Brewsky's North - 2662 Cornhusker Hwy
orange star4.0 • 562
2662 Cornhusker Hwy Lincoln, NE 68521
View restaurantnext
Mo Java Cafe
orange star4.5 • 424
2649 N 48th Street Lincoln, NE 68504
View restaurantnext
Cappy's Hotspot Bar and Grill - 5560 South 48th Street
orange starNo Reviews
5560 South 48th Street Lincoln, NE 68516
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lincoln

PepperJax Grill - 15 - Lincoln 48th
orange starNo Reviews
2511 S. 48th Street Lincoln, NE 68506
View restaurantnext
Bison Witches Bar & Deli - Lincoln
orange star4.5 • 2,644
1320 P St,Ste 100 Lincoln, NE 68508
View restaurantnext
Greenfield's - Lincoln
orange star4.2 • 1,121
7900 S 87th St Lincoln, NE 68526
View restaurantnext
Mazatlan Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 984
211 N 70th Street Lincoln, NE 68505
View restaurantnext
MoMo Pizzeria & Ristorante
orange star4.6 • 944
7701 Pioneers Blvd Lincoln, NE 68506
View restaurantnext
PepperJax Grill - 35 - Lincoln Cornhusker
orange star4.0 • 910
3200 N 27th Street Lincoln, NE 68521
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lincoln
Elkhorn
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
La Vista
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Omaha
review star
Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)
Council Bluffs
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Norfolk
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Manhattan
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Manhattan
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Atchison
review star
Avg 3 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston