Yifang Taiwan Fruit Tea-Ktown

322 Reviews

$

3726 W 6th St

Los Angeles, CA 90020

Order Again

Popular Items

Mango Pomelo Sago Slush 楊枝甘露
Yi Fang Fruit Tea 一芳水果茶
Yifang Egg Pancake- Original Flavor

Tea

Green Tea 包種綠茶

Green Tea 包種綠茶

$4.99

Recommended Sweetness: 30%-50% Pouchong tea leaf is only produced in Pinlin, Taiwan, and is recognized as one of the finest in the world. Pouchong is a lightly oxidized tea, gives off a floral and melon fragrance and has a rich, mild taste.

Mountain Tea 松柏嶺青茶

Mountain Tea 松柏嶺青茶

$4.99

Recommended Sweetness: 30%-50% Made from carefully selected mountain tea leaves, these precious tea leaves are oxidized to retain the characteristic orchid scent, then, skillfully roasted to reveal the characteristic smooth wild honey taste and smooth finish with distinctive mineral notes.

Black Tea 日月潭紅茶

Black Tea 日月潭紅茶

$4.99

Recommended Sweetness: 30%-50% Sun moon lake is practically synonymous with black tea in Taiwan. The unique taste of this tea gives you a strong soothing hint of cinnamon and mint on the palate.

Oolong Tea 鹿谷烏龍茶

Oolong Tea 鹿谷烏龍茶

$4.99

Recommend Sweetness: 100% The medium oxidized leaves have undergone extensive, repeated roastings that have resulted in a very balanced, integrated character. The initial steepings offer a freshly cut wood aroma with a toasted nutty flavor. This proceeds to open up into a sweeter, more complex profile that is strikingly reminiscent of roasted winter vegetables, including parsnip, caramelized onion and butternut squash.

Fruit Tea

Yi Fang Fruit Tea 一芳水果茶

Yi Fang Fruit Tea 一芳水果茶

$5.99

Recommend sweetness: 50% Yifang's signature product - crafted with Taiwan songboling's top quality mountain tea, infused with traditionally braised pineapple compote and real passionfruit seeds, and freshly cut seasonal fruits to bring the fruit tea's flavor and tartness to its best equilibrium. Lastly, the fruit tea is customized with your desired sweetness using our in-house hand-crafted organic cane sugar. This is truly a refreshing medley of flavors working in unisons.

Passion Fruit Green Tea 埔裡百香綠

Passion Fruit Green Tea 埔裡百香綠

$5.99

Recommend Sweetness: 70% The tea is full bodied with the flavors of the exotic passion fruits of the tropics from puli, Taiwan. The tartness from the passion fruit blended with the lightly oxidized green tea gives a hint of floral and melon fragrance and has a rich, mild taste. Note: this drink contains crunchy passionfruit seeds.

Pineapple Green Tea 金鑽鳳梨綠

Pineapple Green Tea 金鑽鳳梨綠

$5.99

Recommend Sweetness: 30% Another Yifang's signature drink - The Taiwanese pineapple flavor is truly a fantastic tropical treat. The lightly blended green tea enhances the tropical fruit flavors to take the center stage. No wonder this is an all-time favorite tea to the Taiwanese local foodies. Recommend with regular ice and 30% sweetness.

Winter Melon Lemonade 冬瓜檸檬露

Winter Melon Lemonade 冬瓜檸檬露

$5.49

Recommend Sweetness: 30% The taste of wintermelon is very subtle but distinct and is widely popular in Taiwan and Southeast Asia. We cooked the wintermleon to extract the best taste from the melon, then blend with fresh lemon juice to create this heavenly refreshing lemonade.

Kumquat Green Tea 宜蘭金桔綠

Kumquat Green Tea 宜蘭金桔綠

$5.99

Recommend sweetness: 50%-70%

Lemon Green Tea 九如檸檬綠

Lemon Green Tea 九如檸檬綠

$5.49

Recommend sweetness: 50%-70% Indulge yourself with this green tea drink with freshly squeezed lemon juice. The lemon citrus notes bring out the perfume of the green tea and perfectly balance the tea bitterness. Recommend regular ice and 50% sugar or more.

Lemon Mountain Tea 九如檸檬青

Lemon Mountain Tea 九如檸檬青

$5.49

Recommend sweetness: 50%-70% Songboling mountain tea mixes with freshly squeezed lemon juice and lemon slice.

