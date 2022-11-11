Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chinese

Yin Yang Chinese Restaurant

572 Reviews

$$

418 Cerrillos Rd

Santa Fe, NM 87501

Popular Items

Fried Rice
Pot Stickers
Lo Mein Noodles

App & Soup

Egg Rolls

$2.95

house-made vegetarian egg rolls with mixed vegetables, 2 per order. duck sauce and hot mustard included.

Pot Stickers

$6.95

pan seared dumplings with pork and vegetables. 6 dumplings per order, includes pot stickers sauce

BBQ Spareribs

$8.95

marinated pork ribs with honey sauce, 4 per order

Cold Sesame Noodles

Cold Sesame Noodles

$6.95

peanut sauce, spicy

Chicken Dumpling in Spicy Sauce

Chicken Dumpling in Spicy Sauce

$7.95

8 dumplings, peanut sauce, spicy

Deep Fried Garlic Shrimp

$7.95

lightly fried shrimps with garlic, onions, and seasonings

Crispy Scallion Pancakes

$6.95
Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

$6.95

8 rangoons, comes with duck sauce and hot mustard

Butterfly Shrimp (4)

Butterfly Shrimp (4)

$6.95
Fried Garlic Calamari

Fried Garlic Calamari

$7.95
Pineapple Shrimp

Pineapple Shrimp

$8.95

Egg Drop Soup

$3.00+

vegetarian

Hot & Sour Soup

$3.00+

vegetarian, spicy

Wonton Soup

Wonton Soup

$3.00+

3 chicken dumplings in soy broth

Sizzling Rice Soup

$7.95

crispy rice w/ chicken, shrimp, & assorted vegetables, serves 2

Chef Special Soup

$7.95

chicken, shrimp, beef, pork, wontons and assorted vegetables, serves 2

Chicken Corn Soup

$7.95

serves 2

Popular

Complete Dinners: $2.00 extra person, includes choice of soup, Wonton, Egg Flower, or Hot & Sour Soup, Egg Roll, Hot Tea and Fortune Cookies.

Fried Rice

$9.95+

fried rice with choice of vegetables, pork, beef, chicken, shrimp or combination.

Young Chow Fried Rice

$10.95

shrimp & pork non-soy (perfect gluten free option)

Lo Mein Noodles

Lo Mein Noodles

$9.95+

choice of vegetables, pork, beef, chicken, shrimp, or combination

Chow Fun Rice Noodles

$10.95

Choice of vegetables, pork, beef, chicken, shrimp, or combination

Chop Suey

Chop Suey

$10.95

choice of vegetable, pork, beef, chicken, shrimp or combination with crispy noodles on top

Moo Shi

$11.95

choice of vegetables, pork, beef, chicken, shrimp, or combination. Served with 4 pancakes and hoisin sauce

Combination Plate

$12.95

served with egg drop soup, fried rice, egg roll, and choice of: sweet & sour pork, sweet & sour chicken, or pepper steak

Chefs Special

Complete Dinners: $3.00 extra per person, Includes Wonton or Egg Flower or Hot & Sour Soup, Egg Roll, Hot Tea and Fortune Cookies

General Tso's

$12.95+

choice of meat stir-fried with ginger and garlic sauce, spicy

Orange

Orange

$12.95+

choice of meat sautéed with orange flavored sauce, spicy

Sesame

$12.95+

choice of meat stir-fried with brown sauce and sesame seeds.

Crispy Ginger

Crispy Ginger

$12.95+

Chang Sha Chicken

$12.95

Triple Delight in Garlic Sauce

$14.95

spicy shrimp, scallop & beef with mixed vegetables

Triple Delight in Brown Sauce

$14.95

shrimp, scallop & chicken with mixed vegetables in chef’s specialty brown sauce

Triple Harvest

Triple Harvest

$14.95

shrimp, chicken & beef with mixed vegetables with chef’s specialty brown sauce, spicy

Crispy Duck

Crispy Duck

$22.95

sautéed with onions & ginger

Peking Duck

Peking Duck

$22.95+

served traditionally with Chinese pancakes, scallions & hoisin sauce

West Lake Duck

West Lake Duck

$22.95

half duck fried, cooked with mixed vegetables in chef's specialty brown sauce

Heng Yang Beef

$14.95

lightly fried marinated beef with spiced sauce.

Crispy Orange Scallops

$15.95

crispy scallops with mixed vegetables in orange sauce, spicy

Crispy Shrimp with Cashew

$14.95

crispy jumbo shrimp with mixed vegetables and cashews, brown sauce

Sha Cha Scallops & Shrimp

Sha Cha Scallops & Shrimp

$15.95

sautéed with sha cha chinese bbq sauce.

Sweet & Sour Fish

$13.95

Fish Fillet brown sauce

$15.95

Pork

Sweet & Sour Pork

$10.95

fried pork sauteed with green pepper, onions and pineapple in sweet and sour sauce.

Shredded Pork with Garlic Sauce

$10.95

shredded pork sauteed and vegetables in spicy hot garlic sauce

Pork with Black Bean Sauce

$10.95

shredded pork sauteed with broccoli in chinese black bean sauce

Pork and Green Beans

$10.95

Vegetarian

Vegetables Deluxe

$9.95

mixed vegetables in light sauce

Eggplant in Garlic Sauce

$9.95

sliced eggplant simmered in chili & garlic sauce

Emperor Vegetables

$9.95

steamed vegetables with brown sauce on the side

Snow Peas & Jicama

$9.95

light sauce

Green Beans with Garlic Sauce

$9.95

spicy

Broccoli in Garlic Sauce

$9.95

spicy

Seven Vegetables with Tofu

$9.95

assorted vegetables with soft tofu in hoisin brown sauce

Crispy Tofu in Brown Sauce

$9.95

sauce served on the side

Ma Po Tofu with Vegetables

$9.95

soft tofu with assorted vegetables in sichuan sauce, spicy

Heng-Yang Bean Curd

Heng-Yang Bean Curd

$9.95

fried tofu w/ assorted vegetables in black bean sauce

Sesame Tofu

Sesame Tofu

$10.95

crispy tofu with assorted vegetables in honey brown sauce

General Tao's Tofu

General Tao's Tofu

$10.95

crispy tofu with assorted vegetables in spicy honey brown sauce

Seafood

Shrimp in Garlic Sauce

$13.95

shrimps with mushrooms, water chestnuts and ginger in garlic sauce, spicy

Shrimp with Lobster Sauce

$13.95

traditional light egg sauce

Shrimp with Snow Peas

Shrimp with Snow Peas

$13.95

served with water chestnuts, napa cabbage & carrots

Vegetable Shrimp

$13.95

fresh shrimp sauteed with mixed vegetables in white wine sauce

Shrimp Zucchini

$13.95

fresh jumbo shrimp sauteed with zucchini

Scallop in Garlic Sauce

$14.95

scallop with mushrooms, water chestnuts and ginger in garlic sauce, spicy

Hunan Scallop

$14.95

served with mixed vegetables with spicy brown sauce

Shrimp & Broccoli

$13.95
Kung Pao Shrimp

Kung Pao Shrimp

$13.95

Chicken

Moo Goo Gai Pan

Moo Goo Gai Pan

$12.95

sliced chicken with mixed vegetables in light sauce

Kung Pao Chicken

$12.95

diced chicken with peanuts & vegetables in sichuan sauce, spicy

Chicken with Garlic Sauce

Chicken with Garlic Sauce

$12.95

white meat chicken, spicy

Chicken with Snow Peas

$12.95

served with water chestnuts, napa cabbage & carrots

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$12.95

Chicken with Almonds

$12.95

diced chicken, toasted almonds & mixed vegetables in light sauce

Cashew Chicken

$12.95

diced chicken, cashews & vegetables in brown sauce

Hunan Chicken & Shrimp

$13.95

Diced chicken and shrimp, vegetables, in brown sauce, spicy

Chicken & Broccoli

$12.95

Curry Chicken

$12.95

Beef

Beef & Broccoli

$13.50

served with garlic sauce

Pepper Steak

$13.50

marinated beef with bell peppers in brown sauce

Beef with Snow Peas

$13.50

served with water chestnuts, napa cabbage & carrots

Sha Cha Beef

$13.50

sliced beef sauteed with broccoli in hot and spicy sha-cha sauce

Beef with Zucchini

$13.50

sliced tender beef sauteed with zucchini

Hunan Beef

Hunan Beef

$13.50

mixed vegetables with spicy brown sauce

Mongolian Beef

$13.50

Sides

Extra White Rice

$1.00+

Extra Fried Rice

$1.50+

Extra Brown Rice

$1.50+

Plain Lo Mein

$4.95

Complete Dinner

$4.00

Moo Shi Pancake

$0.50

Crispy Noodles

$0.50

Chili Oil

$0.50

Hoisin Sauce

$0.50

Sweet & Sour Sauce

$1.50

Brown Sauce

$3.00

Garlic Sauce

$3.00

White Sauce

$3.00

Soda/Tea

Ice tea

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Coke

$2.50

Diet coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Sweet tea

$2.50
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Delivery available on Dashing Delivery, UberEats, and GrubHub. New Covid hours Mon-Sat 11:30am-7:30pm

