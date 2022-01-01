Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

YO!BURRITO

1 Review

$

240 W Seneca St

Manlius, NY 13104

Order Again

Popular Items

Burrito Bowl
Burrito
Quesadilla

SO WHAT'CHA WANT...

Burrito

Burrito

mission style and fat

Burrito Bowl

Burrito Bowl

just like a burrito, w/o all the carbs

Grain Bowl

Grain Bowl

special ancient grain base

Salad

Salad

seriously, we gotta explain?

Taco

Taco

two per order, mix'em up!

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

melty Mexicana

Nachos

Nachos

you know the drill ;)

YO!THIRSTY

YO!Thirsty Water

YO!Thirsty Water

$2.50Out of stock
Spindrift Lemon Sparklng Water

Spindrift Lemon Sparklng Water

$2.50Out of stock
Spindrift Raspberry Lime Sparkling Water

Spindrift Raspberry Lime Sparkling Water

$2.50
Monster Ultra Paradise

Monster Ultra Paradise

$4.00
Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.50
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.50
Monster Energy

Monster Energy

$4.00
Monster Energy SF

Monster Energy SF

$4.00

WHAT ELSE?

Spanish Brownie

Spanish Brownie

$6.00Out of stock

Comes with YO!BURRITO sticker!

Chips + Guac

Chips + Guac

$4.00
Chips + Salsa

Chips + Salsa

$4.00
Chips + Queso

Chips + Queso

$4.00
Side of Chips

Side of Chips

$2.50Out of stock

YO! MERCH

Subway Ringer Tee

Subway Ringer Tee

$16.00
Black on Black Tee

Black on Black Tee

$13.00
Black on White Tee

Black on White Tee

$13.00
YO!BEANIE

YO!BEANIE

$19.00
Flat Brim Hat

Flat Brim Hat

$19.00
Classic Ball Cap

Classic Ball Cap

$18.00
YO!HOODIE

YO!HOODIE

COMING SOON!!

YO!STICKER

YO!STICKER

$1.00
YO!LOVE Seasoning

YO!LOVE Seasoning

$8.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

FRESH. MODERN. MEXICAN. Slingin' an alternative take on the Mexican experience - with vegan, gluten-free and "create your own" options galore - YO!BURRITO is the newest and coolest casual ‘Cuse eatery. Don’t be a burro, come get your burritos, YO!

Website

Location

240 W Seneca St, Manlius, NY 13104

Directions

Gallery
YO!BURRITO image
YO!BURRITO image
YO!BURRITO image

Map
