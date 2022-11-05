Restaurant header imageView gallery
Greek

Yianni's Opa Bannockburn

review star

No reviews yet

2535 Waukegan Road

Bannockburn, IL 60015

Popular Items

Greek Salad
Chicken Kebob
Gyros Plate

Hot Appetizers

Saganaki

$9.00

Traditional Greek cheese, fried and flamed with brandy and lemon

Zucchini Fried

$9.00

Served with scordalia

Zucchini Grilled

$9.00

Served with scordalia

Spanakopitakia

$9.00

Spinach feta pies wrapped in phyllo dough

Gigantes

$9.00

Giant lima beans baked in tomato sauce

Grilled Calamari

$15.00

Grilled to perfection with lemon and olive oil

Fried Calamari

$15.00

Lightly breaded and golden pan fried in olive oil

Octopus

$18.00

Tender Mediterranean octopus charbroiled with lemon, olive oil, and red wine vinegar

Shrimp Tourkolimano

$16.00

5 fresh shrimp baked in tomato sauce, topped with crumbled feta cheese

Dolmades

$10.00

Four grape leaves stuffed with ground beef and rice, served with an egg-lemon sauce

Loukaniko

$9.00

Chargrilled Greek sausage seasoned with orange rind

Feta Picante

$10.00

Baked imported Greek feta cheese with tomatoes, red peppers florinis, chili flakes, and oregano

Smelts

$15.00

Pan fried in olive oil

Mussels

$17.00Out of stock

Clams

$17.00Out of stock

Cold Appetizers

Taramosalata

$9.00

The Greek caviar

Melitzanosalata

$9.00

Roasted eggplant spread

Tzatziki

$9.00

Creamy cucumber yogurt spread

Htipiti

$9.00

Mild spicy crumbled feta cheese spread

Scordalia

$9.00

Smooth garlic potato spreads

Hummus

$9.00

Traditional chickpea spread

Marinated Feta with olives

$9.00

Imported Greek feta cheese, served with Kalamata olives

Beets With Scordalia

$9.00

Sliced red beets served with scordalia

Kalamata Olives

$5.00

Soup

Avgolemono Bowl

$5.00

Traditional egg-lemon soup

Avgolemono Quart

$9.00

Traditional egg-lemon soup

Lentil Bowl

$5.00

Lentil Quart

$9.00

Fasolada Bowl ( Navy bean)

$5.00Out of stock

Fasolada Quart (Navy Bean)

$9.00Out of stock

Salad

Salad Add-Ons: Chicken Breast $6 | Shrimp $9 | Gyro $6 | Skirt Steak $9

Greek Salad

$7.00

Romain lettuce, vine ripe tomatoes, Greek feta cheese, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini

Horiatiki Salad

$8.00

Vine ripe tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, red onion, Kalamata olives, Greek feta cheese, pepperoncini

Beet Salad

$9.00

Roasted red beet with onion, pine nuts , Greek feta cheese, tossed in spinach with Greek dressing

Horta

$6.00

Boiled dandelion greens served with olive oil

Veggie Sticks

$5.00

Sliced cucumbers and carrots

Souvlakia

Chicken Kebob

$18.00

2 skewers chargrilled with red onion, tomato, and peppers

Pork Kebob

$18.00

2 skewers chargrilled with red onion, tomato, and peppers

Shrimp Kebob

$24.00

2 skewers chargrilled with red onion, tomato, and peppers

Veggie Kebob

$16.00

2 skewers chargrilled with red onion, tomato, and peppers

Filet Mignon Kebob

$28.00

2 skewers chargrilled with red onion, tomato, and peppers

Classic Greek

Moussaka

$18.00

Baked eggplant, zucchini, potato, and ground beef topped with bechamel sauce

Pastitsio

$18.00

Thick macaroni layered with ground beef topped with bechamel sauce

Dolmades

$18.00

Six stuffed grape leaves with ground beef and rice, topped with egg-lemon sauce

Spanakopita

$18.00

Layers of spinach and feta cheese baked in phyllo dough

Gyros Plate

$18.00

Tender Slices of our homemade lamb and beef garnished with tzatziki, tomatoes, and onions. Served with Greek feta fries and pita

Lamb Kokkinisto

$27.00

Braised lamb in a tomato sauce

Giouvetsi Ala Forno

$27.00

Braised lamb with light tomato sauce served with orzo pasta, topped with myzithra cheese

Combination Plate

$20.00

Portions of pastitsio, dolmades, moussaka, and gyros served with potato, and peas

From The Broiler

Paidakia

$37.00

1 LB thin cut charbroiled lamb chops seasoned with lemon, olive oil, and oregano

New York Strip

$42.00Out of stock

Charbroiled New York Prime Cut Steak Grecian style. Served with feta fries and a cucumber ,tomato ,feta salad

Pork Chop

$19.00

Two 8oz pork chops charbroiled with lemon, olive oil, and oregano

Chicken

Charbroiled Chicken

$19.00

Half chicken (bone in) charbroiled to perfection. Marinated in lemon, olive oil, and oregano

Brick Chicken

$19.00

Boneless charbroiled half chicken marinated in lemon, olive oil, and oregano

Chicken Spanaki

$19.00

Stuffed chicken breast with feta and spinach.

