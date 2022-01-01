Restaurant header imageView gallery

Yifang Fruit Tea - Glendale YIFang Glendale

review star

No reviews yet

251 North Brand Boulevard, Unit A

Glendale, CA 91203

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

🥭 Mango Pomelo Sago Frappe 楊枝甘露
Traditional Milk Tea 傳統奶茶
Sallty Cream Pouchong Green Tea 霜乳綠茶

TEA

Puchong Green Tea 包種綠茶

Puchong Green Tea 包種綠茶

Recommend Sweetness: 100% Tea Tasting Notes: Wenshan Pouchong is fermented lightly, whose leaves are jade green, long and twisted. The liquor is bright green but with slightly gold touch. It has rich and elegant floral aroma as well as sweet and smooth taste. Pouchong is all about aroma, richer aroma, better quality. Pinglin and Shiding Districts especially produce outstanding Pouchong Tea.

Lugu Oolong Tea 鹿谷烏龍

Lugu Oolong Tea 鹿谷烏龍

Recommend Sweetness: 100% Tea Tasting Notes: The medium oxidized leaves have undergone extensive, repeated roastings that have resulted in a very balanced, integrated character. The initial steepings offer a freshly cut wood aroma with a toasted nutty flavor. This proceeds to open up into a sweeter, more complex profile that is strikingly reminiscent of roasted winter vegetables, including parsnip, caramelized onion and butternut squash.

Sun Moon Lake Black Tea 日月潭紅茶

Sun Moon Lake Black Tea 日月潭紅茶

Recommend Sweetness: 100% Tea tasting notes: Sweet and lively, with a touch of honey and a signature minty wintergreen finish. What’s more, it steeps a distinctive reddish copper colour, hence its moniker Ruby Jade. Grown on the edge of the famous Sun Moon Lake in Nantou, this handcrafted black tea is the perfect little luxury for those special afternoons.

Songboling Mountain Tea 松柏嶺青茶

Songboling Mountain Tea 松柏嶺青茶

Recommend Sweetness: 100% Tea Tasting Notes: Have you tried "yellow tea"? luscious thick and sweet taste, aroma is sweet and floral. Very smooth taste and very lubricating. If you've never tried yellow tea in your tea life, this is a tea that will bring you to the new boundary of tea like a brave new world; if you have already tried yellow tea before, this tea should be an mind-blowing experience to you. A tea that is as bright as sunshine from inside-out that could bring a new aspect to the old tea island named Taiwan, and thus the name "Solar Isle". Be ready to be awed by it.

SALTY CREAM

Salty Cream Black Tea 霜乳紅茶

Salty Cream Black Tea 霜乳紅茶

Sun Moon Lake Black Tea topped with whipped cream from Organic valley, with a pinch of sea salt. This combination gives you rich creamy flavors that are similar to a milk tea, but in a version with stronger tea flavors.

Sallty Cream Pouchong Green Tea 霜乳綠茶

Sallty Cream Pouchong Green Tea 霜乳綠茶

Pouchong Green Tea topped with whipped cream from Organic valley, with a pinch of sea salt. This combination gives you rich creamy flavors that are similar to a milk tea, but in a version with stronger tea flavors.

Salty Cream Songboling Mountain Tea 霜乳青茶

Salty Cream Songboling Mountain Tea 霜乳青茶

Songboling Mountain Tea topped with whipped cream from Organic valley, with a pinch of sea salt. This combination gives you rich creamy flavors that are similar to a milk tea, but in a version with stronger tea flavors.

Salty Cream Lugu Oolong Tea 霜乳烏龍

Salty Cream Lugu Oolong Tea 霜乳烏龍

Lugu Oolong Tea topped with whipped cream from Organic valley, with a pinch of sea salt. This combination gives you rich creamy flavors that are similar to a milk tea, but in a version with stronger tea flavors.

FRUITS

🍇 New!! Kyoho Grape Fruit tea

🍇 New!! Kyoho Grape Fruit tea

🍇! NEW!!Kyoho Grape Fruit Tea! Freshly juiced Kyoho grapes with Yifang's Pouchong Green Tea, the unique sweetness and fragrance from this candied grapes!

🍊 NEW! Orange Fruit Tea柳橙水果茶

🍊 NEW! Orange Fruit Tea柳橙水果茶

🥭NEW! Mango Passion Fruit Tea 芒果水果茶

🥭NEW! Mango Passion Fruit Tea 芒果水果茶

🥭Mango Passionfruit Fruit Tea 🥭Handcrafted mango sauce, Passionfruit, sliced apples and oranges with jade tea.

🥭 NEW!!Mango Sago Frappe

🥭 NEW!!Mango Sago Frappe

A classic mango smoothie made with fresh mango, mango jam, coconut, and topped with grapefruit pulp and chewy sago. Ice levels cannot be adjusted. This drink is caffeine-free.!

🍍YiFang Taiwan Fruit Tea 一芳水果茶

🍍YiFang Taiwan Fruit Tea 一芳水果茶

Recommend sweetness: 30% Our signature fruit tea is made with honey roasted ripe pineapple and passionfruit seeds, freshly squeezed lime juice, and our signature unique mountain tea. This super refreshing drink will certainly quench your thirst on a hot day.

Passion Fruit Green Tea 埔里百香綠

Passion Fruit Green Tea 埔里百香綠

Recommend Sweetness: 30% Pouchong Green tea paired with honey roasted passion fruit seeds and freshly squeezed lime juice. Note: this drink will have crunchy passionfruit seeds.

🍍 Pineapple Green Tea 金鑽鳳梨綠

🍍 Pineapple Green Tea 金鑽鳳梨綠

Recommend Sweetness: 70% Pouchong green tea paired with honey roasted pineapple.

🥭 Mango Pomelo Sago Frappe 楊枝甘露

🥭 Mango Pomelo Sago Frappe 楊枝甘露

🥭!A classic mango smoothie made with fresh mango, mango jam, coconut, and topped with grapefruit pulp and chewy sago. Ice levels cannot be adjusted. This drink is caffeine-free.

🍋 Lemon Mountain Tea 九如檸檬青

🍋 Lemon Mountain Tea 九如檸檬青

🍋 Lemon Green Tea 九如檸檬綠

🍋 Lemon Green Tea 九如檸檬綠

Recommend Sweetness: 100% We always prioritize on tea flavor, which is why we are willing to make the twist with simple ingredient, such as fresh lime juice. Between the aroma of the green tea and the tart and acidic flavors of the lime is our SUGAR. At yifang, we brew our own fresh sugar every single day with organic dermerara cane sugar. The quality of our in house brewed sugar, along with the aroma of our high quality pouchong green tea makes this drink a rule breaker from your typical lemon tea.

🍋 Aiyu Jelly Lemon Tea 中華愛玉檸檬

🍋 Aiyu Jelly Lemon Tea 中華愛玉檸檬

Recommend Sweetness: 100% Want something more unique than you usual lemon green tea? Try our Aiyu Jelly Lemon Tea! The tenderness of Aiyu jelly, which are made freshly in house everyday, works perfectly with green tea based drinks.

Lychee Aloe Frappe 荔枝蘆薈凍飲

Lychee Aloe Frappe 荔枝蘆薈凍飲

Blended drink. Please pick up ASAP otherwise drink flavor will be compromised.

Lychee Fruit Tea 荔枝水果茶

Lychee Fruit Tea 荔枝水果茶

Lychee Sago Frappe 荔枝甘露凍飲

Lychee Sago Frappe 荔枝甘露凍飲

Blended drink. Please pick up ASAP otherwise drink flavor will be compromised.

🍑 Peach Fruit Tea 水蜜桃水果茶

🍑 Peach Fruit Tea 水蜜桃水果茶

Peach soda 桃桃氣泡🍑

Peach soda 桃桃氣泡🍑

🍓 Strawberry Fruit Tea Frappe草莓水果茶

🍓 Strawberry Fruit Tea Frappe草莓水果茶

🍓 Strawberry Milk Frappe 草莓鮮奶

🍓 Strawberry Milk Frappe 草莓鮮奶

Recommend Sweetness: 100% A childhood favorite! Made with fresh strawberries, organic fresh milk, strawberry sauce, and house brewed dermerara sugar.

