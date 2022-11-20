Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream

Yo Yo's

136 Reviews

$

104 S Lombard St

Mahomet, IL 61853

Popular Items

Iced Latte
Cold Brew
Bagel

Hot Coffee

Fresh Brew

Fresh Brew

$2.75+

Medium/Dark roast freshly brewed blend.

Espresso

Espresso

$2.25+

Rich with chocolate and a heavy mouthfeel; toasted nut flavors.

Americano

Americano

$2.75+

Adding hot water to our espresso to provide a rich dark cup of coffee.

Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.50+

Espresso with a dash of frothy steamed milk

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.50+
Latte

Latte

$3.50+
Mocha

Mocha

$3.75+
White Chocolate Mocha

White Chocolate Mocha

$3.75+
Creme Brulee

Creme Brulee

$3.75+
Almond Joy Latte

Almond Joy Latte

$3.75+
Raspberry Bon Bon

Raspberry Bon Bon

$3.75+

Cold Coffee

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$3.00+
Iced Macchiato

Iced Macchiato

$4.00+
Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$4.00+
Iced Mocha

Iced Mocha

$4.50+
Iced White Chocolate Mocha

Iced White Chocolate Mocha

$4.50+
Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$3.25+
Iced Creme Brulee

Iced Creme Brulee

$4.50+
Iced Almond Joy Latte

Iced Almond Joy Latte

$4.50+
Iced Raspberry Bon Bon

Iced Raspberry Bon Bon

$4.50+

Lotus Energy

Tiger's Blood

Tiger's Blood

$5.50+
Triple Berry

Triple Berry

$5.50+
Strawberry Dream

Strawberry Dream

$5.50+
Purple Haze

Purple Haze

$5.50+
Jolly Rancher

Jolly Rancher

$5.50+

Green Apple

$5.50+

Mango Dragonfruit

$5.50+

Tidal Wave

$5.50+

Blizzard Lotus

$5.50+

Christmas Specials

Peppermint Mocha

$4.25+

Iced Peppermint Mocha

$4.75+

Peppermint White Mocha

$5.75+

Iced Peppermint White Mocha

$6.25+

Sugar Cookie Latte

$4.25+

Iced Sugar Cookie Latte

$4.75+

Caramel Gingerbread Latte

$4.25+

Iced Caramel Gingerbread Latte

$4.75+

Butterbeer Latte

$4.25+

Iced Butterbeer Latte

$4.75+

Apple Chai

$4.25+

Iced Apple Chai

$4.75+

Specialty Lattes

Cinnamon Roll Latte

$4.00+

Iced Cinnamon Roll Latte

$4.50+

Gingerbread Chai Latte

$4.25+

Iced Gingerbread Chai Latte

$4.75+

Strawberry Shortcake

$4.00+

Iced Strawberry Shortcake

$4.75+

Hot Tea

Earl Grey Black

$3.50

A unique addition of vanilla and blue mallow flowers create a richer, creamier version of an old favorite to keep your mind fog-free.

Fireberry Fruit Tea

Fireberry Fruit Tea

$3.50

Tangy cranberries and hibiscus flowers fuel this powerful fiery-red rooibos tea and ignite your immune system. Best with Honey

Chamomile

Chamomile

$3.50

This flowery combo of lavender and chamomile proves that tranquility and calmness can be found during even the most hectic of days.

Chai' Tea Latte

Chai' Tea Latte

$3.75+
London Fog

London Fog

$4.25

Cold Tea / Lemonade

Traditional Unsweet Tea

Traditional Unsweet Tea

$1.75+

Rich Black tea full of earthy flavors 24 oz

Traditional Sweet Tea

Traditional Sweet Tea

$1.75+

Sweetened with Simple Syrup - Rich Black tea full of sweet earthly flavors. 24 oz

Peach Apricot Mimosa

Peach Apricot Mimosa

$2.00+

Flavorful mix of peaches, apricot and non-alcoholic brandy. 24 oz

Mango Breeze Green Tea

Mango Breeze Green Tea

$2.00+

A blend of green tea and the aromatic and juicy flavor of passion fruit. Unsweetened. 24 oz

Iced Chai' Tea Latte

Iced Chai' Tea Latte

$4.50+
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.00+

1 gal take out bag

$12.00

Rich Black tea full of earthy flavors without the caffeine 24 oz

Specialty Drinks

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

Using a high quality chocolate to mix with steamed milk makes this a favorite for chocolate lovers. Topped with whipped cream and chocolate sauce.

Frozen Hot Chocolate

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$4.50+
Frappé

Frappé

$4.75+

Smoothie

Tropical Breeze

Tropical Breeze

$4.00+
Go-Bananas

Go-Bananas

$4.00+
Very Strawberry

Very Strawberry

$4.00+
Peanut Butter & Chocolate

Peanut Butter & Chocolate

$4.00+

Water / Soda / Milk

16 oz Cup of Water

Fiji Bottled Water

$1.50

Seltzer

$1.00

Diet Coke

$1.75

Coke

$1.75

Sprite

$1.75

Milk

$1.00

Chocolate Milk

$1.40

Bakery

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.25

Doughnut

$2.00

Coffeecake

$3.50
Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$4.25
Bagel

Bagel

$2.50

Everything, Plain, or Asiago cheese

Muffin

Muffin

$3.50
Cookie

Cookie

$2.75
Brownie

Brownie

$3.00
Danish

Danish

$4.00
Scone

Scone

$3.50

Honey Stick

$0.30

Cream Cheese - Plain

$0.75

Cream Cheese - Strawberry

$0.75
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 12:30 pm
Monday6:30 am - 5:30 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 5:30 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 5:30 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 5:30 pm
Friday6:30 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 7:30 pm
Coffee / Tea / Smoothies / Ice Cream

Website

Location

104 S Lombard St, Mahomet, IL 61853

Directions

