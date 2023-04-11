A map showing the location of Yip Yip WynwoodView gallery
Chinese
Seafood

Yip Yip Wynwood

review star

No reviews yet

143 NW 23 ST

Miami, FL 33127

Popular Items

Sui Mai
Shanghai Soup
Veggie Spring Roll

DimSum

Dumplings

Har Gao

$8.90

Shrimp And Chive

$8.90

Sui Mai

$8.90

Chicken Chow

$8.90

Shanghai Soup

$8.90

Veggie

$8.90

Pork

$8.90

Chili Wontons

$12.90

Crispy

Chicken Lumpia

$7.90

Veggie Spring Roll

$7.90

Krabby Rangoons

$7.90

Bao Buns

Grande Shrimp Bao

$13.90

Soft Shell Crab Bao

$13.90

BBQ Cha Sui Bao

$8.90

Plant Based Bao

$11.90Out of stock

Desserts

Crispy Mini Bao

$7.90

Chocolate Wonton

$7.90

Coco Rabbits

$7.90

Drinks

Water

$4.90

Sparkling Water

$4.90

Ramune

$4.90

Refreshing Boba Tea

$7.90

Boba Milk Tea

$7.90

Arizona Tea

$4.90

Yuzo

$5.00

Specials

Dim Sum Sampler

$22.90

Bao Bun Plain (2PC)

$7.90

Coconut Jelly 2PC

$9.00Out of stock

Sauces

Leche Condesada

$1.00

Sweet Chili

$1.00

Siracha Mayo

$1.00

Vinegar

$1.00

Yip Dumpling sauce

$1.00

Chili Oil

$1.00

Catering Menu

20PC Shangai Soup

$46.00

20PC Hargao Shrimp

$46.00

20PC Veggie Dumplings

$46.00

20PC Veggie Spring Roll

$46.00

20 PC Crispy Pork Dumpling

$46.00

Specialty Dumplings

Pizza

$8.90

Chicken Parm

$8.90

Tex Mex

$8.90

Cheeseburger

$8.90

305

$8.90

Bobby’s Bikes

Dumplings 2 Piece

Soup2PC

$4.11

Veggie2PC

$4.11
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
