YIA YIA'S Pizza - Van Dorn

review star

No reviews yet

2840 S 70th St

Suite #5

Lincoln, NE 68506

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

SL International
MED International
LG International

SLICE

SL International

$6.78
SL American

SL American

$6.78

chicken, corn, jalapeno, monterey jack, bbq sauce

SL Atlantic

SL Atlantic

$6.78

white sauce, potato, broccoli, mozzarella, bacon, grilled chicken

SL Buffalo

SL Buffalo

$6.78

chicken, red onion, monterey jack, blue cheese, buffalo sauce

SL Eastern (VEGAN)

SL Eastern (VEGAN)

$6.78

choose any three (3) toppings, vegan cheese, choice of sauce

SL Equator

SL Equator

$4.08

mozzarella, marinara

SL Francais

SL Francais

$6.78

walnut, blue cheese, mozzarella, olive oil

SL Greek

SL Greek

$6.78

pepperoncini, spinach, black olive, red onion, bruschetta, feta, parmesan, oil & herbs

SL Local

SL Local

$6.78

bacon, hamburger, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, bell pepper, onion, black olive, mozzarella, marinara

SL Mediteranean

SL Mediteranean

$6.78

chicken, sun-dried tomato, onion, almond, green olive, feta, pesto

SL Milano

SL Milano

$6.78

chicken, caper, onion, spinach, black pepper, mozzarella, parmesan, lemon juice oil & herbs.

SL Northern

SL Northern

$5.48

mozzarella, monterey jack, parmesan, white sauce

SL Old Eastern

SL Old Eastern

$4.08

tomato, onion, oil & herbs

SL Pacific

SL Pacific

$6.78

smoked ham, pineapple, bell pepper, cream cheese, mozzarella, marinara

SL Polynesian

SL Polynesian

$6.78

bacon, pepperoni, jalapeno, black olive, cranberry, pineapple, cream cheese, monterey jack, bbq sauce, marinara

SL Southern

SL Southern

$6.78

ground turkey, mushroom, artichoke, spinach, onion, mozzarella, white sauce

SL Western

SL Western

$6.78

mushroom, onion, bell pepper, spinach, broccoli, tomato, mozzarella, marinara

MEDIUM

12" inch pizza

MED International

$20.98

CREATE YOUR OWN -- choice of any five (5) toppings and sauce. Half & Half requests for International Pizzas must be placed by phone or in-store. Thank you.

MED American

$20.98

chicken, corn, jalapeno, monterey jack, bbq sauce

MED Atlantic

$20.98

grilled chicken, bacon, potato, broccoli, mozzarella, white sauce

MED Buffalo

$20.98

chicken, red onion, monterey jack, blue cheese, buffalo sauce

MED Eastern (VEGAN)

$20.98

choose any three (3) toppings, vegan cheese, choice of sauce

MED Equator

$15.98

mozzarella, marinara

MED Francais

$20.98

walnut, blue cheese, mozzarella, olive oil

MED Greek

$20.98

pepperoncini, spinach, black olive, red onion, bruschetta, feta, parmesan, oil & herbs

MED Local

$20.98

bacon, hamburger, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, bell pepper, onion, black olive, mozzarella, marinara

MED Mediteranean

$20.98

chicken, sun-dried tomato, onion, almond, green olive, feta, pesto

MED Milano

MED Milano

$20.98

chicken, caper, onion, spinach, black pepper, mozzarella, parmesan, lemon juice oil & herbs.

MED Northern

$17.98

mozzarella, monterey jack, parmesan, white sauce

MED Old Eastern

$15.98

tomato, onion, oil & herbs

MED Pacific

$20.98

smoked ham, pineapple, bell pepper, cream cheese, mozzarella, marinara

MED Polynesian

MED Polynesian

$20.98

bacon, pepperoni, jalapeno, black olive, cranberry, pineapple, cream cheese, monterey jack, bbq sauce, marinara

MED Southern

$20.98Out of stock

ground turkey, mushroom, artichoke, spinach, onion, mozzarella, white sauce

MED Western

$20.98

mushroom, onion, bell pepper, spinach, broccoli, tomato, mozzarella, marinara

LARGE

16" inch pizza

LG International

$25.48

CREATE YOUR OWN -- choice of any five (5) toppings and sauce. Half & Half requests for International Pizzas must be placed by phone or in-store. Thank you.