Green Plum Green Tea 信義脆梅綠

Green Plum Green Tea 信義脆梅綠

$5.49

Recommended Sweetness: 30%

Aiyu Jelly Lemon Green Tea 中華愛玉檸檬

Aiyu Jelly Lemon Green Tea 中華愛玉檸檬

$5.49

Recommend sweetness: 50%-70%

Mango Pomelo Sago Slush 楊枝甘露

Mango Pomelo Sago Slush 楊枝甘露

$7.99

No Additional toppings can be added to this drink. Sagos cannot be removed or replaced. The minimum Sugar Level is 50%

Mango Fruit Tea 芒果水果茶

Mango Fruit Tea 芒果水果茶

$6.99Out of stock
Grapefruit Lemon Green Tea 鮮檸柚綠茶

Grapefruit Lemon Green Tea 鮮檸柚綠茶

$6.49

Recommended Sweetness: 50%-70%

Mixed Berry Smoothie 雙梅冰沙

Mixed Berry Smoothie 雙梅冰沙

$6.49
Orange Fruit Tea 鮮橙水果茶

Orange Fruit Tea 鮮橙水果茶

$6.49

Recommended Sweetness: 50%

Tangerine Fruit Tea 柑橘水果茶

Tangerine Fruit Tea 柑橘水果茶

$5.99

Recommended Sweetness: 50%

Pineapple Mountain Tea w/ Almond Jelly(Blended) 鳳梨杏仁露

Pineapple Mountain Tea w/ Almond Jelly(Blended) 鳳梨杏仁露

$5.99
Kyoho Grape Fruit Tea 巨峰葡萄水果茶

Kyoho Grape Fruit Tea 巨峰葡萄水果茶

$7.49Out of stock

Kiwi Fruit Tea

$6.99Out of stock

Fixed Ice Level. Minimum Sugar Level 50% Toppings Not Recommended.

Sugar Cane Mountain Tea 甘蔗青茶

Sugar Cane Mountain Tea 甘蔗青茶

$6.49

Recommended Sweetness: 30%-50% That sugarcane flavor you are tasting? Yes, it is real freshly pressed sugarcane juice. The flavorful and sweet juice gives an instant kick of energy and quenches the thirst. Sugarcane juice is a good source of glucose that helps to rehydrate our body and gives it a boost of energy. Recommend regular ice and 30% sweetness. This tea is a sweet and thirst-quencher that is not only refreshing but also invigorating.

Sugar Cane Passion Fruit GT 甘蔗百香綠

Sugar Cane Passion Fruit GT 甘蔗百香綠

$6.74

Recommended Sweetness: 50%

Peach Fruit Tea 桃桃水果茶

Peach Fruit Tea 桃桃水果茶

$5.99
Peach Soda Pop 桃氣泡泡

Peach Soda Pop 桃氣泡泡

$5.99Out of stock
Strawberry Fruit Tea 草莓水果茶

Strawberry Fruit Tea 草莓水果茶

$6.49

Cherry Fruit Tea 櫻桃水果茶

$6.99Out of stock
Lychee Fruit Tea 荔枝水果茶

Lychee Fruit Tea 荔枝水果茶

$5.99

Recommended Sweetness: 50%-70%

Lychee Sago Frappe(Blended) 荔枝甘露凍飲

$6.49

Lychee Aloe Frappe(Blended) 荔枝蘆薈凍飲

$6.49
Yifang Fruit Beer(0% alc) 啤酒水果茶

Yifang Fruit Beer(0% alc) 啤酒水果茶

$6.49Out of stock

Traditional Milk Tea

Traditional Black Milk Tea 傳統奶茶

$5.24

Recommended Sweetness: 50%-70%

Traditional Green Milk Tea 傳統奶綠

$5.24

Recommended Sweetness: 50%-70%

Traditional Oolong Milk Tea 傳統烏龍奶茶

$5.24

Recommended Sweetness: 50%-70%

Brown Sugar

Brown Sugar Pearl Black Tea Latte 黑糖粉圓鮮奶茶

Brown Sugar Pearl Black Tea Latte 黑糖粉圓鮮奶茶

$6.25

The brown sugar pearl takes 2 hours of preparation to serve. It's one of the best selling items around the world. The fluffy pearls fully flavored by the yummy brown sugar blended with creamy organic STRAUS milk and our signature black tea. Boba tea dream comes true. (Fixed sweetness and ice level) available starting at 12 pm

Brown Sugar Pearl Latte 黑糖粉圓鮮奶

Brown Sugar Pearl Latte 黑糖粉圓鮮奶

$6.25

he brown sugar pearl takes 2 hours of preparation to serve. It's one of the best selling items around the world. The fluffy pearls fully flavored by the yummy brown sugar blended with creamy organic Straus milk ... this is truly a heavenly boba invention. (Fixed sweetness and ice level) available starting at 12 pm.

