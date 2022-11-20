Dessert & Ice Cream
Yo Yo's
136 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 12:30 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info
Coffee / Tea / Smoothies / Ice Cream
Location
104 S Lombard St, Mahomet, IL 61853
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Oberweis Dairy - Champaign - Oberweis/That Burger Joint
No Reviews
1905 South Neil Street Champaign, IL 61820
View restaurant