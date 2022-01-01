Restaurant header imageView gallery

Yi Fang - Sawtelle

1,020 Reviews

$

2010 Sawtelle Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90025

Popular Items

Traditional Milk Tea
YiFang Taiwan Fruit Tea
Mango Pomelo Sago Cooler

Crispy Yifang Egg Cake

Note: These may take a longer than usual waiting time due to limited capacity. Please inquire waiting time before ordering if you are in a rush. Try our new Yifang Tea Cup shaped crispy egg cakes! They taste just as good as they look. 5 pc included in each order.
Custard Flavor - 5 pcs

Custard Flavor - 5 pcs

$6.99

Note: These may take a longer than usual waiting time due to limited capacity. Please inquire waiting time before ordering if you are in a rush. Try our new Yifang Tea Cup shaped crispy egg cakes! They taste just as good as they look. 5 pc included in each order.

Original Flavor - 5 pcs

Original Flavor - 5 pcs

$6.99

Note: These may take a longer than usual waiting time due to limited capacity. Please inquire waiting time before ordering if you are in a rush. Try our new Yifang Tea Cup shaped crispy egg cakes! They taste just as good as they look. 5 pc included in each order.

TEA

Sun Moon Lake Black Tea

Sun Moon Lake Black Tea

$4.24

Recommend Sweetness: 100% Tea tasting notes: Sweet and lively, with a touch of honey and a signature minty wintergreen finish. What’s more, it steeps a distinctive reddish copper colour, hence its moniker Ruby Jade. Grown on the edge of the famous Sun Moon Lake in Nantou, this handcrafted black tea is the perfect little luxury for those special afternoons.

Lugu Oolong Tea

Lugu Oolong Tea

$4.24

Recommend Sweetness: 100% Tea Tasting Notes: The medium oxidized leaves have undergone extensive, repeated roastings that have resulted in a very balanced, integrated character. The initial steepings offer a freshly cut wood aroma with a toasted nutty flavor. This proceeds to open up into a sweeter, more complex profile that is strikingly reminiscent of roasted winter vegetables, including parsnip, caramelized onion and butternut squash.

Pouchong Green Tea

Pouchong Green Tea

$4.24

Recommend Sweetness: 100% Tea Tasting Notes: Pouchong green tea is fermented lightly, whose leaves are jade green, long and twisted. The liquor is bright green but with slightly gold touch. It has rich and elegant floral aroma as well as sweet and smooth taste. Pouchong is all about aroma, richer aroma, better quality. Pinglin and Shiding Districts especially produce outstanding Pouchong Tea.

Songboling Mountain Tea

Songboling Mountain Tea

$4.24

Recommend Sweetness: 100% Tea Tasting Notes: Have you tried "yellow tea"? luscious thick and sweet taste, aroma is sweet and floral. Very smooth taste and very lubricating. If you've never tried yellow tea in your tea life, this is a tea that will bring you to the new boundary of tea like a brave new world; if you have already tried yellow tea before, this tea should be an mind-blowing experience to you. A tea that is as bright as sunshine from inside-out that could bring a new aspect to the old tea island named Taiwan, and thus the name "Solar Isle". Be ready to be awed by it.

Tea with Salty Cream

Tea with Salty Cream

$5.24

Signature tea of your choice topped with whipped cream from Organic valley, with a pinch of sea salt. This combination gives you rich creamy flavors that are similar to a milk tea, but in a version with stronger tea flavors. Our favorite paring tea are the Lugu Oolong and Songboling Mountain, but please feel free to discover your own favorite!

BROWN SUGAR PEARL

Brown Sugar Pearl Latte

Brown Sugar Pearl Latte

$6.49

It's a mixture of three simple ingredients: quality brown sugar, boba, and organic fresh milk. We take our time to work the magic between brown sugar and boba-- it takes us roughly around 3 hours of brewing and cooking, so the boba soaks all the flavoring from brown sugar. The boba in this drink is meant to be a little bit softer, giving a creamy and rich textured flavoring. Sweetness is fixed, because brown sugar and boba are brewed together! Ice is fixed, because our brown sugar pearls are freshly cooked and are often still warm. Also Ice is actually an essential part of the recipe to balance the beverage to the perfect amount of richness.

Brown Sugar Pearl Milk Tea

Brown Sugar Pearl Milk Tea

$6.49

A perfect combination of brown sugar pearl and the traditional milk tea. We take our time to work the magic between brown sugar and boba-- it takes us roughly around 3 hours of brewing and cooking, so the boba soaks all the flavoring from brown sugar. The boba in this drink is meant to be a little bit softer, giving a creamy and rich textured flavoring. Sweetness is fixed, because brown sugar and boba are brewed together! Ice is fixed, because our brown sugar pearls are freshly cooked and are often still warm. Also Ice is actually an essential part of the recipe to balance the beverage to the perfect amount of richness.

