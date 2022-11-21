Yo Health Inc - Woodside imageView gallery

Yo Health Inc - Woodside 41-53 53rd St

review star

No reviews yet

990 Gerry Avenue

Lido Beach, NY 11561

Regular Yogurt

Yogurt Creme

$5.49

Milk, Sugar, Yogurt culture

Original Yogurt

$3.75

Original Light Bulb Yogurt

$5.75

Yogurt Pot

$5.75

Cheese Yogurt

$5.25

Pop Yogurt

$4.75

Purple Rice Yogurt

$4.75

Goji Yogurt

$4.75

Sago

$4.75

Sugar Free

$4.75

Yogurt Smoothies

Strawberry Yogurt Smoothies

Strawberry Yogurt Smoothies

$5.49

Strawberries, Premium Yogurt, Sugar Syrup

Mango Yogurt Smoothies

Mango Yogurt Smoothies

$5.49

Mangos, Premium Yogurt, Sugar Syrup

Mixed Fruits Yogurt Smoothie

$5.49

Mix Fruits (Mango, Peach, Strawberries), Premium Yogurt, Sugar Syrup

Bottled Drinks

Water - 16.9oz bottle

$1.49

100% Juice

Orange

$5.00

Apple

$5.00

Apple Carrot

$5.00

Green

$5.00

Strawberry

$5.00

Mango

$5.00

Boba Teas

Cheesy Taro

$5.25

Black Sugar Pearl

$5.25

Golden Jade

$4.95

Black Tea Latte

$5.25

Matcha Latte

$5.75

Too Good to Go

$5.00

Water

$1.00

Classic

Fresh Brewed Coffee

$2.75+

Iced Coffee

$3.95

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.75

Lavender Iced Tea

$4.75

Hot Cocoa

$2.95

Frizzy Drinks

Tropical Passion

$4.95

Yuzu

$4.75

Strawberry Passion

$4.95

Dessert

Old Fashioned Chocolate Cake

$5.50

Ricotta Cheese Cake

$4.99

Baby Cake

$1.75

Acai Bowl

$6.95

Creme Brulee

$6.50

Sesame

$1.95

Acai Green

$6.50

Lava

$4.50

Chocolate Cookie

$2.00

Puff

$2.75

Acai Mango Bowl

$6.95

Mini Cheese Cake

$5.50

Egg Tart

$2.75

PASTRY

Bagel

$3.50

Croissant

$3.00

Almond Croissant

$3.75

Muffin

$3.75

Apple turner

$3.75

Chocolate Croissant

$3.75

ICE CREAM

Yogurt Ice Cream

$5.75

Popular Ice Cream

$4.95

Fresh Fruit Ice Cream

$6.95

Signature Ice Cream

$7.95

Oreo Ice Cream Pot

$6.75

Durian Ice Cream

$7.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

990 Gerry Avenue, Lido Beach, NY 11561

Directions

Yo Health Inc - Woodside image