Brown Sugar Pearl Oolong Tea Latte 黑糖粉圓烏龍鮮奶茶

$6.25
Matcha Brown Sugar Pearl Latte 抹茶黑糖粉圓鮮奶

Matcha Brown Sugar Pearl Latte 抹茶黑糖粉圓鮮奶

$6.99
Cocoa Brown Sugar Pearl Latte 可可黑糖粉圓鮮奶

Cocoa Brown Sugar Pearl Latte 可可黑糖粉圓鮮奶

$6.99

Tea Latte

Black Tea Latte 紅茶鮮奶

Black Tea Latte 紅茶鮮奶

$5.74

Recommended Sweetness: 50%-70% Yifang's version of Taiwanese milk tea with STRAUS organic milk. Highly recommend adding pearls to optimize the experience.

Green Tea Latte 翡翠鮮奶

Green Tea Latte 翡翠鮮奶

$5.74

Recommended Sweetness: 50%-70% Yifang's version of Taiwanese green milk tea with STRAUS organic milk. Highly recommend adding pearls to optimize the experience.

Oolong Tea latte 烏龍鮮奶

Oolong Tea latte 烏龍鮮奶

$5.74

Recommended Sweetness: 50%-70% Yifang's version of Taiwanese oolong milk tea with STRAUS organic milk. Highly recommend adding pearls to optimize the experience. Recommend with regular ice and 70% sweetness.

Pearl Black Tea Latte 粉圓鮮奶茶

Pearl Black Tea Latte 粉圓鮮奶茶

$6.49

Recommended Sweetness: 50%-70%

Grass Jelly Tea Latte 仙草凍奶茶

Grass Jelly Tea Latte 仙草凍奶茶

$6.49

Recommended Sweetness: 50%-70%

Winter Melon Latte 冬瓜鮮奶

Winter Melon Latte 冬瓜鮮奶

$5.49

No additional sugar is added Winter Melon with Straus organic milk. Caffeine free.

Fresh Taro Latte 大甲芋頭鮮奶

Fresh Taro Latte 大甲芋頭鮮奶

$6.24

Recommended Sweetness: 30% We use real taro from Taiwan Dajia, known for the best taro in the world. No purple taro powder is used.

Fresh Taro Green Tea Latte 芋頭鮮奶綠

$6.24

Recommended Sweetness: 30% We use fresh taro from Taiwan Dajia, known for the best taro in the world. Mixed with our organic milk and Yifang's signature Pouchong green tea. No purple taro powder is used

Pudding Tea Latte 布丁鮮奶茶

$6.49

Sweet Taro Sago Latte(Blended) 芋頭西米露

$6.49

Recommended Sweetness: 50% This is a Blended Drink. Please pick up ASAP.

Sweet Red Bean Sago Latte(Blended) 紅豆西米露

$6.49

Recommended Sweetness: 50% This is a blended drink. Please pick up ASAP.

Red Bean Purple Rice Coconut Latte 紫米紅豆椰奶

Red Bean Purple Rice Coconut Latte 紫米紅豆椰奶

$6.49

Recommended Sweetness: 30%-50%

Red Bean Mochi Cake Latte 紅豆粉粿鮮奶

Red Bean Mochi Cake Latte 紅豆粉粿鮮奶

$6.24

No additional sugar is added. The sweetness comes from the red bean.

Uji Matcha Latte 宇治抹茶鮮奶

Uji Matcha Latte 宇治抹茶鮮奶

$6.99

Recommended Sweetness: 50%

Sugar Cane Latte 甘蔗鮮奶

Sugar Cane Latte 甘蔗鮮奶

$6.99

Recommended Sweetness: 30% Freshly squeezed sugar cane juice mixed with Straus organic milk. This is a rich and flavorful fresh drink.

