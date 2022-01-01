Yifang Taiwan Fruit Tea-Ktown
322 Reviews
$
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!Yifang Taiwan Fruit is a Boba Store located in Korean town, Los Angeles, CA that specializes in making fresh Fruit tea and Boba milk tea. We use the most premium tea leaves grown in Asia, and combine them with locally sourced organic fruits, organic wholemilk and healthy cane sugar to deliver wide range of old-fashioned drinks. YiFang says NO to artificial additives, every cup is freshly brewed and hand-mixed with 100% real ingredients. We simply serve our customers the best drinks. Come visit us at 3726 W 6th St, Los Angeles, CA.
3726 W 6th St, Los Angeles, CA 90020
