YoCha - Quincy

1,089 Reviews

$

406 Hancock St

Quincy, MA 02171

Order Again

Popular Items

Black Milk Tea
A4. Cloud 9
A9. Mango Madness

SIGNATURE DRINKS

Jasmine Special

$7.25

Jasmine Milk Tea with Caramel Pudding, Mango Jelly + Mini Clear Sago

The Big 3

$6.75

Black Milk Tea with BSB, Caramel Pudding + Herbal Jelly

Strawberry Jasmine Tea with Sea Salt Milk Foam

$7.25

Fresh Strawberry blended with Jasmine Tea, topped with Sea Salt Milk Foam

Mango Jasmine Tea with Sea Salt Milk Foam

$7.25

Fresh Mango blended with Jasmine Tea, topped with Sea Salt Milk Foam

Roasted Oolong Tea with Sea Salt Milk Foam

$5.75

Black Sugar Boba with Milk

$5.50+

Black Sugar Boba Oolong Milk Tea

$5.50+

Matcha Latte with Black Sugar Boba

$7.00

Peter Pan

$6.50

Apple Jasmine Tea with Apple Jelly and Lychee Jelly

Watermelon Special

$7.25

Fresh Watermelon Smoothie, Herbal Jelly + Lychee Jelly

Iced Milk Tea

Black Milk Tea

$4.75+

Jasmine Milk Tea

$4.75+

Green Milk Tea

$4.75+

Taro Milk Tea

$4.75+

Roasted Oolong Milk Tea

$4.75+

Thai Tea

$4.75+

Peach Milk Tea

$4.75+

Iced Fruit Tea

Pomegranate Tea

$5.25

Peach Tea

$5.25

Guava Tea

$5.25

Mango Tea

$5.50

Jasmine Tea w/ Lemon Honey

$6.00

Green Tea w/ Muddled Kiwi + Aloe

$6.50

Passionfruit Tea w/ Assorted Fruit

$6.50

Oolong Tea w/ Lemon Lime Honey + Aloe

$6.50

Lychee Tea w/ Lychee Honey, Lychee Fruit + Lychee Jelly

$6.50

Green Tea w/ Lemon Honey + Mini Sago + Herbal Jelly

$6.50

Peach Jasmine Tea w/ Strawberry, Lime + Aloe

$6.50

Cha Chaan Teng Oldies

Iced Red Bean w/ Vanilla Ice Cream Float

$5.75+

Iced Herbal Jelly w/ Vanilla Ice Cream Float

$5.75+

Iced Lemon Tea

$5.00+

Iced Hong Kong Milk Tea

$5.00+

Smoothies

Cookies & Cream w/ Ice Cream

$6.50

Strawberry Blueberry Pineapple

$6.50

Blueberry Banana Pineapple

$6.50

Strawberry Banana

$6.50

Red Bean Smoothie

$6.50

Milk Tea Smoothie

$6.50

Thai Tea Smoothie

$6.50

Taro

$6.50

Matcha Smoothie

$6.50

Mango Smoothie

$6.50

Blueberry Muffin Smoothie

$6.50Out of stock

Strawberry Shortcake Smoothie

$6.50Out of stock

Hot Tea

Oolong Milk Tea

$5.00Out of stock

Hong Kong Milk Tea

$5.00

Taro Oolong Milk tea

$5.00Out of stock

Ginseng Chrysanthemum Tea w/ Honey

$5.00Out of stock

Oolong Tea w/ Lychee Honey

$5.00Out of stock

Green Tea w/ Lemon & Honey

$5.00

Frozen Yogurt & Gelato

Small Yogurt

$5.00

Medium Yogurt

$6.00

Large Yogurt

$8.25

Side of Toppings

$5.75

Take Home 1/2 Gallon

$19.00

Take Home Quart

$13.25

Small Yogurt with Toppings

$6.75

Medium Yogurt with Toppings

$8.25

Large Yogurt with Toppings

$11.25

Large Waffle Cone Yogurt

$4.50

Sweet Soups Specials

A1. The Yocha

$8.50

(Served Cold) Mango Purée, Mango, Mini Clear Sago, Pomelo + Tofu Pudding

A2. Red Raider

$8.50

(Served Hot or Cold) Red Bean + Sesame Soup, Tofu Pudding + Peanut Mochi Balls (2 Pc)

A3. Ying Yang

$8.50

(Served Hot or Cold) Black Sesame Soup, Tofu Puding + Peanut Mochi Balls (2 Pc)

A4. Cloud 9

$8.50

(Served Cold) Coconut Soup, Tofu Pudding, Mini Clear Sago, Mango + Coconut Jelly

A5. Strawberry Dream

$10.00

(Served Cold) Coconut Soup, Mini Clear Sago, Coconut Jelly, Fresh Strawberries, Strawberry Jelly + Vanilla Ice Cream

A6. The Matcha

$10.00

(Served Cold) Coconut Soup, Green Tea Ice Cream, Red Bean, Boba, Mini Clear Sago, Herbal Jelly, Lychee Jelly + Matcha Powder

A7. Rock Sugar Papaya

$8.50

(Served Hot or Cold) Papaya, White Jelly Mushroom + Red Dates

A8. Coco For Mango

$10.00

(Served Cold) Coconut Soup, Mango Ice Cream, Mini Clear Sago, Mango, Coconut Jelly + Herbal Jelly

A9. Mango Madness

$10.00

(Served Cold) Mango Purée, Mango Ice Cream, Mango, Mini Clear Sago, Coconut Jelly + Mango Jelly

A10. Momo Coco

$8.50

(Served Hot or Cold) Purple Rice, Coconut Soup, Red Bean + Peanut Mochi Balls (2pc)

A11. Happy Trio

$10.00

(Served Hot or Cold) Red Bean + Sesame Soup, Herbal Jelly, 3 pc Mochi (Peanut, Sesame + Red Bean)

A12. Purple Thaiger

$10.00

(Served Cold) Purple Rice, Coconut Soup, Mini Clear Sago, Mango Ice Cream, Coconut Jelly + Mango Jelly

Sweet Soup Classics

Mochi in Brown Sugar Ginger Soup

$7.75

(Served Hot) 6 pc - Choice of Peanut, Red Bean or Sesame

Tofu Pudding

$5.50

(Served Cold)

Sesame Pudding

$7.25

(Served Hot or Cold)

Red Bean Soup

$6.25

(Served Hot or Cold)

Herbal Jelly

$5.50

(Served Cold)

Purple Rice w/ Coconut Milk

$8.50

Bakery

Scoop Green Tea Ice Cream

$2.20

Scoop Mango Ice Cream

$2.20

Snack

Hot Chili Potato Sticks

$1.39Out of stock

Butter Soy Sauce Potato Sticks

$1.39Out of stock

Lightly Salted Potato Sticks

$1.39Out of stock

Seaweed Potato Sticks

$1.39Out of stock