Pineapple Tea Almond Jelly Frappe Large 鳳梨杏仁露

Pineapple Tea Almond Jelly Frappe Large 鳳梨杏仁露

$6.99+
Green Plum Green Tea 信義脆梅綠

Green Plum Green Tea 信義脆梅綠

BROWN SUGAR PEARL

Brown Sugar Pearl Latte 黑糖粉圓鮮奶

Brown Sugar Pearl Latte 黑糖粉圓鮮奶

It's a mixture of three simple ingredients: quality brown sugar, boba, and organic fresh milk. We take our time to work the magic between brown sugar and boba-- it takes us roughly around 3 hours of brewing and cooking, so the boba soaks all the flavoring from brown sugar. The boba in this drink is meant to be a little bit softer, giving a creamy and rich textured flavoring. Sweetness is fixed, because brown sugar and boba are brewed together! Ice is fixed, because our brown sugar pearls are freshly cooked and are often still warm. Also Ice is actually an essential part of the recipe to balance the beverage to the perfect amount of richness.

Brown Sugar Pearl Milk Tea 黑糖粉圓鮮奶茶

Brown Sugar Pearl Milk Tea 黑糖粉圓鮮奶茶

A perfect combination of brown sugar pearl and the traditional milk tea. We take our time to work the magic between brown sugar and boba-- it takes us roughly around 3 hours of brewing and cooking, so the boba soaks all the flavoring from brown sugar. The boba in this drink is meant to be a little bit softer, giving a creamy and rich textured flavoring. Sweetness is fixed, because brown sugar and boba are brewed together! Ice is fixed, because our brown sugar pearls are freshly cooked and are often still warm. Also Ice is actually an essential part of the recipe to balance the beverage to the perfect amount of richness.

Kyoto Uji Matcha Brown Sugar Pearl Latte 京都抹茶黑糖粉圓鮮奶

Kyoto Uji Matcha Brown Sugar Pearl Latte 京都抹茶黑糖粉圓鮮奶

$7.35

Our signature Brown Sugar Pearl paired up with fresh organic milk and the highest quality organic Matcha powder. You may be surprised by how well this two work! The bitterness of organic Matcha balance out the sweetness from brown sugar pearl perfectly, leaving the just about right richness of the beverage.

Brown Sugar Pearl Cocoa Latte 可可黑糖粉圓鮮奶

Brown Sugar Pearl Cocoa Latte 可可黑糖粉圓鮮奶

$6.86+

Our signature Brown Sugar Pearl paired up with fresh organic milk and France imported organic cocoa powder. You may be surprised by how well this two work! The bitterness of organic cocoa balance out the sweetness from brown sugar pearl perfectly, leaving the just about right richness of the beverage.

MILK TEA

Traditional Milk Tea 傳統奶茶

Traditional Milk Tea 傳統奶茶

Red Bean Mochi Latte 蜜紅豆粉粿鮮奶

Red Bean Mochi Latte 蜜紅豆粉粿鮮奶

Tea Latte 鮮奶茶

Tea Latte 鮮奶茶

A beverage with super simple ingredients: Freshly brewed tea, house made organic cane sugar syrup, and fresh organic milk. Please note: the taste of this beverage is much lighter if you are used to drinking traditional milk teas.

Kyoto Uji Matcha Latte 京都抹茶拿鐵

Kyoto Uji Matcha Latte 京都抹茶拿鐵

Cocoa Latte 可可拿鐵

Cocoa Latte 可可拿鐵

Almond Milk Grass Jelly Frappe Large 杏仁仙草冰沙

Almond Milk Grass Jelly Frappe Large 杏仁仙草冰沙

$7.64

FRESH TARO & RED BEAN

Fresh Taro Latte 大甲芋頭鮮奶

Fresh Taro Latte 大甲芋頭鮮奶

FIXED ICE LEVEL

Fresh Taro Green Tea Latte 大甲芋頭綠茶鮮奶

Fresh Taro Green Tea Latte 大甲芋頭綠茶鮮奶

FIXED ICE LEVEL

Sweet Taro Sago Latte Frappe 芋頭西米露

Sweet Taro Sago Latte Frappe 芋頭西米露

Blended drink. Please pick up ASAP otherwise drink flavor will be compromised.(FIXED ICE LEVEL)

