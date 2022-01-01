Yifang Taiwan Fruit Tea-Ktown

Sugar Cane Mountain Tea 甘蔗青茶

$6.49

Recommended Sweetness: 30%-50% That sugarcane flavor you are tasting? Yes, it is real freshly pressed sugarcane juice. The flavorful and sweet juice gives an instant kick of energy and quenches the thirst. Sugarcane juice is a good source of glucose that helps to rehydrate our body and gives it a boost of energy. Recommend regular ice and 30% sweetness. This tea is a sweet and thirst-quencher that is not only refreshing but also invigorating.