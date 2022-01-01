- Home
- Yi Fang - Sawtelle
Yi Fang - Sawtelle
1,020 Reviews
$
2010 Sawtelle Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Crispy Yifang Egg Cake
Custard Flavor - 5 pcs
Note: These may take a longer than usual waiting time due to limited capacity. Please inquire waiting time before ordering if you are in a rush. Try our new Yifang Tea Cup shaped crispy egg cakes! They taste just as good as they look. 5 pc included in each order.
Original Flavor - 5 pcs
Note: These may take a longer than usual waiting time due to limited capacity. Please inquire waiting time before ordering if you are in a rush. Try our new Yifang Tea Cup shaped crispy egg cakes! They taste just as good as they look. 5 pc included in each order.
TEA
Sun Moon Lake Black Tea
Recommend Sweetness: 100% Tea tasting notes: Sweet and lively, with a touch of honey and a signature minty wintergreen finish. What’s more, it steeps a distinctive reddish copper colour, hence its moniker Ruby Jade. Grown on the edge of the famous Sun Moon Lake in Nantou, this handcrafted black tea is the perfect little luxury for those special afternoons.
Lugu Oolong Tea
Recommend Sweetness: 100% Tea Tasting Notes: The medium oxidized leaves have undergone extensive, repeated roastings that have resulted in a very balanced, integrated character. The initial steepings offer a freshly cut wood aroma with a toasted nutty flavor. This proceeds to open up into a sweeter, more complex profile that is strikingly reminiscent of roasted winter vegetables, including parsnip, caramelized onion and butternut squash.
Pouchong Green Tea
Recommend Sweetness: 100% Tea Tasting Notes: Pouchong green tea is fermented lightly, whose leaves are jade green, long and twisted. The liquor is bright green but with slightly gold touch. It has rich and elegant floral aroma as well as sweet and smooth taste. Pouchong is all about aroma, richer aroma, better quality. Pinglin and Shiding Districts especially produce outstanding Pouchong Tea.
Songboling Mountain Tea
Recommend Sweetness: 100% Tea Tasting Notes: Have you tried "yellow tea"? luscious thick and sweet taste, aroma is sweet and floral. Very smooth taste and very lubricating. If you've never tried yellow tea in your tea life, this is a tea that will bring you to the new boundary of tea like a brave new world; if you have already tried yellow tea before, this tea should be an mind-blowing experience to you. A tea that is as bright as sunshine from inside-out that could bring a new aspect to the old tea island named Taiwan, and thus the name "Solar Isle". Be ready to be awed by it.
Tea with Salty Cream
Signature tea of your choice topped with whipped cream from Organic valley, with a pinch of sea salt. This combination gives you rich creamy flavors that are similar to a milk tea, but in a version with stronger tea flavors. Our favorite paring tea are the Lugu Oolong and Songboling Mountain, but please feel free to discover your own favorite!
BROWN SUGAR PEARL
Brown Sugar Pearl Latte
It's a mixture of three simple ingredients: quality brown sugar, boba, and organic fresh milk. We take our time to work the magic between brown sugar and boba-- it takes us roughly around 3 hours of brewing and cooking, so the boba soaks all the flavoring from brown sugar. The boba in this drink is meant to be a little bit softer, giving a creamy and rich textured flavoring. Sweetness is fixed, because brown sugar and boba are brewed together! Ice is fixed, because our brown sugar pearls are freshly cooked and are often still warm. Also Ice is actually an essential part of the recipe to balance the beverage to the perfect amount of richness.
Brown Sugar Pearl Milk Tea
A perfect combination of brown sugar pearl and the traditional milk tea. We take our time to work the magic between brown sugar and boba-- it takes us roughly around 3 hours of brewing and cooking, so the boba soaks all the flavoring from brown sugar. The boba in this drink is meant to be a little bit softer, giving a creamy and rich textured flavoring. Sweetness is fixed, because brown sugar and boba are brewed together! Ice is fixed, because our brown sugar pearls are freshly cooked and are often still warm. Also Ice is actually an essential part of the recipe to balance the beverage to the perfect amount of richness.
Brown Sugar Pearl Matcha Latte
Recommend Sweetness： 100% (our Matcha is bitter!) If you know matcha at all, then you've must heard of Uji Matcha. Named by its origin, the Uji Matcha gives a savory, smooth, light vegetal sweetness, creamy umami finish. Unlike vastly used Matcha Flavoring powder, real matcha doesn't 100% dissolve in milk or water, It's because matcha powder is actually very tiny bit of tea leaf, matcha powder is made from tea leaf ground into powder form. When you whisk the matcha, you actually create suspension of the tea leaf powder in the water, not dissolving it. As for the brown sugar pearl part, we take out time to work the magic between brown sugar and boba-- it takes us roughly around 3 hours of brewing and cooking, so the boba soaks all the flavoring from brown sugar. The boba in this drink is meant to be a little bit softer, giving a creamy and rich textured flavoring.
Brown Sugar Pearl Cocoa Latte
Our signature Brown Sugar Pearl paired up with fresh organic milk and France imported organic cocoa powder. You may be surprised by how well this two work! The bitterness of organic cocoa balance out the sweetness from brown sugar pearl perfectly, leaving the just about right richness of the beverage.
MILK TEA
Traditional Milk Tea
Recommend Sweetness: 100% We focus on the "tea" factor for our traditional milk teas. Please read our tasting notes for the original teas to find you favorite traditional milk tea at Yifang. Note: this drink is made with non-dairy creamer, so please feel free to enjoy if you are in a non-dairy diet.
Peach Green Milk Tea
Super Trio Traditional Milk Tea
Recommend Sweetness: 100% For those who are never enough with their milk tea toppings, try our original Green, Black or Oolong Milk tea with this mix of three toppings of your choice. We are sure you'd be enjoying the tenderness and chewiness when they are combined. Note: this drink is made with non-dairy creamer, so please feel free to enjoy if you are in a non-diary diet!
Tea Latte
Recommend Sweetness: 100% A beverage with super simple ingredients: Freshly brewed tea, house made organic cane sugar syrup, and fresh organic milk (or oat milk). Please note: the taste of this beverage is much lighter if you are used to drinking traditional milk teas.
Super Trio Tea Latte
Recommend Sweetness: 100% Tea latte topped with three toppings of your choice.
Matcha Latte
Recommend Sweetness: 100% If you know matcha at all, then you've must heard of Uji Matcha. Named by its origin, the Uji Matcha gives a savory, smooth, light vegetal sweetness, creamy umami finish. Unlike vastly used Matcha Flavoring powder, real matcha doesn't 100% dissolve in milk or water, It's because matcha powder is actually very tiny bit of tea leaf, matcha powder is made from tea leaf ground into powder form. When you whisk the matcha, you actually create suspension of the tea leaf powder in the water, not dissolving it.
FRUITS
YiFang Taiwan Fruit Tea
Recommend sweetness: 70% Our signature fruit tea is made with honey roasted ripe pineapple and passionfruit seeds, freshly squeezed lime juice, and our signature unique mountain tea. This super refreshing drink will certainly quench your thirst on a hot day.
Lemon Mountain Tea
Recommend Sweetness: 100% We always prioritize on tea flavor, which is why we are willing to make the twist with simple ingredient, such as fresh lime juice. Between the aroma of the mountain tea and the tart and acidic flavors of the lime is our SUGAR. At yifang, we brew our own fresh sugar every single day with organic dermerara cane sugar. The quality of our in house brewed sugar, along with the aroma of our high quality Songboling Mountain Tea makes this drink a rule breaker from your typical lemon tea.
Lemon Green Tea
Recommend Sweetness: 100% We always prioritize on tea flavor, which is why we are willing to make the twist with simple ingredient, such as fresh lime juice. Between the aroma of the green tea and the tart and acidic flavors of the lime is our SUGAR. At yifang, we brew our own fresh sugar every single day with organic dermerara cane sugar. The quality of our in house brewed sugar, along with the aroma of our high quality pouchong green tea makes this drink a rule breaker from your typical lemon tea.
Aiyu Jelly Lemon Tea
Recommend Sweetness: 100% Want something more unique than you usual lemon green tea? Try our Aiyu Jelly Lemon Tea! The tenderness of Aiyu jelly, which are made freshly in house everyday, works perfectly with green tea based drinks.
Winter Melon Lemon Tea
Recommend sweetness: 100% Winter melon tea, also sometimes called winter melon punch, is a Chinese tea made from the flesh of winter melon cooked with brown sugar and rock sugar. The Winter Melon Lemon Tea is one of our most loved refreshing drink, as freshly squeezed lime works magically with the distinct flavor of winter melon. A must try, this drink might be your next favorite on a hot summer day.
Passion Fruit Tea
Recommend Sweetness: 70% Pouchong Green tea paired with honey roasted passion fruit seeds and freshly squeezed lime juice. Note: this drink will have crunchy passionfruit seeds.
Pineapple Green Tea
Recommend Sweetness: 70% Pouchong green tea paired with honey roasted pineapple.
Green Plum Green Tea
SMASHED! Strawberry Fruit Tea
Recommend Sweetness: 100% Fresh SMASHED strawberries with our signature green tea. A super super refreshing choice if you are a strawberries fun.
Lychee Fruit Tea
Recommend Sweetness: 100% Lychee juice combined with a combination of our signature green tea, mountain tea, fresh lime juice and lychee bites!
Mango Pomelo Sago Cooler
Blended drink. Please pick up ASAP otherwise drink flavor will be compromised. （FIXED SWEETNESS AND ICE LEVEL）
Pineapple Mountain Tea w Almond Jelly (Blended)
Blended drink. Please pick up ASAP otherwise drink flavor will be compromised.（FIXED SWEETNESS AND ICE LEVEL）
Ponkan Mandarin Fruit Tea (Blended)
Fresh ponkan mandarin blended with our signature mountain tea. Topped with aloe vera for extra texture.
Strawberry Milk (Blended)
Recommend Sweetness: 100% A childhood favorite! Made with fresh strawberries, organic fresh milk, organic strawberry sauce, and house brewed fresh dermerara sugar
Lychee Sago Cooler (Blended)
Recommend Sweetness: 70% Lychee juice blended with green tea, fresh lime juice, lychee, green tea, house brewed dermerara sugar, and freshly prepared sago. A super refreshing drink for a hot day in LA.
NEW! Peach Fruit Tea
NEW! Peach Soda Pop
Yakult Fruit Tea
Note passionfruit will have crunchy passionfruit seeds
Mango Sago Cooler
Blended drink. Please pick up ASAP otherwise drink flavor will be compromised. （FIXED SWEETNESS AND ICE LEVEL）
FRESH SUGARCANE JUICE
Sugarcane Mountain Tea
Recommend Sweetness: 70% Fresh sugarcane juice paired with our unique, signature mountain tea. Our sugarcane is 100% organic. They are naturally farm-raised, non-GMO, and pesticide-free.
Sugarcane Lemon Mountain Tea
Recommend Sweetness: 100% Fresh sugarcane juice paired with our unique, signature mountain tea and freshly squeezed lime juice. Our sugarcane is 100% organic. They are naturally farm-raised, non-GMO, and pesticide-free.
FRESH TARO
Fresh Taro Latte
Real chunky taro paired with organic fresh milk. For real taro lovers only.
Fresh Taro Green Tea Latte
Recommend Sweetness: 70% Real chunky taro paired with organic fresh milk and signature green tea, Designed for real taro lovers only.
Sweet Taro Sago Latte (Blended)
Recommend Sweetness: 100% Real taro blended with organic fresh milk. Topped with house made fresh sago and a drop of organic cream. A dessert drink designed for taro lovers.
RED BEAN
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Authentic Taiwanese fruit & milk tea made with fresh, high quality ingredients
2010 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025