LG American

LG American

$25.48

chicken, corn, jalapeno, monterey jack, bbq sauce

LG Atlantic

$25.48

grilled chicken, bacon, potato, broccoli, mozzarella, white sauce

LG Buffalo

$25.48

chicken, red onion, monterey jack, blue cheese, buffalo sauce

LG Eastern (VEGAN)

$25.48

choose any three (3) toppings, vegan cheese, choice of sauce

LG Equator

LG Equator

$19.48

mozzarella, marinara

LG Francais

$25.48

walnut, blue cheese, mozzarella, olive oil

LG Greek

LG Greek

$25.48

banana peppers, spinach, black olive, red onion, bruschetta, feta, parmesan, oil & herbs

LG Local

$25.48

bacon, hamburger, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, bell pepper, onion, black olive, mozzarella, marinara

LG Mediteranean

$25.48

chicken, sun-dried tomato, onion, almond, green olive, feta, pesto

LG Milano

LG Milano

$25.48

chicken, caper, onion, spinach, black pepper, mozzarella, parmesan, lemon juice oil & herbs.

LG Northern

$21.48

mozzarella, monterey jack, parmesan, white sauce

LG Old Eastern

$19.48

tomato, onion, oil & herbs

LG Pacific

LG Pacific

$25.48

smoked ham, pineapple, bell pepper, cream cheese, mozzarella, marinara

LG Polynesian

LG Polynesian

$25.48

bacon, pepperoni, jalapeno, black olive, cranberry, pineapple, cream cheese, monterey jack, bbq sauce, marinara

LG Southern

$25.48

ground turkey, mushroom, artichoke, spinach, onion, mozzarella, white sauce

LG Western

LG Western

$25.48

mushroom, onion, bell pepper, spinach, broccoli, tomato, mozzarella, marinara

XXLARGE

20" inch pizza

XXL International

$31.98

CREATE YOUR OWN -- choice of any five (5) toppings and sauce. Half & Half requests for International Pizzas must be placed by phone or in-store. Thank you.

XXL American

$31.98

chicken, corn, jalapeno, monterey jack, bbq sauce

XXL Atlantic

$31.98

grilled chicken, bacon, potato, broccoli, mozzarella, white sauce

XXL Buffalo

$31.98

chicken, red onion, monterey jack, blue cheese, buffalo sauce

XXL Eastern (VEGAN)

$31.98

choose any three (3) toppings, vegan cheese, choice of sauce

XXL Equator

$23.98

mozzarella, marinara

XXL Francais

$31.98

walnut, blue cheese, mozzarella, olive oil

XXL Greek

XXL Greek

$31.98

banana peppers, spinach, black olive, red onion, bruschetta, feta, parmesan, oil & herbs

XXL Local

$31.98

bacon, hamburger, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, bell pepper, onion, black olive, mozzarella, marinara

XXL Mediteranean

$31.98

chicken, sun-dried tomato, onion, almond, green olive, feta, pesto

XXL Milano

XXL Milano

$31.98

chicken, caper, onion, spinach, black pepper, mozzarella, parmesan, lemon juice oil & herbs.

XXL Northern

$25.98

mozzarella, monterey jack, parmesan, white sauce

XXL Old Eastern

$23.98

tomato, onion, oil & herbs

XXL Pacific

$31.98

smoked ham, pineapple, bell pepper, cream cheese, mozzarella, marinara

XXL Polynesian

XXL Polynesian

$31.98

bacon, pepperoni, jalapeno, black olive, cranberry, pineapple, cream cheese, monterey jack, bbq sauce, marinara

XXL Southern

$31.98Out of stock

ground turkey, mushroom, artichoke, spinach, onion, mozzarella, white sauce

XXL Western

$31.98

mushroom, onion, bell pepper, spinach, broccoli, tomato, mozzarella, marinara

GLUTEN FREE

Cauliflower International

$22.98

CREATE YOUR OWN -- choice of any five (5) toppings and sauce. Half & Half requests for International Pizzas must be placed by phone or in-store. Thank you.

Cauliflower American

$22.98

chicken, corn, jalapeno, monterey jack, bbq sauce

Cauliflower Atlantic

$22.98

grilled chicken, bacon, potato, broccoli, mozzarella, white sauce

Cauliflower Buffalo

$22.98

chicken, red onion, monterey jack, blue cheese, buffalo sauce

Cauliflower Eastern (Vegan)

$22.98

choose any three (3) toppings, vegan cheese, choice of sauce

Cauliflower Equator

$22.98

mozzarella, marinara

Cauliflower Francais

$22.98

walnut, blue cheese, mozzarella, olive oil

Cauliflower Greek

$22.98

pepperoncini, spinach, black olive, red onion, bruschetta, feta, parmesan, oil & herbs

Cauliflower Local

$22.98

bacon, hamburger, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, bell pepper, onion, black olive, mozzarella, marinara

Cauliflower Mediteranean

$22.98

chicken, sun-dried tomato, onion, almond, green olive, feta, pesto

Cauliflower Milano

$22.98

chicken, caper, onion, spinach, black pepper, mozzarella, parmesan, lemon juice oil & herbs.

