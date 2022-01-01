Restaurant header imageView gallery

YiFang Tea - Rowland Heights

No reviews yet

18495 Colima Rd #5

Rowland Heights, CA 91748

Popular Items

Yifang Fruit Tea
Sugarcane Mountain Tea
Green Plum Green Tea

Tea

Puchong Green Tea

Puchong Green Tea

$4.79+
Lugu Oolong Tea

Lugu Oolong Tea

$4.79+
Sun Moon Lake Black Tea

Sun Moon Lake Black Tea

$4.79+
Songboling Mountain Tea

Songboling Mountain Tea

$4.79+

Fruit

Yifang Fruit Tea

Yifang Fruit Tea

$5.99+
Puli Passion Fruit Green Tea

Puli Passion Fruit Green Tea

$5.99+
Winter Melon Lemonade

Winter Melon Lemonade

$5.49+

Peach Mountain Fruit Tea

$5.99+
Lemon Green Tea

Lemon Green Tea

$5.49+
Lemon Mountain Tea

Lemon Mountain Tea

$5.49+
Lychee Sago Frappe

Lychee Sago Frappe

$6.99
Lychee Fruit Tea

Lychee Fruit Tea

$6.49+
Green Plum Green Tea

Green Plum Green Tea

$5.49+
Orange Fruit Tea

Orange Fruit Tea

$5.99+

Grapefruit Green Tea

$5.99+
Aiyu Jelly Lemon Green Tea

Aiyu Jelly Lemon Green Tea

$5.99+
Pineapple Green Tea

Pineapple Green Tea

$5.99+

Ponkan Fruit Tea

$5.99+

Pineapple mountain tea w/ almond jelly (ice fixed)

$6.49

Yakult Tea

Yakult Mountain Tea

$5.49

Yakult Passion Fruit Green Tea

$5.79

Yakult Pineapple Green Tea

$5.79

Tea Latte

Green Tea Latte

$5.49+

Black Tea Latte

$5.49+

Oolong Tea latte

$5.49+
Coffee Tea Latte

Coffee Tea Latte

$5.99+
Grass Jelly Tea Latte

Grass Jelly Tea Latte

$5.99+
Pearl Black Tea Latte

Pearl Black Tea Latte

$5.99+
Winter Melon Latte

Winter Melon Latte

$5.49+

Matcha Latte

$6.49+

Matcha Red Bean Latte

$6.99+
Black Traditional Milk Tea

Black Traditional Milk Tea

$5.49+
Green Traditional Milk Tea

Green Traditional Milk Tea

$5.49+
Oolong Traditional Milk Tea

Oolong Traditional Milk Tea

$5.49+

Salty Cream

Salty Cream Black Tea

Salty Cream Black Tea

$5.49+
Salty Cream Green Tea

Salty Cream Green Tea

$5.49+
Salty Cream Mountain Tea

Salty Cream Mountain Tea

$5.49+
Salty Cream Oolong Tea

Salty Cream Oolong Tea

$5.49+

Traditional Taste

Winter Melon Tea

Winter Melon Tea

$4.79+

Grass Jelly Tea

$4.79+
Almond Milk Frappe with Grass Jelly

Almond Milk Frappe with Grass Jelly

$5.99+

Sugarcane

Sugarcane Mountain Tea

Sugarcane Mountain Tea

$6.49+
Sugarcane Latte

Sugarcane Latte

$6.99+
Sugarcane Passion Fruit Green Tea

Sugarcane Passion Fruit Green Tea

$6.99+
Sugarcane Lemon Mountain Tea

Sugarcane Lemon Mountain Tea

$6.99+

BROWN SUGAR

Brown Sugar Pearl Latte

$6.29

Brown Sugar Pearl Black Tea Latte

$6.29

Brown Sugar Pearl Oolong Tea Latte

$6.29
Brown Sugar Pearl With Matcha Latte

Brown Sugar Pearl With Matcha Latte

$6.99

Red Bean & Taro & Mango

Fresh Taro Latte

Fresh Taro Latte

$5.99
Mango Pomelo Sago

Mango Pomelo Sago

$6.99
Fresh Taro Green Latte

Fresh Taro Green Latte

$5.99
Sweet Taro Sago Latte

Sweet Taro Sago Latte

$6.49
Fresh Taro Latte w/Topping (Large ONLY)

Fresh Taro Latte w/Topping (Large ONLY)

$5.99
Fresh Taro Green Tea Latte w/Topping (Large ONLY)

Fresh Taro Green Tea Latte w/Topping (Large ONLY)

$5.99

Sweet Red Bean Sago Latte

$6.49

Red Bean Purple Rice

$6.49
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

18495 Colima Rd #5, Rowland Heights, CA 91748

Directions

