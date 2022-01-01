A map showing the location of YiFang Fruit Tea - TorranceView gallery

YiFang Fruit Tea - Torrance

review star

No reviews yet

2533 Pacific Coast Highway, Ste E

Torrance, CA 90505

Popular Items

Traditional Milk Tea 傳統奶茶
Mango Pomelo Sago Frappe Large 楊枝甘露
Brown Sugar Pearl Latte 黑糖粉圓鮮奶

TEA

Puchong Green Tea

Recommend Sweetness: 100% Tea Tasting Notes: Wenshan Pouchong is fermented lightly, whose leaves are jade green, long and twisted. The liquor is bright green but with slightly gold touch. It has rich and elegant floral aroma as well as sweet and smooth taste. Pouchong is all about aroma, richer aroma, better quality. Pinglin and Shiding Districts especially produce outstanding Pouchong Tea.

Lugu Oolong Tea 鹿谷烏龍

Recommend Sweetness: 100% Tea Tasting Notes: The medium oxidized leaves have undergone extensive, repeated roastings that have resulted in a very balanced, integrated character. The initial steepings offer a freshly cut wood aroma with a toasted nutty flavor. This proceeds to open up into a sweeter, more complex profile that is strikingly reminiscent of roasted winter vegetables, including parsnip, caramelized onion and butternut squash.

Sun Moon Lake Black Tea 日月潭紅茶

Recommend Sweetness: 100% Tea tasting notes: Sweet and lively, with a touch of honey and a signature minty wintergreen finish. What’s more, it steeps a distinctive reddish copper colour, hence its moniker Ruby Jade. Grown on the edge of the famous Sun Moon Lake in Nantou, this handcrafted black tea is the perfect little luxury for those special afternoons.

Songboling Mountain Tea 松柏嶺青茶

Recommend Sweetness: 100% Tea Tasting Notes: Have you tried "yellow tea"? luscious thick and sweet taste, aroma is sweet and floral. Very smooth taste and very lubricating. If you've never tried yellow tea in your tea life, this is a tea that will bring you to the new boundary of tea like a brave new world; if you have already tried yellow tea before, this tea should be an mind-blowing experience to you. A tea that is as bright as sunshine from inside-out that could bring a new aspect to the old tea island named Taiwan, and thus the name "Solar Isle". Be ready to be awed by it.

SALTY CREAM

Salty Cream Black Tea 霜乳紅茶

Sun Moon Lake Black Tea topped with whipped cream from Organic valley, with a pinch of sea salt. This combination gives you rich creamy flavors that are similar to a milk tea, but in a version with stronger tea flavors.

Sallty Cream Pouchong Green Tea 霜乳綠茶

Pouchong Green Tea topped with whipped cream from Organic valley, with a pinch of sea salt. This combination gives you rich creamy flavors that are similar to a milk tea, but in a version with stronger tea flavors.

Salty Cream Songboling Mountain Tea 霜乳青茶

Songboling Mountain Tea topped with whipped cream from Organic valley, with a pinch of sea salt. This combination gives you rich creamy flavors that are similar to a milk tea, but in a version with stronger tea flavors.

Salty Cream Lugu Oolong Tea 霜乳烏龍

Lugu Oolong Tea topped with whipped cream from Organic valley, with a pinch of sea salt. This combination gives you rich creamy flavors that are similar to a milk tea, but in a version with stronger tea flavors.

FRUITS

YiFang Taiwan Fruit Tea 一芳水果茶

Recommend sweetness: 30% Our signature fruit tea is made with honey roasted ripe pineapple and passionfruit seeds, freshly squeezed lime juice, and our signature unique mountain tea. This super refreshing drink will certainly quench your thirst on a hot day.

Orange Fruit Tea 柳橙水果茶

Passion Fruit Green Tea 埔里百香綠

Recommend Sweetness: 30% Pouchong Green tea paired with honey roasted passion fruit seeds and freshly squeezed lime juice. Note: this drink will have crunchy passionfruit seeds.

Pineapple Green Tea 金鑽鳳梨綠

Recommend Sweetness: 70% Pouchong green tea paired with honey roasted pineapple.

Winter Melon Lemon Tea 冬瓜檸檬露

Recommend sweetness: 100% Winter melon tea, also sometimes called winter melon punch, is a Chinese tea made from the flesh of winter melon cooked with brown sugar and rock sugar. The Winter Melon Lemon Tea is one of our most loved refreshing drink, as freshly squeezed lime works magically with the distinct flavor of winter melon. A must try, this drink might be your next favorite on a hot summer day.

Lemon Green Tea 九如檸檬綠

Recommend Sweetness: 100% We always prioritize on tea flavor, which is why we are willing to make the twist with simple ingredient, such as fresh lime juice. Between the aroma of the green tea and the tart and acidic flavors of the lime is our SUGAR. At yifang, we brew our own fresh sugar every single day with organic dermerara cane sugar. The quality of our in house brewed sugar, along with the aroma of our high quality pouchong green tea makes this drink a rule breaker from your typical lemon tea.