Cauliflower Northern

$22.98

mozzarella, monterey jack, parmesan, white sauce

Cauliflower Old Eastern

$22.98

tomato, onion, oil & herbs

Cauliflower Pacific

$22.98

smoked ham, pineapple, bell pepper, cream cheese, mozzarella, marinara

Cauliflower Polynesian

Cauliflower Polynesian

$22.98

bacon, pepperoni, jalapeno, black olive, cranberry, pineapple, cream cheese, monterey jack, bbq sauce, marinara

Cauliflower Southern

$22.98

ground turkey, mushroom, artichoke, spinach, onion, mozzarella, white sauce

Cauliflower Western

$22.98

mushroom, onion, bell pepper, spinach, broccoli, tomato, mozzarella, marinara

Half Cauliflower International

$11.98

CREATE YOUR OWN -- choice of any five (5) toppings and sauce

Half Cauliflower American

$11.98

chicken, corn, jalapeno, monterey jack, bbq sauce

Half Cauliflower Atlantic

$11.98

grilled chicken, bacon, potato, broccoli, mozzarella, white sauce

Half Cauliflower Buffalo

$11.98

chicken, red onion, monterey jack, blue cheese, buffalo sauce

Half Cauliflower Eastern (VEGAN)

$11.98

choose any three (3) toppings, vegan cheese, choice of sauce

Half Cauliflower Equator

$11.98

mozzarella, marinara

Half Cauliflower Francais

$11.98

walnut, blue cheese, mozzarella, olive oil

Half Cauliflower Greek

$11.98

pepperoncini, spinach, black olive, red onion, bruschetta, feta, parmesan, oil & herbs

Half Cauliflower Local

$11.98

bacon, hamburger, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, bell pepper, onion, black olive, mozzarella, marinara

Half Cauliflower Mediteranean

$11.98

chicken, sun-dried tomato, onion, almond, green olive, feta, pesto

Half Cauliflower Milano

$11.98

chicken, caper, onion, spinach, black pepper, mozzarella, parmesan, lemon juice oil & herbs.

Half Cauliflower Northern

$11.98

mozzarella, monterey jack, parmesan, white sauce

Half Cauliflower Old Eastern

$11.98

tomato, onion, oil & herbs

Half Cauliflower Pacific

$11.98

smoked ham, pineapple, bell pepper, cream cheese, mozzarella, marinara

Half Cauliflower Polynesian

Half Cauliflower Polynesian

$11.98

bacon, pepperoni, jalapeno, black olive, cranberry, pineapple, cream cheese, monterey jack, bbq sauce, marinara

Half Cauliflower Southern

$11.98

ground turkey, mushroom, artichoke, spinach, onion, mozzarella, white sauce

Half Cauliflower Western

$11.98

mushroom, onion, bell pepper, spinach, broccoli, tomato, mozzarella, marinara

SALADS

Chicken Salad

$9.98

fresh garden greens, chicken, cranberry, broccoli, walnut, blue cheese, crouton -- choice of balsamic or raspberry vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$7.98

fresh garden greens, croutons, parmesan, caesar dressing

Caesar Salad w/ Chicken

$9.98

International Salad

$9.98

fresh garden greens - any five (5) toppings, choice of balsamic vinaigrette, raspberry vinaigrette or caesar dressing

Side Salad

$3.28

fresh garden greens, red onion, cranberries, choice of balsamic vinaigrette, raspberry vinaigrette, caesar, french, honey mustard or ranch dressing

Side Ceasar Salad

$3.28

LOADED POTATO

our whole baked (loaded) potatoes are quartered, then smothered with toppings
American Potato

American Potato

$8.88

chicken, corn, jalapeno, jack cheese, bbq sauce

German Potato

$8.88

hamburger, sauerkraut, garlic, onion, parmesan, black pepper, white sauce, honey mustard dijon

International Potato

$8.88

CREATE YOUR OWN -- choice of any six (6) toppings

Midwestern Potato

Midwestern Potato

$8.88

bacon, broccoli, corn, red onion, cheddar, red pesto, sour cream

LOADED BREADS

half or whole, served open-faced with choice of dipping sauce (bbq, marinara, buffalo, oil & herbs, pesto, ranch, red pesto, white sauce, spicy marinara or balsamic.)

Garlic, Oil & Herb Bread

$4.98+
Three Cheese Bread

Three Cheese Bread

$6.98+

mozzarella, parmesan, Monterey Jack

Garlic & Cheese Bread

$6.98+
Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$5.28

toasted bread rounds with tomato and balsamic garlic vinaigrette

SOUP

BEER CHEESE

$5.50Out of stock

KIDS

Kid Slice & Drink

$5.48

Kid Potato & Drink

$5.48

DESSERT

fully-loaded with rotating fruit topping, savory cream cheese, drizzled with vanilla icing and a streusel topping
Dessert Pizza

Dessert Pizza

$4.98+

fully-loaded with rotating fruit filling, savory cream cheese, drizzled with vanilla icing and a streusel topping

SIDES

ONSIDE

Side BBQ

$1.48

Side Marinara

$1.48

Side Buffalo

$1.48

Side Oil & Herbs

$1.48

Side Green Pesto

$1.48

Side Ranch

$1.48

Side Red Pesto

$1.48

Side Balsamic

$1.48

DRAFT BEER

Grab a 32 OZ. BALL JAR filled with your favorite draft for only FIVE ($5) dollars. (you keep the jar.)
1. Guinness Stout

1. Guinness Stout

$7.00+

IRISH STOUT - 4.9% ABV -- 16 oz. Draft To-Go

2. Colorado Cider Co Heirloom

2. Colorado Cider Co Heirloom

$10.00+

Stout - Imperial (Double Coffee) - 12% ABV -- 16 oz. Draft To-Go

3. New Belgium Voodoo Ranger

3. New Belgium Voodoo Ranger

$7.00+

IPA New England - 6.3% ABV -- 16 oz. Draft To-Go

4. Zipline Dear Old Nebraska Brew

4. Zipline Dear Old Nebraska Brew

$6.00+

Hybrid-style Ale/Lager - 5.2% ABV -- 16 oz. Draft To-Go

5. Prairie Artisan Blueberry Boyfriend

5. Prairie Artisan Blueberry Boyfriend

$8.00+

Lager - American Light - 4% ABV -- 16 oz. Draft To-Go

6. Site 1 Mosacca IPA

6. Site 1 Mosacca IPA

$5.00+

Lager - Dortmunder / Export - 5.6% ABV -- 16 oz. Draft To-Go

7. Zipline Copper Alt

7. Zipline Copper Alt

$7.00+

Shandy-Radler - 4% ABV -- 16 oz. Draft To-Go

8. Glacial Till Cider Patch Punch

8. Glacial Till Cider Patch Punch

$3.00+

IPA Triple - 11.7% ABV -- 16 oz. Draft To-Go

9. 18th St Candy Crushable IPA

9. 18th St Candy Crushable IPA

$5.00+

Lager Pale - 5% ABV -- 16 oz. Draft To-Go

10. 4 Noses Raspberry Blonde

10. 4 Noses Raspberry Blonde

$9.00+

Cider Traditional - 5.5%ABV -- 16 oz. Draft To-Go

11. Brickway Jalapeno Pineapple Pils

11. Brickway Jalapeno Pineapple Pils

$6.00+

IPA New England - 6.8% ABV -- 16 oz. Draft To-Go

12. Arcobräu Schloss Dunkel

12. Arcobräu Schloss Dunkel

$6.00+

Blonde Ale - 4.8% ABV -- 16 oz. Draft To-Go

13. Prost Dunkel

13. Prost Dunkel

$4.00+

Sour - 4.5% ABV -- 16 oz. Draft To-Go

14. Prost Hef

14. Prost Hef

$6.00+

Cider Traditional 5.5% ABV -- 16 oz. Draft To-Go

16. Little Sumpin' Lagunitas

16. Little Sumpin' Lagunitas

$5.00+

Spiced-Herbed Beer - 4.8% ABV -- 16 oz. Draft To-Go

19. Delirium Tremens

19. Delirium Tremens

$10.00+

IPA - Brut - 6% ABV -- 16 oz. Draft To-Go

20. Cali Squeeze Blood Orange

20. Cali Squeeze Blood Orange

$8.00+

Hard Seltzer - 5% ABV -- 16 oz. Draft To-Go

22. Against The Grain 35K Milk Stout

22. Against The Grain 35K Milk Stout

$10.00+

Belgian White - 5.4% ABV -- 16 oz. Draft To-Go

23. Revolt Sauv Blanc

23. Revolt Sauv Blanc

$10.00+

IPA - New England (6.9% ABV) -- 16 oz. Draft To-Go

32 OZ GROWLER

32 OZ GROWLER

$5.00Out of stock
64 OZ GROWLER

64 OZ GROWLER

$8.00

Revolt Cab

$7.00+

BOTTLED BEER

Blond, robust, smooth, and fruity three grain top fermented beer, refermented in the bottle. Brewed with wheat, oat and barley. 100% natural.

Delerium Nocturnum

$7.00

32 OZ GROWLER

$5.00Out of stock

64 OZ GROWLER

$8.00

SODA ON GUN

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Mt Dew

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Orange Crush

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Please visit are Yia Yia's 70th & Van Dorn location for a glass of craft beer and a specialty made pizza pie experience.

2840 S 70th St, Suite #5, Lincoln, NE 68506

YIA YIA'S Pizza image
YIA YIA'S Pizza image
YIA YIA'S Pizza image