FRESH SUGARCANE

SUGARCANE MOUNTAIN TEA 白甘蔗高山青茶

SUGARCANE MOUNTAIN TEA 白甘蔗高山青茶

🎋Sugarcane Latte 白甘蔗鮮奶

🎋Sugarcane Latte 白甘蔗鮮奶

!Coffeine Free ☕️

Sugarcane Lemon Mountain Tea 甘蔗檸檬青

Sugarcane Lemon Mountain Tea 甘蔗檸檬青

Sugarcane Passion Fruit Green Tea 白甘蔗百香綠

Sugarcane Passion Fruit Green Tea 白甘蔗百香綠

TRADITIONAL

Winter Melon Tea 古釀冬瓜茶

Winter Melon Tea 古釀冬瓜茶

FIXED SWEETNESS LEVEL

Winter Melon Latte 冬瓜鮮奶

Winter Melon Latte 冬瓜鮮奶

!Coffeine Free ☕️

Grass Jelly Tea 關西仙草凍茶

Grass Jelly Tea 關西仙草凍茶

!Coffeine Free ☕️ !FIXED SWEETNESS LEVEL

Grass Jelly Tea Latte 仙草凍奶茶

Grass Jelly Tea Latte 仙草凍奶茶

YAKULT

Yakult Mountain Tea 養樂多青茶

Yakult Mountain Tea 養樂多青茶

Yakult Pineapple Green Tea 養樂多鳳梨綠茶

Yakult Pineapple Green Tea 養樂多鳳梨綠茶

Yakult Passion Fruit Green Tea 養樂多百香綠茶

Yakult Passion Fruit Green Tea 養樂多百香綠茶

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Gelendale-YIFANG Come in and enjoy!

Location

251 North Brand Boulevard, Unit A, Glendale, CA 91203

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Spice Season - Glendale
orange starNo Reviews
209 W. Wilson Ave. Glendale, CA 91203
View restaurantnext
Eden on Brand
orange starNo Reviews
214 North Brand Blvd Glendale, CA 91203
View restaurantnext
Crazy Rock'n Sushi - Glendale
orange starNo Reviews
239 North Brand Boulevard Glendale, CA 91203
View restaurantnext
Acai Grill - Brand Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
401 n brand Blvd B160 Glendale, CA 91203
View restaurantnext
Chef Harout
orange starNo Reviews
236 North Central Avenue Glendale, CA 91203
View restaurantnext
Seaweed Sushi Bar - Glendale - 318 North Brand Blvd Glendale CA 91203
orange starNo Reviews
318 North Brand Boulevard Glendale, CA 91203
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Glendale

Carousel Restaurant Glendale - Glendale
orange star4.2 • 4,719
304 N Brand Blvd Glendale, CA 91203
View restaurantnext
Octopus Japanese Restaurant - GLENDALE
orange star4.1 • 3,649
112 N. Artsakh Ave. Glendale, CA 91206
View restaurantnext
Bourbon Steak - BSLA
orange star4.0 • 2,408
237 S Brand Blvd Glendale, CA 91210
View restaurantnext
Bourbon Burger Bar - BBBLA
orange star4.0 • 2,408
237 S Brand Blvd Glendale, CA 91210
View restaurantnext
Massis Kabob - Galleria Glendale
orange star4.2 • 1,490
1132 Galleria Way Glendale, CA 91210
View restaurantnext
Chick Next Door - L.A. - 1600 E Chevy Chase Dr
orange star4.5 • 1,447
1600 E Chevy Chase Dr Glendale, CA 91206
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Glendale
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)
Montrose
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
South Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (84 restaurants)
North Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Los Angeles
review star
Avg 4.4 (981 restaurants)
Alhambra
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Studio City
review star
Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)
West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston