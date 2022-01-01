Restaurant header imageView gallery

Yip Yip Pembroke Pines

review star

No reviews yet

601 NW 100th Pl

Pembroke Pines, FL 33024

Order Again

Popular Items

Wonton Soup
Cha Siu Bao (Steamed BBQ Pork Bun)
Special Fried Rice

Dim Sum

Dim Sum Sampler

$15.90

Shrimp Dumpling

$5.30

Shrimp and Chive Dumpling

$5.30

Siu Mai

$5.30

Soup Dumpling

$5.30

Chicken Dumpling

$5.30

Pork Dumpling

$5.30

Cha Siu Bao (Steamed BBQ Pork Bun)

$5.30

Vegetable Dumpling

$5.30

Spring Roll

$5.30

Wonton

$5.30

Shareables

Barbecue Spare Ribs (6)

$15.90

Soup

Hot & Sour Soup

$3.90+

Wonton Soup

$3.90+

Egg Drop Soup

$3.90+

Mixed Soup

$3.90+

Vegetable Soup

$3.90+

Chicken & Duck

Chicken Wings (8)

$15.90

Honey Chicken

$13.90

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$13.90

General Tsao's Chicken

$13.90

Orange Chicken

$13.90

Sesame Chicken

$13.90

Roast Duck

$23.90+

Szechuanese Chicken

$13.90

Shrimp

Orange Shrimp

$17.90

Sweet and Sour Shrimp

$17.90

General Tsao's Shrimp

$17.90

Szechuanese Shrimp

$17.90

Beef

Mongolian Beef

$16.90

Orange Beef

$16.90

Sesame Beef

$16.90

Pepper Steak

$16.90

Szechuanese Beef

$16.90

Sizzling Short Ribs

$22.90

Honey Short Ribs

$22.90

Broccoli

Beef and Broccoli

$16.90

Shrimp and Broccoli

$16.90

Chicken and Broccoli

$13.90

Fried Rice

Ham Fried Rice

$10.90+

Beef Fried Rice

$8.90+

Shrimp Fried Rice

$13.90+

Chicken Fried Rice

$10.90+

Special Fried Rice

$13.90+

Vegetable Fried Rice

$7.90+

Yueng Chow Fried Rice

$13.90+

Lo Mein

Lo Mein

$12.90

Desert

Cheesecake 酪饼

$5.90

Drinks

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Coke - 2 liter

$3.50

Sprite - 2 liter

$3.50

Extras

White Rice

$1.90+

Hot Oil

Sriracha

Sweet and Sour

Dumpling Sauce

Oyster Sauce

Hoisin

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

601 NW 100th Pl, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

