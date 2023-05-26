Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chinese

Yip Yip Aventura

review star

No reviews yet

19565 Biscayne Blvd #FH7

Aventura, FL 33180

Popular Items

Boba Milk Tea

Boba Milk Tea

$7.00+
Cha Siu Bao (BBQ Pork Bun)

Cha Siu Bao (BBQ Pork Bun)

$8.00
Chicken Dumplings

Chicken Dumplings

$8.00

Food

Har Gao (Shrimp)

Har Gao (Shrimp)

$8.00

Soup Dumplings

$8.00
Shrimp and Chive

Shrimp and Chive

$8.00
Siu Mai

Siu Mai

$8.00

Shrimp and Pork Dumplings (Siu Mai)

Veggie

$8.00

Mushrooms Carrots Water Chestnut Celery

Chicken Dumplings

Chicken Dumplings

$8.00
Cha Siu Bao (BBQ Pork Bun)

Cha Siu Bao (BBQ Pork Bun)

$8.00
Crispy Pork

Crispy Pork

$8.00
Veggie Spring Roll

Veggie Spring Roll

$8.00

Cabbage Onion Mushrooms Carrot

Crispy Chicken Bao

Crispy Chicken Bao

$10.00

Sweet Chili Sauce

Duck Bao

Duck Bao

$13.00
Soft Shell Crab Bao

Soft Shell Crab Bao

$13.00

Buns (2)

$5.00
Dim Sum Platter

Dim Sum Platter

$22.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$8.00

Chicken Parmesan

$8.00

Taco Dumpling

$8.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.00

305 Dumpling

$8.00

YIP Dumpling Sauce

$1.00

YIP Chili Oil

$1.00

Promo 2 Small Chocolate

$10.00

Promo Tex Mex

$8.00

Beverages

Boba Tea

Boba Milk Tea

Boba Milk Tea

$7.00+
Refreshing Boba Tea

Refreshing Boba Tea

$7.00+

Lemonade Boba Tea

$7.00+

Ramune

Strawberry

$4.00

Lychee

$4.00

Orange

$4.00

Blueberry

$4.00

Melon

$4.00

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Zero Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Arizona Tea

$3.00

Water

Mineral Water

$4.00

Yuzu

Yuzu Original

$4.00

Yuzu White Peach

$4.00

Yuzu Red Shiso Apple

$4.00

Yuzu Sparkling Water

$4.00

STAFF drink

Ramune

$1.00

Sodas

$1.00

Water

$1.00

Sparkling Water

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Yip is a dim sum fast casual concept initially founded on handcrafting dumplings from scratch every morning. Our dim sum shifu (master) creates small batches to ensure the yummiest taste in each bite.

Website

Location

19565 Biscayne Blvd #FH7, Aventura, FL 33180

Directions

Gallery
Yip image
Yip image
Yip image

