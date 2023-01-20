Main picView gallery

Yield @ The Commons

56 7th Street

Steamboat Springs, CO 80487

Order Again

BYO Boats

BYO Boats

Snowden ground beef

$15.00

Red Bird Farms roasted chicken

$14.00

Hayden Fresh Farm egg and 1/2 avocado

$12.00

Hazel Dell* Mushroom Mixer

$12.00

Yampa's Yields

Bahn mi, Bahn you

$15.00

RBF chicken breast, mixed greens/coconut cilantro rice, lemon ginger brocoli, coleslaw, lemon ginger vin and cilantro.

El Barrito

$16.00

Seasoned Snowden ground beef, coconut cilantro rice, street corn pico, avocado, cashew queso and cilantro

The Big Green

$14.00

Mixed greens/quinoa, marinated mushroom mixer, roasted sweet potatoes, coleslaw, EVOO and balsamic.

Snacks

Snack Attack

$8.00

Sides

Lemon Ginger Brocoli

$4.00

Seasonal Veggies

$4.00

Roasted Sweet Potatoes

$4.00

Street corn pico de gallo

$4.00

1/2 Avocado

$2.00

La Croix sparkling water

Lemon

$2.00

RazzCran

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Yields from the Yampa valley. Plant based approach with carnivorous add ons!

56 7th Street, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487