Cocoa Latte 可可鮮奶

Cocoa Latte 可可鮮奶

$6.49

Gourmet cocoa from valrhona.

Strawberry Milk Frappe(Blended) 草莓鮮奶

Strawberry Milk Frappe(Blended) 草莓鮮奶

$6.49

This is a blended drink. Please pick up ASAP. Only fresh strawberries are used, no jam or syrup.

Yakult

Yakult Mountain Tea 養樂多青茶

Yakult Mountain Tea 養樂多青茶

$5.74

Recommended Sweetness: 50%

Yakult Passion Fruit Green Tea 養樂多百香

Yakult Passion Fruit Green Tea 養樂多百香

$5.99

Recommended Sweetness: 50%

Yakult Pineapple Green Tea 養樂多鳳梨

Yakult Pineapple Green Tea 養樂多鳳梨

$5.99

Recommended Sweetness: 50%

Salty Cream

Salted Cream Black Tea 霜乳紅茶

Salted Cream Black Tea 霜乳紅茶

$5.74

Recommended Sweetness: 50%

Salted Cream Green Tea 霜乳綠茶

Salted Cream Green Tea 霜乳綠茶

$5.74

Recommended Sweetness: 50%

Salted Cream Mountain Tea 霜乳青茶

Salted Cream Mountain Tea 霜乳青茶

$5.74

Recommended Sweetness: 50%

Salted Cream Oolong Tea 霜乳烏龍

Salted Cream Oolong Tea 霜乳烏龍

$5.74

Recommended Sweetness: 50%

Peach Series

Peach Fruit Tea 桃桃水果茶

Peach Fruit Tea 桃桃水果茶

$5.99
Peach Soda Pop 桃氣泡泡

Peach Soda Pop 桃氣泡泡

$5.99Out of stock

Peach Green Tea Latte 桃桃鲜奶绿

$6.49

Traditional Taste

Grass Jelly Tea (Mesona Herb Tea)關西仙草茶

Grass Jelly Tea (Mesona Herb Tea)關西仙草茶

$4.99

No additional sugar is added. Grass Jelly is not included in the drink.

Winter Melon Drink 古釀冬瓜茶

Winter Melon Drink 古釀冬瓜茶

$4.99

No additional sugar is added

Almond Milk Frappe w/ Grass Jelly 杏仁仙草冰

Almond Milk Frappe w/ Grass Jelly 杏仁仙草冰

$6.25

Ice Cream Teas (Copy)

Ice Cream Black Tea

$5.49+Out of stock

Ice Cream Green Tea

$5.49+Out of stock

Ice Cream Oolong Tea

$5.49+Out of stock

Ice Cream Mountain Tea

$5.49+Out of stock

YIFANG EGG PANCAKE

Yifang Egg Pancake- Original Flavor

Yifang Egg Pancake- Original Flavor

$5.99

Notes: Our Egg Pancakes are made to order. Please expect 15min prep time.

Yifang Egg Pancake- Taro

Yifang Egg Pancake- Taro

$6.49Out of stock
Yifang Egg Pancake- Custard

Yifang Egg Pancake- Custard

$6.49Out of stock
Yifang Egg Pancake- Red Bean

Yifang Egg Pancake- Red Bean

$6.49Out of stock

Yifang Merchandise

Yifang Keychain

$6.20
Yifang Stainless Steel Tumbler

Yifang Stainless Steel Tumbler

$28.00

FIJI Water

$3.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!Yifang Taiwan Fruit is a Boba Store located in Korean town, Los Angeles, CA that specializes in making fresh Fruit tea and Boba milk tea. We use the most premium tea leaves grown in Asia, and combine them with locally sourced organic fruits, organic wholemilk and healthy cane sugar to deliver wide range of old-fashioned drinks. YiFang says NO to artificial additives, every cup is freshly brewed and hand-mixed with 100% real ingredients. We simply serve our customers the best drinks. Come visit us at 3726 W 6th St, Los Angeles, CA.

Location

3726 W 6th St, Los Angeles, CA 90020

Directions

YiFang Taiwan Fruit Tea - Koreatown image
Banner pic
YiFang Taiwan Fruit Tea - Koreatown image
YiFang Taiwan Fruit Tea - Koreatown image

