Yoagie's Hip Hoagies

181 Broad St

Marlborough, MA 01752

HOAGIES

ROGUE COWBOY

$9.00+

SHAVED HERB ROAST BEEF WITH PEPPER JACK CHEESE, CHIP0TLE PEPPERS, LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLES WITH GARLIC PEPPER MAY0

LUIGI'S NORTHENDER

$10.00+

FRESH ROASTED HAM WITH PEPPERONI, SALAMI, PROSCIUTTO, PROVOLONE CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, GREEN PEPPER, ITALIAN HERBS, GARLIC MAYO AND ITALIAN DRESSING ON A FRESH HOAGIE ROLL

PORKYS PERFECT POAKIE

$9.00+

GROOVY! SLOW COOKED PULLED PORK, SOAKED IN APPLE JUICE AND BBQ SAUCE, WITH CHEDDAR CHEESE, CARMELIZED ONIONS ON A FRESH HOAGIE ROLL

THE EL DORADO

$9.00+

MARINATED GRILLED CHICKEN STRIPS WITH SMOKED CHEDDAR CHEESE, BANANA PEPPERS, LETTUCE, GUACAMOLE SPREAD AND PICO DE GALLO ON A FRESH HOAGIE ROLL

THERESA’S MEATBALL MELT

$9.00+

MOM'S RECIPE: HANDMADE BEEF MEATBALLS WITH MOZZARELLA CHEESE, AND MARINA SAUCE ON A FRESH HOAGIE ROLL

YOAGIE'S CUBANO

$9.00+

SPICY SHAVED PORK WITH SWISS CHEESE, CHIPOTLE PEPPER, LETTUCE, PICKLES, AND BANANA PEPPERS, AND CHIPOTLE MAYO ON A FRESH HOAGIE ROLL

TURKEY BLTB

$9.00+

FRESH ROASTED TURKEY WITH BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLES, MORE BACON AND LEMON PEPPER MAYO ON A FRESH HOAGIE ROLL

NANTUCKET CHICKEN SALAD

$9.00+

NEW! Yummy white chicken cooked in chicken broth with diced celery and onion, tossed with sliced red grapes and mayo

BALLPARK SAUSAGE & PEPPERS

$8.00+

Fab! Hot Italian sausage grilled and sliced, served with green peppers and onions

THE BOSTONIAN

$9.00+

Shaved corned beef, with swiss cheese, cole slaw, pickles and deli mustard. Groovy!

SIDE ORDERS

COLE SLAW

$3.00+

Traditional creamy style

MACARONI SALAD

$3.00+

DICED HAM, MACARONI, RED ONION AND MAYO

PASTA SALAD

$3.00+

COMBO OF FRESHLY COOKED PENNE, RED ONION, CUCUMBER, GARLIC & ITALIAN DRESSING

MAC N CHEESE

$3.00+

FOUR CHEESE SAUCE COOKED FROM SCRATCH WITH FRESHLY COOK MACARONI - YUMMY!

POTATO CHIPS

$1.00

LAYS CHIPS

NE CLAM CHOWDER

$4.00+

NEW ENGLAND CLAM CHOWDER COOKED FROM SCRATCH WITH CLAMS AND POTATOES

YOAGIE'S BEEF CHILI

$3.00+

MADE FRESH WITH BEEF, BEANS AND MARINA SUACE

SEAFOOD CHOWDER

$4.00+

CREATE YOUR OWN HOAGIE

CUSTOM HOAGIE

$9.00+

Drinks

Bottle Water

$2.00

Cool Vibes Natural Soda

$2.00

Natural soda with real cane sugar (only 20g) and natural flavor in a glass bottle. Groovy!

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Location

181 Broad St, Marlborough, MA 01752

Directions

