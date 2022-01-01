Restaurant header imageView gallery

Yo Mama!-Brookfield

2205 N. Calhoun Rd

Brookfield, WI 53005

Order Again

Popular Items

Individual Pints
Small Froyo
Med Froyo

Frozen Yogurt

Small Froyo

Small Froyo

$3.75

Choose 1-3 flavors frozen yogurt/sorbet and up to 2 toppings. Toppings are packed individually in 2oz portions.

Med Froyo

Med Froyo

$5.25

Choose 1-3 flavors frozen yogurt/sorbet and up to 3 toppings. Toppings are packed individually in 2oz portions.

Large Froyo

Large Froyo

$7.00

Choose 1-3 flavors frozen yogurt/sorbet and up to 4 toppings. Toppings are packed individually in 2oz portions.

Individual Pints

Pre-packed pints of various flavors. No custom-made orders.

Extra Toppings

Need more? Each topping packed in 2oz portion cups.

4 Pint Party Pack

4 Pint Party Pack

$25.00

4 pints of frozen yogurt/sorbet and 10 toppings! Includes cups and spoons. If you would like more than 1 of same flavor or toppings, list that in Special Request box.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Frozen yogurt and goodies!

2205 N. Calhoun Rd, Brookfield, WI 53005