Brown Sugar Pearl Matcha Latte

Brown Sugar Pearl Matcha Latte

$6.99

Recommend Sweetness： 100% (our Matcha is bitter!) If you know matcha at all, then you've must heard of Uji Matcha. Named by its origin, the Uji Matcha gives a savory, smooth, light vegetal sweetness, creamy umami finish. Unlike vastly used Matcha Flavoring powder, real matcha doesn't 100% dissolve in milk or water, It's because matcha powder is actually very tiny bit of tea leaf, matcha powder is made from tea leaf ground into powder form. When you whisk the matcha, you actually create suspension of the tea leaf powder in the water, not dissolving it. As for the brown sugar pearl part, we take out time to work the magic between brown sugar and boba-- it takes us roughly around 3 hours of brewing and cooking, so the boba soaks all the flavoring from brown sugar. The boba in this drink is meant to be a little bit softer, giving a creamy and rich textured flavoring.

Brown Sugar Pearl Cocoa Latte

Brown Sugar Pearl Cocoa Latte

$6.99

Our signature Brown Sugar Pearl paired up with fresh organic milk and France imported organic cocoa powder. You may be surprised by how well this two work! The bitterness of organic cocoa balance out the sweetness from brown sugar pearl perfectly, leaving the just about right richness of the beverage.

MILK TEA

Traditional Milk Tea

Traditional Milk Tea

$5.24

Recommend Sweetness: 100% We focus on the "tea" factor for our traditional milk teas. Please read our tasting notes for the original teas to find you favorite traditional milk tea at Yifang. Note: this drink is made with non-dairy creamer, so please feel free to enjoy if you are in a non-dairy diet.

Peach Green Milk Tea

Peach Green Milk Tea

$5.99
Super Trio Traditional Milk Tea

Super Trio Traditional Milk Tea

$5.79

Recommend Sweetness: 100% For those who are never enough with their milk tea toppings, try our original Green, Black or Oolong Milk tea with this mix of three toppings of your choice. We are sure you'd be enjoying the tenderness and chewiness when they are combined. Note: this drink is made with non-dairy creamer, so please feel free to enjoy if you are in a non-diary diet!

Tea Latte

Tea Latte

$5.24

Recommend Sweetness: 100% A beverage with super simple ingredients: Freshly brewed tea, house made organic cane sugar syrup, and fresh organic milk (or oat milk). Please note: the taste of this beverage is much lighter if you are used to drinking traditional milk teas.

Super Trio Tea Latte

Super Trio Tea Latte

$5.79

Recommend Sweetness: 100% Tea latte topped with three toppings of your choice.

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.79

Recommend Sweetness: 100% If you know matcha at all, then you've must heard of Uji Matcha. Named by its origin, the Uji Matcha gives a savory, smooth, light vegetal sweetness, creamy umami finish. Unlike vastly used Matcha Flavoring powder, real matcha doesn't 100% dissolve in milk or water, It's because matcha powder is actually very tiny bit of tea leaf, matcha powder is made from tea leaf ground into powder form. When you whisk the matcha, you actually create suspension of the tea leaf powder in the water, not dissolving it.

FRUITS

YiFang Taiwan Fruit Tea

YiFang Taiwan Fruit Tea

$5.99

Recommend sweetness: 70% Our signature fruit tea is made with honey roasted ripe pineapple and passionfruit seeds, freshly squeezed lime juice, and our signature unique mountain tea. This super refreshing drink will certainly quench your thirst on a hot day.

Lemon Mountain Tea

Lemon Mountain Tea

$5.24

Recommend Sweetness: 100% We always prioritize on tea flavor, which is why we are willing to make the twist with simple ingredient, such as fresh lime juice. Between the aroma of the mountain tea and the tart and acidic flavors of the lime is our SUGAR. At yifang, we brew our own fresh sugar every single day with organic dermerara cane sugar. The quality of our in house brewed sugar, along with the aroma of our high quality Songboling Mountain Tea makes this drink a rule breaker from your typical lemon tea.

Lemon Green Tea

Lemon Green Tea

$5.24

Recommend Sweetness: 100% We always prioritize on tea flavor, which is why we are willing to make the twist with simple ingredient, such as fresh lime juice. Between the aroma of the green tea and the tart and acidic flavors of the lime is our SUGAR. At yifang, we brew our own fresh sugar every single day with organic dermerara cane sugar. The quality of our in house brewed sugar, along with the aroma of our high quality pouchong green tea makes this drink a rule breaker from your typical lemon tea.

Aiyu Jelly Lemon Tea

Aiyu Jelly Lemon Tea

$5.49

Recommend Sweetness: 100% Want something more unique than you usual lemon green tea? Try our Aiyu Jelly Lemon Tea! The tenderness of Aiyu jelly, which are made freshly in house everyday, works perfectly with green tea based drinks.

Winter Melon Lemon Tea

Winter Melon Lemon Tea

$5.24

Recommend sweetness: 100% Winter melon tea, also sometimes called winter melon punch, is a Chinese tea made from the flesh of winter melon cooked with brown sugar and rock sugar. The Winter Melon Lemon Tea is one of our most loved refreshing drink, as freshly squeezed lime works magically with the distinct flavor of winter melon. A must try, this drink might be your next favorite on a hot summer day.

Passion Fruit Tea

Passion Fruit Tea

$5.74

Recommend Sweetness: 70% Pouchong Green tea paired with honey roasted passion fruit seeds and freshly squeezed lime juice. Note: this drink will have crunchy passionfruit seeds.

Pineapple Green Tea

Pineapple Green Tea

$5.74

Recommend Sweetness: 70% Pouchong green tea paired with honey roasted pineapple.

Green Plum Green Tea

Green Plum Green Tea

$5.49
SMASHED! Strawberry Fruit Tea

SMASHED! Strawberry Fruit Tea

$6.49

Recommend Sweetness: 100% Fresh SMASHED strawberries with our signature green tea. A super super refreshing choice if you are a strawberries fun.

Lychee Fruit Tea

Lychee Fruit Tea

$6.49

Recommend Sweetness: 100% Lychee juice combined with a combination of our signature green tea, mountain tea, fresh lime juice and lychee bites!

Mango Pomelo Sago Cooler

Mango Pomelo Sago Cooler

$7.99

Blended drink. Please pick up ASAP otherwise drink flavor will be compromised. （FIXED SWEETNESS AND ICE LEVEL）

Pineapple Mountain Tea w Almond Jelly (Blended)

Pineapple Mountain Tea w Almond Jelly (Blended)

$6.49

Blended drink. Please pick up ASAP otherwise drink flavor will be compromised.（FIXED SWEETNESS AND ICE LEVEL）

Ponkan Mandarin Fruit Tea (Blended)

Ponkan Mandarin Fruit Tea (Blended)

$6.49

Fresh ponkan mandarin blended with our signature mountain tea. Topped with aloe vera for extra texture.

Strawberry Milk (Blended)

Strawberry Milk (Blended)

$6.99

Recommend Sweetness: 100% A childhood favorite! Made with fresh strawberries, organic fresh milk, organic strawberry sauce, and house brewed fresh dermerara sugar

Lychee Sago Cooler (Blended)

Lychee Sago Cooler (Blended)

$6.99

Recommend Sweetness: 70% Lychee juice blended with green tea, fresh lime juice, lychee, green tea, house brewed dermerara sugar, and freshly prepared sago. A super refreshing drink for a hot day in LA.

NEW! Peach Fruit Tea

NEW! Peach Fruit Tea

$5.99
NEW! Peach Soda Pop

NEW! Peach Soda Pop

$5.99
Yakult Fruit Tea

Yakult Fruit Tea

$5.79Out of stock

Note passionfruit will have crunchy passionfruit seeds

Mango Sago Cooler

Mango Sago Cooler

$7.74Out of stock

Blended drink. Please pick up ASAP otherwise drink flavor will be compromised. （FIXED SWEETNESS AND ICE LEVEL）

FRESH SUGARCANE JUICE

Sugarcane Mountain Tea

Sugarcane Mountain Tea

$6.49

Recommend Sweetness: 70% Fresh sugarcane juice paired with our unique, signature mountain tea. Our sugarcane is 100% organic. They are naturally farm-raised, non-GMO, and pesticide-free.

Sugarcane Lemon Mountain Tea

Sugarcane Lemon Mountain Tea

$6.74

Recommend Sweetness: 100% Fresh sugarcane juice paired with our unique, signature mountain tea and freshly squeezed lime juice. Our sugarcane is 100% organic. They are naturally farm-raised, non-GMO, and pesticide-free.

FRESH TARO

Fresh Taro Latte

Fresh Taro Latte

$6.24

Real chunky taro paired with organic fresh milk. For real taro lovers only.

Fresh Taro Green Tea Latte

Fresh Taro Green Tea Latte

$6.24

Recommend Sweetness: 70% Real chunky taro paired with organic fresh milk and signature green tea, Designed for real taro lovers only.

Sweet Taro Sago Latte (Blended)

Sweet Taro Sago Latte (Blended)

$6.49

Recommend Sweetness: 100% Real taro blended with organic fresh milk. Topped with house made fresh sago and a drop of organic cream. A dessert drink designed for taro lovers.

RED BEAN

Red Bean Matcha Latte.

Red Bean Matcha Latte.

$6.24
Sweet Red Bean Sago Latte (Blended)

Sweet Red Bean Sago Latte (Blended)

$6.24

Blended drink. Please pick up ASAP otherwise drink flavor will be compromised.(FIXED ICE LEVEL)

Red Bean Black Glutinous Rice Coconut Latte

Red Bean Black Glutinous Rice Coconut Latte

$6.49

TRADITIONAL

Winter Melon Tea.

Winter Melon Tea.

$4.24

FIXED SWEETNESS LEVEL

Super Trio Winter Melon Tea

Super Trio Winter Melon Tea

$4.99

Traditional winter melon tea topped up with three toppings of your choice.

Winter Melon Latte

Winter Melon Latte

$5.24

FIXED SWEETNESS LEVEL

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Taiwanese fruit & milk tea made with fresh, high quality ingredients

Location

2010 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025

Directions

