Yo Chef What's Cooking - New

3979 Buford hwy 108

atlanta, GA 30045

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

The Cajun
Wings and Waffle
Salmon Sliders

Food Menu

Pasta

The Cajun

The Cajun

Fettuccine pasta tossed in Cajun Cream sauce topped with parmesan cheese

YoChef Pasta

YoChef Pasta

sautéed spinach, tomatoes, peppers, tossed fettuccini pasta YoChef cream and basil pesto

Sweet & Spicy Pasta

Sweet & Spicy Pasta

Linguine pasta, sautéed spinach, tomatoes, peppers, mushroom tossed in sesame oil and a hint of sweet & spicy sauce

The Marley Pasta

The Marley Pasta

penne pasta tossed with tomato, peppers, zucchini, and Rose sauce topped with parmesan cheese

Mr. Wonderful

Mr. Wonderful

Tortellini pasta, tossed in YoChef’s cream sauce topped with parmesan cheese

Carmela

Carmela

linguini Pasta, peppers, zucchini, red cabbage, grape tomatoes tossed with tomato sauce

Entree

El Chapo

El Chapo

$29.99

Lamb chops with mashed potatoes, green pepper, spinach and zucchini topped with YoChef’s cream sauce

The Recovery

The Recovery

$22.99

Grilled Lamb DB, sautéed green pepper onions tomatoes served with basmati rice Yo! chef sauce and Spicy Sauce

Clairmont

Clairmont

$23.99

Grilled salmon with mashed potatoes, Spinach green pepper and zucchini with Yo! Chef’s cream sauce

Honey

Honey

$23.99

Grilled salmon with basmati rice ,Spinach green pepper and zucchini with Yo! Chef’s cream sauce

YoChef Tibs

YoChef Tibs

$21.99

Striploin sautéed with onions, peppers, and tomatoes, served with basmati rice

Vicky

Vicky

$19.99

Breaded shrimp with mashed potatoes, Spinach green pepper and zucchini with Yo! Chef’s cream sauce

Exit 91

Exit 91

$18.99

Grilled Chicken with basmati rice, Spinach green pepper and zucchini vegetables with Yo! Chef’s cream sauce

Bae

Bae

$18.99

Breaded chicken with mashed potatoes, Spinach green pepper and zucchini with Yo! Chef’s cream sauce

All Day Breakfast

Wings and Waffle

Wings and Waffle

$16.99

8pc wings tossed in sweet spicy sauce served with cheesecake waffle

Breakfast Taco

Breakfast Taco

Scrambled eggs with mushrooms, peppers, tomatoes, onions, and YoChef sauce

Chef’s Breakfast

Chef's Breakfast

veggie omelet topped with YoChef cream sauce with side of Cajun potatoes. add fruit cup $6 Side waffles $8

Tacos

Chicken Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$15.99

Breaded chicken, tossed with hot sauce, pico,lettuce, and YoChef sauce

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$16.99

Breaded shrimp, pico, lettuce, sriracha and YoChef sauce topped with parmesan cheese

Salmon Tacos

Salmon Tacos

$17.99

Grilled salmon, Pico, lettuce, and YoChef sauce

Steak Tacos

Steak Tacos

$17.99

Striploin sauteed with peppers, onions, lettuce, & YoChef sauce

Sandwich & wrap

Fire

$15.00

Fried free range Chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with pico, YoChef sauce Cajun fries

YoChef Burger

YoChef Burger

$15.99

Grass fed beef, topped with onions, mushrooms, American cheese with Yochef sauce

Louie Burger

Louie Burger

$16.99

Fried shrimp,Pico lettuce, topped with YoChef sauce

Simba

$17.99

Grilled salmon sandwich, lettuce, pico, topped with YoChef sauce

YoChef chicken Wrap

YoChef chicken Wrap

$15.99

Chicken tossed in sweet & spice sauce, wrapped with pico, lettuce and YoChef sauce

Salmon Wrap

Salmon Wrap

$17.99

Grilled salmon with lettuce, pico, topped with YoChef sauce

Desserts

Vanilla Marquise

Vanilla Marquise

$7.99

Vanilla cream layered cake with strawberry topping

Chocolate Marquise

Chocolate Marquise

$7.99

Chocolate cream layered cake

TRES Leches

TRES Leches

$7.99

Layered cake with meringue

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$7.99Out of stock
Yippee Pie Yay Strawberry Cake

Yippee Pie Yay Strawberry Cake

$12.00

Red velvet cake

Yippee Pie Yay Red Velvet

Yippee Pie Yay Red Velvet

$12.00
Yippee Pie Yay Banana pudding

Yippee Pie Yay Banana pudding

$12.00
Yippee PIE Yay Chocolate Cake

Yippee PIE Yay Chocolate Cake

$12.00
Kay jar cake red velvet and banana pudding

Kay jar cake red velvet and banana pudding

$10.00

Kay jar cake red velvet

$10.00

Salad

Spicy Bird

Spicy Bird

$16.99

Chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce, mixed greens, tomatoes, peppers, red cabbage, parmesan cheese with Caesar or Ranch Dressing

Blue Dream

$17.99

Fried shrimp, spinach salad, mushroom, tomato, cucumber, red cabbage, and mixed peppers tossed with balsamic and feta cheese

YoChef Salad

YoChef Salad

$18.99

Grilled salmon mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red cabbage, s. tossed with Caesar dressing and parmesan cheese

Surf & Turf

Surf & Turf

$22.99

Grilled chicken & shrimp, mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red cabbage, tossed with balsamic dressing

Snack

Oohwee

Oohwee

$9.00

Mac & cheese bites with YoChef sauce

Roll Up

Roll Up

$9.00

Spring rolls with sweet sauce

Bread Stick

$6.00

Garlic bread sticks with marinara sauce

Yochef wings 8pc

Yochef wings 8pc

$15.99
Yochef wings 16pc

Yochef wings 16pc

$25.00
Yochef wings 32pc

Yochef wings 32pc

$52.00

Cajun Fries

$5.00

Sweet potatoes

$5.00

Potatoes Wedges

$5.00

Cravings

Beef Sliders

Beef Sliders

$15.99

Grass fed beef with pepper jack cheese, pico and yochef sauce

Chicken Sliders

Chicken Sliders

$15.99

Breaded chicken tossed with spicy sauce, pico and yochef sauces

Shrimp Sliders

Shrimp Sliders

$16.99

Breaded shrimp, Pico, YoChef Sauce

Salmon Sliders

Salmon Sliders

$17.99

Grilled salmon, mango salsa, YoChef sauce

Extra Sauces

Yochef Cream Sauce 2 each

$1.00

Yochef Sauce 2 each

$1.00

Spicy Sauce 2 Each

$1.00

Sides

Cajun Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potatoes

$5.00

Potatoes wedges

$5.00

Rice

$7.00

Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Salmon

$11.00

Grilled chicken

$7.99

Sautéed shrimp

$9.00

Waffle Side

$7.00

Salad Side

$7.00

Fried chicken

$7.99

Fried shrimp

$9.00

Drink Menu

Drinks

Yochef Drink lemonade

$3.00

Yochef Drink Mango

$3.00

Yochef Drink Pineapple

$3.00

Yochef Mix Drinks

$3.00

FIJI Water

$3.00

Jamaican Kola

$3.00

Jamaican Cream soda

$3.00

Jamaican Ginger

$3.00

Jamican pine apple

$3.00

Pure LEAF Sweet Tea

$3.00

Jarritos Pineapple

$3.00

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Coca Cola

$3.00

Yochef Drink Melon (Copy)

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 pm - 3:45 am
Monday11:00 pm - 3:45 am
Tuesday11:00 pm - 3:45 am
Wednesday11:00 pm - 3:45 am
Thursday11:00 pm - 3:45 am
Friday11:00 pm - 3:45 am
Saturday11:00 pm - 3:45 am
Come in and enjoy! Some great food.

3979 Buford hwy 108, atlanta, GA 30045