Seafood

Lavraki

$33.00

Whole Mediterranean branzino chargrilled with lemon and olive oil

Bakaliaro Scordalia

$19.00

Pan fried in olive oil, served with scordalia

Salmon

$24.00

Atlantic salmon filet chargrilled with lemon and olive oil

Whitefish

$24.00

Lake Superior whitefish chargrilled with lemon and olive oil

Pasta

Grandma's Pasta

$15.00

Greek macaroni with burned butter and myzithra cheese

Macaronada With Kima

$16.00

Greek macaroni with our homemade meat sauce and myzithra cheese

Shrimp Pasta

$23.00

Sautéed shrimp in our fresh tomato sauce with penne pasta and mytzithra cheese

Chicken Tomato Basil Pasta

$18.00

Sautéed chicken tossed in our tomato basil cream sauce with parmesan cheese and penne pasta.

Sides

Gigandes Side

$7.00

Giant lima beans baked in tomato sauce

Fasolakia Side

$7.00

Green beans in herd tomato sauce

Roasted Potatoes Side

$7.00

Oven roasted Greek style potatoes

Rice Pilaf Side

$7.00

Araka Side

$7.00

Sweet Peas

Mixed Veggies Side

$7.00

Sautéed zucchini, squash and carrots

Hilopites Pasta Side

$7.00

Greek Fries Side

$7.00

Greek fries topped with sea salt, feta and oregano

Pita Bread Side

$1.00

Tzatziki Side

$1.00

Dessert

Baklava

$6.00

Layers of phyllo dough filled with chopped nuts, sweetened with honey

Galaktoboureko

$7.00

Custard pie wrapped in phyllo dough

Greek Yogurt With Honey

$7.00

Chocolate Mousse

$8.00

Rice Pudding

$6.00

Cream Caramel

$6.00

Ekmek

$8.00

Shredded Kataifi, custard. cream filling and nuts all packed into one dish with sugar syrup.... WOW...

Fruit Tarte

$8.00Out of stock

Soft Drinks

Bottled Coke

$3.00

Bottled Diet Coke

$3.00

Bottled Sprite

$3.00

Epsa Orange

$3.00

Epsa Lemonade

$3.00

Epsa Visino

$3.00

Zagori Sparkling

$7.00

Greek Coffee

$3.00

Double Greek Coffee

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Greek Frappe

$5.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

O.J

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Red Wine

Kyklos Red

$10.00+

Boutari Kretikos Red

$10.00+

Hatzimichalis Erythos

$12.00+

Hatzimichalis Cabernet

$14.00+

Kir-Yianni Xinomavro

$12.00+

Paros

$15.00+

Maurodphne

$10.00+

White Wine

Kyklos White

$10.00+

Hatzimichalis Lefkos

$11.00+

Boutari Moschofilero

$12.00+

Boutari Kretikos White

$10.00+

Kourtaki Retzina

$8.00+

Alexakis Assyrtiko

$12.00+

Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00+

Skouras Chardonnay

$12.00+

Hatzimichalis Chardonnay

$12.00+

Rose Wine

Kyklos Rose

$10.00+

Beer

Mythos

$7.00

Fix

$7.00

Septem Ale

$8.00

Heinekan Zero

$8.00

Weltenburger Kiloster

$8.00

Champagne

Prosecco Split

$15.00

Prosecco Glass

$10.00Out of stock

Prosecco Bottle

$50.00Out of stock

Corkage Fee

Corkage Fee

$20.00

BBQ Lamb

BBQ Lamb

$42.00Out of stock

Magirista

Magirista

$25.00Out of stock

Filet & Lobster

Filet & Lobster

$50.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:55 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:55 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:55 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:55 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:55 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:55 am - 9:00 pm
Yes…this is the Yianni’s Opa you remember and loved so much! Authentic Greek cuisine & cocktails crafted using only fresh, wholesome ingredients. Located in the heart of the Bannockburn Green Shopping Center

2535 Waukegan Road, Bannockburn, IL 60015

Yianni's Opa image
Yianni's Opa image
Yianni's Opa image