Lemon Mountain Tea 九如檸檬青

Aiyu Jelly Lemon Tea 中華愛玉檸檬

Recommend Sweetness: 100% Want something more unique than you usual lemon green tea? Try our Aiyu Jelly Lemon Tea! The tenderness of Aiyu jelly, which are made freshly in house everyday, works perfectly with green tea based drinks.

Green Plum Green Tea 信義脆梅綠

Strawberry Fruit Tea Frappe 草莓水果茶

Strawberry Milk Frappe 草莓鮮奶

Recommend Sweetness: 100% A childhood favorite! Made with fresh strawberries, organic fresh milk, strawberry sauce, and house brewed dermerara sugar.

Lychee Fruit Tea 荔枝水果茶

Lychee Sago Frappe 荔枝甘露凍飲

Blended drink. Please pick up ASAP otherwise drink flavor will be compromised.

Lychee Aloe Frappe 荔枝蘆薈凍飲

Blended drink. Please pick up ASAP otherwise drink flavor will be compromised.

Mango Pomelo Sago Frappe Large 楊枝甘露

$7.99

Pineapple Tea Almond Jelly Frappe Large 鳳梨杏仁露

$6.99

BROWN SUGAR PEARL

Brown Sugar Pearl Latte 黑糖粉圓鮮奶

$5.79+

It's a mixture of three simple ingredients: quality brown sugar, boba, and organic fresh milk. We take our time to work the magic between brown sugar and boba-- it takes us roughly around 3 hours of brewing and cooking, so the boba soaks all the flavoring from brown sugar. The boba in this drink is meant to be a little bit softer, giving a creamy and rich textured flavoring. Sweetness is fixed, because brown sugar and boba are brewed together! Ice is fixed, because our brown sugar pearls are freshly cooked and are often still warm. Also Ice is actually an essential part of the recipe to balance the beverage to the perfect amount of richness.

Brown Sugar Pearl Milk Tea 黑糖粉圓鮮奶茶

$5.79+

A perfect combination of brown sugar pearl and the traditional milk tea. We take our time to work the magic between brown sugar and boba-- it takes us roughly around 3 hours of brewing and cooking, so the boba soaks all the flavoring from brown sugar. The boba in this drink is meant to be a little bit softer, giving a creamy and rich textured flavoring. Sweetness is fixed, because brown sugar and boba are brewed together! Ice is fixed, because our brown sugar pearls are freshly cooked and are often still warm. Also Ice is actually an essential part of the recipe to balance the beverage to the perfect amount of richness.

Brown Sugar Pearl Matcha Latte 抹茶黑糖粉圓鮮奶

$6.49+

Our signature Brown Sugar Pearl paired up with fresh organic milk and the highest quality organic Matcha powder. You may be surprised by how well this two work! The bitterness of organic Matcha balance out the sweetness from brown sugar pearl perfectly, leaving the just about right richness of the beverage.

Brown Sugar Pearl Cocoa Latte 可可黑糖粉圓鮮奶

$6.24+

Our signature Brown Sugar Pearl paired up with fresh organic milk and France imported organic cocoa powder. You may be surprised by how well this two work! The bitterness of organic cocoa balance out the sweetness from brown sugar pearl perfectly, leaving the just about right richness of the beverage.

MILK TEA

Traditional Milk Tea 傳統奶茶

Tea Latte 鮮奶茶

A beverage with super simple ingredients: Freshly brewed tea, house made organic cane sugar syrup, and fresh organic milk. Please note: the taste of this beverage is much lighter if you are used to drinking traditional milk teas.

Matcha Latte 抹茶拿鐵

Cocoa Latte 可可拿鐵

Red Bean Mochi Latte 蜜紅豆粉粿鮮奶

$5.99+

Almond Milk Grass Jelly Frappe Large 杏仁仙草冰沙

$6.99

FRESH TARO

Fresh Taro Latte 大甲芋頭鮮奶

FIXED ICE LEVEL

Fresh Taro Green Tea Latte 大甲芋頭綠茶鮮奶

FIXED ICE LEVEL

Sweet Taro Sago Latte Frappe 芋頭西米露

Blended drink. Please pick up ASAP otherwise drink flavor will be compromised.(FIXED ICE LEVEL)

FRESH SUGARCANE

SUGARCANE MOUNTAIN TEA 白甘蔗青茶

Sugarcane Latte 白甘蔗鮮奶

Sugarcane Lemon Mountain Tea 甘蔗檸檬青

Sugarcane Passion Fruit Green Tea 白甘蔗百香綠

TRADITIONAL

Winter Melon Tea 古釀冬瓜茶

FIXED SWEETNESS LEVEL

Winter Melon Latte 冬瓜鮮奶

Grass Jelly Tea 關西仙草茶

FIXED SWEETNESS LEVEL

YAKULT

Yakult Mountain Tea 養樂多冰青茶

Yakult Pineapple Green Tea 養樂多鳳梨綠茶

Yakult Passion Fruit Green Tea 養樂多百香綠茶

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
