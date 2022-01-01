Yi Fang - Sawtelle

Brown Sugar Pearl Matcha Latte

$6.99

Recommend Sweetness： 100% (our Matcha is bitter!) If you know matcha at all, then you've must heard of Uji Matcha. Named by its origin, the Uji Matcha gives a savory, smooth, light vegetal sweetness, creamy umami finish. Unlike vastly used Matcha Flavoring powder, real matcha doesn't 100% dissolve in milk or water, It's because matcha powder is actually very tiny bit of tea leaf, matcha powder is made from tea leaf ground into powder form. When you whisk the matcha, you actually create suspension of the tea leaf powder in the water, not dissolving it. As for the brown sugar pearl part, we take out time to work the magic between brown sugar and boba-- it takes us roughly around 3 hours of brewing and cooking, so the boba soaks all the flavoring from brown sugar. The boba in this drink is meant to be a little bit softer, giving a creamy and rich textured flavoring.