Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Yoder's Country Market

136 Reviews

$$

2105 S Seminole Tr

Madison, VA 22727

Cold Sandwiches

(2) Build your own Classic Bun

(2) Build your own Classic Bun

$6.99

Made from scratch rolls with a wide selection of meat, cheese, and toppings. Choose a white or wheat roll, two servings of meat and a cheese, and then top it with your favorite veggies.

(1) Build your own Bread Sandwich

(1) Build your own Bread Sandwich

$6.79

Prefer a traditional bread sandwich? Choose from white, wheat, tomato herb, or rye, then add two servings of meat, one of cheese, and all your favorite toppings.

(0) Build your own JR Bun

(0) Build your own JR Bun

$5.29

Smaller version of the Classic with only one serving of meat. Perfect companion for a side of soup or a smoothie, or for the smaller appetites.

(5) Build your own Wrap

(5) Build your own Wrap

$7.49

Your choice of a cheese, chili pepper, or pesto wrap with all the great meat, cheese, and topping selections of the Classic.

Chicken Salad sandwich

Chicken Salad sandwich

$6.79

Customers rave over our secret recipe! Made in-house and sprinkled with crasins for a tinge of sweetness and almonds for a bit of crunch, this specialty is a must-try.

(7) Peanut Butter & Jelly

(7) Peanut Butter & Jelly

$3.49

Made with our freshly ground peanut butter and paired with grape or strawberry jelly, this American classic is made to delight the traditional taste buds of young and old alike.

(51) Lettuce Wrap

(51) Lettuce Wrap

$6.49

Instead of your traditional bread sandwich, try a lettuce wrap!

(41) BLT

(41) BLT

$7.99

Your choice of white, wheat, rye, or tomato herb toast; mayo or ranch; then loaded with bacon, lettuce and tomato.

(42) Classic Club

(42) Classic Club

$9.99

Developed in New York in the late 1800s, this is truly an American classic with our own special twist. Three pieces of your favorite toast layered with mayo, turkey, bacon, Yoder’s country ham, American cheese, lettuce and tomato.

(82) Vegetarian Sandwich

$4.79

Hot Sandwiches

(75) Sandwich of the Week/Turkey Apple Butter Melt

(75) Sandwich of the Week/Turkey Apple Butter Melt

$7.99

sourdough panini bread, turkey, gouda, apple butter

(41) BLT

(41) BLT

$7.99

Your choice of white, wheat, rye, or tomato herb toast; mayo or ranch; then loaded with bacon, lettuce and tomato.

(22) Build Your Own Burger

(22) Build Your Own Burger

$6.99

The all–American, classic Angus beef patty served on our homemade bun, with your choice of condiments & toppings.

(42) Classic Club

(42) Classic Club

$9.99

Developed in New York in the late 1800s, this is truly an American classic with our own special twist. Three pieces of your favorite toast layered with mayo, turkey, bacon, Yoder’s country ham, American cheese, lettuce and tomato.

(6) Grilled Cheese

(6) Grilled Cheese

$4.49

Choose from American, Swiss, provolone, pepper jack or cheddar cheese on white, wheat, tomato herb, or rye bread.

(4) Panini

(4) Panini

$7.99

Warm it up! We build your favorite bread sandwich then slide it into our grill to give it a warm, toasty crunch. ALLERGEN ALERT: if you have severe tree nut allergies, please let us know.

(2) Pork BBQ sandwich

(2) Pork BBQ sandwich

$6.99

A mixture of pulled Boston butts and hams coated with BBQ sauce and served on our made-from-scrach buns.

(8) Pretzel Dog

(8) Pretzel Dog

$3.99

Traditional hot dog wrapped in pretzel dough to give it a more–than–traditional taste.

(81) Reuben/Rachel

(81) Reuben/Rachel

$9.99

Rye bread, corned beef or turkey, Swiss, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing.

(95) Soft Pretzel

(95) Soft Pretzel

$3.99

Soups

broccoli cheese

broccoli cheese

$3.99+
butternut squash

butternut squash

$3.99+

Smoothies

Vanilla Peach Smoothie

Vanilla Peach Smoothie

$6.49

frozen peaches blended with vanilla yogurt, milk, and raw sugar.

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$6.49

frozen strawberries and bananas blended with vanilla yogurt, milk, and raw sugar

Berry Blast Smoothie

Berry Blast Smoothie

$6.49

frozen strawberries and blueberries blended with vanilla yogurt, milk, and raw sugar

Pineapple Mango Smoothie

Pineapple Mango Smoothie

$6.49

frozen pineapples and mangos blended with vanilla yogurt, milk, and raw sugar

Green Goodness Smoothies

Green Goodness Smoothies

$7.49

frozen pineapples and bananas blended with spinach, flax seed, orange juice. No added sugar. Dairy free.

check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2105 S Seminole Tr, Madison, VA 22727

Directions

