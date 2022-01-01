A map showing the location of Yip SunriseView gallery

Yip Sunrise

review star

No reviews yet

12801 W Sunrise Blvd Suite F849

Sunrise, FL 33323

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cha Siu Bao (BBQ Pork Buns)
Boba Milk Tea
Shrimp and Chive Dumplings

Food

Bento Box

$13.00
Har Gao (Shrimp Dumplings)

Har Gao (Shrimp Dumplings)

$7.00

Soup Dumplings

$7.00
Shrimp and Chive Dumplings

Shrimp and Chive Dumplings

$7.00
Siu Mai

Siu Mai

$7.00

Shrimp and Pork Dumplings (Siu Mai)

Veggie Dumplings

$7.00

Mushrooms Carrots Water Chestnut Celery

Chicken Dumplings

Chicken Dumplings

$7.00
Cha Siu Bao (BBQ Pork Buns)

Cha Siu Bao (BBQ Pork Buns)

$7.00

Chili Wontons

$7.00
Crispy Pork

Crispy Pork

$7.00
Veggie Spring Roll

Veggie Spring Roll

$7.00

Cabbage Onion Mushrooms Carrot

Chicken Lumpia

$7.00

Krabby Rangoon

$7.00

Mini Bao

$7.00

Crispy Wonton

$7.00
Chicken Bao

Chicken Bao

$9.00

Sweet Chili Sauce

Duck Bao

Duck Bao

$12.00

Shrimp Bao

$10.00
Soft Shell Crab Bao

Soft Shell Crab Bao

$12.00

Buns (2)

$4.00

Chicken Burger

$8.00
Sampler

Sampler

$20.00

YIP Dumpling Sauce

$1.00

YIP Chili Oil

$1.00

Fried Rice

$5.00

White Rice

$4.00

Crispy Chicken

$7.00

Udon

$7.00

Boba Tea

Boba Milk Tea

Boba Milk Tea

$7.00+
Refreshing Boba Tea

Refreshing Boba Tea

$7.00+

Frozen

$7.00+

Ramune

Orange

$4.00

Lychee

$4.00

Melon

$4.00

Strawberry

$4.00

Original

$4.00

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Arizona

$3.00

Water

Mineral Water

$4.00

Sparkling

$3.00

Yuzu

Original

$4.00

Red Shiso & Apple

$4.00

Sparkling

$4.00

Peach

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

12801 W Sunrise Blvd Suite F849, Sunrise, FL 33323

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Quarterdeck - Plantation - 12310 W Sunrise Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
12310 Plantation, FL 33323
View restaurantnext
Chick'nCone Sawgrass, FL - Sawgrass
orange starNo Reviews
12801 W Sunrise Blvd. Unit# F205 Sunrise, FL 33323
View restaurantnext
El Balcon de Las Americas - Sawgrass
orange starNo Reviews
11901 West Sunrise Boulevard Plantation, FL 33323
View restaurantnext
Fáti Coffee Restaurant - 12351 nw 18th st
orange starNo Reviews
12351 nw 18th st Davie, FL 33325
View restaurantnext
El Colombiano - Colombian Cuisine SUNRISE
orange star4.3 • 1,458
3457 N Hiatus Rd Sunrise, FL 33351
View restaurantnext
Pizza Lovers Bistro
orange star4.5 • 40
1860 N Nob Hill Rd Plantation, FL 33322
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Sunrise

Rebel Wine Bar - 3520 NE 12th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
3520 NE 12th Ave Oakland Park, FL 33334
View restaurantnext
Shooters Waterfront - Fort Lauderdale
orange star4.2 • 11,630
3033 NE 32nd Avenue Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 8,034
2400 E Las Olas Blvd. Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
View restaurantnext
Rosie's Bar & Grill
orange star4.5 • 4,159
2449 Wilton Dr Wilton Manors, FL 33305
View restaurantnext
Vicky Bakery - Davie
orange star4.4 • 2,506
2889 S UNIVERSITY DR DAVIE, FL 33314
View restaurantnext
Tarantella Ristorante
orange star4.5 • 2,273
1755 Bell Tower Ln Weston, FL 33326
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sunrise
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Deerfield Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (126 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (50 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston